Bundestagswahl: Ergebnisse im Landkreis MeiÃŸen

Riesa. Die Berufswahl ist eine der wichtigsten Entscheidungen, die Jugendliche in ihrem Leben treffen. Hier bietet die Ausbildungsbörse "LevelUp!" am 2. Oktober am Beruflichen Schulzentrum für Technik und Wirtschaft Riesa (BSZ TW Riesa) eine wichtige Entscheidungshilfe.

Dresden. Für das erste Heimspiel der DSC Volleyball Damen am 10. Oktober, beginnt am Montag, 27. September, 12 Uhr, die erste Verkaufsphase. In dieser haben alle Vorjahres-Saisonkartenbesitzer ein Vorkaufsrecht.   Die Margon Arena kann zum Bundesliga-Auftakt mit 50% unter der Anwendung der 3G-Regel ausgelastet werden. Damit können die Verantwortlichen bis zu 1.400 Plätze belegen. In Abhängigkeit der Verkaufsphase I für die Vorjahres-Saisonkartenbesitzer startet nachmittags am 4. Oktober die Verkaufsphase II für den freien Verkauf.  Wie bereits angekündigt, verzichtet der DSC in diesem Jahr darauf, Saisonkarten anzubieten. Jedoch erhalten alle bisherigen Saisonkartenbesitzer ein Vorkaufsrecht für alle Heimspiele. Das bedeutet, dass die Karten zunächst nur für Vorjahres-Saisonkartenbesitzer freigeschaltet werden. Das Vorkaufsrecht gilt bis eine Woche vor dem jeweiligen Spiel. Aufgrund der Auflagen des Gesundheitsamtes und damit einhergehender Anpassungen im Saalplan der Margon Arena kann allerdings keine Stammplatzgarantie gewährleistet werden. Die Platzierung in der bisherigen Preiskategorie ist garantiert. Alle Vorjahres-Saisonkartenbesitzer erhalten zudem einen Preisvorteil gegenüber dem freien Verkauf.   Die weiteren Heimspiele des DSC werden einzeln freigeschaltet und stehen in Abhängigkeit der jeweils gültigen sowie befristeten Sächsischen Corona-Schutzverordnung. Vorjahres-Saisonkartenbesitzer werden hierzu jeweils gesondert informiert. Auf den Social-Media-Kanälen des Dresdner SC werden zudem Informationen für den jeweiligen Start des Freiverkaufs veröffentlicht. Zu den Heimspielen wird es je nach Verfügbarkeit von Tickets wieder eine Tageskasse geben, an denen sich Kurzentschlossene ihre Eintrittskarte sichern können. Alternativ können Tickets bis zum Spielbeginn auch jederzeit über den Ticket-Onlineshop erworben werden. Detaillierte Informationen sind >>HIER<< nachzulesen. (pm/DSC 1898 Volleyball GmbH)

Dresden. Noch bis Freitag 24. September, 8 bis 16 Uhr, ist das Impfen im Sozialamt Striesen, Junghansstr. 2, 01277 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 30. August und 3. September.) Noch bis Samstag, 25. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, können sich Besucher/innen des Herbstmarktes impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Sonntag, 26. September, 11 bis 17 Uhr, hält ein Impfmobil am Vorplatz des Deutschen Hygiene-Museum. Verimpft werden Johnson & Johnson, BioNTech und erstmalig Moderna für alle Personen ab 18 Jahren. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen, Moderna-Impfstoff nach vier Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Dorfclub Mobschatz, Am Tummelsgrund 7b, 01156 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 16 Uhr, sind Impfungen am JoyNext, Gewerbepark Merbitz 5, 01156 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Mittwoch, 29. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Rathaus Klotsche, Kieler Straße 52, 01109 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genügt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren können diesen Impfstoff nutzen. Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den Aufklärungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort. Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.

Dresden. In den vergangenen Monaten wurde an der Fassade des Dresdner Hauptbahnhof eine effektvolle LED-Beleuchtung installiert, die dafür sorgt, dass die Kuppelhalle, die Front zum Wiener Platz sowie der Königspavillon jetzt stimmungsvoll inszeniert werden können. Die Montage der Lichttechnik und -installation erfolgte behutsam, wobei denkmalpflegerische Aspekte berücksichtigt worden sind. So fügt sich die Beleuchtung unauffällig in die Bausubstanz ein. Insgesamt wurden 10.000 Meter Anschluss- und Datenkabel verlegt, 70 einzeln ansteuerbare LED-Leuchten eingebaut, die Rechentechnik installiert sowie programmiert und umfangreiche Verlegearbeiten für die Kabelführung ausgeführt.

Dresden. Wie erreicht man Menschen, die kaum Lesen und Schreiben können? Und wie kann man ihnen das beibringen? Die VHS Dresden bietet zusammen mit Dynamo Dresden ein Programm an, das jetzt mit einem 2. Platz beim sächsischen Innovationspreis geehrt wurde.

Dresden. Mit der neuen Corona-Schutz-Verordnung ist in Sachsen nun das 2G-Optionsmodell möglich. Wer davon Gebrauch macht, sollte sich penibel an die Regeln halten. Andernfalls kann es teuer werden.

Dresden. Es glänzt wieder golden auf dem Eis: Zwei Jahre lang trug der Topscorer des jeweiligen Clubs in der Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2 (DEL2) einen roten Helm durch die Partnerschaft mit der clever fit GmbH. Mit Beendigung der Partnerschaft wurde der Helm für die besten Torjäger wieder frei und die DEL2 hat sich dazu entschieden, wieder zu den Wurzeln zurückzukehren. Im Jahr 2013 trugen die Topscorer erstmals einen goldenen Helm und waren somit für alle bestens auf dem Eis sichtbar. In der Saison 2021/2022 kehrt nun der "Goldhelm" in der Hauptrunde zurück. Die Präsentation der Topscorer der Clubs auf der Liga-Homepage sowie die Kommunikation rund um die besten Spieler der Teams und die Nennung des jeweiligen Spielers bei der Starting Six bleibt bestehen. Insgesamt drei Helme pro Club werden fachmännisch im goldenen Ligabranding beklebt. Dies setzt die Firma Custom Helmet für alle DEL2-Standorte um. Der erste Einsatz der neuen Helme erfolgt am 1. Oktober. An diesem ersten Spieltag tragen die Kapitäne der jeweiligen Clubs den besonderen Helm. In den folgenden Partien wird dann der beste Scorer des jeweiligen Teams mit dem "Goldhelm" ausgestattet. René Rudorisch, DEL2-Geschäftsführer: „Mit den "Goldhelmen" vereinen wir die punktbesten Spieler eines jeden Teams. Der Topscorer-Helm ist in den vergangenen Jahren sowohl vermarktungstechnisch, aber auch als Würdigung der sportlichen Leistungsträger ein wichtiges Thema geworden. Schließlich soll der gesonderte Helm auch eine kleine Anerkennung für die besten Spieler jedes Teams sein. Zwar sind wir weiterhin bemüht die besten Scorer auch wieder ligaweit zu vermarkten, aktuell freuen wir uns jedoch auf die Wiedereinführung des „Goldhelms". (pm/ESBG Eishockeyspielbetriebsgesellschaft mbH)

Meißen. Was hat es mit dem Buchstabenstein oder der Fummel auf sich? Woher haben Straßen wie Baderberg oder Freiheit ihren Namen? Und spukt es wirklich auf der Albrechtsburg? Mit dem Kinderstadtführer „Auf den Spuren des Meißner Gänsejungen" aus dem Traditionsverlag Brück und Sohn können die Meißner ABC-Schützen diesen und anderen Fragen zur Stadtgeschichte nun wieder spielerisch auf den Grund gehen. 306 Schulanfänger erhalten das von Annette Brück und Steffen Mikosch liebevoll gestaltete Büchlein als Geschenk der Stadt Meißen zum diesjährigen Schulbeginn. Oberbürgermeister Olaf Raschke überreichte heute 32 Exemplare an die Schülerinnen und Schüler der Freien Werkschule. Über den bunten Kinderstadtführer können sich in diesem Jahr außerdem 59 Mädchen und Jungen an der Johannes-Grundschule, 83 an der Afra-Grundschule, 54 an der Questenberg-Grundschule, 28 an der Kalkbergschule zur Lernförderung und sieben an der Schule mit dem Förderschwerpunkt geistige Entwicklung „An der Nassau" freuen. An den weiterführenden Schulen starten: drei fünfte Klassen mit insgesamt 60 Schülern an der Triebischtal-Oberschule, drei fünfte Klassen mit insgesamt 80 Schülern an der Pestolozzi-Oberschule und am Gymnasium Franziskaneum sechs fünfte Klassen mit insgesamt 143 Schülern. (pm/Stadt Meißen)

Meißen. Meißen wurde jetzt als Modellstadt für den Fußverkehr ausgewählt und ist damit eine von fünf Modellregionen. Meißen wird als Modellkommune bei der Entwicklung einer Fußverkehrsstrategie vom Fachverband Fußverkehr Deutschland FUSS e.V. unterstützt. Das Projekt mit dem Titel »Gut gehen lassen - Bündnis für attraktiven Fußverkehr« soll dazu beitragen, die…

Bundestagswahl: Ergebnisse im Landkreis Meißen

Meißen. Im Landkreis Meißen hat Barbara Lenk (AfD) das Direktmandat geholt. Weit abgeschlagen auf Platz 2 landete Sebastian Fischer von der CDU.

45.707 WÃ¤hlerinnen und WÃ¤hler gaben Barbara Lenk (AfD) ihre Stimme. Grafik: Der Bundeswahlleiter
Auch bei der Zweitstimme landete die AfD im Wahlkreis 155 ganz vorn. Grafik: Der Bundeswahlleiter
Nach dem vorläufigen Endergebnis hat Barbara Lenk (AfD) das Direktmandat im Landkreis Meißen für den 20. Deutschen Bundestag geholt. Die Diplom-Bibliothekarin aus Klipphausen kam auf 31 Prozent. Der Zweitplatzierte Sebastian Fischer (CDU) konnte 22,3 Prozent der Stimmen auf sich vereinen. Weitere Ergebnisse der Erststimmen: Stephanie Dzeyk (SPD, 15,4 Prozent), Johannes Schmidt-Ramos (FDP, 9,3 Prozent), Markus Pohle (Linke, 7 Prozent) und Karin Beese (5,1 Prozent).

Auch bei den Zweitstimmen landet die AfD im Wahlkreis 155 ganz vorn. Sie holte 29,8 Prozent (-3,1 Prozent im Vergleich zur BTW 2017). Auf Platz zwei schafften es die CDU und die SPD mit jeweils 17,6 Prozent. Weitere Ergebnisse: FDP (11,7 Prozent), die Linke (7,3 Prozent) und Grü

An excellent biography should be written professionally. We have experienced and highly trained biography writers. Seek our Get More Infos Die Wahlbeteiligung im Landkreis MeiÃŸen lag bei 75,8 Prozent.

MeiÃŸen