Schule und Kita ab Montag dicht
Spree-Neiße. Im Landkreis Spree-Neiße sind ab Montag Schulen (Klasse 1 bis 6) und Kindertagesstätten geschlossen. Grund ist das hohe Infektionsgeschehen.
Seit dem 20. April 2021 lagen die Neuinfektionen im Kreis Spree-Neiße an drei zusammenhängenden Tagen bei mehr als 200 Neuinfektionen pro 100.000 Einwohner. Laut aktueller Verordnung wird daher der Präsenzunterricht für Schülerinnen und Schüler der Jahrgangsstufen 1 bis einschließlich 6 in der Primarstufe ab 24. April ausgesetzt. Auch Kindertageseinrichtungen und Kindertagespflegestellen müssen schließen. Eine Notbetreuung soll eingerichtet werden.
Da am Wochenende, also am 24. und 25. April, kein Unterricht stattfindet und Kindertageseinrichtungen und Kindertagespflegestellen ohnehin nicht geÃ¶ffnet sind, wirken sich die Folgen dieser Untersagung faktisch erst ab Montag, den 26. April, aus.
Das Formular fÃ¼r die Notbetreuung steht zum Download unter www.lkspn.de/aktuelles/coronavirus zur VerfÃ¼gung.
