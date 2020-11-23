Wenig VerÃ¤nderung der Covid-19 Fallzahlen am Wochenende

Abgesagte/verlegte Veranstaltungen

Sachsen. Um den weiter steigenden Infektionszahlen entgegenzuwirken, hat die Bundesregierung KontaktbeschrÃ¤nkungen und SchlieÃŸungen beschlossen. Nach dem Erlass sind auch Veranstaltungen untersagt. AuÃŸerdem wird empfohlen, auch kleinere Veranstaltungen zu verschieben. Was alles nicht stattfindet oder verschoben wird, verraten wir in unserem Ticker.

Noch schneller im Internet

Dippoldiswalde. Rund 2.000 Haushalte in Ammelsdorf, DÃ¶nschten, Hennersdorf, Naundorf, Schmiedeberg und SchÃ¶nfeld kÃ¶nnen jetzt schneller ins Internet. Das maximale Tempo steigt bis auf 250 MBit/s beim Herunterladen und bis zu 40 MBit/s beim Hochladen. DafÃ¼r hat die Telekom rund zehn Kilometer Glasfaser verlegt sowie elf Verteiler neu aufgestellt oder mit moderner Technik aufgerÃ¼stet.Rund 2.000 Haushalte in Ammelsdorf, DÃ¶nschten, Hennersdorf, Naundorf, Schmiedeberg und SchÃ¶nfeld kÃ¶nnen jetzt schneller ins Internet. Das maximale Tempo steigt bis auf 250 MBit/s beim Herunterladen und bis zu 40 MBit/s beim Hochladen. DafÃ¼r hat dieâ€¦

Lkw erfasst 31-JÃ¤hrigen - Zeugen gesucht

Ottendorf-Okrilla. Ein 31-JÃ¤hriger ist am Montagabend kurz vor 22 Uhr nach einer Panne auf der A 4 angefahren und schwer verletzt worden. Der Argentinier war mit seinem Fiat Punto in Richtung Dresden unterwegs und blieb zwischen den Anschlussstellen Pulsnitz und Ottendorf-Okrilla liegen. Daraufhin setzte er seinen Weg Richtung Dresden zu FuÃŸ fort. Dabei wurde der Mann von einem Lkw erfasst und dabei schwer Verletzt. Er kam zur Behandlung ins Krankenhaus. Der 42-jÃ¤hrige WeiÃŸrusse in dem Lkw wurde ambulant behandelt. Neben der Autobahnpolizei kamen die Freiwilligen Feuerwehren aus Wachau, Leppersdorf und Lichtenberg sowie das THW und ein SachverstÃ¤ndigter zum Einsatz. Der Sachschaden belief sich zunÃ¤chst auf etwa 2.000 Euro. Die Autobahn war bis gegen 3 Uhr voll gesperrt. Die Polizei sucht nun nach Zeugen des Unfalls. Wer kann Angaben zu dem FuÃŸgÃ¤nger machen? Wo lief er genau? Trug er eine Warnweste? Hatte er eine Taschenlampe dabei? Ihre Hinweise richten Sie bitte an das Autobahnpolizeirevier unter der Rufnummer 03591/3670 oder an jede andere Polizeidienststelle.Ein 31-JÃ¤hriger ist am Montagabend kurz vor 22 Uhr nach einer Panne auf der A 4 angefahren und schwer verletzt worden. Der Argentinier war mit seinem Fiat Punto in Richtung Dresden unterwegs und blieb zwischen den Anschlussstellen Pulsnitz undâ€¦

Ohne BÃ¼cher geht es nicht

Riesa. Marie-Sophie, Diego und Maximilian haben im vergangenen Buchsommer in der Riesaer Stadtbibliothek die meisten BÃ¼cher gelesen und sind damit die LeserkÃ¶nige des Jahres 2020.

Abgeschafft: MeiÃŸner FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzonen

MeiÃŸen. Die Stadt MeiÃŸen setzt die Regelungen Â»FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzoneÂ« an der BurgstraÃŸe und ElbstraÃŸe vorÃ¼bergehend und zeitbefristet auÃŸer Kraft. Die ErklÃ¤rung aus dem Rathaus ist dabei recht klar: Derzeit gibt es viel weniger Touristen, FuÃŸgÃ¤nger und Passanten, die durch die Innenstadt schlendern ebenfalls besteht ein Verbot fÃ¼r touristische Reisen und die GaststÃ¤tten, Bars, Restaurants und Pensionen mÃ¼ssen geschlossen bleiben. Mit der Freigabe fÃ¼r den Autoverkehr als Verkehrsberuhigter Bereich (die Poller bleiben versenkt, die Schilder sind durchgestrichen) soll den HÃ¤ndlern die Lieferung in Schrittgeschwindigkeit erleichtert werden. Im FrÃ¼hjahr, wenn hoffentlich auch die AuÃŸenbewirtschaftung vieler GaststÃ¤tten wieder geÃ¶ffnet wird, sollen die FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzonen wieder aktiviert werden. Eine weitere Ã„nderung: AuÃŸerdem sei es so nicht nÃ¶tig, in der MeiÃŸner Altstadt eine Mund-Nasen-Bedeckung zu tragen, wie es die SÃ¤chsische Corona-Schutz-Verordnung derzeit fÃ¼r FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzonen vorsieht. Die Stadt MeiÃŸen setzt die Regelungen Â»FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzoneÂ« an der BurgstraÃŸe und ElbstraÃŸe vorÃ¼bergehend und zeitbefristet auÃŸer Kraft. Die ErklÃ¤rung aus dem Rathaus ist dabei recht klar: Derzeit gibt es viel weniger Touristen, FuÃŸgÃ¤nger und Passanten,â€¦

Tierheim offen, aber anmelden

Dresden. Das Dresdner Tierheim bleibt fÃ¼r Vermittlungen weiterhin geÃ¶ffnet, allerdings mÃ¼ssen sich Besucher vorher unbedingt anmelden und ihre Besuchszeit ankÃ¼ndigen. AuÃŸerdem gilt Maskenpflicht und Kontaktnachverfolgung. Nach telefonischer Absprache kÃ¶nnen weiterhin Fundtiere gebracht und Abgabetiere je nach vorhandenen KapazitÃ¤ten aufgenommen werden. Kontakt: Tel. 0351/4520352, tierheim@dresden.de Das Dresdner Tierheim bleibt fÃ¼r Vermittlungen weiterhin geÃ¶ffnet, allerdings mÃ¼ssen sich Besucher vorherâ€¦

WeiÃŸeritztalbahn fÃ¤hrt wieder

Freital. Seit dieser Woche fÃ¤hrt die WeiÃŸeritztalbahn wieder planmÃ¤ÃŸig, alle MaÃŸnahmen zur ErtÃ¼chtigung der Strecke konnten pÃ¼nktlich fertiggestellt werden. Erforderliche Gleisbauarbeiten wurden bereits wÃ¤hrend des Lockdowns im April/Mai durchgefÃ¼hrt â€“ in der November-Sperrung standen GrÃ¼nschnitt-Arbeiten auf dem Plan. Trotz der Absage des befahrbaren Weihnachtsmarktes Â»Bimmelbahn & LichterglanzÂ« gibt es gute Nachrichten: Der Zugverkehr wird im Advent erweitert. An den Adventswochenenden fahren tÃ¤glich vier DampfzÃ¼ge bis Kipsdorf und ein zusÃ¤tzlicher Umlauf bis Dippoldiswalde. Am 1. Advent (29. November) ist auÃŸerdem der Nikolaus an Bord. Eine Anmeldung ist nicht notwendig. Seit dieser Woche fÃ¤hrt die WeiÃŸeritztalbahn wieder planmÃ¤ÃŸig, alle MaÃŸnahmen zur ErtÃ¼chtigung der Strecke konnten pÃ¼nktlich fertiggestellt werden. Erforderlicheâ€¦

Barockgarten weiter geÃ¶ffnet

Heidenau. Der Â»Lockdown lightÂ« verwehrt den BÃ¼rgern den Zugang zu kulturellen Einrichtungen. Aus diesem Grund hat das SchlÃ¶sserland Sachsen, das den Barockgarten GroÃŸsedlitz betreibt, eine besondere Aktion gestartet. Der Barockgarten bleibt auÃŸerplanmÃ¤ÃŸig vorerst bis zum 30. November geÃ¶ffnet und ist sogar kostenfrei erlebbar. Eine Spende zur Erhaltung des Gartens kann aber gerne gegeben werden. Der Park ist bis Ende November tÃ¤glich von 10 bis 15 Uhr geÃ¶ffnet. Ausgenommen ist der Zeitraum vom 23. bis 26. November sowie der 30. November, in dem Baumpflegearbeiten stattfinden. FÃ¼r den Parkbesuch gelten die aktuellen Gesundheitsregeln des Freistaates Sachsen. Da es wegen BaumfÃ¤llarbeiten, GlÃ¤tte und Schnee zu sporadischen SchlieÃŸungen des Gartens kommen kann, wird vor dem Besuch um eine telefonische Information gebeten. Telefon: 03529/56390 (tÃ¤glich von 10 bis 13 Uhr)Der Â»Lockdown lightÂ« verwehrt den BÃ¼rgern den Zugang zu kulturellen Einrichtungen. Aus diesem Grund hat das SchlÃ¶sserland Sachsen, das den

DFB setzt zweite Pokalrunde an

Dresden. Der Deutsche FuÃŸball-Bund (DFB) hat die zeitgenauen Ansetzungen der zweiten Hauptrunde im DFB-Pokal 2020/21 bekanntgegeben. Die SG Dynamo Dresden wird den Zweitligisten SV Darmstadt 98 am Dienstag, dem 22. Dezember, im Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion zum letzten Pflichtspiel des Kalenderjahres 2020 empfangen. Der Anpfiff der Begegnung erfolgt um 20.45 Uhr. Als Drittligist hat die SGD in der zweiten Pokalrunde Heimrecht. Ob und wenn ja in welcher Form die Zweitrunden-Partie der Sportgemeinschaft vor Zuschauern stattfinden kann, ist zum gegenwÃ¤rtigen Zeitpunkt noch nicht abzusehen. Sobald es diesbezÃ¼glich Neuigkeiten gibt, wird die SGD auf der vereinseigenen Website und Ã¼ber die Social-Media-KanÃ¤le entsprechend informieren. Bis dahin bitten wir von RÃ¼ckfragen an unsere Kartenstelle abzusehen. (pm/SG Dynamo Dresden)Der Deutsche FuÃŸball-Bund (DFB) hat die zeitgenauen Ansetzungen der zweiten Hauptrunde im DFB-Pokal 2020/21 bekanntgegeben. Die SG Dynamo Dresden wirdâ€¦
pm/asl

Wenig VerÃ¤nderung der Covid-19 Fallzahlen am Wochenende

7-Tage-Inzidenz im Landkreis leicht rÃ¼cklÃ¤ufig

Foto: pixabay
Foto: pixabay

Bis sich die Wirkung des seit Anfang November greifenden Teil-Lockdowns mit SchlieÃŸungen etlicher Einrichtungen bei den Infektionszahlen zeigt, dauert es wegen der Spannen von der Ansteckung zu Symptomen, Test und Erfassung nach Angaben des Robert-Koch-Institutes zwei bis drei Wochen.

Hoffnung darauf, dass die Zahl der Neu-Infektionen zumindest stagnieren kÃ¶nnte, machen sich nun auch die zustÃ¤ndigen Mitarbeiter im Gesundheitsamt der Kreisverwaltung. Die Zahl erfasster Neuinfektionen je 100 000 Einwohner Ã¼ber sieben Tage, lag nach RKI-Daten am heutigen Montag bei 115,9 und bestÃ¤tigt damit eine leicht abfallende Kurve, die bereits seit Tagen andauert. Vergangenen Montag lag der Inzidenzwert noch bei 133,5, am Montag vor zwei Wochen, 9. November, gar bei 180,7. Dennoch zeigt dieser Wert wie auch die Zahl der aktiv Erkrankten an, dass sich nach wie vor viele Menschen im Landkreis mit dem Virus infiziert haben.

Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Elbe-Elster registrierte fÃ¼r den heutigen 23. November 2020 nachfolgende statistische Angaben zu den Corona-Infektionen im Landkreis:

positiv Getestete: 781 (+ 14 zum Vortag)

davon aktive Fälle: 268 (+ 4 zum Vortag)

genesene Personen: 505 (+ 10 zum Vortag)

bestätigte 7-Tage-Inzidenz pro 100.000 Einwohner: 115,9

stationär behandelte Personen: 15 (+ 1 zum Vortag)

davon intensivmedizinisch: 5  (+ 2 zum Vortag)

verstorben: acht Personen (+/- zum Vortag)

Personen in Quarantäne bzw. häuslicher Isolation: 630 ( Stand 20.11.2020)

Staatsanwaltschaft klagt zwei Syrer wegen Autorennen an

Dresden. Die Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden hat gegen zwei Syrer (31 und 23 Jahre) Anklage zur GroÃŸen Strafkammer des Landgerichts Dresden erhoben. Dem 31-JÃ¤hrigen wird verbotenes Autorennen mit Todesfolge und fahrlÃ¤ssige TÃ¶tung zur Last gelegt, dem 23-JÃ¤hrigen die Teilnahme an dem illegalen Autorennen. Den beiden Beschuldigten wird vorgeworfen,  am 22. August 2020 gegen 20:40 Uhr ein illegales Autorennen veranstaltet zu haben. Mit ihren Pkw waren sie von der Kesselsdorfer StraÃŸe Richtung Innenstadt gefahrend, um dort ein Autogrennen durchzufÃ¼hren, wobei es ihnen darauf ankam, das Rennen durch Erreichen der hÃ¶chstmÃ¶glichen Geschwindigkeit zu gewinnen. Auf der Budapester StraÃŸe in HÃ¶he des LIDL-Parkplatzes gegenÃ¼ber der Schweitzer StraÃŸe erfasste der 31-JÃ¤hrige  mit seinem Pkw mit einer Geschwindigkeit von mindestens 89 km/h einen sechsjÃ¤hrigen syrischen Jungen, der einen Ã¼ber den mittleren GrÃ¼nstreifen der StraÃŸe fÃ¼hrenden Trampelpfad genutzt hatte, um nach Hause zu gelangen derart, dass der Junge weggeschleudert wurde und sofort verstarb. Nach den Ermittlungen der Staatsanwaltschaft wÃ¤re der Unfall bei Einhaltung der zulÃ¤ssigen HÃ¶chstgeschwindigkeit von 50 km/h vermeidbar gewesen. Der Todesfahrer wurde am 23. August festgenommen und sitzt seit 24. August in U-Haft. Die Staatsanwaltschaft Dresden hat gegen zwei Syrer (31 und 23 Jahre) Anklage zur GroÃŸen Strafkammer des Landgerichts Dresden erhoben. Dem 31-JÃ¤hrigen wird verbotenes Autorennen mit Todesfolge und fahrlÃ¤ssige TÃ¶tung zur Last gelegt, dem 23-JÃ¤hrigenâ€¦

weiterlesen

Der neue RÃ¤ucher-Riese

Riesa. In einer neuen Gestaltung und einer limitierten Auflage ist in der Riesa-Information  an der HauptstraÃŸe der Â»Riesaer RieseÂ« als originelle RÃ¤uchermÃ¤nnchen-Figur erhÃ¤ltlich. Der RÃ¤ucher-Riese war im vergangenen Jahr quasi beim Stilberater und prÃ¤sentiert sich allen Sammlern und Liebhabern in einem neuen Outfit. Angelehnt an die Riesensage schÃ¼ttet er seinen Riesenstiefel aus und schwingt die typische Riesenkeule. Der Filzhut mit Laubkranz und die blau-weiÃŸen Ringelsocken sind seine aktuellen Accessoires. Auch die typische Pfeife darf â€“ als Markenzeichen des Herstellers â€“ natÃ¼rlich nicht fehlen. Die Kunstgewerbe-WerkstÃ¤tten Olbernhau GmbH steht seit 70 Jahren fÃ¼r originale erzgebirgische Handwerkskunst und hat die Fertigung des diesjÃ¤hrigen Kantenhockers Ã¼bernommen. Der Riesaer Kantenhocker-RÃ¤ucherriese ist streng limitiert auf 100 StÃ¼ck und ist in der RIESA INFORMATION und deren Online-Shop zu haben. Mittlerweile ist es wohl die vierte Auflage des Riesaser Riesen als RÃ¤ucherfigur. Sie ist mittlerweile bereits zum Sammelobjekt geworden und meist schnell vergriffen. Kontakt RIESA INFORMATION: HauptstraÃŸe 61, Riesa Telefon: 03525/ 52 94 20 Fax: 03525/52 94 25 Internet: www.tourismus.riesa.de Mail: info@tourismus-riesa.de In einer neuen Gestaltung und einer limitierten Auflage ist in der Riesa-Information  an der HauptstraÃŸe der Â»Riesaer RieseÂ« als originelle RÃ¤uchermÃ¤nnchen-Figur erhÃ¤ltlich. Der RÃ¤ucher-Riese war im vergangenen Jahr quasi beim Stilberater undâ€¦

weiterlesen