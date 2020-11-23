Wenig VerÃ¤nderung der Covid-19 Fallzahlen am Wochenende

Bis sich die Wirkung des seit Anfang November greifenden Teil-Lockdowns mit SchlieÃŸungen etlicher Einrichtungen bei den Infektionszahlen zeigt, dauert es wegen der Spannen von der Ansteckung zu Symptomen, Test und Erfassung nach Angaben des Robert-Koch-Institutes zwei bis drei Wochen.

Hoffnung darauf, dass die Zahl der Neu-Infektionen zumindest stagnieren kÃ¶nnte, machen sich nun auch die zustÃ¤ndigen Mitarbeiter im Gesundheitsamt der Kreisverwaltung. Die Zahl erfasster Neuinfektionen je 100 000 Einwohner Ã¼ber sieben Tage, lag nach RKI-Daten am heutigen Montag bei 115,9 und bestÃ¤tigt damit eine leicht abfallende Kurve, die bereits seit Tagen andauert. Vergangenen Montag lag der Inzidenzwert noch bei 133,5, am Montag vor zwei Wochen, 9. November, gar bei 180,7. Dennoch zeigt dieser Wert wie auch die Zahl der aktiv Erkrankten an, dass sich nach wie vor viele Menschen im Landkreis mit dem Virus infiziert haben.

Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Elbe-Elster registrierte fÃ¼r den heutigen 23. November 2020 nachfolgende statistische Angaben zu den Corona-Infektionen im Landkreis:

positiv Getestete: 781 (+ 14 zum Vortag)

davon aktive Fälle: 268 (+ 4 zum Vortag)

genesene Personen: 505 (+ 10 zum Vortag)

bestätigte 7-Tage-Inzidenz pro 100.000 Einwohner: 115,9

stationär behandelte Personen: 15 (+ 1 zum Vortag)

davon intensivmedizinisch: 5 (+ 2 zum Vortag)

verstorben: acht Personen (+/- zum Vortag)

Personen in Quarantäne bzw. häuslicher Isolation: 630 ( Stand 20.11.2020)