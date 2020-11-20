Keine Entspannung im Landkreis Elbe-Elster in Sicht

Juwelenraub: 40 Hinweise auf flÃ¼chtige BrÃ¼der

Dresden. Fahndung nach zwei TatverdÃ¤chtigen, die am Einbruch ins GrÃ¼ne GewÃ¶lbe am 25.11.2019 beteiligt gewesen sein sollen, wird mit Hochdruck weitergefÃ¼hrt. Polizei: "Keine Einsatzdefizite" bei GroÃŸeinsatz

EislÃ¶wen gegen Huskies & Rote Teufel

Dresden. Eine Woche nach dem Heimsieg gegen die LÃ¶wen Frankfurt warten die nÃ¤chsten beiden hessischen Gegner auf die EislÃ¶wen. Heute, 20. November, geht es fÃ¼r die Mannschaft von Trainer Rico Rossi zu den Kassel Huskies. Spielbeginn ist 19.30 Uhr. Am Sonntag, 22. November, ist der EC Bad Nauheim um 17 Uhr zu Gast in der EnergieVerbund Arena. SpradeTV wird von beiden Spielen live berichten. Die Huskies sind durchwachsen in die neue DEL2-Saison gestartet. Nach vier Spielen steht Kassel bei nur einem Sieg und drei Niederlagen. Vor dem Wochenende bedeutet das Tabellenplatz sieben fÃ¼r die Nordhessen. Die EislÃ¶wen haben wie Kassel fÃ¼nf Punkte auf dem Konto und sind Tabellenneunter. Cheftrainer Rico Rossi: â€žKassel ist ein Top-Gegner, der in die DEL will. Das sieht man auch an der Mannschaft, die mit DEL-Spielern aufgerÃ¼stet wurde. Das wird eine schwere Aufgabe fÃ¼r uns, aber wir werden von Spiel zu Spiel besser und machen auch taktisch tÃ¤glich Schritte nach vorn.â€œ FÃ¼r Rossi ist es zudem eine erneute Reise in die Vergangenheit. FÃ¼nf Jahre war der Cheftrainer der EislÃ¶wen fÃ¼r die Huskies tÃ¤tig. Die Hauptschiedsrichter Mischa Apel und Michael Klein werden das Spiel in Kassel leiten. Am Sonntag steht um 17 Uhr das dritte Heimspiel in dieser Saison fÃ¼r die Sachsen an. FÃ¼r Bad Nauheim ist es der einzige Auftritt an diesem Wochenende. Das Spiel gegen Landshut am Freitag musste verlegt werden, nachdem die Landshuter Mannschaft aufgrund von Corona-VerdachtsfÃ¤llen vorsorglich in hÃ¤usliche QuarantÃ¤ne geschickt wurde. Die Hessen reisen zudem mit einem neuen, aber bekannten Gesicht hinter der Bande an. Seit dieser Saison ist Hannu JÃ¤rvenpÃ¤Ã¤ Cheftrainer der Bad Nauheimer. Der Finne war zwischen 2016 und 2017 Trainer der Lausitzer FÃ¼chse. Das letzte Aufeinandertreffen der EislÃ¶wen mit dem EC Bad Nauheim ging in den Pre-Playoffs der vergangenen Saison mit 8:3 an die Blau-WeiÃŸen. (pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen)Eine Woche nach dem Heimsieg gegen die LÃ¶wen Frankfurt warten die nÃ¤chsten beiden hessischen Gegner auf die EislÃ¶wen. Heute, 20. November, geht es fÃ¼r die Mannschaft vonâ€¦

Abgesagte/verlegte Veranstaltungen

Sachsen. Um den weiter steigenden Infektionszahlen entgegenzuwirken, hat die Bundesregierung KontaktbeschrÃ¤nkungen und SchlieÃŸungen beschlossen. Nach dem Erlass sind auch Veranstaltungen untersagt. AuÃŸerdem wird empfohlen, auch kleinere Veranstaltungen zu verschieben. Was alles nicht stattfindet oder verschoben wird, verraten wir in unserem Ticker.

Noch schneller im Internet

Dippoldiswalde. Rund 2.000 Haushalte in Ammelsdorf, DÃ¶nschten, Hennersdorf, Naundorf, Schmiedeberg und SchÃ¶nfeld kÃ¶nnen jetzt schneller ins Internet. Das maximale Tempo steigt bis auf 250 MBit/s beim Herunterladen und bis zu 40 MBit/s beim Hochladen. DafÃ¼r hat die Telekom rund zehn Kilometer Glasfaser verlegt sowie elf Verteiler neu aufgestellt oder mit moderner Technik aufgerÃ¼stet.Rund 2.000 Haushalte in Ammelsdorf, DÃ¶nschten, Hennersdorf, Naundorf, Schmiedeberg und SchÃ¶nfeld kÃ¶nnen jetzt schneller ins Internet. Das maximale Tempo steigt bis auf 250 MBit/s beim Herunterladen und bis zu 40 MBit/s beim Hochladen. DafÃ¼r hat dieâ€¦

Lkw erfasst 31-JÃ¤hrigen - Zeugen gesucht

Ottendorf-Okrilla. Ein 31-JÃ¤hriger ist am Montagabend kurz vor 22 Uhr nach einer Panne auf der A 4 angefahren und schwer verletzt worden. Der Argentinier war mit seinem Fiat Punto in Richtung Dresden unterwegs und blieb zwischen den Anschlussstellen Pulsnitz und Ottendorf-Okrilla liegen. Daraufhin setzte er seinen Weg Richtung Dresden zu FuÃŸ fort. Dabei wurde der Mann von einem Lkw erfasst und dabei schwer Verletzt. Er kam zur Behandlung ins Krankenhaus. Der 42-jÃ¤hrige WeiÃŸrusse in dem Lkw wurde ambulant behandelt. Neben der Autobahnpolizei kamen die Freiwilligen Feuerwehren aus Wachau, Leppersdorf und Lichtenberg sowie das THW und ein SachverstÃ¤ndigter zum Einsatz. Der Sachschaden belief sich zunÃ¤chst auf etwa 2.000 Euro. Die Autobahn war bis gegen 3 Uhr voll gesperrt. Die Polizei sucht nun nach Zeugen des Unfalls. Wer kann Angaben zu dem FuÃŸgÃ¤nger machen? Wo lief er genau? Trug er eine Warnweste? Hatte er eine Taschenlampe dabei? Ihre Hinweise richten Sie bitte an das Autobahnpolizeirevier unter der Rufnummer 03591/3670 oder an jede andere Polizeidienststelle.Ein 31-JÃ¤hriger ist am Montagabend kurz vor 22 Uhr nach einer Panne auf der A 4 angefahren und schwer verletzt worden. Der Argentinier war mit seinem Fiat Punto in Richtung Dresden unterwegs und blieb zwischen den Anschlussstellen Pulsnitz undâ€¦

Ohne BÃ¼cher geht es nicht

Riesa. Marie-Sophie, Diego und Maximilian haben im vergangenen Buchsommer in der Riesaer Stadtbibliothek die meisten BÃ¼cher gelesen und sind damit die LeserkÃ¶nige des Jahres 2020.

Abgeschafft: MeiÃŸner FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzonen

MeiÃŸen. Die Stadt MeiÃŸen setzt die Regelungen Â»FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzoneÂ« an der BurgstraÃŸe und ElbstraÃŸe vorÃ¼bergehend und zeitbefristet auÃŸer Kraft. Die ErklÃ¤rung aus dem Rathaus ist dabei recht klar: Derzeit gibt es viel weniger Touristen, FuÃŸgÃ¤nger und Passanten, die durch die Innenstadt schlendern ebenfalls besteht ein Verbot fÃ¼r touristische Reisen und die GaststÃ¤tten, Bars, Restaurants und Pensionen mÃ¼ssen geschlossen bleiben. Mit der Freigabe fÃ¼r den Autoverkehr als Verkehrsberuhigter Bereich (die Poller bleiben versenkt, die Schilder sind durchgestrichen) soll den HÃ¤ndlern die Lieferung in Schrittgeschwindigkeit erleichtert werden. Im FrÃ¼hjahr, wenn hoffentlich auch die AuÃŸenbewirtschaftung vieler GaststÃ¤tten wieder geÃ¶ffnet wird, sollen die FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzonen wieder aktiviert werden. Eine weitere Ã„nderung: AuÃŸerdem sei es so nicht nÃ¶tig, in der MeiÃŸner Altstadt eine Mund-Nasen-Bedeckung zu tragen, wie es die SÃ¤chsische Corona-Schutz-Verordnung derzeit fÃ¼r FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzonen vorsieht. Die Stadt MeiÃŸen setzt die Regelungen Â»FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzoneÂ« an der BurgstraÃŸe und ElbstraÃŸe vorÃ¼bergehend und zeitbefristet auÃŸer Kraft. Die ErklÃ¤rung aus dem Rathaus ist dabei recht klar: Derzeit gibt es viel weniger Touristen, FuÃŸgÃ¤nger und Passanten,â€¦

Tierheim offen, aber anmelden

Dresden. Das Dresdner Tierheim bleibt fÃ¼r Vermittlungen weiterhin geÃ¶ffnet, allerdings mÃ¼ssen sich Besucher vorher unbedingt anmelden und ihre Besuchszeit ankÃ¼ndigen. AuÃŸerdem gilt Maskenpflicht und Kontaktnachverfolgung. Nach telefonischer Absprache kÃ¶nnen weiterhin Fundtiere gebracht und Abgabetiere je nach vorhandenen KapazitÃ¤ten aufgenommen werden. Kontakt: Tel. 0351/4520352, tierheim@dresden.de Das Dresdner Tierheim bleibt fÃ¼r Vermittlungen weiterhin geÃ¶ffnet, allerdings mÃ¼ssen sich Besucher vorherâ€¦

WeiÃŸeritztalbahn fÃ¤hrt wieder

Freital. Seit dieser Woche fÃ¤hrt die WeiÃŸeritztalbahn wieder planmÃ¤ÃŸig, alle MaÃŸnahmen zur ErtÃ¼chtigung der Strecke konnten pÃ¼nktlich fertiggestellt werden. Erforderliche Gleisbauarbeiten wurden bereits wÃ¤hrend des Lockdowns im April/Mai durchgefÃ¼hrt â€“ in der November-Sperrung standen GrÃ¼nschnitt-Arbeiten auf dem Plan. Trotz der Absage des befahrbaren Weihnachtsmarktes Â»Bimmelbahn & LichterglanzÂ« gibt es gute Nachrichten: Der Zugverkehr wird im Advent erweitert. An den Adventswochenenden fahren tÃ¤glich vier DampfzÃ¼ge bis Kipsdorf und ein zusÃ¤tzlicher Umlauf bis Dippoldiswalde. Am 1. Advent (29. November) ist auÃŸerdem der Nikolaus an Bord. Eine Anmeldung ist nicht notwendig. Seit dieser Woche fÃ¤hrt die WeiÃŸeritztalbahn wieder planmÃ¤ÃŸig, alle MaÃŸnahmen zur ErtÃ¼chtigung der Strecke konnten pÃ¼nktlich fertiggestellt werden. Erforderlicheâ€¦
pm/asl

Keine Entspannung im Landkreis Elbe-Elster in Sicht

TÃ¤gliche Fallzahlen weiter auf hohem Niveau

Elbe-Elster. Der Gesundheitsdezernent Roland Neumann appelliert mit Blick auf Advents- und Weihnachtszeit immer wieder an Einhaltung der A-H-A-L-Regeln.

Foto: pixabay
Foto: pixabay

Seit rund zwei Wochen gelten deutschlandweit strengere Regeln zur EindÃ¤mmung des Corona-Virus. Neben vielen EinschrÃ¤nkungen im Ã¶ffentlichen Leben wird auch weiterhin verstÃ¤rkt auf die PrÃ¤ventionsmaÃŸnahmen gesetzt. Die A-H-A-L Regeln stehen dabei nach wie vor im Mittelpunkt, mit kleinen Erfolgen - die Infektionskurve steigt nicht mehr ganz so steil. Mit Blick auf zuletzt durchschnittlich etwa 20 neuen positiven Befunden tÃ¤glich wird Gesundheitsdezernent Roland Neumann deshalb nicht mÃ¼de, immer wieder an die Einhaltung der A-H-A-L-Regeln auch in unserer lÃ¤ndlichen Region zu appellieren. â€žBitte beachten Sie alle gÃ¤ngigen Hygieneregeln. Im privaten wie im Ã¶ffentlichen Bereich, am Arbeitsplatz, in den Schulen, beim Einkauf oder im Ã–PNV, natÃ¼rlich auch auf BahnhÃ¶fen, an Bahnsteigen und Haltestellen. Ãœberall da, wo sich Menschen begegnen. Jeder ist aufgerufen zu handeln, dass er sich nicht selbst und andere infiziert. Es ist nach wie vor leider keine Entspannung in Sicht. â€œ

Die groÃŸe Mehrheit der BÃ¼rger hÃ¤lt sich bereits zuverlÃ¤ssig an die Regeln, ist solidarisch und bedeckt Mund und Nase in Ã¶ffentlich zugÃ¤nglichen GebÃ¤uden und PlÃ¤tzen. Roland Neumann: â€žAngesichts immer noch hoher Infektionszahlen mÃ¼ssen Achtsamkeit, gegenseitige RÃ¼cksichtnahme und VerstÃ¤ndnis an erster Stelle stehen. Gerade dort, wo der gebotene Abstand nicht immer eingehalten werden kann, ist Maskenschutz besonders wichtig.â€œ Die allermeisten Einwohner und GÃ¤ste halten sich an die Regeln, die dadurch vor allem andere schÃ¼tzen und vorbeugend dazu beitragen, das Virus nicht weiterzuverbreiten.

Der Krisenstab des Landkreises betonte dieser Woche, dass der kleine Prozentsatz bislang Uneinsichtiger jetzt noch einmal verstÃ¤rkt von Sinn und Zweck der Mund-Nase-Bedeckung Ã¼berzeugt werden soll â€“ nachdrÃ¼cklich und mit Konsequenz. Darum werden auch OrdnungsÃ¤mter und Polizei immer aktiver.

Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Elbe-Elster registrierte fÃ¼r den heutigen 20. November 2020 nachfolgende statistische Angaben zu den Corona-Infektionen im Landkreis:

positiv Getestete: 736 (+ 21 zum Vortag)

davon aktive Fälle: 255 (+ 6 zum Vortag)

genesene Personen: 473 (+ 15 zum Vortag)

bestätigte 7-Tage-Inzidenz pro 100.000 Einwohner: 125,7

stationär behandelte Personen: 14 (+ 1 zum Vortag)

davon intensivmedizinisch: 3 (+/- 0 zum Vortag)

verstorben: acht Personen (+/- zum Vortag)

Personen in QuarantÃ¤ne bzw. hÃ¤uslicher Isolation: 630 (- 100 zur Vorwoche)

Elbe-Elster