Keine Entspannung im Landkreis Elbe-Elster in Sicht

Seit rund zwei Wochen gelten deutschlandweit strengere Regeln zur EindÃ¤mmung des Corona-Virus. Neben vielen EinschrÃ¤nkungen im Ã¶ffentlichen Leben wird auch weiterhin verstÃ¤rkt auf die PrÃ¤ventionsmaÃŸnahmen gesetzt. Die A-H-A-L Regeln stehen dabei nach wie vor im Mittelpunkt, mit kleinen Erfolgen - die Infektionskurve steigt nicht mehr ganz so steil. Mit Blick auf zuletzt durchschnittlich etwa 20 neuen positiven Befunden tÃ¤glich wird Gesundheitsdezernent Roland Neumann deshalb nicht mÃ¼de, immer wieder an die Einhaltung der A-H-A-L-Regeln auch in unserer lÃ¤ndlichen Region zu appellieren. â€žBitte beachten Sie alle gÃ¤ngigen Hygieneregeln. Im privaten wie im Ã¶ffentlichen Bereich, am Arbeitsplatz, in den Schulen, beim Einkauf oder im Ã–PNV, natÃ¼rlich auch auf BahnhÃ¶fen, an Bahnsteigen und Haltestellen. Ãœberall da, wo sich Menschen begegnen. Jeder ist aufgerufen zu handeln, dass er sich nicht selbst und andere infiziert. Es ist nach wie vor leider keine Entspannung in Sicht. â€œ

Die groÃŸe Mehrheit der BÃ¼rger hÃ¤lt sich bereits zuverlÃ¤ssig an die Regeln, ist solidarisch und bedeckt Mund und Nase in Ã¶ffentlich zugÃ¤nglichen GebÃ¤uden und PlÃ¤tzen. Roland Neumann: â€žAngesichts immer noch hoher Infektionszahlen mÃ¼ssen Achtsamkeit, gegenseitige RÃ¼cksichtnahme und VerstÃ¤ndnis an erster Stelle stehen. Gerade dort, wo der gebotene Abstand nicht immer eingehalten werden kann, ist Maskenschutz besonders wichtig.â€œ Die allermeisten Einwohner und GÃ¤ste halten sich an die Regeln, die dadurch vor allem andere schÃ¼tzen und vorbeugend dazu beitragen, das Virus nicht weiterzuverbreiten.

Der Krisenstab des Landkreises betonte dieser Woche, dass der kleine Prozentsatz bislang Uneinsichtiger jetzt noch einmal verstÃ¤rkt von Sinn und Zweck der Mund-Nase-Bedeckung Ã¼berzeugt werden soll â€“ nachdrÃ¼cklich und mit Konsequenz. Darum werden auch OrdnungsÃ¤mter und Polizei immer aktiver.

Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Elbe-Elster registrierte fÃ¼r den heutigen 20. November 2020 nachfolgende statistische Angaben zu den Corona-Infektionen im Landkreis:

positiv Getestete: 736 (+ 21 zum Vortag)

davon aktive Fälle: 255 (+ 6 zum Vortag)

genesene Personen: 473 (+ 15 zum Vortag)

bestätigte 7-Tage-Inzidenz pro 100.000 Einwohner: 125,7

stationär behandelte Personen: 14 (+ 1 zum Vortag)

davon intensivmedizinisch: 3 (+/- 0 zum Vortag)

verstorben: acht Personen (+/- zum Vortag)

Personen in QuarantÃ¤ne bzw. hÃ¤uslicher Isolation: 630 (- 100 zur Vorwoche)