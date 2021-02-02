Erstmals britische Corona-Mutation Variante nachgewiesen

Theater und Museen bis Ende MÃ¤rz zu

Dresden. Auf Grund der VerlÃ¤ngerung des Lockdowns im Freistaat Sachsen bis einschlieÃŸlich 14. Februar haben sich KulturbÃ¼rgermeisterin Annekatrin Klepsch und die Intendanten und Direktoren der Kultureinrichtungen der Landeshauptstadt Dresden darauf verstÃ¤ndigt, den Spielbetrieb der Theater und Orchester vor Publikum bis Ende MÃ¤rz auszusetzen.

Ã–PNV bleibt in den Ferien stabil

Dresden. Der Verkehrsverbund Oberelbe verspricht in den Winterferien vom 1. bis 5. Februar ein verlÃ¤ssliches Angebot, und das trotz der geringen Fahrgastzahlen.

HCE: Julius Dierberg verlÃ¤ngert Vertrag

Dresden. Der HC Elbflorenz Dresden hat den Vertrag mit LinksauÃŸen Julius Dierberg verlÃ¤ngert. Der Verein einigte sich mit dem 28-JÃ¤hrigen Dierberg auf eine neue Vertragslaufzeit bis 30. Juni 2023. Manager Karsten WÃ¶hler dazu: â€žJulius ist eine wichtige PersÃ¶nlichkeit fÃ¼r unser Team. Als variantenreicher AuÃŸen bringt er eine Menge QualitÃ¤t mit. Uns ist wichtig, dass wir auf der LinksauÃŸenposition mit zwei guten und verschiedenen Spielertypen besetzt sind. Daher freut es mich, dass Julius seinen Vertrag verlÃ¤ngert hat und uns weiter erhalten bleibt.â€œ â€žJulius ist ein sehr kluger, spielintelligenter AuÃŸen, deshalb sehen wir ihn auch ab und an auf RÃ¼ckraummitte, wenn Not am Mann ist. Er kann sehr vielseitig werfen und ist stark im Tempospiel. AuÃŸerdem hat er als erfahrenerer Spieler eine wichtige Rolle innerhalb der Mannschaft. Deshalb war es uns wichtig und ich freue mich darÃ¼ber, dass er bei uns bleibt. Er ist jetzt zum GlÃ¼ck auch aus seiner QuarantÃ¤ne zurÃ¼ckgekehrt, ist wieder auf einem guten Trainingsstand und kann uns wieder helfen.â€œ, so Cheftrainer Rico GÃ¶de. Julius Dierberg meint dazu: â€žIch bin sehr froh Ã¼ber die VertragsverlÃ¤ngerung und dankbar fÃ¼r das Vertrauen, welches mir von Trainerteam und Verein weiterhin gegeben wird. Ich fÃ¼hle mich hier in der Stadt Dresden schon sehr heimisch und beim HC sehr wohl. Deswegen wollte ich auch gern hierbleiben. FÃ¼r die Zukunft wÃ¼rde ich mir wÃ¼nschen, dass wir bald endlich wieder mit unseren Fans in der BallsportArena Dresden spielen dÃ¼rfen und ich weiterhin der Mannschaft helfen kann, die nÃ¤chsten Schritte auf unseren eingeschlagenen Weg zu machen! Ich bin sehr gespannt, was wir in den nÃ¤chsten Jahren noch erreichen kÃ¶nnen.â€œ (pm/HC Elbflorenz 2006 e.V.) Der HC Elbflorenz Dresden hat den Vertrag mit LinksauÃŸen Julius Dierberg verlÃ¤ngert. Der Verein einigte sich mit dem 28-JÃ¤hrigen Dierberg auf eine neue Vertragslaufzeit bisâ€¦

Anwohnerin rettet Eule

GroÃŸenhain. Ein missglÃ¼ckter Ausflug einer kleinen Eule in GroÃŸenhain ging gerade nochmal glimpflich aus. Das Federtier war gegen eine Hauswand an der Dr.-Jacobs-StraÃŸe geflogen und blieb danach regungslos im Schnee liegen. Eine Anwohnerin hatte das gescheiterte FlugmanÃ¶ver beobachtet und die Eule mit einer wÃ¤rmenden Decke in einen Karton gesetzt.â€¦

"dresden.de" geht (kurz) vom Netz

Dresden. Am 3. Februar wird der Internetauftritt der Stadt Dresden zwischen 7 und voraussichtlich 10 Uhr nicht erreichbar sein. Betroffen sind dafÃ¼r auch alle zugehÃ¶rigen Dienste wie der e-parkschein oder das Abfall-ABC. Grund sind technischen Arbeiten, wie die Stadtverwaltung informiert.Am 3. Februar wird der Internetauftritt der Stadt Dresden zwischen 7 und voraussichtlich 10 Uhr nicht erreichbar sein. Betroffen sind dafÃ¼r auch alle zugehÃ¶rigen Dienste wie der e-parkschein oder das Abfall-ABC. Grund sind technischen Arbeiten, wieâ€¦

Corona-Politik: Lob fÃ¼r den MinisterprÃ¤sidenten

GroÃŸschÃ¶nau. Vor wenigen Wochen besuchten mehrere Gegner der Corona-MaÃŸnahmen ungefragt den SÃ¤chsischen MinisterprÃ¤sidenten an seiner Privatadresse im Landkreis GÃ¶rlitz. Die Visite sorgte nicht nur bundesweit fÃ¼r Kritik, sondern auch in der unmittelbaren Nachbarschaft. Und die blieb nicht untÃ¤tig.

Papierkrieg beendet - Kohle in Sicht?

SÃ¼dbrandenburg. Die Landesinvestitionsbank Brandenburg (ILB) hat das vergangene Jahr Revue passieren lassen.Demnach stand das 2020 ganz im Zeichen der Corona-Pandemie. Allein Ã¼ber die Sonderprogramme sollen 64.000 Brandenburger Unternehmen und SoloselbstÃ¤ndige mit 579 Millionen Euro unterstÃ¼tzt worden sein. Das Geld der so genannten Â»November- undâ€¦

EislÃ¶wen feiern 5. Sieg in Folge

Dresden. Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen haben ihre Siegesserie fortgesetzt. Beim ESV Kaufbeuren gewannen die Blau-WeiÃŸen mit 4:1. Alle Tore fielen dabei im zweiten Drittel. Das Team von Trainer Andreas Brockmann steht jetzt bei fÃ¼nf Siegen in Serie. Im Tor fÃ¼r die EislÃ¶wen stand erneut Riku Helenius. AuÃŸerdem rÃ¼ckten Evan Trupp und Matej Mrazek fÃ¼r Elvijs Biezais und Steven Rupprich ins Aufgebot. Die Gastgeber erspielten sich die erste Torchance durch Tyler Spurgeon, dessen Schuss Riku Helenius mit einem starken Reflex aber parieren konnte. Es sollte der Hallo-Wach-Effekt fÃ¼r seine VordermÃ¤nner sein. Ab der fÃ¼nften Minute spielten nur die EislÃ¶wen. Vor allem in Ãœberzahl kamen die Dresdner zu Chancen. Roope Ranta konnte den Puck aber nicht im Tor unterbringen. Weil Alexander Thiel kurz vor Ende des ersten Drittels auf die Strafbank musste, durften die EislÃ¶wen das zweite Drittel in Ãœberzahl beginnen und das nutzten die Dresdner. Vladislav Filin legte fÃ¼r den mitgelaufenen Dennis Swinnen auf, der zur FÃ¼hrung einnetzte. Weil sich Kaufbeuren weitere Undiszipliniertheiten leistete, spielten die Blau-WeiÃŸen weiter im Powerplay und bei FÃ¼nf gegen Drei erhÃ¶hte Jordan Knackstedt auf 2:0. Die EislÃ¶wen hatten Blut geleckt und legten nach. Tom Knobloch markierte mit seinem ersten Saisontreffer das 3:0 und in Ãœberzahl traf Alexander Dotzler zum 4:0. Den Gastgebern gelang in der 33. Minute noch der Anschlusstreffer durch Spurgeon. Im Schlussabschnitt kam Kaufbeuren besser auf, aber die Defensive der EislÃ¶wen um einen starken Helenius stand sicher. Dazu blieb das Brockmann-Team bei Kontern gefÃ¤hrlich. Knackstedt und Louis Trattner scheiterten am Pfosten. Ein Tor sollte nicht mehr fallen. Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žWir haben hervorragend gespielt. Wir wussten, dass wir von Anfang an bereit sein mussten. Das erste Drittel war ziemlich ausgeglichen und im zweiten Drittel haben wir die Strafen schnell ausgenutzt. Aber auch beim 4:0 habe ich meine Mannschaft gewarnt, weil Kaufbeuren nicht aufgibt. Im letzten Drittel haben wir vorne clever gespielt und hinten nur wenig zugelassen. Es ist ein sehr wichtiger Sieg, gerade auswÃ¤rts. Weiter geht es fÃ¼r die EislÃ¶wen am Freitag, 5. Februar, 19.30 Uhr, mit dem Heimspiel gegen die LÃ¶wen Frankfurt. EislÃ¶wenTV wird Ã¼ber SpradeTV live Ã¼bertragen. (pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen)Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen haben ihre Siegesserie fortgesetzt. Beim ESV Kaufbeuren gewannen die Blau-WeiÃŸen mit 4:1. Alle Tore fielen dabei im zweiten Drittel. Das Team vonâ€¦

Neue Rettungswache fÃ¼r Dresden-Leuben

Dresden. Seit September 2020 entsteht an der ZamenhofstraÃŸe in Leuben fÃ¼r rund 5,5 Millionen Euro eine neue Rettungswache. Sie soll Mitte 2022 ihren Betrieb aufnehmen. In dem zweigeschossigen Neubau wird es StellflÃ¤chen fÃ¼r vier Rettungswagen geben sowie BÃ¼ros, einen Aufenthaltsraum und SanitÃ¤r- und RuherÃ¤ume fÃ¼r das Personal im 24 Stunden-Dienst. Vorgesehen ist auch ein Raum fÃ¼r die Praxisausbildung von NotfallsanitÃ¤terinnen und -sanitÃ¤tern. Klimafreundliche und langlebige Bauweise Die Rettungswache Leuben erhÃ¤lt zum Teil eine FassadenbegrÃ¼nung, ein GrÃ¼ndach, eine LÃ¼ftungsanlage mit WÃ¤rmerÃ¼ckgewinnung und eine Photovoltaikanlage. FÃ¼r den Neubau sind auÃŸerdem AusgleichsmaÃŸnahmen im Rahmen zahlreicher Ersatzpflanzungen vorgesehen. In das Projekt flieÃŸen auch die Erfahrungen aus dem Bau Ã¤hnlicher Rettungswachen ein. Beispielsweise wird die Fassade als wartungsfreie Klinkerfassade ausgefÃ¼hrt. Die Rettungswache wird als langlebiges und im Unterhalt effizientes GebÃ¤ude gebaut, das einem 24-Stunden-Dauerbetrieb gewachsen ist. Seit September 2020 entsteht an der ZamenhofstraÃŸe in Leuben fÃ¼r rund 5,5 Millionen Euro eine neue Rettungswache. Sie soll Mitte 2022 ihren Betrieb aufnehmen. In dem zweigeschossigen Neubau wird es StellflÃ¤chen fÃ¼r vier Rettungswagen geben sowieâ€¦
pm/asl

Erstmals britische Corona-Mutation Variante nachgewiesen

Weiter leicht sinkende Werte bei Neuinfektionen

Foto: pixabay
Foto: pixabay

Gestern wurde dem Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Elbe-Elster erstmals eine SARS-CoV 2-Mutation der britischen Variante B.1.1.7 gemeldet. Bei der infizierten Person handelt es sich um eine 37-jÃ¤hrige BÃ¼rgerin des Landkreises. Wegen einer bestehenden Grunderkrankung erfolgte die stationÃ¤re Aufnahme in einem spezialisierten Krankenhaus.

Im Rahmen der durchgefÃ¼hrten Nachverfolgung wurden sieben Personen als enge Kontaktpersonen ermittelt. Dabei wurde eine HÃ¤ufung von SARS-CoV 2-Erkrankungen festgestellt. Neben der Anordnung der QuarantÃ¤ne werden die Kontaktpersonen mittels PCR getestet sowie mit einer sogenannten Sequenzierung auf den mutierten Virus hin geprÃ¼ft.

Weiterhin meldet das Gesundheitsamt der Kreisverwaltung Elbe-Elster am 2. Februar 2021 nachfolgende statistische Angaben zu den Corona-Infektionen im Landkreis:

gesamt positiv Getestete: 4.495 (+ 2 zum Vortag)
davon aktive FÃ¤lle: 418 (- 56 zum Vortag)
genesene Personen: 3.927 (+ 58 zum Vortag)
bestÃ¤tigte 7-Tage-Inzidenz pro 100.000 Einwohner: 166,9 (171,9 am Vortag)
stationÃ¤r behandelte Personen: 25 (Stand 02.02.21)
 davon intensivmedizinisch: 7 (Stand 02.02.21)
 Personen in Isolation bzw. hÃ¤usliche QuarantÃ¤ne: 1740 (- 130 zur Vorwoche/Stand 29.01.21)
 verstorben: 150 Personen (keine VerÃ¤nderung zum Vortag)

