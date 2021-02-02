Erstmals britische Corona-Mutation Variante nachgewiesen

Gestern wurde dem Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Elbe-Elster erstmals eine SARS-CoV 2-Mutation der britischen Variante B.1.1.7 gemeldet. Bei der infizierten Person handelt es sich um eine 37-jÃ¤hrige BÃ¼rgerin des Landkreises. Wegen einer bestehenden Grunderkrankung erfolgte die stationÃ¤re Aufnahme in einem spezialisierten Krankenhaus.

Im Rahmen der durchgefÃ¼hrten Nachverfolgung wurden sieben Personen als enge Kontaktpersonen ermittelt. Dabei wurde eine HÃ¤ufung von SARS-CoV 2-Erkrankungen festgestellt. Neben der Anordnung der QuarantÃ¤ne werden die Kontaktpersonen mittels PCR getestet sowie mit einer sogenannten Sequenzierung auf den mutierten Virus hin geprÃ¼ft.

Weiterhin meldet das Gesundheitsamt der Kreisverwaltung Elbe-Elster am 2. Februar 2021 nachfolgende statistische Angaben zu den Corona-Infektionen im Landkreis:

gesamt positiv Getestete: 4.495 (+ 2 zum Vortag)

davon aktive FÃ¤lle: 418 (- 56 zum Vortag)

genesene Personen: 3.927 (+ 58 zum Vortag)

bestÃ¤tigte 7-Tage-Inzidenz pro 100.000 Einwohner: 166,9 (171,9 am Vortag)

stationÃ¤r behandelte Personen: 25 (Stand 02.02.21)

davon intensivmedizinisch: 7 (Stand 02.02.21)

Personen in Isolation bzw. hÃ¤usliche QuarantÃ¤ne: 1740 (- 130 zur Vorwoche/Stand 29.01.21)

verstorben: 150 Personen (keine VerÃ¤nderung zum Vortag)