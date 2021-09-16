Tierpark Cottbus international

Most students either lack confidence or time, so they seek best weblink to take a leap ahead in their professional life. Let us accept that brightest of the minds would find it difficult to successfully complete their thesis. It doesn’t come as a surprise that a growing number of students are relieving them from the undue stress whilst hiring premier paper writing company. As Die â€žCottbuser Wochen fÃ¼r Demokratie und Vielfaltâ€œ haben begonnen. Im Tierpark Cottbus hat man dazu mehrsprachige FÃ¼hrungen vorbereitet. So werden am 26. September TierparkfÃ¼hrungen auf Deutsch, Polnisch, Russisch, Sorbisch und Arabisch angeboten. Die Zoolotsen begleitet die Teilnehmer in ihrer Wunschsprache durch den Tierpark.

Zeiten:

9 Uhr deutschsprachige FÃ¼hrung zum Thema â€žKommunikation im Tierreichâ€œ

10 Uhr FÃ¼hrung auf Niedersorbisch

11 Uhr FÃ¼hrung auf Arabisch

11.30 Uhr FÃ¼hrung auf Polnisch

13 Uhr FÃ¼hrung auf Russisch

13.30 Uhr FÃ¼hrung auf Arabisch

Die Teilnehmeranzahl ist begrenzt. Anmeldeschluss ist der 24. September unter zooschule@zoo-cottbus.de.