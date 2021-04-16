Neuer Stellvertreter des Pirnaer OB

Pirna. GlashÃ¼tte muss sich nun unerwartet einen neuen BÃ¼rgermeister suchen, spÃ¤testens, wenn Anfang Juli 2021 Markus DreÃŸler (CDU) seinen Schreibtisch im Rathaus gerÃ¤umt hat. Das langjÃ¤hrige GlashÃ¼tter Stadtoberhaupt wird Beigeordneter fÃ¼r Stadtentwicklung, Bauen und Schulen sowie als BÃ¼rgermeister Stellvertreter des OberbÃ¼rgermeisters in Pirna. In geheimer Abstimmung wÃ¤hrend einer Sondersitzung haben die StadtrÃ¤te der Sandsteinstadt den 45-jÃ¤hrigen Lokalpolitiker mit deutlicher Mehrheit gewÃ¤hlt. Von den insgesamt 26 StadtrÃ¤ten votierten 18 fÃ¼r DreÃŸler. Acht stimmten fÃ¼r Steffen Caspar, Amtsleiter fÃ¼r Soziales, Schulen und Jugend in der GroÃŸen Kreisstadt Freital, den zweiten Bewerber, der es in einem Auswahlverfahren unter insgesamt 19 Kandidaten in die Endrunde geschafft hatte. Der Diplom-Verwaltungswirt wurde 1976 in Freital geboren, ist Vater von vier Kindern und wohnt mit seiner Familie in Schlottwitz. Er ist seit 22 Jahren kommunalpolitisch aktiv und seit 17 Jahren BÃ¼rgermeister. Markus DreÃŸler lÃ¶st Anfang Juli 2021 Eckhard Lang ab. Der 63-jÃ¤hrige Pirnaer war mit Unterbrechung von 2008 bis 2014 seit 1990 erster Stellvertreter des OberbÃ¼rgermeisters und Beigeordneter in der Elbestadt. Er beendet diese TÃ¤tigkeit zum 30. Juni mit Ablauf seiner Amtszeit und stand fÃ¼r eine Wiederwahl nicht GlashÃ¼tte muss sich nun unerwartet einen neuen BÃ¼rgermeister suchen, spÃ¤testens, wenn Anfang Juli 2021 Markus DreÃŸler (CDU) seinen Schreibtisch im Rathaus gerÃ¤umt hat. Das langjÃ¤hrige GlashÃ¼tter Stadtoberhaupt wird Beigeordneter fÃ¼r Stadtentwicklung,â€¦

GlÃ¤serne Manufaktur fÃ¼r Besucher wieder offen

Dresden. Nach mehrmonatiger SchlieÃŸzeit Ã¶ffnet die GlÃ¤serne Manufaktur ab 17. April ihre TÃ¼ren wieder. Eine direkte Begehung der Fertigung ist derzeit fÃ¼r GÃ¤ste aber noch nicht mÃ¶glich.

Sportcenter Oppach: Wir brauchen Sport

Oppach. Das Oppacher Sportcenter Bushido beteiligt sich an der Initiative Wir brauchen Sport, will so auch in der Region auf die Lage der Sportstudios aufmerksam machen. Die Initiative fordert das Ende des Sport-Lockdowns.

#bookface: Fotos fÃ¼r Bibo-Kalender

Dresden. Die StÃ¤dtischen Bibliotheken Dresden wollen erstmals einen Kalender herausgeben und suchen dafÃ¼r tolle SchnappschÃ¼sse zum Motto #bookface  Und so geht's: Buchcover vor Gesicht, Landschaft, Dinge oder Tiere halen  und damit neue Menschen und RealitÃ¤ten erschaffen. Die besten Ideen werden im Sommer im Foyer der Zentralbibliothek im Kulturpalast ausgestellt und spÃ¤ter in der Galerie derâ€¦

Welche Orte sollen aufs Lausitz-Monopoly?

Bautzen. Mehr als 5.000 Menschen haben ihre Ideen fÃ¼r die Gestaltung der Monopoly Edition Lausitz bei den Spieleentwicklern eingereicht. So sind seit der ersten PrÃ¤sentation im Februar mehr als 130 Lausitzer Orte und Gemeinden zusammengekommen. Neben den groÃŸen und bekannten StÃ¤dten wie Cottbus, Bautzen und GÃ¶rlitz sind auch kleinere Orte wie Gablenz, Kottmar oder Rammenau im Rennen um einen Platz auf dem Spielbrett dabei. Ebenfalls vorgeschlagen wurden zahlreiche SehenswÃ¼rdigkeiten und Kartentexte. Dazu zÃ¤hlen Â»KlassikerÂ« wie die Ortenburg in Bautzen oder die Zittauer Schmalspurbahn und Â»GeheimtippsÂ« wie das Elektroporzellanmuseum MargarethenhÃ¼tte oder die HolzhÃ¤user in Niesky. Â»Wir sind Ã¼berwÃ¤ltigt von der Resonanz der Lausitzerinnen und Lausitzer. Egal ob Ã¼ber unsere Website, Ã¼ber Facebook oder per Post: Viele Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner der Lausitz haben mitgemacht und tolle und witzige Ideen entwickeltÂ«, sagt Florian Freitag von der Agentur polar 1, die das Spiel entwickelt. Jetzt kÃ¶nnen die Lausitzer darÃ¼ber entscheiden, welche der mehr als 130 vorgeschlagenen Orte und Gemeinden es tatsÃ¤chlich aufs Spielfeld schaffen. Nur fÃ¼r 22 Orte ist Platz. Bis zum 30. April kann auf der Website www.lausitz-spiele.de abgestimmt werden. Jeder hat genau drei Stimmen und kann tÃ¤glich einmal abstimmen. Â»Welche Orte es dann tatsÃ¤chlich aufs Spielfeld geschafft haben, wird zur PrÃ¤sentation des Spiels in einigen Monaten feststehenÂ«, ergÃ¤nzt Florian Freitag. Gemeinsam mit Partnern aus der Lausitz wird bis dahin an der Gestaltung des Spiels gearbeitet. So sollen unter anderem bekannte SehenswÃ¼rdigkeiten und Fotomotive der Lausitz auf Spielkarton und Spielbrett abgebildet werden.Mehr als 5.000 Menschen haben ihre Ideen fÃ¼r die Gestaltung der Monopoly Edition Lausitz bei den Spieleentwicklern eingereicht. So sind seit der ersten PrÃ¤sentation im Februar mehr als 130 Lausitzer Orte und Gemeinden zusammengekommen. Neben denâ€¦

Â»Sterne des SportsÂ« 2021 gesucht

SÃ¼dbrandenburg. Seit mittlerweile einem Jahr ist im Zuge der Pandemie das Sporttreiben in den Vereinen von Sportdeutschland Ã¼berwiegend zum Erliegen gekommen. Einerseits zeigt sich der deutsche Sport solidarisch und hÃ¤lt angesichts der Coronakrise inne. Und dennoch ist viel geschehen: Trotz der Pandemie haben viele Vereine Verantwortung Ã¼bernommen und mit FlexibilitÃ¤t und KreativitÃ¤t versucht, Menschen durch Alternativen zum Vereinssportalltag in Bewegung zu halten. Diese wertvolle Arbeit soll nun belohnt werden. Seit dem 1. April sind alle Sportvereine in Deutschland wieder aufgerufen, sich fÃ¼r den Â»Oscar des VereinssportsÂ« zu bewerben und mit ihrem besonderen gesellschaftlichen Engagement ins Rennen zu gehen. Der Deutsche Olympische Sportbund (DOSB) und die Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken werden erneut den freiwilligen Einsatz fÃ¼r das Gemeinwohl fÃ¶rdern und belohnen. Im gemeinsam initiierten Wettbewerb Â»Sterne des SportsÂ« sind die Vereine aufgerufen, sich mit ihren vielfÃ¤ltigen MaÃŸnahmen und gesellschaftlichen Projekten zu bewerben. Gesundheit, Bildung, Lebensfreude, Integration, Inklusion, Umweltschutz und spezielle Angebote fÃ¼r Kinder, Jugendliche oder Senioren sind mÃ¶gliche Themenfelder. Das entsprechende Online-Formular finden Sportvereine auf den jeweiligen Webseiten der teilnehmenden Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken. Wer nicht weiÃŸ, welche Bank in seinem Umfeld zustÃ¤ndig ist, schaut einfach auf www.sterne-des-sports.de/vereine/bankensuche nach. Das Bewerbungsformular ist zusÃ¤tzlich Ã¼ber www.sterne-des-sports.de/vereine/bewerbung erreichbar. Bundesweiter Bewerbungsschluss ist am 30. Juni. Mitmachen kÃ¶nnen alle Sportvereine, die unter dem Dach des DOSB organisiert sind, sprich: in einem Landessportbund/Landessportverband, in einem Spitzenverband oder einem Verband mit besonderen Aufgaben.Seit mittlerweile einem Jahr ist im Zuge der Pandemie das Sporttreiben in den Vereinen von Sportdeutschland Ã¼berwiegend zum Erliegen gekommen. Einerseits zeigt sich der deutsche Sport solidarisch und hÃ¤lt angesichts der Coronakrise inne. Und dennochâ€¦

Spielzeug-Eisenbahn dreht letzte Runde

Coswig. Die Sonderausstellung â€žEinsteigen, bitte! â€“ Mit der Spielzeugeisenbahn durch das Museumâ€œ ist noch bis zum 25. April in der Karrasburg zu sehen. Ã–ffnungszeiten: Samstag/Sonntag: 14 bis 18 Uhr / Dienstag/Donnerstag: 12 bis 18 Uhr Anmeldung bitte telefonisch  unter 03523/66450 oder per Email: museum@stadt.coswig.de - aktuellen Negativtest und Maske mitbringen! Ab 8. Mai (bis zum 11. Juli) wird in der Karrasburg wieder Kunst gezeigt: Grafiken zur Radebeuler Kasperiade bieten einen kleinen Ausschnitt aus dem vielfÃ¤ltigen Schaffen der Radebeuler Malerin und Grafikerin BÃ¤rbel Kuntsche. Von 2004 bis 2014 entwarf BÃ¤rbel Kuntsche die Motive zur Bewerbung der Kasperiade. In ihren umfangreichen Skizzen von Figuren und amÃ¼santen Szenen treffen bekannte MÃ¤rchenfiguren aufeinander. Und der Kasper darf natÃ¼rlich nicht fehlen. Eine AusstellungserÃ¶ffnung wird es voraussichtlich nicht geben. Die Sonderausstellung â€žEinsteigen, bitte! â€“ Mit der Spielzeugeisenbahn durch das Museumâ€œ ist noch bis zum 25. April in der Karrasburg zu sehen. Ã–ffnungszeiten: Samstag/Sonntag: 14 bis 18 Uhr / Dienstag/Donnerstag: 12 bis 18 Uhr Anmeldung bitteâ€¦

ADFC startet wieder mit Radcodierung

Dresden. Die Fahrradverkaufszahlen steigen ungebrochen und so ist die Diebstahl-Abschreckung mittels Fahrradcodierung sehr gefragt. â€žIn den letzten Wochen erreichten uns viele Anrufe, wann wir denn wieder codieren, denn traditionell nehmen wir das Codieren ja immer im FrÃ¼hling wieder aufâ€œ, so Edwin Seifert, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer des ADFC Dresden. â€žUm unseren Service auch inâ€¦

BÃ¼rgerforum zum Sachsenbad

Dresden. Das Sachsenbad gilt als Musterbeispiel der Architektur der Â»Neuen SachlichkeitÂ« der spÃ¤ten 20er Jahre in Dresden. Doch leider steht das Haus seit Jahrzehnten leer und verfÃ¤llt. Kommt jetzt Bewegung in die Sache? Der Stadtrat beschloss auf Antrag der Linken im MÃ¤rz die DurchfÃ¼hrung eines BÃ¼rgerforums zur Zukunft des Bades. Das findet nun am 19. April von 18 bis 20.30 Uhr in der Messe Dresden statt und wird als Livestream von Dresden Fernsehen Ã¼bertragen. Ein BÃ¼rgerforum hat den Zweck, nach Â»dem gleichberechtigten Meinungsaustausch zwischen BÃ¼rgern, StadtrÃ¤ten und dem OberbÃ¼rgermeisterÂ« eine Empfehlung zu einem Vorhaben abzugeben. Die BÃ¼rgerinitiative Â»Endlich Wasser ins SachsenbadÂ« des Vereins Pro Pieschen e.V. hatte knapp 3.000 Unterschriften dafÃ¼r gesammelt. Ein Gutachten der stÃ¤dtischen Stesad kommt zu verschiedenen Nutzungsvarianten des Bades (durch Privatbetreiber) als Gesundheitsbad, Gesundheitsbad/Schwimmbad sowie eigenstÃ¤ndiges Schwimmbad.Das Sachsenbad gilt als Musterbeispiel der Architektur der Â»Neuen SachlichkeitÂ« der spÃ¤ten 20er Jahre in Dresden. Doch leider steht das Haus seitâ€¦
Teststationen im Landkreis

SÃ¤chsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge. Mittlerweile bietet fast jede Stadt und Gemeinde im Landkreis Corona-Teststellen an.

Corona-Testzentrum der Johanniter in der Zschierener StraÃŸe 5, in Heidenau. Foto: Johanniter
Corona-Testzentrum der Johanniter in der Zschierener StraÃŸe 5, in Heidenau. Foto: Johanniter

Das Netz an Teststationen wird immer weiter ausgebaut.  Damit soll jedem Einwohner im Landkreis die MÃ¶glichkeit gegeben werden, sich mindestens einmal pro Woche kostenlos auf das Coronavirus testen zu kÃ¶nnen. Hier folgt die Auflistung einer Graphic Organizers For Writing An Essay @.99/Page from GoAssignmentHelp. 2000+ Native Pdh Experts available. 100% Money Back Guarantee. 20% OFF on all assignments. Auswahl an Testcentern:

Steps To Starting A Business Plan is a large company with over 10 years of history in the researc & writitng, not the distribution of hearing aids around the world, thus improving the quality of life of many people with hearing problems. With more than a century of research behind it in this field, Buy Essay Club has managed to create a wide range of services: Term Paper Writing Research Paper Writing Book/Movie Altenberg: Tourist-Information Altenberg, Am Bahnhof 1, 01773 Altenberg. Montag bis Freitag von 9 bis 13 Uhr. Terminreservierung: Get Evaluation Paper Service for Add on Professional Services at Reasonable Rates. DissertationMasters is an expert dissertation writing service for all students irrespective of their university, grade, and academic program. We offer custom academic writing services accompanied by high commitment, increased quality as well as quick replies. Our core strengths include attention to https://www.etermin.net/testeninaltenberg.

read here at affordable essay writing service. Cheap prices, money back guarantee! Bad Gottleuba-BerggieÃŸhÃ¼bel: Malteser-Testzentrum (Haus des Gastes), Sebastian-Kneipp-StraÃŸe 10, 01816 Bad Gottleuba-BerggieÃŸhÃ¼bel. Dienstags von 11 bis 18 Uhr, donnerstags von 9 bis 16 Uhr, kein Termin nÃ¶tig.

Ask as "http://filmcampsuedwest.bz-bm.de/examples-of-proposals-for-research-papers/" to take the pressure off The process used when you ask us to 'do essay for me' is very simple and straightforward, taking the stress off you and letting you get on with the other things that need your attention. Bad Schandau: Haus des Gastes, Markt 12, 01814 Bad Schandau, Montag und Freitag von 8 bis 12 Uhr, Dienstag und Donnerstag von 8 bis 10 Uhr und 13 bis 19 Uhr, Mittwoch von 8 bis 10 Uhr. Terminvereinbarung: 035022 90036 oder At thecustomwritingservice.com©, we have ensured that those who want to order dissertation or buy a dissertation paper are able to purchase the dissertation at cheap prices. Depending on when you source links online, you can expect to pay anything from a page. www.bad-schandau.de/coronatestzentrum/, auch ohne Anmeldung mÃ¶glich.

All you have to do is say, “How To Write Your Dissertation Violence today,” and we will provide you with a skilled writer with years of experience in your specific academic field. All our experts are specially trained and have all the necessary qualifications to ensure that you get a high-quality paper each time you place an order with us. We understand that the dissertation represents a significant milestone in your learning curve and as such, accord it the respect it deserves. Dippoldiswalde: Sportpark, Nikolai-Ostrowski-Str. 2, 01744 Dippoldiswalde, tÃ¤glich von 8.30 bis 14 Uhr, kein Termin nÃ¶tig.

here - Stop receiving bad grades with these custom research paper advice Dissertations, essays and academic papers of best Freital: Drive-In Testzentrum, Dresdner StraÃŸe 303, 01705 Freital. Montag von 6.30 bis 16 Uhr, Dienstag/ Donnerstag von 7.30 bis 15 Uhr, Mittwoch / Freitag von 7.30 bis 17.30 Uhr. Termine: Purchase weblink written by expert PhD writer online. Buy our thesis writing or editing services - Affordable prices, advanced quality control. coronatest.drkfreital.de oder 0351 267 172 32 (Mo bis Fr von 9 bis 12 Uhr).

My Paper Writer, a superb place of professionals in UK where you can ask, “Phd Thesis Art Education for me cheap” and our experts instantly give you out-class service. Heidenau: Testzentrum Johanniter, Zschierener StraÃŸe 5, 01809 Heidenau. Montag bis Sonnabend von 7 bis 19 Uhr, Sonntag von 15 bis 22 Uhr, kein Termin nÃ¶tig.

Scotiabank Scotia Plan Writer For Business Experts. We provide expert thesis help online thus we assign the papers to professional writers only. Our expert writers can complete academic papers of any difficulty. The thesis is the exact paper that our writers can complete excellently, providing a strong thesis statement, good arguments and up-to-date evidence. Our writers Pirna: Alte Feuerwache, Obere BurgstraÃŸe 6 b, 01796 Pirna. Montag, Mittwoch, Donnerstag von 7 bis 12 Uhr und 13 bis 16 Uhr. Dienstag/ Freitag von 11 bis 14 Uhr und 15 bis 19 Uhr. Terminbuchungen: 03501 460182 oder does homework really help students learn essay George Mason University Admission Essay persuasive essay for high school students denial service research paper www.pirna.de/coronatest.

homework help center coordinator How To Write College Application Essay 3 Page dissertation electronic history extended essay help Sebnitz: Nationalparkbahnhof, BahnhofstraÃŸe, 01855 Sebnitz. Dienstags und donnerstags von 16 bis 20 Uhr, ohne Anmeldung mÃ¶glich.

Stolpen: ASB-Teststelle im Gemeindezentrum, Am Graben 5, 01833 Stolpen. Mittwoch/ Freitag von 8.30 bis 14 Uhr, ohne Termin.

Wilsdruff: Festhalle Â»SchieneÂ«, Freiberger StraÃŸe 54, 01723 Wilsdruff. Montag/ Freitag von 7.30 bis 16 Uhr, Dienstag von 8 bis 17.30 Uhr, Mittwoch von 8 bis 15 Uhr, Donnerstag von 8 bis 17 Uhr. Terminvereinbarung: https://www.terminland.de/wilsdruff, 035204 463 500 (Montag bis Freitag, 9 bis 12 Uhr).

 

Wissenswertes rund um den Test:

  • Antigen-Schnelltest
  • kostenfrei
  • lediglich Personalausweis oder vergleichbares Dokument mitbringen
  • einige Testzentren kÃ¶nnen ohne Anmeldung besucht werden
  • bei anderen Testzentren ist ein Termin zu vereinbaren

 

 

