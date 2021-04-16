Das Netz an Teststationen wird immer weiter ausgebaut. Damit soll jedem Einwohner im Landkreis die MÃ¶glichkeit gegeben werden, sich mindestens einmal pro Woche kostenlos auf das Coronavirus testen zu kÃ¶nnen. Hier folgt die Auflistung einer Graphic Organizers For Writing An Essay @.99/Page from GoAssignmentHelp. 2000+ Native Pdh Experts available. 100% Money Back Guarantee. 20% OFF on all assignments. Auswahl an Testcentern:

Altenberg: Tourist-Information Altenberg, Am Bahnhof 1, 01773 Altenberg. Montag bis Freitag von 9 bis 13 Uhr. Terminreservierung: https://www.etermin.net/testeninaltenberg.

Bad Gottleuba-Berggießhübel: Malteser-Testzentrum (Haus des Gastes), Sebastian-Kneipp-Straße 10, 01816 Bad Gottleuba-Berggießhübel. Dienstags von 11 bis 18 Uhr, donnerstags von 9 bis 16 Uhr, kein Termin nötig.

Bad Schandau: Haus des Gastes, Markt 12, 01814 Bad Schandau, Montag und Freitag von 8 bis 12 Uhr, Dienstag und Donnerstag von 8 bis 10 Uhr und 13 bis 19 Uhr, Mittwoch von 8 bis 10 Uhr. Terminvereinbarung: 035022 90036 oder www.bad-schandau.de/coronatestzentrum/, auch ohne Anmeldung möglich.

Dippoldiswalde: Sportpark, Nikolai-Ostrowski-Str. 2, 01744 Dippoldiswalde, täglich von 8.30 bis 14 Uhr, kein Termin nötig.

Freital: Drive-In Testzentrum, Dresdner Straße 303, 01705 Freital. Montag von 6.30 bis 16 Uhr, Dienstag/ Donnerstag von 7.30 bis 15 Uhr, Mittwoch / Freitag von 7.30 bis 17.30 Uhr. Termine: coronatest.drkfreital.de oder 0351 267 172 32 (Mo bis Fr von 9 bis 12 Uhr).

Heidenau: Testzentrum Johanniter, Zschierener Straße 5, 01809 Heidenau. Montag bis Sonnabend von 7 bis 19 Uhr, Sonntag von 15 bis 22 Uhr, kein Termin nötig.

Pirna: Alte Feuerwache, Obere Burgstraße 6 b, 01796 Pirna. Montag, Mittwoch, Donnerstag von 7 bis 12 Uhr und 13 bis 16 Uhr. Dienstag/ Freitag von 11 bis 14 Uhr und 15 bis 19 Uhr. Terminbuchungen: 03501 460182 oder www.pirna.de/coronatest.

Sebnitz: Nationalparkbahnhof, Bahnhofstraße, 01855 Sebnitz. Dienstags und donnerstags von 16 bis 20 Uhr, ohne Anmeldung möglich.

Stolpen: ASB-Teststelle im Gemeindezentrum, Am Graben 5, 01833 Stolpen. Mittwoch/ Freitag von 8.30 bis 14 Uhr, ohne Termin.

Wilsdruff: Festhalle »Schiene«, Freiberger Straße 54, 01723 Wilsdruff. Montag/ Freitag von 7.30 bis 16 Uhr, Dienstag von 8 bis 17.30 Uhr, Mittwoch von 8 bis 15 Uhr, Donnerstag von 8 bis 17 Uhr. Terminvereinbarung: https://www.terminland.de/wilsdruff, 035204 463 500 (Montag bis Freitag, 9 bis 12 Uhr).

Wissenswertes rund um den Test: