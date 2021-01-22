Johanniter vergrÃ¶ÃŸern Testzentrum

French Paper has Phd Web Services Publications Resume Ca manufacturing capabilities to match any color, weight or texture, with the lowest minimums in the industry. Learn more. Um der Nachfrage an Covid-19-Antigen-Schnelltests nachzukommen, bauen die Johanniter Dresden ihre TestkapazitÃ¤ten aus. Â»Wir haben das Testzentrum in Heidenau umgebaut, sodass uns jetzt mehrere WarterÃ¤ume und zwei groÃŸe Testzimmer mit je vier Testkabinen zur VerfÃ¼gung stehen. Hinzu kommt ein digitales Wartesystem, damit wir mehr Menschen schneller testen kÃ¶nnenÂ«, erklÃ¤rt Roy-Udo Heim, Verantwortlicher fÃ¼r die Testzentren.

Neuerdings sind auch PCR Testungen in der Dienststelle AKKON möglich. Dafür arbeiten die Johanniter mit der DKMS zusammen. Auch vom Gesundheitsamt angeordnete PCR-Tests können hier durchgeführt werden. Die Terminbuchung erfolgt online. Spontane Tests sind – mit etwas Wartezeit – jedoch auch möglich.

Kontakt:

Corona Testzentrum Heidenau, Zschierener Str. 5, 01809 Heidenau (AKKON)

Tel. 0351 / 20914-44