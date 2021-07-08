Elbland Philharmonie spielt auf dem Schlosshof Sonnenstein

Unter dem Titel "BerÃ¼hmte Filmmusiken" wird der Schlosshof Sonnenstein Schauplatz eines musikalischen Spektakels der Extraklasse. Am Samstagabend (10. Juli) werden berÃ¼hmte Filmmelodien von der Elbland Philharmonie Sachsen vor der malerischen Kulisse des Schlosses erklingen.

Unter der Leitung von Chefdirigent Ekkehard Klemm stehen Werke von Beethoven, Mozart sowie Elton John, Danny Elfmann, Lady Gaga, John Williams und Henry Mancini auf dem Programm. Werke, die speziell fÃ¼r Filme komponiert wurden und zeitlose Klassik, die zum TrÃ¤umen und GenieÃŸen einlÃ¤dt. Als Solisten sind Thomas Liebeskind (Violine) sowie Roland Vetters (Klarinette) zu erleben.

Tickets sind online erhältlich unter https://hallo.etix.com/eps/ sowie direkt bei der Elbland Philharmonie Sachsen, Telefon: 03525 72260.

Kontakt: info@elbland-philharmonie-sachsen.de; www.elbland-philharmonie-sachsen.de/konzerte