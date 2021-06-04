DJ-Stream aus der Toskana Therme

Wackerbarth bekommt Teststation

Radebeul. Ab sofort gibt es vor dem Schloss Wackerbarth ein Corona-Schnelltest-Zentrum. Eine vorherige Anmeldung ist dafür nicht notwendig, lediglich eine Online-Registrierung.