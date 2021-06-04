DJ-Stream aus der Toskana Therme
Bad Schandau. Am 4. und 5. Juni von 15 bis 3 Uhr live Ã¼ber Twitch, Youtube und Facebook.
Am 4. und 5. Juni geht die Live-stream-Party von DJ Felix Arnold und Anastasia aus der publikumsleeren Toskana Therme Bad Schandau in die dritte Runde. Unter dem Motto Â»Two Nights, One Stream Vol. 3Â« werden dieses Mal Ã¼ber zwanzig Acts â€“ unter anderem die GebrÃ¼der Brett, HBZ, Ostblockschlampen, TalstraÃŸe 3-5, Bocki Boys, Ronnsn und Venga Venga â€“ die Zuschauer vor den heimischen Monitoren einheizen.
Der Stream ist kostenfrei über Twitch (www.twitch.tv/anastasia_rose_official), YouTube (www.youtube.com/djfelixarnold) und Facebook (www.facebook.com/FelixArnoldOfficial) am 4. und 5. Juni jeweils von 15 bis 3 Uhr möglich.
