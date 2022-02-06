Dinos in der HerderHalle

Pirna. Am Wochenende des 12. und 13. Februars erobern Dinosaurier die HerderHalle in Pirna. Dabei verwandelt sich die Halle zum „Land vor unserer Zeit" und wird zum Spaß für Jung und Alt. Die Besucher erwartet dabei eine super attraktive und große Aktionslandschaft mit vielen Elementen, großen Dinosauriern und einer Ausgrabungsstätte. Auf die Giganten darf geklettert, auf ihnen geritten und mit ihnen gespielt werden. Ein weiteres Highlight ist ein fünf Meter großes Dinosaurier-Ei, in dem gesprungen und geklettert werden kann. Zudem warten ein Riesen-Langhals, ein Stegosaurier und eine „Dino-Reiterei" und voll bewegliche und Geräusche erzeugende Dinosaurier auf die staunenden Gäste. Das DINOSAURIERLAND ist ein Erlebnis für die ganze Familie. Info 12. bis 13. Februar in der „HerderHalle" (Rudolf-Renner-Str. 41)täglich 11 bis 18 UhrInfo-Tel.: 0177-606 1990 Es gelten die aktuellen Coronaregeln unter 2G. Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.

Die Impfpflicht in der Kritik

Bautzen. Die Impfpflicht wird von der FDP Bautzen und dem Bautzener Oberbürgermeister Alexander Ahrens kritisiert. Dabei äußert sich der OB mit kritischen Worten zum Thema Verkürzung des Genesenen-Status und 2G im Einzelhandel – der Adressat ist der Ministerpräsident Michael Kretschmer.

Geflügel muss nach drinnen

Meißen. Für Teile des Landkreises Meißen gilt eine Anordnung zur Aufstallung von Geflügel – zum Schutz vor der GeflügelpestZum Schutz vor der Aviären Influenza (Geflügelpest) hat das Lebensmittelüberwachungs- und Veterinäramt des Landkreises Meißen am heutigen Tage eine Allgemeinverfügung erlassen. In den darin aufgelisteten Gebieten muss das Geflügel ab Samstag, 5.…

Händler für Märkte gesucht

Dresden. Die Stadt sucht Händler für den Dresdner Frühlingsmarkt (29. April bis 22. Mai) sowie für den Herbstmarkt (9. September bis 3. Oktober). Es stehen jeweils 74 Standplätze in 33 Anbietergruppen zur Verfügung, darunter handwerkliche Erzeugnisse aus Plauener Spitze, Keramik und Bernstein, aber auch der erzgebirgischen Volkskunst. Spezialitäten- und Imbissangebote runden das Sortiment ab. Aufgrund des Altmarktumbaus finden die Märkte dieses Jahr auf dem Neumarkt statt. Bewerbungsschluss ist am 3. März. Infos und Unterlagen: www.dresden.de/maerkte Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.

Die Zeitreise geht weiter

Forst. In diesem Jahr soll im September zum zweiten Mal das »Steamrose-Zeitreise Festival« in Forst stattfinden. Fantasievolle Künstler, Händler und Modedesigner werden die Innenstadt abermals zu einem fantastischen Schauplatz machen.

John Williams live in Vienna

Görlitz. Ein historischer Auftritt aus dem Januar 2020: Der Meister der Kinomagie John Williams dirigiert erstmals das weltbekannte Orchester der Wiener Philharmoniker und mit ihnen die legendärsten und beliebtesten Soundtracks der Kinogeschichte. Ob Star Wars, Harry Potter, Der weiße Hai, E.T., Indiana Jones oder Jurassic Park - wenn John Williams, der größte Soundtrack-Komponist aller Zeiten, auf der Bühne steht, darf sein Publikum nichts anderes als große Sternstunden der Filmmusik erwarten! Zusammen mit Nordpolaris dürfen wir Ihnen die Aufzeichnung des denkwürdigen Konzerts in Wien nun in einer Cinema Edition anbieten. Wann? Dienstag, 8. Februar, 19.45 Uhr Wo: Filmpalast-Theater Görlitz Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.

Jetzt jeden Tag zu Aschenbrödel

Moritzburg. Am 21. Januar öffnete die Ausstellung »3 Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel« im Schloss Moritzburg wieder für Gäste – vorerst jedoch nur von Freitag bis Samstag. Der Andrang war groß und die Tickets entsprechend schnell ausverkauft. Ab Freitag, 4. Februar, ist die Winterausstellung nun täglich von 10 bis 17 Uhr geöffnet. Der Wegfall des Ruhetages soll möglichst vielen Gästen die Chance auf einen Besuch geben. Bis zum 27. Februar können Aschenbrödel-Fans originale Exponate, Kostüme und Requisiten sowie erstmals in dieser Saison sogar fünf neue Ausstellungsräume zum Lebensweg und der Schauspielkarriere der letztes Jahr leider verstorbenen Aschenbrödel-Darstellerin Libuše Šafránková bestaunen. Infos & Zeitfenster-Tickets: www.schloss-moritzburg.de Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.

Jetzt darf gekocht werden

Friedersdorf. Angestrengt aber mit viel Begeisterung kneten die kleinen Hände von Elsa und Johanna den Hefeteig. Sie formen daraus kleine Hefeteig-Vögelchen, die danach zum Backen in den Ofen wandern. Seit Anfang Januar wird in der neuen Kinderküche der Kita Spatzennest in Friedersdorf regelmäßig gekocht und gebacken. Die Küche ist speziell auf die Bedürfnisse der kleinen Köche angepasst. Die Arbeitsflächen sind also niedriger, das Ceran-Kochfeld extra durch eine Absperrung gesichert und der Backofen ist auch in kindgerechter Höhe eingebaut. Dadurch können schon die Allerkleinsten gemeinsam einfache Gerichte zubereiten und so beispielsweise etwas über gesunde Ernährung erfahren. Doch wie kam es überhaupt zu der Idee einer Kinderküche in der Kindertageseinrichtung? Alles begann mit der Neuausrichtung des pädagogischen Konzeptes der Einrichtung. Im Rahmen der neuen, offenen Konzeption sollte auch die Einrichtung eines Kinderbistros umgesetzt werden. Denn damit kann die pädagogische Arbeit der Erzieherinnen und Erzieher zur gesunden Ernährung besser umgesetzt werden. Darüber hinaus werden durch das gemeinsame Kochen und Backen die sozialen Kompetenzen der Kinder gefördert und verschiedene Kulturen durch die Zubereitung typischer Gerichte nähergebracht. Damit die Idee auch Wirklichkeit werden konnte, wurden Kooperationspartner gesucht und viele Förderanträge gestellt. Schließlich konnte mit der Unterstützung der Glücksspirale, der Medusana-Stiftung und der Gemeinde Neusalza-Spremberg die Küche Ende 2021 in der Einrichtung installiert werden. Bürgermeister Matthias Lehmann überzeugte sich persönlich von der Funktionalität der Küche und hatte noch ein paar Leckereien für die Kinder im Gepäck. Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.

Mehr Zuschauer im Fuchsbau

Weißwasser/O.L.. Die Lausitzer Füchse dürfen ab Montag, 7. Februar, wieder vor mehr Zuschauern spielen. Die Sächsische Staatsregierung hat eine Änderung der geltenden Corona-Notfall-Schutzverordnung beschlossen. Nach einem Vorschlag der Initiative TeamSportSachsen gibt nun es weitere Lockerungen für den Sport. So erlaubt die neue Verordnung eine 50-prozentige Zuschauerauslastung in der weeEisArena Weißwasser/O.L., die bis einschließlich 6. März gilt. Voraussetzung ist, dass die Belastungswerte der Bettenbelegung in sächsischen Krankenhäusern nicht überschritten werden. Somit können ab Montag unter Einhaltung der bisherigen 2Gplus-Regel bis zu 1.519 Zuschauer zugelassen werden. Die Lausitzer Füchse freuen sich, weitere Fans begrüßen und Einzeltickets in den freien Verkauf geben zu dürfen. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am Donnerstag, 3. Februar, 10 Uhr für alle restlichen Heimspiele der Hauptrunde 2021/22. Die offiziellen Vorverkaufsstellen sind ausschließlich der Online-Ticketshop und der Fanshop Hockeyfuchs Lausitz. (pm/Lausitzer Füchse) Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.
Am Wochenende des 12. und 13. Februars erobern Dinosaurier die HerderHalle in Pirna. Dabei verwandelt sich die Halle zum „Land vor unserer Zeit" und wird zum Spaß für Jung und Alt. Die Besucher erwartet dabei eine super attraktive und große Aktionslandschaft mit vielen Elementen, großen Dinosauriern und einer Ausgrabungsstätte. Auf die Giganten darf geklettert, auf ihnen geritten und mit ihnen gespielt werden.

Ein weiteres Highlight ist ein fünf Meter großes Dinosaurier-Ei, in dem gesprungen und geklettert werden kann. Zudem warten ein Riesen-Langhals, ein Stegosaurier und eine „Dino-Reiterei" und voll bewegliche und Geräusche erzeugende Dinosaurier auf die staunenden Gäste. Das DINOSAURIERLAND ist ein Erlebnis für die ganze Familie.

