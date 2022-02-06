Dinos in der HerderHalle

Am Wochenende des 12. und 13. Februars erobern Dinosaurier die HerderHalle in Pirna. Dabei verwandelt sich die Halle zum „Land vor unserer Zeit“ und wird zum Spaß für Jung und Alt. Die Besucher erwartet dabei eine super attraktive und große Aktionslandschaft mit vielen Elementen, großen Dinosauriern und einer Ausgrabungsstätte. Auf die Giganten darf geklettert, auf ihnen geritten und mit ihnen gespielt werden.

Ein weiteres Highlight ist ein fünf Meter großes Dinosaurier-Ei, in dem gesprungen und geklettert werden kann. Zudem warten ein Riesen-Langhals, ein Stegosaurier und eine „Dino-Reiterei" und voll bewegliche und Geräusche erzeugende Dinosaurier auf die staunenden Gäste. Das DINOSAURIERLAND ist ein Erlebnis für die ganze Familie.



12. bis 13. Februar in der „HerderHalle" (Rudolf-Renner-Str. 41)

täglich 11 bis 18 Uhr

Info-Tel.: 0177-606 1990

Es gelten die aktuellen Coronaregeln unter 2G.

Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.