Blutspende-Termine im Juli

Blutspende-Termine

Der mobile Blutspendedienst des DRK lÃ¤dt im Juli zu folgenden Spendeterminen ein: Montag, 19. Juli, 15 bis 19 Uhr: Oberschule Strehla, Leckwitzer Str. 2 Donnerstag, 22. Juli, 15 bis 19 Uhr: Grundschule Zeithain, Schulgasse 1 Mittwoch, 28. Juli, 15 bis 18.30 Uhr: Verbinder Schule NÃ¼nchritz, Glaubitzer Str. 15/17 Spender werden gebeten, im Vorfeld unter https://terminreservierung.blutspende-nordost.de oder 0800/1194911 einen Termin zu vereinbaren.

DEL2 startet mit 14 Teams

Dresden. DEL2-LizenzprÃ¼fung abgeschlossen: Alle sportlich qualifizierten Clubs erhalten eine Lizenz fÃ¼r die Saison 2021/2022 in der Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2. Somit startet die zweite Liga mit 14 Clubs am Freitag, 1. Oktober, in die neue Spielzeit. Allen 13 sportlich qualifizierten Clubs der Vorsaison konnte das Fortbestehen der Clublizenz bestÃ¤tigt werden. Die Bietigheim Steelers sind der sportliche Aufsteiger in die PENNY DEL und werden als 15. Team in der ersten Liga antreten. Als sportlichen Aufsteiger aus der Oberliga begrÃ¼ÃŸt die DEL2 die Selber WÃ¶lfe, die fÃ¼r die neue Saison ebenso lizenziert werden konnten. DEL2-GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer RenÃ© Rudorisch: â€žJedes Jahr ist das LizenzprÃ¼fungsverfahren kein leichtes Unterfangen. Gerade die Corona-Pandemie hat dies fÃ¼r die Clubs erschwert. Umso mehr freue ich mich, dass nach der herausfordernden letzten Saison alle Teams ihre Lizenz erhalten haben. Wir begrÃ¼ÃŸen zudem die Selber WÃ¶lfe herzlich in der DEL2 und freuen uns, dass es ein weiteres Team den Sprung aus der Oberliga in die zweite Liga geschafft hat. Stolz sind wir auch, dass in der ersten Spielzeit nach WiedereinfÃ¼hrung des Auf- und Abstiegs die Bietigheim Steelers im ersten Anlauf jetzt erstklassig spielen. Jetzt liegt der Fokus auf dem Saisonstart und auf eine mÃ¶gliche RÃ¼ckkehr der Fans in den Stadien, dies ist fÃ¼r den Sport unerlÃ¤sslich." Bis Ende Juli wird der Spielplan der DEL2-Saison 2021/2022 finalisiert und verÃ¶ffentlicht. (pm/ESBG Eishockeyspielbetriebsgesellschaft mbH)

Falsche Polizisten erbeuten 60.000 Euro

Dresden. Eine Seniorin aus Dresden ist auf zwei TrickbetrÃ¼ger reingefallen. Die Dame wurde dabei 60.000 Euro los. Die unbekannten MÃ¤nner begegneten der Frau im Treppenhaus, als diese gerade vom Einkaufen nach Hause kam. Sie gaben sich als Kriminalbeamte aus und berichteten von einem angeblichen Einbruch in die Wohnung der Frau. Sie forderten die 86-JÃ¤hrige zuâ€¦

Kooperation wird fortgesetzt

Dresden. Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen und die DÃ¼sseldorfer EG aus der PENNY DEL setzen ihre Kooperation weiter fort.Beide Clubs haben sich auf eine VerlÃ¤ngerung der Partnerschaft aus der vergangenen Saison geeinigt. Durch die Kooperation sollen junge Talente an beiden Standorten weiter gefÃ¶rdert werden. Die jeweilige Leistung in der Vorbereitungsphase wird zeigen,â€¦

Mobil in den Ferien fÃ¼r 32 Euro

Sachsen. PÃ¼nktlich zu den Sommerferien ist wieder das "FerienTicket Sachsen" erhÃ¤ltlich. Es gilt in ganz Sachsen und Teilen von Sachsen-Anhalt bzw. ThÃ¼ringen. Kostenpunkt: 32 Euro. Es geht aber auch noch gÃ¼nstiger.

Neues Pinguin-Orakel wird trainiert

LÃ¼bbenau/Spreewald. Er hatte meist den richtigen Riecher und seine Tipps Ã¼berzeugten sogar die Fachleute. Gemeint ist Â»FlockeÂ«. Das von zwei Tierpflegerinnen des Spreeweltenbades in LÃ¼bbenau per Hand aufgezogene PinguinmÃ¤nnchen wurde vor fÃ¼nf Jahren als Orakel fÃ¼r die FuÃŸballwelt und sogar politische Entscheidungen ausgewÃ¤hlt und vorbereitet. Â»Der kleine FracktrÃ¤ger lÃ¶ste diese besondere Aufgabe mit BravourÂ«, sagte Sprecher Steven Schwerdtner von der Spreewelten GmbH. Mit einem markanten Â»SchnabelstÃ¼berÂ« gegen den grÃ¼nen Gymnastikball, der mit der deutschen Flagge und der Nationalfahne des jeweiligen FuÃŸball-Gegners bei Europa- und Weltmeisterschaften beklebt war, entschied sich Â»FlockeÂ« immer fÃ¼r unsere Kicker. Zur Belohnung gab es einen Hering Sogar das Ergebnis der US-PrÃ¤sidentenwahl im Jahr 2016 sagte der Humboldt-Pinguin richtig voraus. Zur Belohnung gab es fÃ¼r jeden richtigen Tipp immer einen Hering. Mit seinen viel beachteten Vorhersagen war Â»FlockeÂ« damals auf AugenhÃ¶he mit Orakeln, wie der Krake Â»ReginaÂ«, dem Tintenfisch Â»PaulÂ« und der SchildkrÃ¶te des Fernsehmorgenmagazins. Vor drei Jahren kam dann die traurige Nachricht aus der Spreewaldstadt. Â»FlockeÂ« ist tot. Der kleine Pinguin wurde mit mehreren Artgenossen das Opfer eines unbekannten Raubtieres. Â»Jetzt suchen wir einen Nachfolger fÃ¼r â€ºFlockeâ€¹, der in seine FuÃŸstapfen trittÂ«, erklÃ¤rte der Bad-Sprecher. Leider hat es jedoch bis zur aktuellen FuÃŸball-Europameisterschaft noch nicht geklappt. Â»Aber wir haben mit â€ºDjangoâ€¹ wieder einen ganz zahmen PinguinÂ«, sagt Schwerdtner. Jetzt stehen noch Ãœbungsstunden mit den groÃŸen GymnastikbÃ¤llen auf dem Programm. Das Spreeweltenbad hofft, den kleinen FracktrÃ¤ger bis zur FuÃŸball-Weltmeisterschaft 2022 in Katar als wÃ¼rdigen Nachfolger von Â»FlockeÂ« prÃ¤sentieren zu kÃ¶nnen.

Wartungsarbeiten am Tunnel

Kodersdorf. Vom 19. bis 22. Juli finden am Tunnel KÃ¶nigshainer Berge Wartungsarbeiten statt. Dazu wird die Richtungsfahrbahn GÃ¶rlitz am 19./20. Juli sowie die Richtungsfahrbahn Dresden am 21. Juli voll gesperrt. Am 22. Juli sind wiederum beide Richtungsfahrbahnen voll gesperrt. Zudem ist der Parkplatz Wiesaer Holz vom 20. bis 22. Juli ebenfalls gesperrt. Die Umleitungen erfolgen Ã¼ber die benachbarten Anschlussstellen Nieder Seifersdorf und Kodersdorf.

Neuigkeiten zur AugustusbrÃ¼cke

Dresden. Die im April 2017 begonnene Sanierung der AugustusbrÃ¼cke ist fast geschafft. Im September kann die Fahrbahn der BrÃ¼cke fÃ¼r Radfahrer und FuÃŸgÃ¤nger freigegeben werden. Die StraÃŸenbahn rollt voraussichtlich ab Dezember wieder - vorausgesetzt, die DVB kÃ¶nnen ihre Bauarbeiten am Gleisdreieck NeustÃ¤dter Markt pÃ¼nktlich beenden. Eigentlich sollte die BrÃ¼cke lÃ¤ngst fertig sein, doch ein um mehrere Monate verspÃ¤teter Start durch ein verzÃ¶gertes Planverfahren 2017, aufwendige SchutzmaÃŸnahmen fÃ¼r Mehlschwalben, pandemiebedingte LieferengpÃ¤sse bei BrÃ¼stungssteinen, Personalausfall sowie Ãœberraschungen im Inneren des Bauwerks - z.B. nicht dokumentierte Sanierungen von KriegsschÃ¤den in Form von BetonauffÃ¼llungen, unbekannte Leitungen und Kabelrohre - sowie unerwartete Geometrieabweichungen sorgten immer wieder fÃ¼r BauzeitverlÃ¤ngerung. "Die denkmalgerechte Sanierung einer BrÃ¼cke ist immer ein Prozess, der sich im Vorhinein schlecht planen lÃ¤sst", so StraÃŸenbauamtsleiterin Simone PrÃ¼fer. Bis zur Fertigstellung muss noch einiges geschafft werden: Die letzten Meter des Gehweges sowie des BrÃ¼stungsmauerwerks auf der Unterstromseite werden bis Ende Juli fertiggestellt. Parallel dazu verlegen und betonieren Arbeiter die StraÃŸenbahngleise in Richtung NeustÃ¤dter Seite und pflastern im Anschluss die die Fahrbahnbereiche. Auch die Arbeiten an den AuÃŸenseiten gehen voran. In den Kanzelbereichen wird jeweils ein HÃ¤ngegerÃ¼st errichtet, unterhalb der BrÃ¼ckenbÃ¶gen und an den Pfeilern wird von einem Ponton bzw. einer Schubeinheit vom Wasser aus gearbeitet. >>HIER<< kann man die Arbeiten an der AugustusbrÃ¼cke live verfolgen.

FÃ¼r jede Menge Ferien-SpaÃŸ

Cottbus. Auch in diesem Jahr ist der Cottbuser FerienSpaÃŸPass in seine neue Saison gestartet. Es warten bei insgesamt 17 regionalen Partnern wieder zahlreiche Rabatte und VergÃ¼nstigungen auf Kinder und Familien. ErhÃ¤ltlich ist der Cottbuser FerienSpaÃŸPass nicht nur bei allen Teilnehmenden wie beispielsweise der Parkeisenbahn Cottbus, sondern auch in den Cottbusverkehr-Kundenzentren in der Stadtpromenade und am Hauptbahnhof sowie bei vielen Familien-, Freizeit- und Tourismuseinrichtungen in Cottbus, Spree-NeiÃŸe und dem Spreewald. Wie in jedem Jahr bietet der Cottbuser FerienSpaÃŸPass ein breitgefÃ¤chertes Angebot an Sport-, Spiel- und FreizeitmÃ¶glichkeiten. Bei der Erstnutzung des Cottbuser FerienSpaÃŸPass ist eine AktivierungsgebÃ¼hr in HÃ¶he von 1 Euro zu entrichten. Dieser Â»AktivierungseuroÂ« ist mit einem guten Zweck verbunden. Nach Abschluss des Projektes werden die Aktivierungsgelder vollstÃ¤ndig an gemeinnÃ¼tzige Einrichtungen gespendet. Der Cottbuser FerienSpaÃŸPass ist bis zum 1. September 2021 gÃ¼ltig. Wer alle Vorteile nutzt, kann Ã¼ber 70 Euro sparen. Alle Vorteilspartner im Ãœberblick gibt es auf www.ferienspasspass.de.

Blutspende-Termine

Der Blutspendedienst ist unterwegs. Foto: pixabay
Der Blutspendedienst ist unterwegs. Foto: pixabay

Der mobile Blutspendedienst des DRK lÃ¤dt im Juli zu folgenden Spendeterminen ein:

  • Montag, 19. Juli, 15 bis 19 Uhr: Oberschule Strehla, Leckwitzer Str. 2
  • Donnerstag, 22. Juli, 15 bis 19 Uhr: Grundschule Zeithain, Schulgasse 1
  • Mittwoch, 28. Juli, 15 bis 18.30 Uhr: Verbinder Schule NÃ¼nchritz, Glaubitzer Str. 15/17

Most Detailed and Comprehensive Music To Do Homework To Professional Team Reliable Service ?Contact Us Today! Spender werden gebeten, im Vorfeld unter https://terminreservierung.blutspende-nordost.de oder 0800/1194911 einen Termin zu vereinbaren.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

MeiÃŸen

Blutspende-Termine im Juli

Strehla. Der mobile Blutspendedienst des DRK lÃ¤dt im Juli zu folgenden Spendeterminen ein: Montag, 19. Juli, 15 bis 19 Uhr: Oberschule Strehla, Leckwitzer Str. 2 Donnerstag, 22. Juli, 15 bis 19

DEL2 startet mit 14 Teams

Dresden. DEL2-LizenzprÃ¼fung abgeschlossen: Alle sportlich qualifizierten Clubs erhalten eine Lizenz fÃ¼r die Saison 2021/2022 in der Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2. Somit startet die zweite Liga mit 14 Clubs am Freitag, 1. Oktober, in die neue Spielzeit. Allen 13 sportlich qualifizierten Clubs der Vorsaison konnte das Fortbestehen der Clublizenz bestÃ¤tigt werden. Die Bietigheim Steelers sind der sportliche Aufsteiger in die PENNY DEL und werden als 15. Team in der ersten Liga antreten. Als sportlichen Aufsteiger aus der Oberliga begrÃ¼ÃŸt die DEL2 die Selber WÃ¶lfe, die fÃ¼r die neue Saison ebenso lizenziert werden konnten. DEL2-GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer RenÃ© Rudorisch: â€žJedes Jahr ist das LizenzprÃ¼fungsverfahren kein leichtes Unterfangen. Gerade die Corona-Pandemie hat dies fÃ¼r die Clubs erschwert. Umso mehr freue ich mich, dass nach der herausfordernden letzten Saison alle Teams ihre Lizenz erhalten haben. Wir begrÃ¼ÃŸen zudem die Selber WÃ¶lfe herzlich in der DEL2 und freuen uns, dass es ein weiteres Team den Sprung aus der Oberliga in die zweite Liga geschafft hat. Stolz sind wir auch, dass in der ersten Spielzeit nach WiedereinfÃ¼hrung des Auf- und Abstiegs die Bietigheim Steelers im ersten Anlauf jetzt erstklassig spielen. Jetzt liegt der Fokus auf dem Saisonstart und auf eine mÃ¶gliche RÃ¼ckkehr der Fans in den Stadien, dies ist fÃ¼r den Sport unerlÃ¤sslich." Bis Ende Juli wird der Spielplan der DEL2-Saison 2021/2022 finalisiert und verÃ¶ffentlicht. (pm/ESBG Eishockeyspielbetriebsgesellschaft mbH)DEL2-LizenzprÃ¼fung abgeschlossen: Alle sportlich qualifizierten Clubs erhalten eine Lizenz fÃ¼r die Saison 2021/2022 in der Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2. Somit startet die zweiteâ€¦

