Blutspende-Termine im Juli

Blutspende-Termine
Der mobile Blutspendedienst des DRK lädt im Juli zu folgenden Spendeterminen ein:
- Montag, 19. Juli, 15 bis 19 Uhr: Oberschule Strehla, Leckwitzer Str. 2
- Donnerstag, 22. Juli, 15 bis 19 Uhr: Grundschule Zeithain, Schulgasse 1
- Mittwoch, 28. Juli, 15 bis 18.30 Uhr: Verbinder Schule NÃ¼nchritz, Glaubitzer Str. 15/17
Spender werden gebeten, im Vorfeld unter https://terminreservierung.blutspende-nordost.de oder 0800/1194911 einen Termin zu vereinbaren.
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.