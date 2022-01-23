"Wellenspiel" Ã¶ffnet am Samstag

Dresdner BÃ¤der wieder am Start

Dresden. Nach der neuen Corona-Schutzverordnung hat die Dresdner Bäder GmbH den Schwimmsportkomplex Freiberger Platz, das Kombibad Prohlis sowie die Schwimmhallen Bühlau und Klotzsche wieder in Betrieb genommen. Hier gelten die gewohnten Öffnungszeiten, auch Frühschwimmen wird angeboten. Seit 19. Januar sind die Saunen am Freiberger Platz und in Bühlau aufgeheizt und auch das Elbamare öffnet komplett. Nur die Dampfsaunen müssen geschlossen bleiben. Das Georg-Arnhold-Bad startet voraussichtlich erst am 24. Januar mit Schwimmhalle und Saunalandschaft, da zunächst noch die Revisionsarbeiten und der Wasserwechsel abgeschlossen werden müssen. Dafür entfällt die reguläre Schließzeit in der zweiten Jahreshälfte. Der Verkauf von Tickets erfolgt nur online, um die Kontaktnachverfolgung sicherzustellen. Für einen Besuch gilt die 2G+-Regel. Außerdem greift nach wie vor das Hygienekonzept mit Zeitfenstern und Besucherhöchstgrenzen. Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.

Viele neue Regeln fÃ¼r die Kultur

Social Media Essay. Professional application essay and personal statement editing in Austin, TX, via email, or Skype. Professional Riesa. Nach der neuen Coronaschutzverordnung Ã¶ffnen zahlreiche Freizeiteinrichtungen wieder - allerdings mit unterschiedlichen Zugangsvoraussetzungen. Dennoch soll es fÃ¼r die Einrichtungen der FVG Riesa ein teilweiser Neustart sein. Das Stadtmuseum Riesa darf unter 2G-Auflagen wieder Ã¶ffnen. Maritta PrÃ¤tzel, Leiterin des Museums, zeigt sich erfreut. Â»Wir freuen uns sehr, vor allem Ã¼ber den Zusatz, dass wir nicht gleich wieder schlieÃŸen mÃ¼ssen, wenn sich die Infektionszahlen erhÃ¶hen. Wir haben unsere aktuelle Sonderausstellung Â»Geschichten Ã¼ber den Tod hinaus â€“ die GrÃ¼fte in der Klosterkirche RiesaÂ«, die ja eigentlich am 16. Januar schlieÃŸen sollte, bis zum 27. MÃ¤rz verlÃ¤ngert!Â« Bibliothek Ã¶ffnet frisch geputzt Die Bibliothek Riesa, die nach ihren winterlichen Reinigungsarbeiten frisch erstrahlt, darf unter 3G-Zugangsvoraussetzungen besucht werden. Dies war auch vor Inkrafttreten der neuen Coronaschutz-Verordnung der Fall. Tierpark weiter geÃ¶ffnet Im Tierpark Riesa greifen ebenfalls die 3G-Regelungen. Auch dies war bisher fÃ¼r den Bereich der AuÃŸenanlagen mÃ¶glich. Der Innenbereich im Klostertrakt bleibt weiterhin geschlossen, da notwendige Reparaturarbeiten noch nicht abgeschlossen sind. Â»Wir konnten feststellen, dass die Nachfrage nach unserem Tierpark sehr groÃŸ ist und somit die Besucherzahlen entsprechend hoch. Als eine der wenigen FreizeitgestaltungsmÃ¶glichkeiten in den Weihnachtsferien waren wir sehr beliebt und hoffen natÃ¼rlich, dass dies so bleibt, so Leiterin Janina Kraemer. John Jaeschke, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer der FVG Riesa mbH und somit Betreiber der genannten Einrichtungen blickt positiv, aber auch nachdenklich nach vorn. Â»In unserem Haus am Poppitzer Platz, in dem zwei Institutionen in einem GebÃ¤ude mit nunmehr unterschiedlichen Zugangsregelungen untergebracht sind, Ã¼berwiegt zwar die Erleichterung, dass sie wieder gleichermaÃŸen Ã¶ffnen dÃ¼rfen, es schwingt jedoch auch die Sorge mit, dass letztlich nicht nur bei den Besuchern eine gewisse Verwirrung entstehen kÃ¶nnte. Wir benÃ¶tigen fÃ¼r unsere GÃ¤ste verlÃ¤ssliche LÃ¶sungen, die nicht permanent zwischen 2G, 2G+ und 3G schwanken kÃ¶nnen.Â« Â»ScherenschnitteÂ« in GroÃŸenhain Auch in GroÃŸenhain wird die Kultur wieder geÃ¶ffnet: Museum Alte Lateinschule Ã¶ffnet mit beeindruckenden Scherenschnitten von Bettina Beyer. Nach zwei Monaten SchlieÃŸung ist das GroÃŸenhainer Museum wieder zu den Ã¼blichen Zeiten geÃ¶ffnet. Noch bis zum 6. MÃ¤rz ist die Sonderausstellung mit Scherenschnitten von Bettina Beyer zu sehen. In kunstvollen Schwarz-WeiÃŸ-Bildern prÃ¤sentiert die Kraupaer KÃ¼nstlerin bekannte MÃ¤rchen sowie Geschichten aus der Region um Bad Liebenwerda. AuÃŸerdem gibt es Schattenspielfiguren, Weihnachtsschmuck, dekorierte Schachteln, Kerzen und Karten mit Hochzeitsmotiven. Kinder kÃ¶nnen einen Teil der Geschichten als HÃ¶rtexte erleben. FÃ¼r Besucherinnen und Besucher ab 18 Jahren ist der Nachweis einer Corona-Impfung oder einer Genesung nÃ¶tig. Sonntags ist das Museum nur bis 17 Uhr geÃ¶ffnet. Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis.Nach der neuen Coronaschutzverordnung Ã¶ffnen zahlreiche Freizeiteinrichtungen wieder - allerdings mit unterschiedlichen Zugangsvoraussetzungen. Dennoch soll es fÃ¼r die Einrichtungen der FVG Riesa ein teilweiser Neustart sein. Das Stadtmuseum Riesaâ€¦

"Wellenspiel" Ã¶ffnet am Samstag

MeiÃŸen. Das Wellenspiel nimmt den Bade- und Saunabetrieb wieder auf. Dann kÃ¶nnen Besucher wieder planschen, rutschen und entspannen. Am Samstag, 22. Januar, Ã¶ffnet das Freizeitbad Â»WellenspielÂ« seine TÃ¼ren fÃ¼r Besucher. FÃ¼r die Ã–ffnung gelten die 2G+-Regelungen. Ausgenommen sind Kinder bis zum 16. Geburtstag. Â»Auch wenn wir eigentlich sofort wieder Ã¶ffnen dÃ¼rften - nach der langen Pause benÃ¶tigen wir einige Tage, um den Betrieb wieder in Gang zu bringen, alle Systeme hochzufahren und die WasserqualitÃ¤t zu prÃ¼fenÂ«, so Falk MÃ¼ller, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer. Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis.Das Wellenspiel nimmt den Bade- und Saunabetrieb wieder auf. Dann kÃ¶nnen Besucher wieder planschen, rutschen und entspannen. Am Samstag, 22. Januar, Ã¶ffnet dasâ€¦

Ausbildungswoche â€žSchau rein startetâ€œ

Bautzen. Vom 14. bis 19. MÃ¤rz kÃ¶nnen SchÃ¼ler einen Blick in die hiesigen Unternehmen werfen, um so verschiedene Ausbildungsberufe nÃ¤her kennenzulernen. Ein Blick hinter die Kulissen lohnt sich immer.

Mach's gut, "Dixie" DÃ¶rner

Dresden. Es ist eine Nachricht, die nur schwer zu ertragen ist und die unfassbar schmerzt. Hans-JÃ¼rgen â€žDixieâ€œ DÃ¶rner lebt nicht mehr. â€žDixieâ€œ ist in der Nacht zum Mittwoch nach langer und schwerer Krankheit im Alter von 70 Jahren verstorben.

Dynamo verlÃ¤ngert mit Broll & LÃ¶we

Dresden. â€žNummer 1â€œ der Schwarz-Gelben unterschreibt bis 30. Juni 2024 Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat den Vertrag mit Kevin Broll vorzeitig um zwei weitere Jahre verlÃ¤ngert. Der Torwart unterschrieb in der AOK PLUS Walter-Fritzsch-Akademie sein neues Arbeitspapier, das GÃ¼ltigkeit fÃ¼r die ersten beiden Ligen besitzt. Kevin Broll sagt: â€žDer Verein und die Stadt Dresden sind fÃ¼r mich schon eine Art â€šzweite Heimatâ€˜ geworden. Wir haben hier eine super Truppe beisammen, ich fÃ¼hle mich rundum wohl und bin davon Ã¼berzeugt, dass wir auch in Zukunft mit dieser Mannschaft, dem leidenschaftlichen Umfeld und den besonderen Fans im RÃ¼cken unsere Ziele erreichen werden. Ich bin froh und glÃ¼cklich, dass ich den Weg der Sportgemeinschaft weiterhin mitbestreiten und mitgestalten kann.â€œ Kevin Broll wechselte im Sommer 2019 von der SG Sonnenhof GroÃŸaspach nach â€žElbflorenzâ€œ und absolvierte seitdem 96 Pflichtspiele fÃ¼r Dynamo, in denen er 31-mal ohne Gegentreffer blieb. Mit 19 von 38 gegentorlosen Partien in der Drittliga-Saison 2020/2021 hatte der gebÃ¼rtige Mannheimer einen wesentlichen Anteil am direkten Wiederaufstieg in die 2. Bundesliga. Der 1,85 Meter groÃŸe Schlussmann gehÃ¶rt aktuell zudem zum Mannschaftsrat der SGD. 32 Jahre alter AuÃŸenverteidiger unterschreibt bis 30. Juni 2023 Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat den Vertrag mit Chris LÃ¶we vorzeitig um ein weiteres Jahr  verlÃ¤ngert. Der AuÃŸenverteidiger unterzeichnete in der AOK PLUS Walter-Fritzsch-Akademie sein neues Arbeitspapier, das GÃ¼ltigkeit fÃ¼r die 2. Bundesliga besitzt. Chris LÃ¶we sagt: â€žDiese Saison mit dieser Mannschaft in dieser herausfordernden Liga macht mir als FuÃŸballer unfassbar viel Freude. Ich bin mir sicher, dass wir gemeinsam den Klassenerhalt packen und unser Ziel erreichen werden. Daher habe ich mich aus voller Ãœberzeugung entschieden, eine weitere Saison das Trikot der Sportgemeinschaft zu tragen. Auch mÃ¶chte ich unbedingt auf dem Rasen erleben, wie das Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion wieder ausverkauft sein wird und wir gemeinsam mit unseren einmaligen Fans um den Sieg kÃ¤mpfen. Es steht auÃŸer Frage, dass ich mich als gebÃ¼rtiger Sachse auch im besonderen MaÃŸe mit Dynamo Dresden identifiziere.â€œ Chris LÃ¶we wechselte im Sommer 2019 von Huddersfield Town aus England nach â€žElbflorenzâ€œ und absolvierte seitdem 54 Pflichtspiele fÃ¼r Dynamo, in denen ihm zwei Tore und fÃ¼nf Vorlagen gelangen. In der Drittliga-Aufstiegssaison kam er aufgrund eines AuÃŸenbandrisses im Knie auf zwÃ¶lf EinsÃ¤tze â€“ in der aktuellen Serie absolvierte der gebÃ¼rtige Plauener 16 der 21 Pflichtpartien Ã¼ber die volle Distanz und trug dabei zweimal die KapitÃ¤nsbinde. (pm/SG Dynamo Dresden) Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis.â€žNummer 1â€œ der Schwarz-Gelben unterschreibt bis 30. Juni 2024 Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat den Vertrag mit Kevin Broll vorzeitig um zwei weitere Jahreâ€¦

Gold-Judith auf WM-Kurs

Sonnewalde. KÃ¼rzlich konnte Judith Krahl (20) ihren Deutschen Meistertitel im Rad-Cross (U-23) verteidigen. Jetzt sitzt die 20-JÃ¤hrige schon wieder auf gepackten Koffern und kÃ¤mpft Ende Januar in den USA um einen Platz auf dem WM- Treppchen.

Generation Simson

Dresden. Es gibt wohl kaum jemanden zwischen Vogtland und RÃ¼gen, der als JugendÂ­licher nicht wenigstens als Beifahrer auf einer Simson gesessen hat. Die Mopeds aus Suhl waren (und sind es teils noch) fÃ¼r mehrere GeneraÂ­tionen von Teenagern der Einstieg in die indiviÂ­duelle MobilitÃ¤t. Grund genug fÃ¼r das Dresdner Verkehrsmuseum, diesem Moped und der Â»Generation SimsonÂ« eine Sonderschau zu widmen, die ab 4. Februar zu sehen sein soll. In der DDR waren Simson-Mopeds allgegenÂ­wÃ¤rtig. Dank ihrer einfachen Bauweise und robusten Technik waren sie gut zu reparieren, sodass sie manchen Fahrer sein halbes Leben begleiteten und dann an dessen Kinder und Enkel Ã¼bergingen. 47 Jahre nach Beginn der Moped-Produktion kam 2002 das Aus fÃ¼r die TraditiÂ­onsmarke, nicht aber ihr Ende: Aktuell sind mehrere 100.000 Simson-Mopeds auf deutschen StraÃŸen unterwegs. Die Sonderschau ist bis zum 14. August zu sehen. Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis.Es gibt wohl kaum jemanden zwischen Vogtland und RÃ¼gen, der als JugendÂ­licher nicht wenigstens als Beifahrer auf einer Simson gesessen hat. Die Mopeds aus Suhl waren (und sind es teils noch) fÃ¼r mehrere GeneraÂ­tionen von Teenagern der Einstieg in dieâ€¦

Dresdnerin hilft dem Zoo Hoyerswerda

Dresden. Als die 15-jÃ¤hrige Abelina kurz vor Weihnachten im MDR Sachsenspiegel einen Beitrag Ã¼ber den Besuchereinbruch im Zoo Hoyerswerda sah, stand fÃ¼r die junge Dresdnerin schnell fest: Â»Da mÃ¼ssen wir helfenÂ«.

far/gb

"Wellenspiel" Ã¶ffnet am Samstag

Das Wellenspiel nimmt den Bade- und Saunabetrieb wieder auf. Dann können Besucher wieder planschen, rutschen und entspannen. Am Samstag, 22. Januar, öffnet das Freizeitbad »Wellenspiel« seine Türen für Besucher.

Für die Öffnung gelten die 2G+-Regelungen. Ausgenommen sind Kinder bis zum 16. Geburtstag.

»Auch wenn wir eigentlich sofort wieder öffnen dürften - nach der langen Pause benötigen wir einige Tage, um den Betrieb wieder in Gang zu bringen, alle Systeme hochzufahren und die Wasserqualität zu prüfen«, so Falk Müller, Geschäftsführer.

 

Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.

MeiÃŸen

"Wellenspiel" Ã¶ffnet am Samstag

MeiÃŸen. Das Wellenspiel nimmt den Bade- und Saunabetrieb wieder auf. Dann kÃ¶nnen Besucher wieder planschen, rutschen und entspannen. Am Samstag, 22. Januar, Ã¶ffnet das Freizeitbad Â»WellenspielÂ« seine TÃ¼ren fÃ¼r Besucher. FÃ¼r die Ã–ffnung gelten die 2G+-Regelungen. Ausgenommen sind Kinder bis zum 16. Geburtstag. Â»Auch wenn wir eigentlich sofort wieder Ã¶ffnen dÃ¼rften - nach der langen Pause benÃ¶tigen wir einige Tage, um den Betrieb wieder in Gang zu bringen, alle Systeme hochzufahren und die WasserqualitÃ¤t zu prÃ¼fenÂ«, so Falk MÃ¼ller, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer.Das Wellenspiel nimmt den Bade- und Saunabetrieb wieder auf. Dann kÃ¶nnen Besucher wieder planschen, rutschen und entspannen. Am Samstag, 22. Januar, Ã¶ffnet dasâ€¦

Besuch von Oberst Klaus Finck

MeiÃŸen. In der vergangenen Woche empfing Landrat Ralf HÃ¤nsel Oberst Klaus Finck, Kommandeur des Landeskommandos Sachsen, im Landratsamt MeiÃŸen zu einem Dienstaufsichtsbesuch. Dabei tauschten sich beide zur UnterstÃ¼tzung durch die Bundeswehr im Gesundheitsamt und in den Elblandkliniken wÃ¤hrend der Corona-Pandemie aus. So waren im Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises MeiÃŸen im Zeitraum vom 8. November 2021 bis 14. Januar 2022 20 Soldatinnen und Soldaten zur UnterstÃ¼tzung bei der Datenerfassung und Kontaktnachverfolgung im Einsatz. Vom 15. November 2021 bis 26. Januar 2022 unterstÃ¼tzten je zwÃ¶lf Soldatinnen und Soldaten an den Standorten in Riesa, MeiÃŸen und Radebeul die Elblandkliniken bei der Krankenhauslogistik, der Essensverteilung an Patientinnen und Patienten sowie bei LabortÃ¤tigkeiten. In einer ersten GesprÃ¤chsrunde mit Vertreterinnen und Vertretern des Elblandklinikums wurde Ã¼ber den bisherigen Verlauf dieses Einsatzes gesprochen. Auch mÃ¶gliche zukÃ¼nftige Bedarfe wurden diskutiert und EinsatzmÃ¶glichkeiten erÃ¶rtert. Im Anschluss erfolgte der Austausch mit Vertreterinnen und Vertretern des Gesundheitsamtes sowie des Amtes fÃ¼r Brand-, Katastrophenschutz und Rettungswesen. Landrat Ralf HÃ¤nsel nutzte die Gelegenheit, der Bundeswehr erneut fÃ¼r die bislang geleistete Hilfe zu danken: â€žDas Entscheidende ist, dass die Soldatinnen und Soldaten immer sehr schnell und umfassend eingearbeitet sind und somit zÃ¼gig eine Entlastung in diesen angespannten Situationen herbeifÃ¼hren. DarÃ¼ber waren wir bei allen bisherigen UnterstÃ¼tzungseinsÃ¤tzen sehr froh.â€œ In der vergangenen Woche empfing Landrat Ralf HÃ¤nsel Oberst Klaus Finck, Kommandeur des Landeskommandos Sachsen, im Landratsamt MeiÃŸen zu einem Dienstaufsichtsbesuch. Dabei tauschten sich beide zur UnterstÃ¼tzung durch die Bundeswehr im Gesundheitsamtâ€¦

