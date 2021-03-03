Sprechstunde findet statt

Mit 200 km/h durch Zeithain

Im März und April müssen Reisende zwischen Dresden-Riesa-Leipzig mehr Zeit einplanen. Es wird Haltausfälle, Umleitungen & Ersatzverkehr geben. Die Deutsche Bahn (DB) baut zwischen Dresden—Riesa—Leipzig eine Schnellfahrstrecke. Fahrgäste müssen teilweise 30 bis 60 Minuten längere Reisezeiten einplanen. Für die Riesaer Pendler besonders von Bedeutung, dass auch im Regionalverkehr umfangreiche…

Zu schnell vor Schulen und Kitas

Dresden. Vom 16. bis 25. Februar führte das Ordnungsamt vor 14 Dresdner Schulen und Kitas, zur Verbesserung der Schulwegsicherheit, Geschwindigkeitsmessungen durch. Von rund 4.000 kontrollierten Fahrzeugen missachteten 240 die zulässige Höchstgeschwindigkeit. Besonders viele Verstöße gab es vor der Kita auf der Sternstraße in Mickten. Jeder fünfte Autofahrer hielt sich nicht an die vorgegebenen 30 km/h. Vorbildlich verhielten sich hingegen die Fahrzeugführer vor der Grundschule an der Marienallee und der Kita Am Jägerpark in der Radeberger Vorstadt – hier löste der Blitzer gar nicht aus. Den Negativ-Rekord hält ein Fahrzeug, das mit 66 statt der erlaubten 30 km/h vor dem Kindergarten Friedrichstraße (Friedrichstadt) registriert wurde.Vom 16. bis 25. Februar führte das Ordnungsamt vor 14 Dresdner Schulen und Kitas, zur Verbesserung der Schulwegsicherheit, Geschwindigkeitsmessungen durch. Von rund 4.000 kontrollierten Fahrzeugen missachteten 240 die zulässige Höchstgeschwindigkeit.…

Ab jetzt im Handel â€“ "Der Eisfuchs"

Weißwasser/O.L.. Das erste Saisonmagazin rund um die Lausitzer Füchse ist fertig. Zugegebenermaßen etwas spät für diese Saison, doch die Umstände zwangen die Initiatoren immer wieder aktuelle Informationen zu verarbeiten. So entstand letztlich ein Saisonmagazin mit Storys, Geschichten und Informationen über die Mannschaft, auf welches sich alle Fans der Lausitzer Füchse freuen können. „In Zeiten, in denen persönliche Kontakte und damit Zuspruch und Gemeinsamkeit kaum möglich sind, wird es umso wichtiger, einander Lebenszeichen zu senden. Das neue Magazin „DER EISFUCHS" ist ein solches Lebenszeichen", sagte Dirk Rohrbach in seinem Grußwort. Und weiter führte er aus: „Ich wünsche mir, dass dieses Magazin ein Zeichen der Hoffnung ist und dass die Lausitzer Füchse dank ihrer Fans und Sponsoren diese komplizierte Saison sportlich und wirtschaftlich gut meistern." Geplant sind nach der Erstausgabe weitere Magazine zum jeweiligen Saisonbeginn. Natürlich werden die Macher versuchen, alle Themen rund um die Lausitzer Füchse und den Eishockeysport in der Glasmacherstadt aufzugreifen. Daher dürfen wir uns schon jetzt auf die nächste Ausgabe zur Saison 2021/2022 freuen. Der Erlös aus dem Magazinverkauf kommt den Lausitzer Füchsen zu Gute. Das Magazin kostet 5 Euro und wird an nachfolgenden Verkaufsstellen erhältlich sein: OnlineOnline-Fanshop - www.lausitzer-fuechse-fanshop.de WeißwasserFanshop - Hockeyfuchs Lausitz (direkt an der weeEisArena, Prof.-Wagenfeld-Ring 6c, 02943 Weißwasser)AGIP Tankstelle (Halbendorfer Weg 9, 02943 Weißwasser)JET Tankstelle (Berliner Str. 73, 02943 Weißwasser)ESSO Tankstelle (Bautzener Straße, 02943 Weißwasser)Anke's Tabak-Lotto-Presse (Sachsendamm 30, 02943 Weißwasser) Bad MuskauGULF Tankstelle (Gablenzer Straße 95, 02953 Bad Muskau) NieskyTOTAL Tankstelle (Görlitzer Str. 36, 02906 Niesky) SprembergBäckerei Brade - Inh. Jörg Sperling (Muskauer Str. 90, 03130 Spremberg)STAR Tankstelle (Hoyerswerdaer Str. 21, 03130 Spremberg) BautzenBäckerei Richter (in Bautzen und Sdier) (Erich-Weinert-Straße 30, 02625 Bautzen / Bad Muskauer Straße 22, 02694 Großdubrau OT Sdier)ESSO Tankstelle (Dresdener Str. 68, 02625 Bautzen)Edeka Funke - Kaufhalle Ost (Bertolt-Brecht-Str. 1, 02625 Bautzen ) Um auch wirklich alle Füchse-Fans der Region zu erreichen, sind zudem weitere Verkaufsstellen in Hoyerswerda und Görlitz geplant und befinden sich bereits in organisatorischen Absprachen. Diese werden dann zeitnah auf www.lausitzer-fuechse.de veröffentlicht. (pm/Lausitzer Füchse)Das erste Saisonmagazin rund um die Lausitzer Füchse ist fertig. Zugegebenermaßen etwas spät für diese Saison, doch die Umstände zwangen die Initiatoren immer…

Nachwuchs bei den Goldtakinen

Dresden. Dagu heißt der kleine Goldtakin-Bulle, der am 18. Februar im Zoo Dresden geboren und heute erstmals öffentlich vorgestellt wurde. Er ist bereits die achte erfolgreiche Nachzucht der seltenen asiatischen Huftierart im Zoo.  In freier Wildbahn leben Goldtakine in der zentralchinesischen Provinz Shaanxi in Gebirgswäldern bis 4.000 m Höhe, wo ihr Bestand auf weniger als 6.000 Tiere geschätzt wird. Takine werden von der Weltnaturschutzorganisation IUCN auf der roten Liste als gefährdet eingestuft. Im Zoo Dresden ist diese Tierart seit 2013 im Bestand hat und wird seit 2016 erfolgreich züchtet. In Deutschland sind Goldtakine sonst nur im Tierpark Berlin und im Bergzoo Halle zu sehen. Europaweit haben zwölf Zoos die gefährdete Huftierart im Bestand.Dagu heißt der kleine Goldtakin-Bulle, der am 18. Februar im Zoo Dresden geboren und heute erstmals öffentlich vorgestellt wurde. Er ist bereits die achte erfolgreiche Nachzucht der seltenen asiatischen Huftierart im Zoo.  In freier Wildbahn leben…

Azubis Ã¼bernehmen die Bibliothek

Dresden. Seit 2007 ist es Tradition, dass die Auszubildenden der drei Lehrjahre der Städtischen Bibliotheken für mehrere Wochen die Leitung einer Filiale des Dresdner Bibliotheksnetzes übernehmen. In diesem Jahr passiert das vom 1. bis 20. März in der Bibliothek Neustadt (Königsbrücker Str. 26). Ohne das feste Bibliothekspersonal organisieren die zukünftigen Fachangestellten für Medien- und Informationsdienste den Bibo-Alltag eigenverantwortlich. Eine besondere Herausforderung dabei ist die Wiedereröffnung nach dem Lockdown und die damit verbundenen Einschränkungen. Auch die digitale Medienwelt spielt eine wichtige Rolle.Seit 2007 ist es Tradition, dass die Auszubildenden der drei Lehrjahre der Städtischen Bibliotheken für mehrere Wochen die Leitung einer Filiale des Dresdner…

So steht es um die MarienkÃ¤fer

Sachsen. In Sachsen gibt es 70 Marienkäferarten, die zur ursprünglichen heimischen Fauna gehören. Davon ist eine Art bereits ausgestorben, 20 Arten sind in der erstmalig für Sachsen veröffentlichten Roten Liste der Marienkäfer als gefährdet eingestuft worden. Das teilte das Sächsische Landesamt für Umwelt, Landwirtschaft und Geologie (LfULG) mit. Bereits ausgestorben ist der Tannen-Zwergmarienkäfer. Vom Aussterben bedroht ist der in Moor- und Sumpfgebieten lebende Siebenpunktige Flachmarienkäfer - nicht zu verwechseln mit dem Siebenpunkt-Marienkäfer, der im Volksmund als Glücksbringer bekannt und nicht gefährdet ist. Vier Arten wurden als stark gefährdet eingestuft, darunter der Zweipunkt-Marienkäfer. Extrem seltene Arten sind unter anderem der Zaunrüben-Marienkäfer und der Schulterfleckige Kurzhorn-Marienkäfer. Auf der Vorwarnliste stehen 12 Arten, die merklich zurückgegangen sind, aber noch nicht als gefährdet eingestuft werden, darunter der Berg-Marienkäfer und der Elfpunkt. Der ursprünglich für die Blattlausbekämpfung in Gewächshäusern importierte und gezüchtete Asiatische Marienkäfer hat sich in kurzer Zeit in Deutschland ausgebreitet und inzwischen auch Sachsen flächendeckend besiedelt. Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass diese invasive Art zum Rückgang einiger heimischer Marienkäferarten beigetragen hat. So zählte beispielsweise der jetzt als stark gefährdet eingestufte Zweipunkt-Marienkäfer früher zu den häufigsten Marienkäferarten. Die Hauptursache für den Rückgang der Marienkäferarten bleibt jedoch der Verlust oder die Beeinträchtigung ihrer Lebensräume. Dazu gehören trockenwarme Standorte in Gebüschen sowie Heiden, Moore und andere Feuchtgebiete. Neben der Zerstörung der Lebensräume durch Entwässerung oder Bebauung spielen der Einsatz von Insektiziden und der Stickstoffeintrag eine Rolle. Auch durch übertriebenen Ordnungssinn im Siedlungsbereich werden Lebensräume zerstört. Viele Arten benötigen Laubschichten, Pflanzenrosetten oder Totholz, um zu überwintern. Werden in Gärten, Parks und Grünanlagen derartige Strukturen erhalten oder gezielt angelegt, kommt das nicht nur den Marienkäfern zugute, sondern auch vielen anderen Insektenarten. Rote Listen dokumentieren und bewerten das aktuelle Ausmaß der Gefährdung der biologischen Vielfalt. Die Einstufung in die jeweilige Gefährdungskategorie - von »ungefährdet« bis »ausgestorben/verschollen« - ergibt sich aus dem Rückgang der Populationen oder aus der extremen Seltenheit der Arten. Die Rote Liste der Marienkäfer wurde für Sachsen zum ersten Mal erstellt. Sie kann ab sofort kostenfrei bestellt oder im Internet heruntergeladen werden. (pm/Landesamt für Umwelt, Landwirtschaft und Geologie)In Sachsen gibt es 70 Marienkäferarten, die zur ursprünglichen heimischen Fauna gehören. Davon ist eine Art bereits ausgestorben, 20 Arten sind in der erstmalig für Sachsen veröffentlichten Roten Liste der Marienkäfer als gefährdet eingestuft worden.…

Dynamo reicht Lizenzunterlagen ein

Dresden. Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat die Lizenzunterlagen für die Spielzeit 2021/22 eingereicht. Im Zuge dessen wurde die Lizenz für die 3. Liga beim Deutschen Fußball-Bund (DFB) und für die 2. Bundesliga bei der Deutschen Fußball Liga (DFL) beantragt. „Trotz der weiter für die gesamte Gesellschaft und auch uns als Verein außergewöhnlichen Situation rund um die Corona-Pandemie, gehen wir auch in diesem Jahr davon aus, dass die Lizenz ohne wirtschaftliche Auflagen erteilt wird. Ein besonderer Dank gebührt mit Blick auf die besonderen Umstände und Anforderungen rund um den Lizenzierungsprozess einmal mehr der Abteilung Organisation sowie der gesamten Finanzabteilung des Vereins, die diese Aufgabe erneut als Team und im Zusammenspiel mit dem uns unterstützenden Steuerbüro Graupner Hünich & Ebermann vorbildlich gemeistert haben", erklärte Dynamos Geschäftsführer Jürgen Wehlend. Die Ausschlussfrist zur Abgabe aller Lizenzunterlagen endete durch die Drittligazugehörigkeit unseres Vereins sowohl bei der DFL als auch beim DFB am 1. März und damit zwei Wochen eher als in den vergangenen Jahren. Neben dieser Tatsache ergaben sich, wie schon bei der vergangenen Nachlizenzierung Ende Oktober 2020, auch bei der Lizenzierung in diesem Jahr unter anderem aus den wirtschaftlichen Folgen der Corona-Pandemie erhebliche Anstrengungen bei der Erstellung der wirtschaftlichen Unterlagen. Durch die nicht gegebene Vergleichbarkeit mit den Vor

Bombe in Cottbus unschÃ¤dlich gemacht

Dissertation Pig Roast Upon - Proposals and resumes at most attractive prices. No more Fs with our top essay services. begin working on your Cottbus. Die Weltkriegsbombe in Cottbus wurde heute, 1. MÃ¤rz, durch Spezialisten des Kampfmittelbeseitigungsdienstes unschÃ¤dlich gemacht.Sprengmeister Mario BÃ¼chner und seine Kollegen konnten den russischen ZÃ¼nder der Bombe deutscher Bauart entfernen und in einem entfernten WaldstÃ¼ck sprengen. AnschlieÃŸend wurde die Bombe vom Fundort in der VirchowstraÃŸe abtransportiert. â€¦

Tote WasservÃ¶gel am Quitzdorfer Stausee

Quitzdorf am See. Am Uferbereich des Quitzdorfer Stausees sind in den vergangenen Tagen mehrere tote WasservÃ¶gel gefunden worden. Deshalb bittet das LebensmittelÃ¼berwachungs- und VeterinÃ¤ramt des Landkreises GÃ¶rlitz dringend den Uferbereich des Stausees zu meiden. Hintergrund ist die aktuell in hoher Zahl in Deutschland nachgewiesene GeflÃ¼gelpest in den WildvogelbestÃ¤nden. â€žJegliches tot aufgefundene WassergeflÃ¼gel sollte grundsÃ¤tzlich nicht angefasst werdenâ€œ, teilt das Landratsamt mit. Wer selbst tote Tiere entdeckt, sollte diese dem VeterinÃ¤ramt unter veterinaeramt@kreis-gr.de melden. Bereits am 15. Januar waren teile des Landkreises per AllgemeinverfÃ¼gung zum Risikogebiet der GeflÃ¼gelpest erklÃ¤rt worden. In den betroffenen Gebieten muss GeflÃ¼gel aufgestallt werden.  Seit September vergangenen Jahres sind in Deutschland Ã¼ber 500 FÃ¤lle von GeflÃ¼gelpest (HPAI-hochpathogener aviÃ¤rer Influenza) aufgetreten. Ãœber 300000 Tiere aus NutzgeflÃ¼gelbestÃ¤nden mussten seitdem bereits getÃ¶tet werden. Mitte November wurde in Torgau der erste Fall in Sachsen bei Wildenten nachgewiesen, wenig spÃ¤ter, am 24. Dezember kam es zu einem Ausbruch in einer GÃ¤nsehaltung bei Grimma. Vier Tage spÃ¤ter wurde ein weiterer Ausbruch in einer HÃ¼hner-Haltung bei Grimma festgestellt. Das Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Bundesforschungsinstitut fÃ¼r Tiergesundheit (FLI), hatte bereits im Oktober eine erhÃ¶hte Wachsamkeit gegenÃ¼ber Wildvogel-Totfunden und eine ÃœberprÃ¼fung der BiosicherheitsmaÃŸnahmen in den GeflÃ¼gelhaltungen empfohlen. â€žVorbeugen ist immer besser, als spÃ¤ter TierseuchenbekÃ¤mpfung durchfÃ¼hren zu mÃ¼ssenâ€œ, so der PrÃ¤sident des FLI, Prof. Thomas C. Mettenleiter, damals. Gefahr fÃ¼r den Menschen? â€žGeflÃ¼gelpest ist fÃ¼r HausgeflÃ¼gel hochansteckend und verlÃ¤uft mit schweren allgemeinen Krankheitszeichen. HPAIV, aber auch einige LPAIV kÃ¶nnen bei Exposition gegenÃ¼ber einer hohen Infektionsdosis auch auf den Menschen Ã¼bertragen werden und dort tÃ¶dlich verlaufende Erkrankungen auslÃ¶senâ€œ, schreibt das FLI aus seiner Website. Allerdings ist eine Ãœbertragung nach derzeitigen Erkenntnissen nur bei â€žengem Kontakt mit erkrankten oder verendeten VÃ¶geln sowie deren Produkten oder Ausscheidungenâ€œ mÃ¶glich, schreibt das Robert Koch-Institut. In Deutschland sind laut RKI bisher keine Erkrankungen beim Menschen nachgewiesen worden. Trotzdem nochmals der Hinweis: Sollten Sie tote WasservÃ¶gel finden, fassen Sie diese nicht an. Melden Sie den Fundort dem VeterinÃ¤ramt: veterinaeramt@kreis-gr.de. Am Uferbereich des Quitzdorfer Stausees sind in den vergangenen Tagen mehrere tote WasservÃ¶gel gefunden worden. Deshalb bittet das LebensmittelÃ¼berwachungs- und VeterinÃ¤ramt des Landkreises GÃ¶rlitz dringend den Uferbereich des Stausees zu meiden.â€¦
Sprechstunde findet statt

In Absprache mit der BetreuungsbehÃ¶rde des Landkreises MeiÃŸen, bietet der Betreuungsverein MeiÃŸen e. V. interessierten BÃ¼rgern eine http://www.domhotel.co.at/?phd-thesis-cover-page. Dissertation writing is a very difficult assignment for any person. If you reached this stage of your academic career, you can be proud of all the hard work you have accomplished. However, once you submit your writing for a review, you should be prepared to receive harsh criticism. All documents are criticized by review committee not because your paper is bad or wrong Hire a website content writer from a trusted website Write Me A Book Review to write engaging and exciting content for your website or blog. Sprechstunde/Beratung zum Thema Vorsorgevollmacht und PatientenverfÃ¼gung an.

Introducing The Number One check here Writing Service. At eWritingService.com, we pride ourselves in offering the highest quality research paper look at this site by Best Writing Experts UK. dissertation writing Help offered by Quality Custom writing service. Exclusive discount offers, Up to 45% OFF Jeden ersten Mittwoch im Monat, 14 bis 16 Uhr, beantwortet die Mitarbeiterin (FabrikstraÃŸe 16 in MeiÃŸen) Fragen zum Thema.

If you are looking for a reliable service to Writing A Good Introduction For A Research Paper for your Master’s or Ph.D. degree, look no further. Place an order online at our site and Eine vorherige Anmeldung unter: 03521/761011 oder info@bvm-ev.org ist nÃ¶tig. Aufgrund der geltenden Coronaschutzverordnung wird eine Datennachverfolgung erhoben.

