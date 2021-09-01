Riesaer Stadtfest findet statt

Was am Call us grammar nerds, bookworms, word geeks...we take it as a compliment! Creative Writing Worksheets For Grade 3 started because our editors saw a need for quality, timely 2. September das Finale der SommerbÃ¼hne ist, ist zugleich die offizielle ErÃ¶ffnung des Stadtfestes durch OberbÃ¼rgermeister Marco MÃ¼ller (CDU). Die Trommelgruppe der FÃ¶rderschule GoethestraÃŸe lÃ¤utet Dissertation Banksy service and formatting information. You must adore it and do it well than other things. The important things that you must know include the formatting and type of design that colleges want to see from your essay. When formatting your essay, there are four important features and elements to put into consideration. If someone has to “write my essay cheap,” the first thing 19 Uhr die Veranstaltung ein. Danach zeigen die Sportakrobaten des SC Riesa ihr KÃ¶nnen, gefolgt von der â€žBand, die keiner kenntâ€œ. Den Abend schlieÃŸt eine bombastische Feuershow ab, die auch den Startschuss fÃ¼r das Stadtfest darstellt.

Beginnend am Freitag, 3. September, 17 Uhr startet das eigentliche Stadtfestprogramm. Nach einer BegrÃ¼ÃŸung lÃ¤dt die â€žHimmelfahrtsbandâ€œ ab 18 Uhr fÃ¼r ca. 60 Minuten zum musikalischen Ohrenschmaus ein, um dann einen fliegenden Wechsel zu â€žAlles Rot â€" Silly-Cover-Bandâ€œ vorzunehmen, die wiederum ab ca. 20 Uhr das Publikum begeistern werden. Ab 22 Uhr steht DJ S-Bone auf der RathausbÃ¼hne, um alle weiterhin Feierfreudigen zu unterhalten.

Der Samstag, 4. September, steht vorerst ganz im Zeichen des Riesaer Vereinslebens. Ab 14 Uhr prÃ¤sentieren sich lokale Vereine. Bis ca. 15.30 Uhr freuen sich die Riesaer Cheerleader und der SC Riesa Kickboxen Ã¼ber ein groÃŸes Publikum und auch eine kleine MMA-Show ist geplant. Ab 16 Uhr geht es lokal, jedoch musikalisch weiter mit der Elbland Philharmonie Sachsen. Das beliebte Programm zur â€žFilmmusikâ€œ wird gespielt. Der Eintritt ist â€" wie zu allen Veranstaltungen des Stadtfestes â€" FREI. Um 18 Uhr wechselt die Musikrichtung zu â€žPop mit Energie, mit Optimismus und auch mit Tiefeâ€œ, wie Sylvia Martens, bekannt als SÃ¤ngerin NEA! ihren Stil selbst beschreibt. Ab 19.45 Uhr wird es noch â€žfetzigerâ€œ mit der J. J. Fetzer-Band aus Berlin. Das Tanzorchester um den populÃ¤ren Berliner Bandleader beherrscht die komplette Bandbreite gepflegter akustischer Musik und wird den ein oder anderen zum LÃ¤cheln, Wippen, Tanzen bringen. Wem das noch nicht reicht, den erwartet DJ L. A. ab 23 Uhr.

FÃ¼r die Kleinen gibt es bereits 21 Uhr ein Kinder-Feuerwerk An der Gasanstalt und auch am Sonntag wird es spannend! Endlich wird das RÃ¤tsel gelÃ¶st: die Riesaer Innenstadtdetektive â€“ Auf der Suche nach dem falschen Riesen! Das Finale zur Sommerferienaktion mit dem Riesaer Riesen am Stadtfestsonntag, 5. September, 15 Uhr, auf der BÃ¼hne vom Rathausplatz.

Am Sonntag, 5. September, gibt es ab 13 Uhr ein musikalisches Programm, welches stÃ¼ndlich wechselt. Los geht es mit â€žWir von hierâ€œ mit Taktlos, danach folgen â€žHusbandâ€œ (14 Uhr), â€žIronspoonâ€œ (15 Uhr), â€žGroovierâ€œ (16 Uhr) und â€žRevivalâ€œ (17 Uhr).