Stunde der Wintervögel 2021

Sachsen. Bereits zum elften Mal organisieren der NABU und sein bayerischer Partner Landesbund für Vogelschutz (LBV) die Stunde der Wintervögel. Noch bis zum 10. Januar können Vogelfreunde mitmachen und eine Stunde lang die Vögel zählen, die ihnen am Futterplatz, auf dem Balkon, im Garten oder vor dem Fenster begegnen. Die Meldung der Ergebnisse ist anschließend bis zum 18. Januar möglich. Besonderer Augenmerk liegt diesmal auf der Blaumeise, die aufgrund einer Epidemie bei der Zählung der Gartenvögel im Mai 2020 drastisch an Präsenz verlor. Mehr Infos: www.nabu.de/tiere-und-pflanzen/aktionen-und-projekte/stunde-der-wintervoegel/mitmachen/index.html

Neuer Touri-Führer geplant

Riesa. Nach fast einem Jahr touristischer Schockstarre, soll es im Frühjahr wieder los gehen. Zumindest wollen wir gemeinsam mit der Riesa-Information, dem Verein Elbe-Röder-Dreieck und vielen lokalen Partnern wieder den beliebten »Tourismusführer für die Region Riesa« auflegen. Wer mit seiner Firmenanzeige in der Broschüre dabei sein möchte, meldet sich bitte bis Anfang Februar bei: steffisossna@dwk-verlag.de oder 03525/507112

Mutation des Coronavirus in Sachsen

Sachsen. Die neue britische Mutation des Coronavirus ist erstmals in Sachsen nachgewiesen worden. Die Person aus Dresden war aus Großbritannien zurückgekehrt. Sie hat sich nach der Ankunft sofort in Quarantäne begeben. Das zuständige Gesundheitsamt betreut den Fall und geht nicht von der Gefahr einer weiteren Verbreitung aus. Der Fall war durch ein stichprobenartiges Screening von positiven Proben beim Robert Koch-Institut nachgewiesen worden. Das sächsische Gesundheitsministerium hatte die Gesundheitsämter bereits angewiesen, Einreisende aus Großbritannien und Südafrika besonders sorgfältig bei der Quarantäneüberwachung zu begleiten. Vor dem Hintergrund des erstmaligen Auftretens dieser neuen Virus-Variante fordert Gesundheitsministerin Petra Köpping: "Bisher erfolgt die Verteilung des Impfstoffes nach der Einwohnerzahl der Bundesländer. Ich glaube, dass auch andere Faktoren bei neuen Lieferungen eine Rolle spielen sollten. Wir haben die bundesweit höchste Inzidenz. Ein Faktor sollte auch sein, welche Bundesländer einen besonders hohen Anteil an älteren Menschen haben. Dazu gehört Sachsen. Wir haben eine Million Menschen, die älter als 65 Jahre sind. Sie müssen schnell besonders geschützt werden. Gerade mit Blick auf die Menschen, die zu Hause leben, dauert das zu lange. Wir brauchen daher schneller mehr Impfstoff."

Tag der offenen Tür – diesmal etwas anders

Pirna. Nicht alles ist abgesagt! Die Oberschule und das Berufliche Gymnasium des Evangelischen Schulzentrums Pirna öffnen am Freitag, 15. Januar von 16 bis 19 Uhr, zumindest online ihre Türen, um interessierten Schülern und Eltern einen Einblick in die Räume und das Lernen in den beiden Schularten zu bieten. So soll trotz der aktuellen Schulschließungen ein bisschen Schulhausatmosphäre und die Möglichkeit zum Austausch geschaffen werden. Wer dabei sein möchte, meldet sich bis Donnerstag, 14. Januar, telefonisch unter 03501/790455 oder per Mail os@eva-pirna.de an und erhält dann einen Zugangslink zu den virtuellen Räumen der Schule. Über eine Videokonferenz ist es möglich, mit Lehrern der Schule ins Gespräch zu kommen und alle Fragen rund um die Anmeldung, das Aufnahmeverfahren sowie zu den Unterrichtsfächern ab Klasse 5 bzw. 11 zu stellen. Da die Anmeldefrist für das Berufliche Gymnasium mit der Fachrichtung Gesundheit und Sozialwesen erst am 31. März erreicht ist, wird dieses Online-Angebot für die Oberstufe in den nächsten Wochen regelmäßig angeboten. Weitere Informationen sind hier zu finden: https://www.eva-pirna.de/ (pm/Berufliches Gymnasium am Evangelischen Schulzentrum Pirna)

Eislöwen gegen Steelers & Towerstars

Dresden. Gegen zwei Topteams der DEL2 geht es für die Blau-Weißen weiter. Zunächst sind die Bietigheim Steelers am Freitagabend, 8. Januar, in der EnergieVerbund Arena zu Gast. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Daniel Naud ist aktuell Tabellendritter. Gespielt wird 19.30 Uhr. Es wird der zweite Vergleich in dieser Saison mit den Steelers. Am 10. November setzte es in Bietigheim eine 1:4-Niederlage für die Dresdner. Für die Gäste ist es das dritte Spiel in Folge gegen ein Team aus Sachsen. Nach einer 0:6-Pleite in Weißwasser konnten die Steelers zum Auftakt ins neue Jahr mit 4:2 gegen Crimmitschau gewinnen. Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner Eislöwen: „Bietigheim hat ein unglaublich gutes Powerplay und dazu eine gestandene sehr stabile Verteidigung. Sie haben viel Talent und sehr viel Tempo in der Mannschaft. Es ist nicht überraschend, dass sie unter den Top vier sind. Wir müssen aber auf uns schauen und an uns glauben. Das ist das Wichtigste. Es bringt nichts frustriert zu sein, wir müssen positiv denken. Kopf hoch und Brust raus!" Für Dennis Swinnen gibt es das Wiedersehen mit den alten Weggefährten. In den vergangenen beiden Spielzeiten hat der 27-Jährige das Trikot der Steelers getragen. Dennis Swinnen: „Wir müssen einfach hungriger sein, als unser Gegner und auch da hingehen, wo es weh tut. Wir besetzen die Zone vor dem Tor nicht gut genug. Das wollen wir auf jeden Fall besser machen. Wir wollen die Punkte gegen Bietigheim. In diese missliche Lage haben wir uns selbst gebracht, da müssen wir uns auch wieder rausschaufeln." SpradeTV wird das Heimspiel der Dresdner Eislöwen gegen die Bietigheim Steelers live übertragen. Geleitet wird die Partie von den Hauptschiedsrichtern Georg-Rainer Köttstorfer und Christopher Schadewaldt. Am Sonntag, 10. Januar, müssen die Eislöwen auswärts um 17 Uhr bei den Ravensburg Towerstars ran. (pm/Dresdner Eislöwen)

Kinderpass gilt nur noch ein Jahr

Dresden. Außerdem: Personalausweise kosten jetzt deutlich mehr.Kinderreisepässe gelten seit 1. Januar nur noch ein statt bisher sechs Jahre. Das teilt das städtische Bürgeramt mit.  Unverändert bleibt, dass sie längstens bis zur Vollendung des zwölften Lebensjahres ausgestellt werden. Die Gebühr für die…

In Niesky reift jetzt Rindfleisch

Niesky. Die Fleischerei Richter hat in Niesky aus einem ungenutzten Kühlhaus eine Reifekammer für Rindfleisch gemacht. Wie schnell Pläne in die Tat umgesetzt werden können, hat die Fleischerei Richter Ende 2020 gezeigt. Binnen weniger Wochen wurde in der Produktionsstätte in Niesky ein nicht mehr genutztes Kühlhaus zu einer Reifekammer für Dry Aged Beef umgebaut.  Im…

Neuer Chefarzt am Kreiskrankenhaus

Weißwasser. Am Kreiskrankenhaus Weißwasser ist seit 5. Januar ein neuer Chefarzt in der Abteilung für Anästhesie- und Intensivmedizin tätig: Stefan Rattey, verheiratet, ein Sohn, ist Jahrgang 1979 und stammt aus Döbern. Seine medizinische Laufbahn begann nach dem Abitur mit seinem Zivildienst in der geriatrischen Abteilung des Krankenhauses Forst. Eine Ausbildung zum Gesundheits- und Krankenpfleger am Vivantes-Klinikum Berlin schloss sich an und mündete nach einer Tätigkeit im Beruf im Studium der Humanmedizin an der Charité Berlin. Nach erfolgter Approbation 2011 folgte die Facharztausbildung für Anästhesiologie am Vivantes-Klinikum Berlin sowie dem Carl-Thiem-Klinikum Cottbus an. Stefan Rattey erhielt 2017 den Abschluss als Facharzt für Anästhesiologie und 2020 die Anerkennung zum Führen der Zusatzbezeichnung Intensivmedizin. Seit 2018 bereits ist er am Kreiskrankenhaus Weißwasser tätig, und er betont, wie wichtig die Zusammenarbeit mit den Abteilungen ist. Er sagt: „Gerade in der Intensivmedizin können wir uns direkt abstimmen, das ist der Vorteil eines kleinen Hauses. Wir kennen und schätzen einander, und es gibt kurze Dienstwege. Wir decken hier außerdem ein relativ großes Spektrum ab und sind breit aufgestellt: Da ist der anästhesiologische Bereich, der essentiell ist für die Operationen und Schmerztherapien, der intensivmedizinische Bereich mit einem hochmotivierten Pflegeteam, und die sehr schön gestaltete und gut arbeitende Palliativstation." Was ist noch wichtig für ihn, gerade in Bezug auf die Position des Chefarztes in der Führung der Mitarbeiter und im Austausch mit den Kollegen? „Wenn man kann und will – und man muss immer bedenken, dass Ärzte und Pflegekräfte ein anspruchsvolles Personal sind – dann kann das gut gelingen, wenn man auch ein wenig zurücktritt, einmal auf etwas verzichtet und dem anderen den Vortritt lässt. Ich weiß, wo ich arbeite, kenne die Probleme und die Vorteile, und ich möchte das handhaben – zum guten Gelingen der Abteilung und im Dienst am Menschen."

MargonArena gehört jetzt der Stadt

Dresden. Die Immobilie Margon Arena ist seit Jahresbeginn Eigentum der Stadt Dresden. Damit macht sie von ihrem Ankaufsrecht zum 31. Dezember 2020 Gebrauch, das bereits im Dezember 2012 vom Dresdner Stadtrat beschlossen wurde. Bisher hatte die Stadt für diese Immobilie einen Leasingvertrag mit einer Laufzeit bis 2020. Die Mitarbeiter der MargonArena sind mit einem Tarifvertrag für den öffentlichen Dienst (TVöD)übernommen worden. Bisher wurde die Sportstätte vom Stadtsportbund Dresden betrieben. Der Verein zieht mit dem Betreiberwechsel zunächst in Räume im Bürogebäude des Eigenbetriebes Sportstätten Dresden auf der Freiberger Straße 31 um. Die Margon Arena Die 1998 als „Mehrzweckhalle Bodenbacher Straße" eingeweihte Margon Arena ist nach der EnergieVerbund Arena die zweitgrößte Mehrfunktionsarena in Dresden. Neben einer großen Vier-Feld-Haupthalle und einem Zuschauerbereich von 3.000 Zuschauern gibt es noch drei kleinere Nebenhallen. Neben den Bundesliga-Teams des Dresdner SC und den Dresden Titans nutzen zahlreiche weitere Vereine und Institution die Trainings- und Wettkampfstätte, darunter der Unihockey Igels Dresden e.V., der BV 57 Niedersedlitz e.V. oder der KSB Gesundheitssport / Sporttherapie Dresden e.V..

Neuer Touri-Führer geplant

Steffi Sossna plant den neuen WochenKurier »Touristenführer 2021«. Foto: Farrar
Steffi Sossna plant den neuen WochenKurier »Touristenführer 2021«. Foto: Farrar

Nach fast einem Jahr touristischer Schockstarre, soll es im Frühjahr wieder los gehen. Zumindest wollen wir gemeinsam mit der Riesa-Information, dem Verein Elbe-Röder-Dreieck und vielen lokalen Partnern wieder den beliebten »Tourismusführer für die Region Riesa« auflegen.

Wer mit seiner Firmenanzeige in der Broschüre dabei sein möchte, meldet sich bitte bis Anfang Februar bei:

steffisossna@dwk-verlag.de oder 03525/507112

Meißen

Coswig kauft Notebooks für Schüler

Coswig.  Im Sommer letzten Jahres, nach dem ersten Lockdown und den ersten Erfahrungen mit Homeschooling, hatte der Freistaat Sachsen kurzfristig Fördergelder für die Ausstattung von Schülern mit Laptops bereit gestellt. Bereits im Herbst erhielt das Gymnasium Coswig 60 Windows-Notebooks, die über die »Mobile-Endgeräte-Förderverordnung« finanziert wurden. Die zwei Coswiger Oberschulen hatten sich

Stunde der Wintervögel 2021

Sachsen. Bereits zum elften Mal organisieren der NABU und sein bayerischer Partner Landesbund für Vogelschutz (LBV) die Stunde der Wintervögel. Noch bis zum 10. Januar können Vogelfreunde mitmachen und eine Stunde lang die Vögel zählen, die ihnen am Futterplatz, auf dem Balkon, im Garten oder vor dem Fenster begegnen. Die Meldung der Ergebnisse ist anschließend bis zum 18. Januar möglich. Besonderer Augenmerk liegt diesmal auf der Blaumeise, die aufgrund einer Epidemie bei der Zählung der Gartenvögel im Mai 2020 drastisch an Präsenz verlor. Mehr Infos: www.nabu.de/tiere-und-pflanzen/aktionen-und-projekte/stunde-der-wintervoegel/mitmachen/index.html Bereits zum elften Mal organisieren der NABU und sein bayerischer Partner Landesbund für Vogelschutz (LBV) die Stunde der Wintervögel. Noch bis zum 10. Januar können Vogelfreunde mitmachen und eine Stunde lang die Vögel zählen, die ihnen am…

