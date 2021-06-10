Mobiles Impfteam in Strehla

Personen ab dem vollendeten 16. Lebensjahr kÃ¶nnen in Strehla die Coronaschutzimpfung erhalten. Interessierte melden sich in der Stadtverwaltung unter Telefon: 035264/95921 an.

Die Erstimpfungen werden am Donnerstag, 17. Juni und am Sonntag, 20. Juni, im Jugend- und Freizentzentrum, Leckwitzer Straße 8A, 01616 Strehla verabreicht. Die Zweitimpfungen finden drei Wochen später am Donnerstag, 8. Juli bzw. am Sonntag, 11. Juli, am selben Ort statt.

Zur Anwendung kommt voraussichtlich der Impfstoff von BIONTECH/Pfizer. FÃ¼r die medizinische Begleitung konnten HausÃ¤rzte gewonnen werden.

NÃ¤heres erfahren Sie unter â€žAktuellesâ€œ auf der Homepage der Stadt Stehla.