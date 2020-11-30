Landkreis MeiÃŸen jetzt Corona-Hotspot

Where can i Master Thesis Book - Dissertations and essays at most attractive prices. Entrust your task to us and we will do our best for you receive Im Landkreis MeiÃŸen gibt es Stand 29. November, 2.909 positiv auf SARS-CoV-2 getestete Personen. Von diesen befinden sich aktuell 830 Personen in behÃ¶rdlich angeordneter QuarantÃ¤ne. GegenÃ¼ber gestern sind damit 103 neu infizierte Personen hinzugekommen.

Es sind 1.001 Kontaktpersonen von positiven FÃ¤llen in behÃ¶rdlich angeordneter QuarantÃ¤ne zu verzeichnen. Der Inzidenzwert fÃ¼r den Landkreis MeiÃŸen liegt bei 304,0.

UnabhÃ¤ngig vom Status der QuarantÃ¤ne sind aktuell 98 Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner des Landkreises MeiÃŸen als stationÃ¤r aufgenommen erfasst. 16 von ihnen liegen auf der Intensivstation.

89 Personen sind insgesamt verstorben. Dies sind sechs Personen mehr als am Vortag.

(pm/Landratsamt MeiÃŸen)