Jetzt jeden Tag zu AschenbrÃ¶del

Am 21. Januar öffnete die Ausstellung »3 Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel« im Schloss Moritzburg wieder für Gäste – vorerst jedoch nur von Freitag bis Samstag. Der Andrang war groß und die Tickets entsprechend schnell ausverkauft.

Ab Freitag, 4. Februar, ist die Winterausstellung nun täglich von 10 bis 17 Uhr geöffnet. Der Wegfall des Ruhetages soll möglichst vielen Gästen die Chance auf einen Besuch geben. Bis zum 27. Februar können Aschenbrödel-Fans originale Exponate, Kostüme und Requisiten sowie erstmals in dieser Saison sogar fünf neue Ausstellungsräume zum Lebensweg und der Schauspielkarriere der letztes Jahr leider verstorbenen Aschenbrödel-Darstellerin Libuše Šafránková bestaunen.

Infos & Zeitfenster-Tickets:

Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.