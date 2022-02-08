Endlich wieder tanzen

Radebeul. Es darf wieder getanzt werden in der Tanzschule Linhart! Die Kurse sind wieder angelaufen und es gibt ein paar Neuerungen speziell fÃ¼r die junge Generation. Beim Kurs Â»BambinitanzenÂ« fÃ¼r Kinder zwischen vier und sechs Jahren kann am Freitag, 11. Februar, 15.30 Uhr, zugeschaut und auch gleich mitgemacht werden. Etwa zehn Kinder tanzen fÃ¼r 45 Minuten miteinander. FÃ¼r grÃ¶ÃŸere Kinder ab elf Jahren ist der Kurs Videoclipdancing gedacht, wo Choreografien zu aktuellen Charthits erlernt werden. Hierzu lÃ¤dt die Tanzschule Linhart am Donnerstag, 10. Februar, 17.55 Uhr, zum 45-minÃ¼tigen Schnupperkurs ein. Um sich direkt ein Bild von einigen Angeboten in der Tanzschule in der ZillerstraÃŸe 13a in Radebeul machen zu kÃ¶nnen, ist dies mit einer Schnupperstunde fÃ¼r vier Euro mÃ¶glich. Ein weiteres Angebot ist ein Hochzeitskurs fÃ¼r Kurzentschlossene. Der erste Kurzkurs wird am 19. Februar angeboten. Am Samstag und Sonntag werden fÃ¼r je 90 Minuten die Grundlagen vom Langsamen und Wiener Walzer sowie Discofox vermittelt. Neue RÃ¤umlichkeiten Eine wichtige Neuigkeit hat die Tanzschule Linhart aber noch: Aufgrund der stetig steigenden Nachfrage vergrÃ¶ÃŸert sich die Tanzschule jetzt. Die neuen RÃ¤umlichkeiten befinden sich in der GartenstraÃŸe im Gewerbehof Alte Radebeuler Schuhfabrik. Hier soll eine Tanzlounge entstehen. Kontakt: www.tanzschule-linhart.de Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis.Es darf wieder getanzt werden in der Tanzschule Linhart! Die Kurse sind wieder angelaufen und es gibt ein paar Neuerungen speziell fÃ¼r die junge Generation. Beim Kurs Â»BambinitanzenÂ« fÃ¼r Kinder zwischen vier und sechs Jahren kann am Freitag, 11.â€¦

Himmelsburg und FÃ¼rstenpracht

MeiÃŸen. Ab sofort sind in MeiÃŸen wieder die beliebten KombifÃ¼hrungen Â»Himmelsburg und FÃ¼rstenprachtÂ« im Angebot. Zuerst besuchen Interessierte den Dom und erfahren Wissenswertes zur Ã¼ber 1.000-jÃ¤hrigen Geschichte sowie zur Architektur des beeindruckenden gotischen Gotteshauses und begegnen Kunstwerken des Naumburger Meisters, der KÃ¼nstlerfamilie Cranach und ihrer WerkstÃ¤tten, Albrecht DÃ¼rer und vielem mehr. Nach der FÃ¼hrung im Dom geht es in den ersten Schlossbau Deutschlands - die Albrechtsburg MeiÃŸen. Der Werkmeister Arnold von Westfalen verwirklichte hier neuartige Architekturelemente. 1710 wurde im Schloss die legendÃ¤re Meissener Porzellanmanufaktur gegrÃ¼ndet. Die Besucher besichtigen die FestsÃ¤le und erhalten einen Ãœberblick zur Geschichte und den architektonischen Besonderheiten der Wiege Sachsens. Die KombifÃ¼hrungen beginnen im Dom, Eingang Domkasse und dauern ca. 60 Minuten. Montag bis Freitag jeweils 14 Uhr Samstag jeweils 11 und 14 Uhr Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis.Ab sofort sind in MeiÃŸen wieder die beliebten KombifÃ¼hrungen Â»Himmelsburg und FÃ¼rstenprachtÂ« im Angebot. Zuerst besuchen Interessierte den Dom und erfahren Wissenswertes zur Ã¼ber 1.000-jÃ¤hrigen Geschichte sowie zur Architektur des beeindruckendenâ€¦

Â»MÃ¤ngelmelderÂ« lÃ¶st App ab

Dresden. Ab sofort kÃ¶nnen defekte Laternen oder SchÃ¤den durch Vandalismus Ã¼ber ein neues Portal bei der Stadtverwaltung gemeldet werden. Der Â»MÃ¤ngelmelderÂ« lÃ¶st die Â»Dreck-Weg-AppÂ« ab. Neun verschiedene Kategorien stehen fÃ¼r Meldungen zur VerfÃ¼gung, der Ort wird per GPS oder Markierung auf der StraÃŸenkarte erfasst. AuÃŸerdem kÃ¶nnen Bilder hochgeladen werden. MÃ¤ngelmelder: https://mitdenken.sachsen.de/DreckWeg Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis.Ab sofort kÃ¶nnen defekte Laternen oder SchÃ¤den durch Vandalismus Ã¼ber ein neues Portal bei der Stadtverwaltung gemeldet werden. Der Â»MÃ¤ngelmelderÂ« lÃ¶st die Â»Dreck-Weg-AppÂ« ab. Neun verschiedene Kategorien stehen fÃ¼r Meldungen zur VerfÃ¼gung, der Ortâ€¦

Zeugen gesucht

Forst. Bereits am Donnerstag, 3. Februar, ereignete sich gegen 6.40 Uhr in der Berliner StraÃŸe in Forst ein Verkehrsunfall. In HÃ¶he der Post kollidierte eine bisher Unbekannte auf einem E-Roller mit einem Radfahrer. Die Frau war entgegen der vorgeschriebenen Fahrtrichtung auf dem Radweg unterwegs. Sie entfernte sich unerlaubt vom Unfallort. Der 55 Jahre alte Radfahrer verletzte sich bei der Kollision und musste zur weiteren Behandlung ins Krankenhaus gebracht werden. In diesem Zusammenhang sucht die Polizei Zeugen, die sachdienliche Hinweise zu dem Unfallhergang sowie zu der etwa 160 bis 165 Zentimeter groÃŸen, zirka 20 Jahre alten E-Roller-Fahrerin geben kÃ¶nnen. Melden Sie sich bitte telefonisch unter 03562/920 im Polizeirevier Forst oder nutzen Sie das Internet unter www.polizei.brandenburg.de/onlineservice/hinweis-geben.Bereits am Donnerstag, 3. Februar, ereignete sich gegen 6.40 Uhr in der Berliner StraÃŸe in Forst ein Verkehrsunfall. In HÃ¶he der Post kollidierte eine bisher Unbekannte auf einem E-Roller mit einem Radfahrer. Die Frau war entgegen derâ€¦

Gestatten: Â»Mensa MatrixÂ«

Dresden. Die Mensa ReichenbachstraÃŸe heiÃŸt ab sofort Â»Mensa MatrixÂ« â€“ das wurde kÃ¼rzlich bei der Preisverleihung zum Namenswettbewerb verkÃ¼ndet. Der Gewinner-Vorschlag stammt von Fiona Ebert, Studentin fÃ¼r Molekulare Biologie und Biotechnologie an der TU-Dresden, die sich dabei vor allem vom QR-Code-Design der neuen Innenausstattung inspirieren lieÃŸ. Insgesamt 95 Studierende und Mitarbeiter von Hochschulen und Studentenwerk beteiligten sich mit insgesamt 314 NamensvorschlÃ¤gen an dem Wettbewerb. Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis.Die Mensa ReichenbachstraÃŸe heiÃŸt ab sofort Â»Mensa MatrixÂ« â€“ das wurde kÃ¼rzlich bei der Preisverleihung zum Namenswettbewerb verkÃ¼ndet. Der Gewinner-Vorschlag stammt von Fiona Ebert, Studentin fÃ¼r Molekulare Biologie und Biotechnologie an derâ€¦

EislÃ¶wen bezwingen Falken

Dresden. Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen haben einen neuen Club-Rekord in der DEL2 aufgestellt. Durch den 4:1-Heimsieg am Sonntagabend gegen Heilbronn hat der TabellenfÃ¼hrer nun 92 Punkte auf dem Konto. Der alte Club-Rekord lag bei 89 ZÃ¤hlern in der Hauptrunde. Von Beginn an entwickelte sich ein offenes, intensives, temporeiches Spiel gegen die Heilbronner Falken. Beide Teams setzen auf frÃ¼hes Forechecking. Die erste gute Gelegenheit hatten die GÃ¤ste durch Luca Tosto, der einen schlechten Wechsel der EislÃ¶wen nutzte. Janick Schwendener im Dresdner Tor verhinderte aber den RÃ¼ckstand. In achten Minute durften dann die 1.809 Zuschauer in der JOYNEXT Arena jubeln. Simon Karlsson lieÃŸ seinen Gegenspieler mit einer schÃ¶nen Bewegung aussteigen, schoss auf das GÃ¤ste-Tor, wo Vladislav Filin zum 1:0 abstauben konnte. Es ging weiter hin und her und in der 14. Minute kamen die Falken durch den Ex-EislÃ¶wen Stefan Della Rovere zum Ausgleich. Bei dem Schlagschuss war Schwendener machtlos. Aber beim Unentschieden bleib es nicht lange. In Ãœberzahl besorgte David Suvanto noch im ersten Drittel die erneute FÃ¼hrung. Der Schwede zog einfach von der blauen Linie ab und Ã¼ber der Schulter von Ilya Andryukhov schlug der Puck im Tor ein. Im zweiten Drittel das gleiche Bild, beide Teams spielten ihren Stiefel weiter: Hart, schnell und mit Zug zum Tor. Jubeln durften erneut die EislÃ¶wen. Nachdem Filin in der 27. Minute noch am Pfosten scheiterte, machten es die Dresdner in der 39. Minute in Ãœberzahl besser. Simon Karlsson schoss in Richtung Tor und Yannick Drews fÃ¤lschte entscheidend ab. Im Schlussdrittel kontrollierten die EislÃ¶wen die Partie, hatten selbst Chancen zu erhÃ¶hen und lieÃŸen nur wenige GroÃŸchancen zu. In der 48. Minute wurde Arturs Kruminsch auf die Reise geschickt. Der Routinier blieb cool und versenkte die Scheibe mit der RÃ¼ckhand zum 4:1. Mit Disziplin und Geduld spielten die EislÃ¶wen den Sieg nach Hause. Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žWir haben gegen einen sehr guten Gegner gespielt. Heilbronn ist sehr laufstark und hart gekommen im ersten Drittel. Aber wir finden immer wieder einen Weg, um die Spiele fÃ¼r uns zu entscheiden. Heute hat das Powerplay gut funktioniert. Wir haben die Partie gut kontrolliert. GroÃŸes Kompliment an die Jungs, die Monat fÃ¼r Monat alles geben, nie aufgeben. Von der Einstellung her und allem ist das nicht selbstverstÃ¤ndlich.â€œ FÃ¼r die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen geht es bereits am Mittwoch, 9. Februar, 19.30 Uhr, weiter. Zu Gast die WÃ¶lfe Freiburg. (pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen) Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis. Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen haben einen neuen Club-Rekord in der DEL2 aufgestellt. Durch den 4:1-Heimsieg am Sonntagabend gegen Heilbronn hat der TabellenfÃ¼hrer nun 92 Punkte aufâ€¦

Dinos in der HerderHalle

Pirna. Am Wochenende 12./13. Februar erobern Dinosaurier die HerderHalle in Pirna. Dabei verwandelt sich die Halle zum â€žLand vor unserer Zeitâ€œ und wird zum SpaÃŸ fÃ¼r Jung und Alt. Die Besucher erwartet dabei eine super attraktive und groÃŸe Aktionslandschaft mit vielen Elementen, groÃŸen Dinosauriern und einer AusgrabungsstÃ¤tte. Auf die Giganten darf geklettert, auf ihnen geritten und mit ihnen gespielt werden. Ein weiteres Highlight ist ein fÃ¼nf Meter groÃŸes Dinosaurier-Ei, in dem gesprungen und geklettert werden kann. Zudem warten ein Riesen-Langhals, ein Stegosaurier und eine â€žDino-Reitereiâ€œ und voll bewegliche und GerÃ¤usche erzeugende Dinosaurier auf die staunenden GÃ¤ste. Das DINOSAURIERLAND ist ein Erlebnis fÃ¼r die ganze Familie. Info 12. bis 13. Februar in der â€žHerderHalleâ€œ (Rudolf-Renner-Str. 41)tÃ¤glich 11 bis 18 UhrInfo-Tel.: 0177-606 1990 Es gelten die aktuellen Coronaregeln unter 2G. Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis.Am Wochenende 12./13. Februar erobern Dinosaurier die HerderHalle in Pirna. Dabei verwandelt sich die Halle zum â€žLand vor unserer Zeitâ€œ und wird zum SpaÃŸ fÃ¼r Jung und Alt. Die Besucher erwartet dabei eine super attraktive und groÃŸe Aktionslandschaftâ€¦

Die Impfpflicht in der Kritik

Bautzen. Die Impfpflicht wird von der FDP Bautzen und dem Bautzener OberbÃ¼rgermeister Alexander Ahrens kritisiert. Dabei Ã¤uÃŸert sich der OB mit kritischen Worten zum Thema VerkÃ¼rzung des Genesenen-Status und 2G im Einzelhandel â€“ der Adressat ist der MinisterprÃ¤sident Michael Kretschmer.

GeflÃ¼gel muss nach drinnen

MeiÃŸen. FÃ¼r Teile des Landkreises MeiÃŸen gilt eine Anordnung zur Aufstallung von GeflÃ¼gel â€“ zum Schutz vor der GeflÃ¼gelpestZum Schutz vor der AviÃ¤ren Influenza (GeflÃ¼gelpest) hat das LebensmittelÃ¼berwachungs- und VeterinÃ¤ramt des Landkreises MeiÃŸen am heutigen Tage eine AllgemeinverfÃ¼gung erlassen. In den darin aufgelisteten Gebieten muss das GeflÃ¼gel ab Samstag, 5.â€¦
pm/gb

Endlich wieder tanzen

Schnupperkurse bei der Tanzschule Linhart in Radebeul

Es darf wieder getanzt werden in der Tanzschule Linhart! Die Kurse sind wieder angelaufen und es gibt ein paar Neuerungen speziell fÃ¼r die junge Generation.

Beim Kurs Â»BambinitanzenÂ« fÃ¼r Kinder zwischen vier und sechs Jahren kann am Freitag, 11. Februar, 15.30 Uhr, zugeschaut und auch gleich mitgemacht werden. Etwa zehn Kinder tanzen fÃ¼r 45 Minuten miteinander.

FÃ¼r grÃ¶ÃŸere Kinder ab elf Jahren ist der Kurs Videoclipdancing gedacht, wo Choreografien zu aktuellen Charthits erlernt werden. Hierzu lÃ¤dt die Tanzschule Linhart am Donnerstag, 10. Februar, 17.55 Uhr, zum 45-minÃ¼tigen Schnupperkurs ein. Um sich direkt ein Bild von einigen Angeboten in der Tanzschule in der ZillerstraÃŸe 13a in Radebeul machen zu kÃ¶nnen, ist dies mit einer Schnupperstunde fÃ¼r vier Euro mÃ¶glich.

Ein weiteres Angebot ist ein Hochzeitskurs fÃ¼r Kurzentschlossene. Der erste Kurzkurs wird am 19. Februar angeboten. Am Samstag und Sonntag werden fÃ¼r je 90 Minuten die Grundlagen vom Langsamen und Wiener Walzer sowie Discofox vermittelt.

Neue RÃ¤umlichkeiten

Eine wichtige Neuigkeit hat die Tanzschule Linhart aber noch: Aufgrund der stetig steigenden Nachfrage vergrÃ¶ÃŸert sich die Tanzschule jetzt. Die neuen RÃ¤umlichkeiten befinden sich in der GartenstraÃŸe im Gewerbehof Alte Radebeuler Schuhfabrik. Hier soll eine Tanzlounge entstehen.

Kontakt: www.tanzschule-linhart.de

 

Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme kÃ¶nnen gegenwÃ¤rtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um VerstÃ¤ndnis.

