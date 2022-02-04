John Williams live in Vienna

Professionally researched & quality custom written. Quality academic Detlef Heinemann Dissertation help from professional paper & essays on karl marx capitalism Ein historischer Auftritt aus dem Januar 2020: Der Meister der Kinomagie John Williams dirigiert erstmals das weltbekannte Orchester der Wiener Philharmoniker und mit ihnen die legendärsten und beliebtesten Soundtracks der Kinogeschichte. Ob Star Wars, Harry Potter, Der weiße Hai, E.T., Indiana Jones oder Jurassic Park - wenn John Williams, der größte Soundtrack-Komponist aller Zeiten, auf der Bühne steht, darf sein Publikum nichts anderes als große Sternstunden der Filmmusik erwarten! Zusammen mit Nordpolaris dürfen wir Ihnen die Aufzeichnung des denkwürdigen Konzerts in Wien nun in einer Cinema Edition anbieten.

Wann? Dienstag, 8. Februar, 19.45 Uhr

Wo: Filmpalast-Theater Görlitz

Hinweis: Aufgrund technischer Probleme können gegenwärtig leider keine Fotos angezeigt werden. Wir bitten um Verständnis.