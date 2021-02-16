Click & Collect in Niesky
Seit gestern ist in Sachsen Click & Collect erlaubt. HeiÃŸt: Man kann jetzt nicht nur in der Pizzeria, sondern auch in Buchladen, Weinhandlung & Co. anrufen, Ware bestellen und dann vor Ort abholen (online bestellen geht natÃ¼rlich auch, deswegen â€žClickâ€œ). Auch Nieskyer HÃ¤ndler bieten die Abholung an.
Mit dabei sind:
Blumenladen Friedrich
03588/205275; Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-18 Uhr/ Sa 9-12 Uhr; Facebook: Blumenladen Friedrich
City Mode
0152/05158095; Abholung: Fr 11-13 Uhr; citymode@gmx.de und nach Absprache; Facebook: City Mode Niesky
DreikÃ¤sehoch
Tel. und Whattsapp: 0176/57832051; Abholung nach Absprache; dreikaesehoch-niesky@mail.de, Facebook: DreikÃ¤sehoch Niesky
Engelheym
03588/ 205595; Abholung nach Absprache, https://engelheym.de/, Facebook: Engelheym in Niesky
Euronics RÃ¶hle
Tel. und Whattsapp 03588/290000; Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-18 Uhr nach Absprache; info@euronics-roehle.de
Expert Niesky
03588/201324; Mo-Fr 9-17 Uhr/ Sa 9-12 Uhr - Bitte nutzen sie die Reservierungsfunktion; www.expert.de/niesky; Facebook: expert Niesky
Gartenbau Gustav Halke
03588 /204311; Abholung: Mo-Fr 8-18 Uhr/ Sa 8-11 Uhr
Haus der Geschenke Barthel -incl. Post Modern
03588/201265; Mo-Fr 9-12 Uhr; Mo+Di+Do 14.30-16.30 Uhr
Intersport Vetter
3588/201999; Abholung nach Absprache; info@sport-vetter.de
Lausitzer Papierbote incl. Hermes Paket Shop
03588/259774 Mo-Fr 9-14 Uhr/ 15-18 Uhr - Sa 9-11 Uhr
Lotto, Geschenke, Spielwaren am Zinzendorfplatz -incl. DHL Paket Shop/ Briefmarken
03588/201115, Abholung: Mo-Fr 8-18 Uhr/ Sa 8-12 Uhr,
MaÃŸMode Silvia Ullrich - Schneiderei und Chemische Reinigung
03588/203384, 0162/4736741, Abholung: Di+Do 9-13 und 14-17 Uhr, rainer.ullrich@freenet.de
Mode Eck Ramona Jandik
03588/203220, 0160/91011246, Abholung nach Absprache, ramona.jandik@gmx.de
Mohren-Drogerie
03588/201235, Abholung: Mo-Fr 10-17 Uhr nach Absprache
Reiseagentur Niesky
03588/201214, Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-17 Uhr nach Absprache, info@reiseagentur-niesky.de, www.reiseagentur-niesky.de, Facebook: Reiseagentur Niesky
SchlÃ¼sseldienst FlÃ¶gel -inkl. Hermes Paket Shop
0170/4822330, Mo-Fr 9-13 / 15-17 Uhr
Uhrwerk Adina Pohl
03588/203129, Abholung: Mo+Mi 9-13 Uhr/ Di+Do+Fr 14-18 Uhr nach Absprache, info@uhrwerk-pohl.de, Facebook: Uhrwerk
Weinhandlung Flicke -incl. MittagsmenÃ¼
03588/205125, Abholung: Mo-Fr 9-18 Uhr /Sa 9-11.30 Uhr, Essenabholung ab 11.30 Uhr, www.weinhandlung-flicke.de, Facebook: Weinhandlung Flicke
Wiebkes NÃ¤hkÃ¤stchen -Schneiderei und Reinigung
3588/2239925, Abholung: Di+Do 9-13 und 14-18 Uhr
Zweirad Steffen
03588/201790
Zweiradschuppen Silbe
03588/201313
