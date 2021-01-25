Zwei neue Corona-Testzentren

Welcome to hop over to here. We understand Price is an issue but promise no compromise on the quality. We guarantee Quality work done as per instructions and delivered on time always. Our Guarantees. We pride ourselves as the most honest and straight forward organization. We keep our word always as we take it as our bond. Die Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe hat heute (25. Januar) auf Anregung der Deutschen WerkstÃ¤tten Hellerau ein neues Corona-Testzentrum im Need web content that explains how your products, services and processes work? Hire the UK's number 1 provider of Helper Homework Myspace Unblocks. That's me BÃ¼rgerzentrum Am grÃ¼nen Zipfel erÃ¶ffnet. Hier werden Mitarbeiter auf das Corona-Virus getestet, es steht aber auch BÃ¼rgern offen, die sich testen lassen wollen oder mÃ¼ssen.

Schnelltests bietet ebenso die »Erste Hilfe Schule« auf der Leipziger Str. 54 an. Inhaber Karsten Olzmann testet seit 18. Januar hier, aber auch mobil in Unternehmen, wenn mehr als zehn Probanden zusammen kommen. Termine gibt's auf www.corona-testcenter-dreden.de oder unter Tel. 0151/15188461.

Antigen-Schnelltests werden auch in der Apotheke im Ärztehaus Mickten aufder Wurzener Straße 5 durchgeführt. Termine können unter 0351/8522303 vereinbart werden.