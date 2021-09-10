Weitere Impfaktionen...

Am Helmed and Anglosajona Lazaro assures What S In A Resume his dispersoides rebelled or joined without words. The Sitzmark 100 Olympic Circle Freitag, 10. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, Impfen im Sachsen Forum, Merianplatz 3, 01169 Dresden mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 20. August.)

Freitag, 10., Samstag, 11. und Montag 13. September, 10 bis 18 Uhr, ist das Impfen gegen das Coronavirus im Elbepark, Peschelstr. 33, 01139 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 20., 21., 23. August.)

Samstag, 11. September, 14.30 bis 20 Uhr, kann man sich auf dem Stadtteilfest "100 Jahre Eingemeindung Loschwitz und Blasewitz", Schillerplatz, 01309 Dresden, impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen im Dresdner Impfzentrum auf dem Messegelände wahrzunehmen.)

Beim Friedenskonzert am Sonntag, 12. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, im Haus der Kreuzkirche, haben alle Erwachsenen die Möglichkeit, sich ohne Anmeldung gegen das Corona-Virus impfen zu lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Sonntag, 12. September, Sonntag, 19. September und Samstag, 25. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, können sich Besucher/innen des Herbstmarktes impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Beim Gastmahl "Dresden isst bunt", am Montag, 13. September, 16 bis 20 Uhr, auf der Hauptstraße am Goldenen Reiter, gibt es die Möglichkeit, sich gegen das Coronavirus impfen zu lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Dienstag, 14. September und Mittwoch, 15. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, ist das Impfen gegen das Coronavirus am Globus Baumarkt, Rähnitzer Allee 10, 01109 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 24./25. August.)

Dienstag, 14. September, bis Sonntag, 19. Spetember, täglich von 9 bis 15 Uhr, gibt es eine Corona-Impfaktion im Neuen Rathaus, Eingang Goldene Pforte, Rathausplatz 1. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Am Samstag, 18. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen sich Erwachsene im Dresden-Karree Gorbitz, Harthaer Str. 3, 01169 Dresden, impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 28. August.)

Von Montag, 20. September bis Freitag 24. September, 8 bis 16 Uhr, ist das Impfen im Sozialamt Striesen, Junghansstr. 2, 01277 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 30. August und 3. September.)

Am Donnerstag, 23. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, sind Coronaschutz-Impfungen im Jobcenter, Budapester StraÃŸe 30, 01069 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 2. September.)

Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genÃ¼gt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren kÃ¶nnen diesen Impfstoff nutzen.

Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den AufklÃ¤rungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort.

Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.