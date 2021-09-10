Weitere Impfaktionen...

EislÃ¶wen testen am Wochenende

Dresden. Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen bestreiten in der Vorbereitung auf die neue DEL2-Saison am Wochenende die nÃ¤chsten beiden Testspiele. Nachdem beim â€žSo geht sÃ¤chsisch.â€œ-Cup zweimal zu Hause gespielt wurde, warten nun zwei AuswÃ¤rtsauftritte. Am Samstag, 11. September, ist das Team von Trainer Andreas Brockmann bei DEL2-Aufsteiger Selb zu Gast. Am Sonntag, 12. September, geht es zum Oberliga-Kooperationspartner Erfurt. Am 9. Januar 2004, also vor Ã¼ber 17 Jahren standen sich die EislÃ¶wen und die Selber WÃ¶lfe das letzte Mal in einem Pflichtspiel gegenÃ¼ber. Damals konnten sich die Dresdner im Heimspiel mit 4:3 nach VerlÃ¤ngerung durchsetzen. Der Test am Samstag in Selb wird das erste Wiedersehen. Es ist aber nur das Erste von Vielen in der neuen Saison. Die WÃ¶lfe sind aus der Oberliga in die DEL2 aufgestiegen, werden in der neuen Spielzeit also mindestens vier weitere Male EislÃ¶wen-Gegner sein. Personell wird es das Wiedersehen mit Lukas Slavetinsky und Feodor Boiarchinov geben, die in der Vergangenheit das EislÃ¶wen-Trikot getragen haben. Beide gehÃ¶rten in der vergangenen Saison bereits zum Selber Aufstiegsteam. Gespielt wird 17 Uhr. SpradeTV wird live Ã¼bertragen. Am Sonntag geht es fÃ¼r die EislÃ¶wen erneut auf Reisen. Die TecArt Black Dragons Erfurt werden dann warten. Bereits 16 Uhr wird gespielt und SpradeTV ist erneut mit einer LiveÃ¼bertragung dabei. Die Erfurter feiern ihr 25-jÃ¤hriges Bestehen und sind in der neuen Saison Kooperationspartner der Dresdner. Diese Partnerschaft wird bereits ausgelebt. So sind Nick Jordan Vieregge, Bruno Riedl, Jussi Petersen und Adam Kiedewicz bereits in Vorbereitungsspielen fÃ¼r den Kooperationspartner aufgelaufen. Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žWir haben in dieser Woche viel an den Kleinigkeiten gearbeitet. Wir haben letztes Wochenende zwei gute Auftritte gezeigt, jetzt wollen wir die Fehler, die wir gemacht haben abstellen. In der Vorbereitung ist es wichtig, immer den nÃ¤chsten Schritt zu machen. Das ist das Ziel fÃ¼r die Spiele in Selb und Erfurt.â€œ David Suvanto (OberkÃ¶rperverletzung) und Johan Porsberger (angeschlagen, OberkÃ¶rper) werden am Wochenende nicht zum Einsatz kommen. Ob Spieler der EislÃ¶wen fÃ¼r Erfurt auflaufen werden, wird sich am Wochenende zeigen. (pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen)

Weitere Impfaktionen...

Dresden. Am Freitag, 10. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, Impfen im Sachsen Forum, Merianplatz 3, 01169 Dresden mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 20. August.) Am Freitag, 10., Samstag, 11. und Montag 13. September, 10 bis 18 Uhr, ist das Impfen gegen das Coronavirus im Elbepark, Peschelstr. 33, 01139 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 20., 21., 23. August.) Am Samstag, 11. September, 14.30 bis 20 Uhr, kann man sich auf dem Stadtteilfest "100 Jahre Eingemeindung Loschwitz und Blasewitz", Schillerplatz, 01309 Dresden, impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€" ist nach drei Wochen im Dresdner Impfzentrum auf dem MessegelÃ¤nde wahrzunehmen.) Beim Friedenskonzert am Sonntag, 12. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, im Haus der Kreuzkirche, haben alle Erwachsenen die MÃ¶glichkeit, sich ohne Anmeldung gegen das Corona-Virus impfen zu lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€" ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Sonntag, 12. September, Sonntag, 19. September und Samstag, 25. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen sich Besucher/innen des Herbstmarktes impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€" ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Beim Gastmahl "Dresden isst bunt", am Montag, 13. September, 16 bis 20 Uhr, auf der HauptstraÃŸe am Goldenen Reiter, gibt es die MÃ¶glichkeit, sich gegen das Coronavirus impfen zu lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€" ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Dienstag, 14. September und Mittwoch, 15. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, ist das Impfen gegen das Coronavirus am Globus Baumarkt, RÃ¤hnitzer Allee 10, 01109 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 24./25. August.) Ab Dienstag, 14. September, bis Sonntag, 19. Spetember, tÃ¤glich von 9 bis 15 Uhr, gibt es eine Corona-Impfaktion im Neuen Rathaus, Eingang Goldene Pforte, Rathausplatz 1. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€" ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.) Am Samstag, 18. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen sich Erwachsene im Dresden-Karree Gorbitz, Harthaer Str. 3, 01169 Dresden, impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 28. August.) Von Montag, 20. September bis Freitag 24. September, 8 bis 16 Uhr, ist das Impfen im Sozialamt Striesen, Junghansstr. 2, 01277 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 30. August und 3. September.) Am Donnerstag, 23. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, sind Coronaschutz-Impfungen im Jobcenter, Budapester StraÃŸe 30, 01069 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 2. September.) Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genÃ¼gt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren kÃ¶nnen diesen Impfstoff nutzen. Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den AufklÃ¤rungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort. Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.

Hiobsbotschaft fÃ¼r die "Schmetterlinge"

Dresden. Nach dem verletzungsbedingten Turnieraus fÃ¼r Jacqueline Quade am vergangenen Freitag (3. September) beim Auftakt-Testspiel in Legionowo steht nun fest, dass im Knie der Angreiferin das vordere Kreuzband und der Meniskus gerissen sind. Damit ist fÃ¼r die US-Amerikanerin, die den AuÃŸenangriff beim DSC maÃŸgeblich mitgestalten sollte, die Saison vorzeitig beendet.  Die 23-JÃ¤hrige unterzieht sich zeitnah in Dresden einer Operation und hofft trotz ihrer groÃŸen EnttÃ¤uschung Ã¼ber die Verletzung, auf einen Verlauf ohne Komplikationen und eine schnelle Genesungsphase. FÃ¼r eine optimale medizinische Versorgung sorgen der DSC Mannschaftsarzt Dr. Tino Lorenz sowie die Verantwortlichen des stÃ¤dtischen Klinikum Friedrichstadt um Chefarzt Prof. Dr. Philip Gierer.  â€žEs tut mir furchtbar leid fÃ¼r Jackie, denn das ist ein schwerer RÃ¼ckschlagâ€œ, sagte Cheftrainer Alexander Waibl dazu. â€žIch bin aber sicher, dass sie die StÃ¤rke und PersÃ¶nlichkeit besitzt, sich wieder zurÃ¼ckzukÃ¤mpfen.â€œ Auch fÃ¼r das Team ist es keine einfache Situation, erklÃ¤rt er: â€žFÃ¼r die Mannschaft ist das natÃ¼rlich auch nicht leicht, denn wir haben auf dieser Position aufgrund des Karriereendes von Emma Cyris und den Ausfall von Jackie jetzt nur noch zwei Stammspielerinnen sowie UnterstÃ¼tzung aus dem Nachwuchs. (pm/DSC 1898 Volleyball GmbH)

Dresden verschÃ¤rft Corona-Regeln

Dresden. Die Landeshauptstadt hat an mehreren Tagen die Inzidenz von 35 Ã¼berschritten. Deshalb gelten ab Samstag, 11. September, wieder strengere Regeln. Eine Ãœbersicht.

BÃ¼rger-App bekam Update

Radebeul. GrÃ¶ÃŸere Buttons, Informationen zur Bundestagswahl und ein Nachrichten-ZÃ¤hler: Die Radebeuler BÃ¼rger-App bekam ein Update verpasst.Seit Mai dieses Jahres ist die Radebeuler BÃ¼rger-App online. Das Programm fÃ¼r Smartphones wird seitdem stÃ¤ndig erweitert. So finden sich jetzt in der Rubrik â€žAktuellesâ€œ auch Informationen zu den Radebeuler MÃ¤rkten und zur anstehenden Bundestagswahl,

ADAC GT Masters Ã¶ffnet das Fahrerlager

Klettwitz. Die Deutsche GT Meisterschaft gastiert am Samstag und Sonntag, 11. und 12. September, auf dem Lausitzring. Mit 3G-Regeln kÃ¶nnen die Fans Motorsport im Fahrerlager erleben. Das ADAC GT Masters markiert nach der Absage des NÃ¼rburgring-Wochenendes mit den Rennen auf dem Lausitzring die Saisonhalbzeit. Wie schon zum DTM-Event, dÃ¼rfen auch bei den GT Masters Zuschauer die Rennen von der TribÃ¼ne aus verfolgen: Â»Die Sitzverteilung mit Abstand wird auch bei dem GT Masters GÃ¼ltigkeit haben. Die Markierungen bleiben bestehenÂ«, weiÃŸ Christian Damm, Mitarbeiter fÃ¼r Motorsportevents am Lausitzring. Das heiÃŸt, fÃ¼r die Zuschauer ist die HaupttribÃ¼ne, sowie die BlÃ¶cke A, B und G in Kurve 1 zugÃ¤nglich. Fahrerlager offen Mit zirka 5.000 Zuschauern pro Renntag rechnen die Veranstalter: Â»Das sind die Erfahrungen vom DTM-WochenendeÂ«, berichtet der Dekra-Mitarbeiter. Mehr Karten pro Tag werden nicht zur VerfÃ¼gung stehen. Sollten die Inzidenzwerte Ã¼ber die festgelegte Marke klettern, gelten wie immer

Phishing-Mails im Umlauf

Dresden. Aktuell sind wieder vermehrt Phishing-Mails im Umlauf. Vor allem Kunden der Sparkasse und Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken sollten wachsam bleiben. Bei sogenannten Phishing-Mails handelt es sich um eine altbekannte Masche, um persÃ¶nliche (Bank-)Daten von Online-Banking-Nutzern abzugreifen. Kriminelle verschaffen sich damit im schlimmsten Fall Zugriff auf Bankkonten. Versendet wird dazu eineâ€¦

Â»Festung XperienceÂ« ausgezeichnet

Dresden. Die Festung Xperience wurde erstmals von der Reiseplattform Tripadvisor mit dem Â»Travelerâ€˜s Choice Award fÃ¼r Reiseziele 2021Â« ausgezeichnet. Das immersive Angebot, das die einstmals modernste Festungsanlage Europas im Herzen Dresdens prÃ¤sentiert, ist seit November 2019 geÃ¶ffnet. Trotz der schwierigen UmstÃ¤nde durch die Pandemie-bedingten SchlieÃŸungen konnte die Festung Xperience bereits mehr als 150.000 GÃ¤ste empfangen. Insgesamt wurden acht HÃ¤user und Anlagen im SchlÃ¶sserland Sachsen ausgezeichnet. Dazu gehÃ¶ren auch die Albrechtsburg MeiÃŸen, die BrÃ¼hlsche Terrasse, das Schloss Moritzburg, der Dresdner Zwinger, der FÃ¼rst-PÃ¼ckler-Park Bad Muskau, die Festung KÃ¶nigstein und das Residenzschloss Dresden.Die Festung Xperience wurde erstmals von der Reiseplattform Tripadvisor mit demâ€¦

Ein Jahr unterwegs mit FAIRTIQ

Sachsen. Seit Sommer 2020 bieten der Verkehrsverbund Oberelbe (VVO) und die Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB) die Ticketing-App FAIRTIQ an. Ãœber 13.000 Nutzer haben sich die App seitdem heruntergeladen. Auch die Zahl der erworbenen Tickets wÃ¤chst stÃ¤ndig. Im Juli wurden rund 10.000 Tickets Ã¼ber FAIRTIQ verkauft. Â»Angesichts der Corona-Pandemie ist das eine sehr ordentliche BilanzÂ«, resÃ¼miert Martin Haase, Vertriebsleiter beim VVO.Â»Seitdem die EinschrÃ¤nkungen weggefallen sind und insbesondere wieder mehr FahrgÃ¤ste zu Zielen wie Sport oder Shopping unterwegs sind, registrieren wir monatlich bis zu 800 neue Kunden, die das Angebot auch rege nutzen.Â« Um die Zahlen weiter zu steigern, erhalten FahrgÃ¤ste, die in einem Kalendermonat mindestens fÃ¼nf Tage mit der App unterwegs waren, zum Monatsende eine Gutschrift Ã¼ber fÃ¼nf Prozent ihres Umsatzes. Diese wird dann im folgenden Monat auf die weiteren Fahrten angerechnet. So funktioniert FAIRTIQ Vor dem Einsteigen in Zug, Bus oder FÃ¤hre checkt der Fahrgast mit der App per Wischbewegung ein. Damit hat er eine gÃ¼ltige Fahrkarte fÃ¼r den gesamten Ã¶ffentlichen Verkehr in der entsprechenden Region. Am Zielort angekommen, beendet ein weiterer Wisch die Kostenerfassung. Die FAIRTIQ-App gibt es kostenfrei im AppStore bzw. Google Play Store. Bezahlt werden kann per Kreditkarte, PayPal oder Lastschriftverfahren.Seit Sommer 2020 bieten der Verkehrsverbund Oberelbe (VVO) und die Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB) die Ticketing-App FAIRTIQ an. Ãœber 13.000 Nutzer haben sich die Appâ€¦
...ohne Anmeldung gegen das Coronavirus impfen lassen

Am Samstag, 18. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen sich Erwachsene im Dresden-Karree Gorbitz, Harthaer Str. 3, 01169 Dresden, impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 28. August.)

Von Montag, 20. September bis Freitag 24. September, 8 bis 16 Uhr, ist das Impfen im Sozialamt Striesen, Junghansstr. 2, 01277 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 30. August und 3. September.)

Am Donnerstag, 23. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, sind Coronaschutz-Impfungen im Jobcenter, Budapester StraÃŸe 30, 01069 Dresden, mÃ¶glich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen vom Termin 2. September.)

Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genÃ¼gt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren kÃ¶nnen diesen Impfstoff nutzen.

Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den AufklÃ¤rungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort.

Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.

Dresden

Â»Den Klassenerhalt erreichenÂ«

MeiÃŸen. Â»Dieser Weg (wird kein leichter sein)Â« trifft auch auf den sportlichen Teil des Weges der Elbehexen in der kommenden Saison zu. Deshalb kann das Ziel fÃ¼r 2021/ 2022 nur Klassenerhalt lauten. Mit einem Kern des bestehenden Teams, einigen NeuzugÃ¤ngen und nachrÃ¼ckenden Jugendlichen will man dieses Ziel im Lager der Elbehexen erreichen. Die Marschroute ist klar umrissen: Teamwork, den Elbehexen-Spirit leben, harte Arbeit und Weiterentwicklung der Mannschaft stehen im Vordergrund. Der Modus: 70 Teams in sechs Staffeln Der Deutsche Handballbund hat die 70 Mannschaften in sechs Staffeln a 12 (11) Teams gegliedert. Dabei wurde nach regionalen Gesichtspunkten selektiert, was den Elbehexen einige Derbys in Gruppe B beschert. Zweitliga-Absteiger HC RÃ¶dertal, der den sofortigen Wiederaufstieg als Saisonziel ausgegeben hat, wird genauso dazugehÃ¶ren wie die Spitzenmannschaft des Frankfurter HC, der SC MarkranstÃ¤dt, der ThÃ¼ringer HC II oder der Rostocker HC sowie der SV GrÃ¼n WeiÃŸ Schwerin. Der Chemnitzer HC, der SV Union Halle-Neustadt II, der Berliner TSC und Pfeffersport Berlin komplettieren die Staffel. Spannung vorprogrammiert: Liga mit vielen Derbys Â»Wir haben keine Chance, aber nutzen wollen wir sieÂ«, umschreibt VfL-Vorstand Paul Rinkewitz augenzwinkernd die Rolle der Elbehexen. Er fÃ¼hrt aus: Â»Unsere Staffel ist durch die vielen Derbys eine echte Â´Hammer-GruppeÂ´, die uns alles abverlangen wird und fÃ¼r unsere Zuschauer und Fans echte Highlights sein werden. Wir sehen uns dennoch absolut nicht chancenlos unser Ziel, den Klassenerhalt, zu erreichen. Mit einer guten Mischung aus Jung mit Jung haben wir eine gute Truppe zusammenÂ«, ist Rinkewitz Ã¼berzeugtÂ», mit harter Arbeit und Teamwork gemeinsam einiges erreichen zu kÃ¶nnen. Das Konzept eigene, regionale Talente einzubauen, ist von Beginn an eine wichtige, grundlegende SÃ¤ule, die von allen Beteiligten mitgetragen wird. NeuzugÃ¤nge sehr gut integriert - Jugend rÃ¼ckt auf Mit Lena Thomas (RÃ¼ckraum, HC Leipzig), Linda Pilot (Tor, SG Klotzsche Dresden), Athina Vasileadou (RechtsauÃŸen, A.C. Veria 2017) und Athanasia Tsitlakidou (RechtsauÃŸen, A.E.S.X Pylaia) wurde die Mannschaft punktuell verstÃ¤rkt. Die NeuzugÃ¤nge gehÃ¶ren zum Â»Kern- TeamÂ« um Josephine Hessel und Jasmin MÃ¼ller, die beide schon hÃ¶herklassig spielten. Caro Stief (Tor), Emma Bauer (Kreis), Emelie Bleul, Celine MÃ¤hler, Lara Raasch (RÃ¼ckraum) und Melina Thielsch (LinksauÃŸen) rÃ¼cken aus der Jugend in den Kader der Elbehexen auf.Â»Dieser Weg (wird kein leichter sein)Â« trifft auch auf den sportlichen Teil des Weges der Elbehexen in der kommenden Saison zu. Deshalb kann das Ziel fÃ¼r 2021/ 2022 nurâ€¦

Hiobsbotschaft fÃ¼r die "Schmetterlinge"

Dresden. Nach dem verletzungsbedingten Turnieraus fÃ¼r Jacqueline Quade am vergangenen Freitag (3. September) beim Auftakt-Testspiel in Legionowo steht nun fest, dass im Knie der Angreiferin das vordere Kreuzband und der Meniskus gerissen sind. Damit ist fÃ¼r die US-Amerikanerin, die den AuÃŸenangriff beim DSC maÃŸgeblich mitgestalten sollte, die Saison vorzeitig beendet.  Die 23-JÃ¤hrige unterzieht sich zeitnah in Dresden einer Operation und hofft trotz ihrer groÃŸen EnttÃ¤uschung Ã¼ber die Verletzung, auf einen Verlauf ohne Komplikationen und eine schnelle Genesungsphase. FÃ¼r eine optimale medizinische Versorgung sorgen der DSC Mannschaftsarzt Dr. Tino Lorenz sowie die Verantwortlichen des stÃ¤dtischen Klinikum Friedrichstadt um Chefarzt Prof. Dr. Philip Gierer.  â€žEs tut mir furchtbar leid fÃ¼r Jackie, denn das ist ein schwerer RÃ¼ckschlagâ€œ, sagte Cheftrainer Alexander Waibl dazu. â€žIch bin aber sicher, dass sie die StÃ¤rke und PersÃ¶nlichkeit besitzt, sich wieder zurÃ¼ckzukÃ¤mpfen.â€œ Auch fÃ¼r das Team ist es keine einfache Situation, erklÃ¤rt er: â€žFÃ¼r die Mannschaft ist das natÃ¼rlich auch nicht leicht, denn wir haben auf dieser Position aufgrund des Karriereendes von Emma Cyris und den Ausfall von Jackie jetzt nur noch zwei Stammspielerinnen sowie UnterstÃ¼tzung aus dem Nachwuchs. (pm/DSC 1898 Volleyball GmbH)Nach dem verletzungsbedingten Turnieraus fÃ¼r Jacqueline Quade am vergangenen Freitag (3. September) beim Auftakt-Testspiel in Legionowo steht nun fest, dass im Knie der Angreiferin das vordere Kreuzband und der Meniskus gerissen sind. Damit ist fÃ¼râ€¦

