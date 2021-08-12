Die KÃ¼nstlerinnen von morgen

Bautzen. Seit 20. Juli sind in Schaufenstern in der Bautzener Innenstadt SchÃ¼lerarbeiten der Klasse 6 und des KÃ¼nstlerischen Profils der Klassen 8 und 10 des Schiller-Gymnasiums Bautzen zu sehen. Im Rahmen des Kunstprojekts ALBAKUR (AuÃŸerschulischer Lernort Galerie Budissin mit aktueller Kunst fÃ¼r den Unterricht in der Region) des Bautzener Kunstvereins e.V. prÃ¤sentieren sich die jungen Talente bei Modedesign e.elle, Goldschmiede Lange, Womanâ€˜s Line, Moosmutzel, Optiker Lenz und in der Stadtapotheke am Hauptmarkt. Die Innenstadt und Kunst â€" eine harmonische Verbindung Interessierte sind dazu eingeladen, auf Â»KunstsafariÂ« zu gehen, um sich an den gemalten und gezeichneten Bildern sowie den originellen Kreationen aus Papier zu erfreuen. Inspiriert wurden die Werke von KÃ¼nstlern wie Hans Kutschke, Almut Zielonka, Barbara Wiesner, Gabi Keil, Rebekka Rauschhardt und Lutz Jungrichter, die ihre Kunst selbst bereits in der Galerie des Bautzener Kunstvereins prÃ¤sentierten. Das Projekt ALBAKUR ermÃ¶glicht es SchÃ¼lerinnen und SchÃ¼lern an Schulen im Landkreis, mit aktuellen Kunstwerken von regionalen KÃ¼nstlern eigene kÃ¼nstlerische Werke zu gestalten.Seit 20. Juli sind in Schaufenstern in der Bautzener Innenstadt SchÃ¼lerarbeiten der Klasse 6 und des KÃ¼nstlerischen Profils der Klassen 8 und 10 des Schiller-Gymnasiums Bautzen zu sehen. Im Rahmen des Kunstprojekts ALBAKUR (AuÃŸerschulischer Lernortâ€¦

Linie 2 fÃ¤hrt wieder normal

Dresden. Seit Donnerstag ist die StraÃŸenbahn-Linie 2 wieder auf ihrer ursprÃ¼nglichen Strecke unterwegs. In den letzten Monaten wurde der Abschnitt auf der Steinbacher StraÃŸe fÃ¼r die neuen Stadtbahnwagen ertÃ¼chtigt.

Quer durch die Heide

Dresden. Am 19. September findet die 45. Auflage des Laufes "Quer durch die Dresdner Heide" statt. Geboten werden Strecken zwischen 0,5 und 22 Kilometer. Die Anmeldung lÃ¤uft.

Weitere Impfaktionen...

Dresden. ...ohne Anmeldung kostenlos gegen das Coronavirus impfen lassenWiederholungsspiel fÃ¼r die Impfaktion am Dresdner Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion: Am Samstag, 14. August, 16 bis 20 Uhr, steht das mobile Impfteam erneut vor dem Deutschen Hygiene-Museumâ€¦

Lausitzer FÃ¼chse holen Verteidiger

WeiÃŸwasser/O.L.. Der Deutsch-Tscheche ist 22 Jahre alt und in Lippstadt geboren. Seine Spielerkarriere begann in der U16 des HC Plzen. Weiter ging es dann fÃ¼r ihn in Liberec bei Bili Tygri, wo er in vier Jahren sÃ¤mtliche Nachwuchsmannschaften durchlief. 2018 spielte er fÃ¼r den tschechischen Zweitligisten HC Benatky nad Jizerou und sammelte erste Erfahrungen in der zweiten tschechischen Liga. In der Saison 2018/19 kam er nach Deutschland in die DEL2 zum EHC Freiburg. Nach dem Saisonende wurde er von den TÃ¶lzer LÃ¶wen verpflichtet. Kurz vor Ende der Hauptrunde wechselte er nach Kaufbeuren, wo er auch in der Saison 2020/2021 spielte. Leider konnte er aufgrund von Erkrankung und Verletzung in der letzten Saison nur 28 Spiele fÃ¼r die Joker absolvieren. Jan Bednar: â€žDie Entscheidung, nach WeiÃŸwasser zu kommen fiel mir nicht schwer. Mein Spielervermittler informierte mich, dass die Lausitzer FÃ¼chse Interesse an mir haben und da ich weiÃŸ, dass WeiÃŸwasser eine Eishockey verrÃ¼ckte Stadt ist und auch das Stadion gut kenne, habe ich mich so entschieden. Ich habe mich auch sehr schnell hier eingelebt und finde, dass wir hier eine richtig gute Mannschaft haben. Es sind zwar viele neue Spieler dabei, aber ich denke, dass wir eine gute Saison spielen kÃ¶nnen. Ich mÃ¶chte natÃ¼rlich mit dem Team Ã¼berzeugen und die Playoffs erreichen. Momentan befinde mich noch auf dem Weg zu 100 Prozent, bin mir aber sicher, dass ich zum ersten Pflichtspiel komplett fit bin. Ich freue mich sehr auf die Zeit hier und die Fans, die uns dann hoffentlich wieder im Stadion unterstÃ¼tzen dÃ¼rfen.â€œ Jan Bednar wird bei den Lausitzer FÃ¼chsen die RÃ¼ckennummer #5 tragen. (pm/EHC "Lausitzer FÃ¼chse")Der Deutsch-Tscheche ist 22 Jahre alt und in Lippstadt geboren. Seine Spielerkarriere begann in der U16 des HC Plzen. Weiter ging es dann fÃ¼r ihn in Liberec bei Bili Tygri, wo er in vier Jahren sÃ¤mtliche Nachwuchsmannschaften durchlief. 2018 spielteâ€¦

Schrottlaster aus dem Verkehr gezogen

Dresden. Erschreckend, was auf unseren Autobahnen und BundesstraÃŸen unterwegs ist: Defekte Lkw, die eigentlich schrottreif sind.  Es sind eigentlich tickende Zeitbomben, die da mitunter auf Deutschlands StraÃŸen rollen. Wie die beiden Laster, die Dresdner Polizeibeamte gestern  Morgen (10. August) in Dresden-Merbitz auf der Autobahn 4 in Fahrtrichtung Chemnitz aus dem Verkehrâ€¦

Die Seilschaft ist zurÃ¼ck

reader writer thinker essay http://www.tassenrechner.de/?david-raske-dissertation how to write college application formal research paper Schwarzkollm. In der Reihe der "Lausitzer SommernÃ¤chte 2021" ist am 22. August, 18 Uhr, "Die Seilschaft" an der Krabat-MÃ¼hle in Schwarzkollm zu Gast. Nach dem Livekonzert wird der Film "Gundermann" gezeigt.

SGD leiht Guram Giorbelidze aus

Dresden. Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat den georgischen Nationalspieler Guram Giorbelidze vom Ã¶sterreichischen Bundesligisten Wolfsberger AC verpflichtet. Der 25-jÃ¤hrige Linksverteidiger wechselt auf Leihbasis bis zum 30. Juni 2022 nach Dresden und wird mit der RÃ¼ckennummer 2 in der 2. Liga im Dynamo-Trikot auflaufen. â€žGuram Giorbelidze ist sowohl auf als auch neben dem Platz ein Spieler, der zu unserer Philosophie passt und jemand, der mit seiner intensiven Spielweise unsere Idee, FuÃŸball zu spielen, verkÃ¶rpert. Wir freuen uns, dass wir nun mit der Verpflichtung eines weiteren Linksverteidigers alle Positionen in unserem Kader wie geplant doppelt besetzen konntenâ€œ, erklÃ¤rte SportgeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer Ralf Becker. â€žIch freue mich Ã¼ber die MÃ¶glichkeit, mich in dieser sehr starken 2. Bundesliga bei einem so attraktiven Verein, wie Dynamo Dresden, prÃ¤sentieren zu dÃ¼rfen und mÃ¶chte das Vertrauen mit Leistung auf dem Platz zurÃ¼ckzahlenâ€œ, sagte Guram Giorbelidze. (pm/SG Dynamo Dresden)Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat den georgischen Nationalspieler Guram Giorbelidze vom Ã¶sterreichischen Bundesligisten Wolfsberger AC verpflichtet. Derâ€¦

Die Medewitzer bewegen was im Ort

Demitz-Thumitz. In Medewitz hÃ¤lt ein ganzes Dorf zusammen. Der gemeinnÃ¼tzige Verein Honigdorf-Medewitz e.V. setzt sich fÃ¼r ein aktives Dorfleben und gemeinsames Miteinander ein. Doch um weitere Projekte realisieren zu kÃ¶nnen, benÃ¶tigt es UnterstÃ¼tzung von auÃŸerhalb.
pm/gb

Dresden. ...ohne Anmeldung kostenlos gegen das Coronavirus impfen lassen

Foto: pixabay
Foto: pixabay

Wiederholungsspiel fÃ¼r die Impfaktion am Dresdner Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion: Am Samstag, 14. August, 16 bis 20 Uhr, steht das mobile Impfteam erneut vor dem Deutschen Hygiene-Museum bereit. Der Auftakt hat gezeigt: Die mobilen Impfaktionen kommen an. Deshalb gibt es auch zum Heimspiel von Dynamo Dresden gegen Hannover 96 erneut ein Impfangebot. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin im Dresdner Impfzentrum auf dem MessegelÃ¤nde. Weitere Infos bekommen die Impflinge beim AufklÃ¤rungsgesprÃ¤ch.)

Am Mittwoch, 18. August und Donnerstag, 19. August, kann man sich im Alten Schlachthof von 10 bis 17 Uhr, gegen das Coronavirus impfen lassen.

Am Donnerstag, 19. August, 10 bis 17 Uhr, lÃ¤uft im Prohliszentrum am Jacob-Winter-Platz eine Impfaktion des Dresdner Gesundheitsamtes in Zusammenarbeit mit dem mobilen Impfteam des Deutschen Roten Kreuzes. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€" Donnerstag, 9. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, im Prohliszentrum.)

Am Freitag, 20. August, 10 bis 17 Uhr, kÃ¶nnen sich BÃ¼rgerinnen und BÃ¼rger ohne Anmeldung im Sachsen Forum am Merianplatz in Gorbitz kostenlos gegen das Corona-Virus impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin â€" Freitag, 10. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, im Sachsen Forum.) 

Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genÃ¼gt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren kÃ¶nnen diesen Impfstoff nutzen.

Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den AufklÃ¤rungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort.

Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.

Dresden