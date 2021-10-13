StollenmÃ¤dchen Lisa: Auf heiÃŸen Reifen ins Amt

Lausitzer FÃ¼chse bedanken sich

WeiÃŸwasser/O.L.. In den vergangenen Wochen absolvierten einige Spieler ganz besondere Hausbesuche. Den Lausitzer FÃ¼chsen war es ein wichtiges Anliegen, einige Fans zu Ã¼berraschen und persÃ¶nlich zu besuchen. Der Grund: Diese Fans zÃ¤hlen zu den offiziell ernannten Lausitzer FÃ¼chse UnterstÃ¼tzern 20/21. Mit der Besuch-Aktion bedankten sich die Spieler bei den Fans, die auf die gesamte Dauerkarten-RÃ¼ckzahlung verzichteten, persÃ¶nlich und Ã¼bergaben die angekÃ¼ndigten UnterstÃ¼tzer-Preise. Fans und Dauerkarteninhaber durften aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie ihr Team in der vergangenen Saison nicht live anfeuern. Trotz der unsicheren Zeiten gab es eine groÃŸe Bereitschaft zur UnterstÃ¼tzung. Ãœber 400 Dauerkarteninhaber entschlossen sich dazu, den Club auf ihre Art zu unterstÃ¼tzen. Dabei kamen dem EHC mehr als 35.000 Euro zugute. Die Lausitzer FÃ¼chse rund um GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer Dirk Rohrbach wissen die Treue und Hilfsbereitschaft zu schÃ¤tzen: â€žDiese Art und Weise der UnterstÃ¼tzung sind keine SelbstverstÃ¤ndlichkeit. Es ist fÃ¼r uns ein ganz besonderes GefÃ¼hl, solch einen Zusammenhalt zu spÃ¼ren. Egal welche Fans â€" ob nah oder fern, ob jung oder alt, ob Steh- oder Sitzplatz, ob Dauerkarteninhaber oder Sponsoren â€" alle zusammen tragen dazu bei, in einem Fahrwasser zu bleiben, was uns konkurrenzfÃ¤hig macht. In den letzten eineinhalb Jahren konnten wir feststellen, dass die Welle der Anteilnahme nicht abreiÃŸt. Begonnen bei dem Verzicht der RÃ¼ckerstattung fÃ¼r die Playoff-Spiele 2020 Ã¼ber den Ticketverkauf fÃ¼r ein fiktives Spiel bis hin zur jÃ¼ngsten Derbytrikot-Aktion, deren ErlÃ¶s unserem Nachwuchs zugutekam â€" wir sehen und schÃ¤tzen die gesamte UnterstÃ¼tzung und mÃ¶chten einfach nochmal DANKE sagen.â€œ UnterstÃ¼tzer-Preise im Fanshop erhÃ¤ltlich Ab sofort liegen fÃ¼r alle weiteren UnterstÃ¼tzer die Preise im Fanshop Hockeyfuchs-Lausitz abholbereit. Die Preise kÃ¶nnen nach Heimspielen oder zu den gewohnten Ã–ffnungszeiten im Fanshop abgeholt werden. Je nach HÃ¶he der UnterstÃ¼tzung gibt es unterschiedliche Preise, folgend nochmal ein kurzer Ãœberblick:  in exklusiver UnterstÃ¼tzer-Puck (Sonderedition) ein FÃ¼chse-Fan-Schal eine Chronik "Die Legende aus der Lausitz - Eishockey in WeiÃŸwasser" eine Teilnahme am exklusiven Fan-Event "Fan-Day on Ice" am 13. November 2021 ein exklusives UnterstÃ¼tzer-Trikot mit Unterschriften der FÃ¼chse-Spieler Wichtig: Die Preise kÃ¶nnen nur an die Dauerkarten-Antragsteller herausgegeben werden. Zur kurzen ÃœberprÃ¼fung der IdentitÃ¤t muss bei Abholung der Personalausweis vorgezeigt werden. (pm/Lausitzer FÃ¼chse)

Handwerk feierte Â»Tag des MeistersÂ«

Cottbus. Im Cottbuser Stadion der Freundschaft wurden am vergangenen Freitag 408 Handwerksmeisterinnen und Handwerksmeister bei der Festveranstaltung Â»Tag des MeistersÂ« der Handwerkskammer Cottbus (HWK) geehrt.

Sachsen buhlt in Wien um Urlauber

Sachsen. Ein groÃŸformatiges Motiv von Schloss Moritzburg macht in Wien Werbung fÃ¼r Urlaub in Sachsen. Sachsens Kultur- und Tourismusministerin Barbara Klepsch enthÃ¼llte am Dienstag ein Motiv der Kampagne â€žErlebe dein Sachsenâ€œ gemeinsam mit Veronika Hiebl, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrerin der Tourismus Marketing Gesellschaft Sachsen mbH (TMGS). Das Motiv von Schlossâ€¦

Rote Karte fÃ¼r Verkehrsteilnehmer

Bautzen. Bei einer Sicherheitsaktion an der Frederic-Curie-Grundschule wurden am gestrigen Vormittag Geschwindigkeitskontrollen durchgefÃ¼hrt worden. Im Ergebnis war ein GroÃŸteil der Autofahrer schneller als die erlaubten 30km/h unterwegs â€" statt Strafzettel zu verteilen, wurde AufklÃ¤rungsarbeit geleistet.

Demenzatelier in Schloss Pillnitz

Dresden. Ein "Begegnungsatelier fÃ¼r Menschen mit Demenz" ist ab sofort in den kulturpÃ¤dagogischen RÃ¤umen von Schloss Pillnitz  zu finden. Es ist offen fÃ¼r Erkrankte sowie deren AngehÃ¶rige und Pflegepersonen. Betreut wird das Demenzatelier von der Dresdner Diplom-Kunsttherapeutin Yvonne Engelhardt. Nach einem Rundgang im Schlosspark, in den Pillnitzer PflanzenhÃ¤usern oder in den Palais  kÃ¶nnen sich die Betroffenen unter ihrer Anleitung mit verschiedenen Materialien kreativ betÃ¤tigen. Die Auftaktveranstaltung findet am 14. Oktober 14 Uhr statt, weitere Treffen gibtâ€˜s ab sofort jeden zweiten Donnerstag im Monat von 14 bis 17 Uhr. Die Teilnahme ist kostenfrei, es sind keine Vorkenntnisse nÃ¶tig. Treffpunkt ist das Besucherzentrum Â»Alte WacheÂ«, Voranmeldung wird unter Telefonnummer: 0351/2613250 empfohlen.

Neuer Parkplatz fÃ¼r Touristen

Freital. Unweit von Schloss Burgk wurde ein neuer Parkplatz erÃ¶ffnet. Mehr als 100 StellplÃ¤tze stehen hier nun zur VerfÃ¼gung. An der Burgker StraÃŸe sind nach sechsmonatiger Bauzeit die Arbeiten fÃ¼r den neuen touristischen Parkplatz abgeschlossen. Damit stehen ab sofort 113 PKW- und drei Bus-StellplÃ¤tze zur VerfÃ¼gung. Die Anbindung ans Schloss erfolgt als fuÃŸlÃ¤ufigeâ€¦

Â»SeniorenherbstÂ« in MeiÃŸen

MeiÃŸen. Der MeiÃŸner Seniorenherbst geht mit vielen Veranstaltungen im Oktober weiter. Lernen, Gesundheit und Wein stehen im Mittelpunkt. Ob ErnÃ¤hrungsberatung, Bingo-Nachmittag oder interessante Einblicke in Ã¼ber 300 Jahre MeiÃŸner Geschichte â€" auch im Oktober kÃ¶nnen Interessierte an vielfÃ¤ltigen Veranstaltungen im Rahmen des Â»

Nickritzer FeuerflÃ¶he bleiben aktiv

Nickritz. Seit mehr als zehn Jahren werden in Nickritz die ganz kleinen Feuerwehrfans fit gemacht fÃ¼r den Eintritt in die Jugendfeuerwehr. AuÃŸerdem verleben sie eine spannende und sinnvolle Freizeit.

Eislaufkurse buchen

Dresden. PÃ¼nktlich zum Start der Eislauf-Vorsaison stehen in der EnergieVerbund Arena die gefragten Eislaufkurse fÃ¼r Erwachsene auf dem Programm. Erfahrene Ãœbungsleiter/innen vermitteln sonntags in Einheiten zu je 45 Minuten in der Trainingseishalle Grundlagen, Tricks und Kniffe zum Eislaufen. Das Programm beinhaltet Grund-, Aufbau- und Profikurse. WÃ¤hrend im Grundkurs die Basics zum Eislaufen vermittelt werden, stehen bei den Fortgeschrittenen bereits Schrittelemente im Kursplan. Der Profikurs richtet sich an bereits erfahrene EislÃ¤uferinnen und EislÃ¤ufer, die leichte SprÃ¼nge und Pirouetten erlernen mÃ¶chten. Die KursgebÃ¼hr fÃ¼r fÃ¼nf Einheiten betrÃ¤gt jeweils 55 Euro fÃ¼r Grund- und Aufbaukurs sowie 65 Euro fÃ¼r den Profikurs. Schlittschuhe, Helm und SchutzausrÃ¼stung sind bei allen Kursen erforderlich. Ob AnfÃ¤nger, Fortgeschrittener oder Profi â€" eine Teilnahme ist nur nach vorheriger Anmeldung mÃ¶glich. Informationen zu Kursinhalten und verfÃ¼gbaren KursplÃ¤tzen sowie die Anmeldeunterlagen kÃ¶nnen am Servicepunkt der EnergieVerbund Arena unter Telefon 0351/4885252 oder per E-Mail an servicepunkt@dresden.de erfragt werden. Kurstermine im Ãœberblick: Kurs I: 3. bis 31. Okotober, Grundkurs 18.30 bis 19.15 Uhr, Aufbaukurs 19.30 bis 20.15 Uhr Kurs II: 7. November bis 5. Dezember, Grundkurs 18.30 bis 19.15 Uhr, Aufbaukurs 19.30 bis 20.15 Uhr, Profikurs 20.15 bis 21 Uhr Kurs III: 12. Dezember bis 16. Januar 2022 (nicht am 26.12.), Grundkurs 18.30 bis 19.15 Uhr, Aufbaukurs 19.30 bis 20.15 Uhr Kurs IV: 23. Januar bis 20. Februar 2022, Grundkurs 18.30 bis 19.15 Uhr, Aufbaukurs 19.30 bis 20.15 Uhr, Profikurs 20.15 bis 21 Uhr Kurs V: 27. Februar bis 27. MÃ¤rz 2022, Grundkurs 18.30 bis 19.15 Uhr, Aufbaukurs 19.30 bis 20.15 Uhr, Profikurs 20.15 bis 21 Uhr Ã–ffnungszeiten: In der Vorsaison, bis Freitag, 15. Oktober, Ã¶ffnet die Trainingseishalle der EnergieVerbund Arena jeweils mittwochs von 10 bis 12 Uhr, freitags von 20 bis 22 Uhr, sonnabends von 19.30 bis 22.30 Uhr und sonntags von 16 bis 18 Uhr. Die Hauptsaison lÃ¤dt ab Samstag, 16. Oktober, mit Ã–ffnung der Eisschnelllaufbahn im Freien zum tÃ¤glichen EislaufspaÃŸ bis MÃ¤rz 2022. Hinweis zu COVID-19-SchutzmaÃŸnahmen: Bei allen Ã¶ffentlichen Eissport-Angeboten gilt: 3G-Regel (Teilnahme fÃ¼r Geimpfte, Genesene oder negativ Getestete), Betreten der EnergieVerbund Arena nur mit medizinischem Mund-Nasen-Schutz und Kontakterfassung. Die Teilnehmerzahl ist bei allen Angeboten begrenzt, die Online-Reservierung und Registrierung zum Eislaufen unter www.dresden.de/eislaufen wird empfohlen.

Carola PÃ¶nisch

StollenmÃ¤dchen Lisa: Auf heiÃŸen Reifen ins Amt

Dresden. Zu ACDC-KlÃ¤ngen von "Highway to Hell" rollte Lisa Zink als 27. Dresdner StollenmÃ¤dchen heute auf einer goldfarbenen Harlay Davidson vor Schloss Eckberg an, begleitet von15

Lisa Zink - auf heiÃŸen Reifen ins Amt. Die 17-JÃ¤hrige ist das 27. Dresdner StollenmÃ¤dchen.
Lisa Zink - auf heiÃŸen Reifen ins Amt. Die 17-JÃ¤hrige ist das 27. Dresdner StollenmÃ¤dchen.
Fotos: PÃ¶nisch
Fotos: PÃ¶nisch

So you can see why it’s essential to Business Plan Writer Deluxe Edition. That being said, here are some few tips on how to allocate your time when writing a thesis. Keep it simple by starting with the easier parts of your custom thesis and then proceeding with the most difficult ones. Create a set time every day of which you can work on your thesis. Doing it    So wie sie wurde noch keine ins neue Amt eingefÃ¼hrt: Lisa Zink, standesgemÃ¤ÃŸ in das blaue Kleid des Dresdner StollenmÃ¤dchens gehÃ¼llt, mit Motorradhelm auf dem Kopf und auf einer schwarz-goldenen Harley Davidson Electra Gilde Standard.

Our professional http://www.grandbelfort.fr/?resume-and-cv-writing-services-oil with brilliant track records will create a complete business plan for your business. Clients hire us because every Die 17-JÃ¤hrige ist das 27. Dresdner StollenmÃ¤dchen des Stollenschutzverbandes. Bis Ende des Jahres warten jetzt in diesem Amt 50 bis 60 Termine auf sie.

Purchase A Dissertation N Natural Phonology for self publishing and first time authors. I tailor my service to meet your needs to ensure your writing is the best it can be. Lisa Zink lernt im 2. Lehrjahr BÃ¤ckerin, ausgebildet wird sie in der Dresdner FeinbÃ¤ckerei Hentschel. In ihrer Freizeit spielt sie Tamburella, eine Art Badminton, das jedoch mit einem runden und mit besonderem Nezt bespannten SchlÃ¤ger gespielt wird. Mit ihrem Verein nimmt die 17-JÃ¤hrige auch an internationalen Turnieren teil. AuÃŸerdem ist Lisa ein riesiger Anime- und Manga-Fan. "Ein StollenmÃ¤dchen-Comic, das wÃ¤re doch mal was", sagt sie.

