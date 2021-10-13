StollenmÃ¤dchen Lisa: Auf heiÃŸen Reifen ins Amt
Dresden. Zu ACDC-Klängen von "Highway to Hell" rollte Lisa Zink als 27. Dresdner Stollenmädchen heute auf einer goldfarbenen Harlay Davidson vor Schloss Eckberg an, begleitet von15 weiteren Stollenbäcker-Bikern auf heißen Öfen.
So wie sie wurde noch keine ins neue Amt eingeführt: Lisa Zink, standesgemäß in das blaue Kleid des Dresdner Stollenmädchens gehüllt, mit Motorradhelm auf dem Kopf und auf einer schwarz-goldenen Harley Davidson Electra Gilde Standard.
Die 17-Jährige ist das 27. Dresdner Stollenmädchen des Stollenschutzverbandes. Bis Ende des Jahres warten jetzt in diesem Amt 50 bis 60 Termine auf sie.
Lisa Zink lernt im 2. Lehrjahr Bäckerin, ausgebildet wird sie in der Dresdner Feinbäckerei Hentschel. In ihrer Freizeit spielt sie Tamburella, eine Art Badminton, das jedoch mit einem runden und mit besonderem Nezt bespannten Schläger gespielt wird. Mit ihrem Verein nimmt die 17-Jährige auch an internationalen Turnieren teil. Außerdem ist Lisa ein riesiger Anime- und Manga-Fan. "Ein Stollenmädchen-Comic, das wäre doch mal was", sagt sie.
