Neue Schnelltest-Stelle erÃ¶ffnet
Dresden. Ab 1. Februar bietet das DRK am Sitz des Kreisverbandes Dresden Corona-Schnelltests für alle an.
Im Stadtteil Übigau, am Hauptsitz des DRK-Kreisverbandes Dresden e.V. auf der KlingerstraÃŸe 20, können Privatpersonen ab heute einen professionell durchgeführten PoC-Antigentest machen lassen.
Bereits nach 15 Minuten erhalten die Getesteten ihr Ergebnis. Die Tests müssen privat gezahlt werden und kosten ab 39,90 Euro bei vorheriger Zahlung mit PayPal.
Das Angebot richtet sich darüber hinaus an Firmen, die ihre Mitarbeiter testen lassen möchten. In diesem Fall kommt DRK-Personal in die Unternehmen und testet vor Ort die Mitarbeiter.
Die Testungen finden zunÃ¤chst zu festgelegten Terminen unterhalb der Woche statt. Wer sich testen lassen will, muss sich zuvor anmelden: online unter www.drk-kurs.de, telefonisch unter 0351/8500235.
