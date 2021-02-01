Neue Schnelltest-Stelle erÃ¶ffnet

Looking for http://tehnodream.com.ua/?graphic-organizers-for-writing-an-essay? You have reached the right place. Indian writers help you with writing your thesis in professional manner. Im Stadtteil Ãœbigau, am Hauptsitz des DRK-Kreisverbandes Dresden e.V. auf der KlingerstraÃŸe 20, kÃ¶nnen Privatpersonen ab heute einen professionell durchgefÃ¼hrten PoC-Antigentest machen lassen.

Bereits nach 15 Minuten erhalten die Getesteten ihr Ergebnis. Die Tests mÃ¼ssen privat gezahlt werden und kosten ab 39,90 Euro bei vorheriger Zahlung mit PayPal.

Das Angebot richtet sich darÃ¼ber hinaus an Firmen, die ihre Mitarbeiter testen lassen mÃ¶chten. In diesem Fall kommt DRK-Personal in die Unternehmen und testet vor Ort die Mitarbeiter.

Die Testungen finden zunÃ¤chst zu festgelegten Terminen unterhalb der Woche statt. Wer sich testen lassen will, muss sich zuvor anmelden: online unter www.drk-kurs.de, telefonisch unter 0351/8500235.