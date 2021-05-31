Matteo ist Baby Nr. 1.000
Dresden. Als 1.000stes Baby 2021 des Uniklinikum Dresden erblickte Klein-Matteo am 27. Mai um 13.43 Uhr das Licht der Welt.
Auch nach über einem Jahr der anhaltenden Corona-Pandemie registriert die Frauenklinik am Universitätsklinikum Dresden konstant hohe Geburtszahlen. Ende Mai kam nun das 1.000. Kind in diesem Jahr zur Welt – das Jubiläum fällt zeitlich auf einen ähnlichen Zeitpunkt wie im vergangenen Jahr.
Auch in diesemJahr hatten bisher wieder die Jungs die Nase vorn, genau wie in der 2020er Statistik der Geburtsklinik: Bisher sind es 537 Jungen (2020: 512) und 463 Mädchen (2020: 488). Bis zum 27. Mai kamen zudem 40 Zwillingspärchen zur Welt, 2020 waren es 48 und ein Jahr vorher 45.
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.