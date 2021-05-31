Matteo ist Baby Nr. 1.000

Baumlehrpfad auf der Bosel

Coswig. Ein Rundweg mit 32 Stationen fÃ¼hrt von SÃ¶rnewitz aus auf die Bosel.  Was ist denn das fÃ¼r ein  Baum? Diese Frage wird ab jetzt auf dem neuen Baumlehrpfand auf der Bosel beantwortet. SorgfÃ¤ltig hergestellte Lehrtafeln fassen das Wichtigste Ã¼ber den Wald und ausgewÃ¤hlte Baumarten.  Vom Boselweg in SÃ¶rnewitz Ã¼ber denâ€¦

Illegales Rennen beendet

Riesa. Die Polizei beendete am Sonntag ein Autorennen zwischen Zeithain und Riesa.Die Beamten aus Riesa stellten zwei Dodge Viper sicher, deren Fahrer (45, 63) sich zuvor offensichtlich ein Rennen geliefert hatten. Die Polizisten beobachteten zuvor die beiden Autos, wie diese mit Ã¼berhÃ¶hter Geschwindigkeit auf der B 169 zwischenâ€¦

Schwede verstÃ¤rkt die EislÃ¶wen

Dresden. Mit Simon Karlsson haben die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen ihren ersten Importspieler verpflichtet. Der 27-jÃ¤hrige Verteidiger hat in den letzten drei Jahren insgesamt 110 Spiele in der DEL2 fÃ¼r die Bayreuth Tigers bestritten und dabei 20 Tore erzielt und 53 Vorlagen gegeben. Geboren wurde Karlsson im sÃ¼dschwedischen Karlskrona, wo er auch mit dem Eishockeyspielen begann. 2009 folgte der Wechsel ins Juniorenteam der MalmÃ¶ Redhawks. Ein Jahr spÃ¤ter gab er sein Profi-DebÃ¼t in der HockeyAllsvenskan, der zweithÃ¶chsten schwedischen Liga, und wurde in die U19-Nationalmannschaft berufen. Die Nashville Predators zogen Karlsson in der fÃ¼nften Runde des NHL Entry Drafts 2011 und sicherten sich die Rechte an dem talentierten Offensivverteidiger. Einen RÃ¼ckschlag musste er in den Spielzeiten 2014/2015 und 2015/ 2016 hinnehmen, als Karlsson in der ersten schwedischen Liga (SHL) bei HV 71 in JÃ¶nkÃ¶ping unter Vertrag stand. Er erkrankte schwer an Pfeifferschem DrÃ¼senfieber und konnte fast zwei Jahre kein Eishockey mehr spielen. Nach seiner Genesung spielte er zunÃ¤chst bei SÃ¶dertÃ¤lje in der zweiten schwedischen Liga. Die nÃ¤chsten Stationen waren VÃ¤steras, Tingsryds, Stjernen und Poprad ehe er in der Saison 2018/2019 in die DEL2 zu den Bayreuth Tigers wechselte. Simon Karlsson, Abwehrspieler: â€žNach nun drei Jahren in Bayreuth wollte ich eine VerÃ¤nderung. Dresden hat groÃŸes Interesse an mir gezeigt. Die GesprÃ¤che waren sehr gut und ich habe groÃŸe Lust mit den EislÃ¶wen loszulegen. Ich freue mich meine neuen Teamkollegen und die Stadt bald kennenzulernen.â€œ Matthias Roos, Sportdirektor: â€žMit Simon haben wir unseren ersten Importspieler verpflichtet und erhalten einen Verteidiger, der nicht nur defensiv stabil ist, sondern auch Ã¼ber groÃŸes Potenzial in der Offensive verfÃ¼gt. Er wurde in Schweden hervorragend ausgebildet, ist im besten Alter und kein Neuling in der DEL2. Daher wird er keine EingewÃ¶hnungsschwierigkeiten haben und sein Leistungspotential von Beginn an abrufen kÃ¶nnen." (pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen)Mit Simon Karlsson haben die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen ihren ersten Importspieler verpflichtet. Der 27-jÃ¤hrige Verteidiger hat in den letzten drei Jahren insgesamt 110 Spiele inâ€¦

Ã–ffnung der Schulen - Vorabinformation

Elbe-Elster. Seit Donnerstag liegt die durch das Robert Koch-Institut auf https://www.rki.de/inzidenzen verÃ¶ffentlichte Anzahl der Neuinfektionen mit dem Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 je 100.000 Einwohner innerhalb von sieben Tagen (Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz) bei unter 50. Sobald dieser Wert fÃ¼r drei Tage ununterbrochen unter 50 liegt, wird der Landkreis dies unverzÃ¼glich bekanntgeben. Mit der Bekanntgabe wÃ¤re dann verbunden, dass der PrÃ¤senzunterricht ab 31. Mai 2021 an Schulen der Primarstufe und ab 7. Juni 2021 an allen weiteren Schulen wieder stattfindet. Weiterhin wÃ¼rde die Untersagung des Hortbetriebes enden. Die offizielle Bekanntmachung des Landkreises erfolgt erst mit dem dritten Tag der Unterschreitung, also voraussichtlich am 29. Mai. Diese Meldung dient lediglich der rechtzeitigen Information vor dem Wochenende.Seit Donnerstag liegt die durch das Robert Koch-Institut auf https://www.rki.de/inzidenzen verÃ¶ffentlichte Anzahl der Neuinfektionen mit dem Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 je 100.000 Einwohner innerhalb von sieben Tagen (Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz) bei unter 50.â€¦

GlÃ¼ckskleelauf gegen Krebs

Dresden. Ein Benefizlauf gegen Krebs, bei freier Zeiteinteilung, mit drei Motivations-Routen und GewinnmÃ¶glichkeiten â€" der Benefizlauf des Nationalen Centrums fÃ¼r Tumorerkrankungen Dresden (NCT/UCC) findet vom 29. Mai bis 6. Juni statt.

Liebevolle Pflegefamilien gesucht

Bautzen. Die Zahl der Kinder, die in Deutschland aus ihren Familien genommen werden und in Heimen oder Pflegefamilien aufwachsen, steigt. Deswegen ist auch der Landkreis Bautzen auf der Suche nach Pflegefamilien, die den Kindern vorÃ¼bergehend oder dauerhaft ein liebevolles zu Hause schenken.

Hilfe fÃ¼r den Mini-Park

Elsterwerda. Der Erlebnis- und Miniaturenpark Â»Kleine LausitzÂ« konnte nicht wie geplant am 29. MÃ¤rz in die Saison starten - jetzt wird die Luft langsam immer dÃ¼nner.

SchlafplÃ¤tze fÃ¼r die FledermÃ¤use

GroÃŸenhain. Im Zuge des Ausbaus der Bahnlinie Dresden â€" Berlin, Bauabschnitt GroÃŸenhain, wurden  durch die Deutsche Bahn AG in den Jahren 2016/2017 unter anderem insgesamt 94 FledermauskÃ¤sten unterschiedlicher Formate als Ausgleichs- und ErsatzmaÃŸnahmen fÃ¼r in Anspruch genommene BiotopflÃ¤chen im Stadtpark aufgehangen. Es handelt sich dabei sowohl um SommerkÃ¤sten als auch ÃœberwinterungskÃ¤sten. Einige KÃ¤sten befinden sich unter den EisenbahnbrÃ¼cken, die meisten KÃ¤sten wurden jedoch an den BÃ¤umen des Parks befestigt. FÃ¼nf Jahre nach der Anbringung kontrollierten ehrenamtliche NaturschÃ¼tzer, unter Leitung von Steffen Pocha, Artenschutzbetreuer FledermÃ¤use, im FrÃ¼hjahr die KÃ¤sten. Erfreulicherweise stellte er fest, dass in vier der ÃœberwinterungskÃ¤sten insgesamt ca. 70 FledermÃ¤use vorgefunden wurden. Dies ist umso besser, da nach dem Tornado 2010 zahlreiche AltbÃ¤ume mit natÃ¼rlichen BaumhÃ¶hlen als Quartiere fÃ¼r FledermÃ¤use und VÃ¶gel verloren gegangen waren. In weiteren neun KÃ¤sten konnte anhand von Kotresten nachgewiesen werden, dass diese ebenfalls als Sommerquartiere von FledermÃ¤usen gut genutzt werden. Dies zeigt zum einen, dass die aufwendigen Ausgleichs- und ErsatzmaÃŸnahmen tatsÃ¤chlich dem Artenschutz dienen und gerade in Bereichen mit wenigen hÃ¶hlenreichen AltbÃ¤umen einen Ersatz bieten. Zum anderen wurde festgestellt, dass zahlreiche FledermauskÃ¤sten durch VÃ¶gel oder andere Tiere wie Wespen oder Spinnen belegt wurden und damit von FledermÃ¤usen nicht mehr angenommen werden. Eine regelmÃ¤ÃŸige Pflege, die einen hohen Aufwand verursacht, ist daher unbedingt notwendig, wenn derartige ErsatzmaÃŸnahmen von Erfolg gekrÃ¶nt sein sollen. Hier ist auch die Deutsche Bahn AG in Zukunft mehr als bisher gefordert.Im Zuge des Ausbaus der Bahnlinie Dresden â€" Berlin, Bauabschnitt GroÃŸenhain, wurden  durch die Deutsche Bahn AG in den Jahren 2016/2017 unter anderem insgesamt 94 FledermauskÃ¤sten unterschiedlicher Formate als Ausgleichs- und ErsatzmaÃŸnahmen fÃ¼r inâ€¦

360 Euro fÃ¼r Online-Wahrsagerin

SÃ¼dbrandenburg. In Brandenburg hÃ¤ufen sich Beschwerden von BÃ¼rgern, die eine Rechnung fÃ¼r Leistungen erhalten haben, die sie nie bestellt haben. Die Verbraucherzentrale klÃ¤rt auf.

Carola PÃ¶nisch

Matteo ist Baby Nr. 1.000

Dresden. Als 1.000stes Baby 2021 des Uniklinikum Dresden erblickte Klein-Matteo am 27. Mai um 13.43 Uhr das Licht der Welt.

: Matteo ist das 1.000. Kind, das 2021 am Uniklinikum geboren wurde. Seine Eltern Nancy und Christian Schwalenberg freuen sich auf die Zeit zu Viert. Zu Hause bei der Oma wartet die groÃŸe Schwester. Foto: Uniklinikum Dresden
Auch nach Ã¼ber einem Jahr der anhaltenden Corona-Pandemie registriert die Frauenklinik am UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Dresden konstant hohe Geburtszahlen. Ende Mai kam nun das 1.000. Kind in diesem Jahr zur Welt â€" das JubilÃ¤um fÃ¤llt zeitlich auf einen Ã¤hnlichen Zeitpunkt wie im vergangenen Jahr.

An excellent biography should be written professionally. We have experienced and highly trained biography writers. Seek our Boston University Creative Writings Auch in diesemJahr hatten  bisher wieder die Jungs die Nase vorn, genau wie in der 2020er Statistik der Geburtsklinik: Bisher sind es 537 Jungen (2020: 512) und 463 MÃ¤dchen (2020: 488). Bis zum 27. Mai kamen zudem 40 ZwillingspÃ¤rchen zur Welt, 2020 waren es 48 und ein Jahr vorher 45.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Dresden