Junge Garde, Elbschloss Ãœbigau, Saloppe: Es geht wieder los

Fusion mit Argwohn betrachtet

Dresden. Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen wollen fusionieren. Im Rathaus sieht man das kritisch.Die Landeshauptstadt wird mÃ¶gliche Auswirkungen einer Fusion zwischen Vonovia und

UnnÃ¶tiger Schaden am Radlertreff

MeiÃŸen. Bereits wenige Tage nach der offiziellen ErÃ¶ffnung des neuen Radlertreffs am KÃ¤ndlerpark mit Radboxen, SitzmÃ¶glichkeiten und allerlei Serviceartikeln fÃ¼r Radfahrer wurde die neue Anlage bereits von Dieben heimgesucht. Die gesicherten Werkzeuge fÃ¼r die kleine und schnelle Radreparatur wurden abgeschnitten und gestohlen. Die Stadt hat Anzeige erstattet. Bereits wenige Tage nach der offiziellen ErÃ¶ffnung des neuen Radlertreffs am KÃ¤ndlerpark mit Radboxen,â€¦

Freibadsaison in Freital gestartet

Freital. Das Freibad "Windi" hat bereits geÃ¶ffnet, das Freibad "Zacke" steht in den StarlÃ¶chern. Im Freizeitzentrum Hains findet wieder Schulschwimmen statt.

BÃ¤ckerei setzt auf regionales Getreide

Rietschen. In der BÃ¤ckerei HÃ¶fchen wird jetzt Getreide verarbeitet, das vor der HaustÃ¼r wÃ¤chst. MÃ¶glich macht das eine Kooperation. Es war ein einfacher Gedanke: â€žWir wÃ¼rden gerne Getreide nutzen, das hier wÃ¤chst.â€œ Mit diesem Wunsch trat die BÃ¤ckerei HÃ¶fchen vor einiger Zeit an die Schlesische Agrargenossenschaft Daubitz und an die Dresdener MÃ¼hle heran. Die beiden Unternehmenâ€¦

Moritz Israel wird ein EislÃ¶we

Dresden. Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen haben Moritz Israel verpflichtet. Der 25-jÃ¤hrige Angreifer spielte zuletzt in der Oberliga fÃ¼r die Icefighters Leipzig und wagt nun den Schritt in die DEL2. Angefangen Eishockey zu spielen hat der gebÃ¼rtige Zittauer in Jonsdorf und WeiÃŸwasser. Mit 18 Jahren wechselte Israel zu den Young Freezers nach Hamburg und spielte spÃ¤ter beim Hamburger SV in der Oberliga. Es folgten weitere Stationen bei den Crocodiles Hamburg, den Moskitos Essen und zuletzt in Leipzig. In der vergangenen Saison kam er in 44 Spielen auf 14 Tore und zwÃ¶lf Torvorlagen. Israel gehÃ¶rt zur Trainingsgruppe, die aktuell bereits in Dresden unter Co-Trainer Petteri Kilpivaara trainiert. Moritz Israel, Angreifer Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žIch freue mich riesig, dass die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen mir die Chance geben, mich in der DEL2 zu beweisen. Es wird eine neue Herausforderung fÃ¼r mich, der ich mich aber stellen will. Ich mÃ¶chte zeigen, dass ich in dieser Liga spielen kann und werde mich komplett in den Dienst der Mannschaft stellen.â€œ Matthias Roos, Sportdirektor Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žMoritz besitzt mit seinen 1,89 Metern GardemaÃŸ und geht dahin, wo es weh tut. Er ist physisch prÃ¤sent, zweikampfstark und ein sehr unangenehmer Gegenspieler. Im Vergleich zu seiner Zeit bei den Crocodiles Hamburg, wo er auf fast einen Punkt pro Spiel kam, hat die ProduktivitÃ¤t in Leipzig in den vergangenen beiden Spielzeiten nachgelassen. Unter Sven Gerike ist er jedoch ein taktisch disziplinierterer und besserer Eishockeyspieler geworden. Genau deshalb haben wir uns fÃ¼r ihn entschieden. Er ist zunÃ¤chst in unserer vierten Sturmreihe und in Unterzahlsituationen eingeplant. Da er ein harter Arbeiter ist und keinem Zweikampf aus dem Weg geht, wird ihm die Umstellung von der Oberliga auf die DEL2 schnell gelingen. Dann kann er auch Druck auf Teamkollegen ausÃ¼ben, die im Line-up eigentlich vor ihm eingeplant sind.â€œ Aktueller Kader 2021/2022 Tor: Nick Jordan Vieregge #29 Kristian Hufsky #38 Janick Schwendener #62 Verteidigung: Nicklas Mannes #72 Bruno Riedl #75 Lucas Flade #58 Arne Uplegger #77 Mike Schmitz #95 Maximilian Kolb #28 Simon Karlsson #24 Angriff: Jordan Knackstedt #9 Timo Walther #18 Vladislav Filin #47 TomÃ¡Å¡ Andres #92 Tom Knobloch #67 Matej Mrazek #21 Arturs Kruminsch #90 Yannick Drews #53 Jussi Petersen #14 Moritz Israel #12 (pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen) Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen haben Moritz Israel verpflichtet. Der 25-jÃ¤hrige Angreifer spielte zuletzt in der Oberliga fÃ¼r die Icefighters Leipzig und wagt nun den Schritt in dieâ€¦

KÃ¤uzchen auf RobinienstÃ¤mmen

Radebeul. Am 1. Juni wurden im Radebeuler Waldpark 10 RobinienstÃ¤mme mit aufsitzenden KÃ¤uzen aufgestellt. Die Figuren markieren einen Rundweg durch den Waldpark. Entlang des Weges werden auÃŸerdem rustikale BÃ¤nke aus halben BaumstÃ¤mmen aufgestellt. Ziel ist es auch, dass die vielen Trampelpfade reduziert werden,  damit sich die HÃ¤nge wieder erholen und selbst begrÃ¼nen kÃ¶nnen. Die KÃ¤uze, die als Wegweiser gedacht sind, wurden von der Stadtverwaltung Radebeul bei   Prof. EiÃŸner von der  Hochschule fÃ¼r Bildende KÃ¼nste beauftragt und extra fÃ¼r Radebeul angefertigt. Die Originale haben insgesamt 10.000 Euro gekostet. Die Aufstellung der bis zu 60 kg schweren Figuren erfolgte durch die Radebeuler Firma Nehlsen. Am 1. Juni wurden im Radebeuler Waldpark 10 RobinienstÃ¤mme mit aufsitzenden KÃ¤uzen aufgestellt. Die Figuren markieren einen Rundweg durch den Waldpark. Entlang des Weges werden auÃŸerdem rustikale BÃ¤nke aus halben BaumstÃ¤mmen aufgestellt. Ziel ist esâ€¦

Waldeisenbahn ist wieder unterwegs

WeiÃŸwasser. Die Waldeisenbahn darf wieder fahren. Regelbetrieb gibtâ€™s zwar noch nicht, aber thematische Rundfahrten sind mÃ¶glich. Endlich ist es soweit:  Seit 4. Juni ist die Waldeisenbahn wieder auf der Schiene unterwegs. Zwei Monate spÃ¤ter als Ã¼blich startete die Saison. Denn eigentlich fahren die ZÃ¼ge schon zu Ostern, das war in diesem Jahr allerdings nicht mÃ¶glich. Aktuellâ€¦

Kippenstummel: Nicht in die Botanik!

Dresden. Die Dresdner Initiative "Pinke HÃ¤nde" sammelt achtlos weggeworfene Kippenstummel und sensibilisiert Raucher fÃ¼r eine fachgerechte Entsorgung ihrer GlimmstÃ¤ngel. Die Gruppe wurde nun fÃ¼r den Deutschen Engagementpreis 2021 nominiert.

Seniorin um 20.000 Euro betrogen

Dresden. Eine Senioren aus Dresden-Johannstadt ist auf TrickbetrÃ¼ger reingefallen. Die betagte Dame wurde dabei 20.000 Euro los. Die Frau bekam mehrere Anrufe von vermeintlichen Polizisten und einem angeblichen Staatsanwalt. Diese gaben an, dass ihre Tochter einen schweren Unfall verursacht habe und nur gegen die Zahlung einer Kaution einer Haft entgehen wÃ¼rde. Die 87-JÃ¤hrigeâ€¦
gb

Junge Garde, Elbschloss Ãœbigau, Saloppe: Es geht wieder los

Auf Schloss Ãœbigau geistert bald Â»Die Addams FamilyÂ« rum. Foto: PR/Robert Jentzsch
Auf Schloss Ãœbigau geistert bald Â»Die Addams FamilyÂ« rum. Foto: PR/Robert Jentzsch

Peter Maffay am 26., 27. und 28. August in der Jungen Garde im GroÃŸen Garten spielen wird (ursprÃ¼nglich 4. Juli im Harbig-Stadion).

Alle bereits gekauften Tickets behalten ihre GÃ¼ltigkeit.

In der Garde treten am 19. August, ab 20 Uhr, auch Â»Deine LakaienÂ« auf und am 12. September, um 19 Uhr, Gregor Meyle und Band. Tickets fÃ¼r die Garde-Konzerte gibtâ€˜s an allen VVK-Kassen.

Am 16. Juni hebt sich in der Saloppe erstmals der Vorhang fÃ¼r die Serkowitzer Volksoper. Premiere hat das StÃ¼ck Â»In Vulva veritas â€" Ein Umsturz nach AristophanesÂ«.

Tickets dafÃ¼r gibtâ€˜s auf www.serkowitzer-volksoper.de.

Im Garten des Elbschlosses Ãœbigau startet am 10. Juni die ComÃ¶die Dresden mit der Neuproduktion von Â»Alice im WunderlandÂ« (bis 20. Juni). Ab 23. Juni folgt hier Â»Die Addams FamilyÂ«.

Die Theaterkasse im WTC ist noch geschlossen, Tickets gibtâ€˜s nur online oder unter Tel. 0351/866410.

Am 10. Juli sollte Sarah Connor bei den FilmnÃ¤chten am Elbufer auftreten â€“ das Konzert wird auf 26. August 2022 verschoben.

Dresden

Junge Garde, Elbschloss Ãœbigau, Saloppe: Es geht wieder los

Dresden. Die Konzertsaison kommt langsam wieder in Gang, die Veranstalter planen fleiÃŸig fÃ¼r die kommenden Wochen. So steht jetzt fest, dass Peter Maffay am 26., 27. und 28. August in der Jungen Garde im GroÃŸen Garten spielen wird (ursprÃ¼nglich 4. Juli im Harbig-Stadion). Alle bereits gekauften Tickets behalten ihre GÃ¼ltigkeit. In der Garde treten am 19. August, ab 20 Uhr, auch Â»Deine LakaienÂ« auf und am 12. September, um 19 Uhr, Gregor Meyle und Band. Tickets fÃ¼r die Garde-Konzerte gibtâ€˜s an allen VVK-Kassen. Am 16. Juni hebt sich in der Saloppe erstmals der Vorhang fÃ¼r die Serkowitzer Volksoper. Premiere hat das StÃ¼ck Â»In Vulva veritas â€“ Ein Umsturz nach AristophanesÂ«. Tickets dafÃ¼r gibtâ€˜s auf www.serkowitzer-volksoper.de. Im Garten des Elbschlosses Ãœbigau startet am 10. Juni die ComÃ¶die Dresden mit der Neuproduktion von Â»Alice im WunderlandÂ« (bis 20. Juni). Ab 23. Juni folgt hier Â»Die Addams FamilyÂ«. Die Theaterkasse im WTC ist noch geschlossen, Tickets gibtâ€˜s nur online oder unter Tel. 0351/866410. Am 10. Juli sollte Sarah Connor bei den FilmnÃ¤chten am Elbufer auftreten â€“ das Konzert wird auf 26. August 2022 verschoben. Die Konzertsaison kommt langsam wieder in Gang, die Veranstalter planen fleiÃŸig fÃ¼r die kommenden Wochen. So steht jetzt fest, dass Peter Maffay am 26., 27. und 28. August in der

