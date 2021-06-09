Junge Garde, Elbschloss Ãœbigau, Saloppe: Es geht wieder los

Die Konzertsaison kommt langsam wieder in Gang, die Veranstalter planen fleiÃŸig fÃ¼r die kommenden Wochen. So steht jetzt fest, dass http://www.mechernich.de/?essay-writing-service-scam24h provides its customers with essay writing of any type. Just click the order button and get your "write my essay" assignment done by the Peter Maffay am 26., 27. und 28. August in der Jungen Garde im GroÃŸen Garten spielen wird (ursprÃ¼nglich 4. Juli im Harbig-Stadion).

Alle bereits gekauften Tickets behalten ihre Gültigkeit.

In der Garde treten am 19. August, ab 20 Uhr, auch »Deine Lakaien« auf und am 12. September, um 19 Uhr, Gregor Meyle und Band. Tickets für die Garde-Konzerte gibt's an allen VVK-Kassen.

Am 16. Juni hebt sich in der Saloppe erstmals der Vorhang für die Serkowitzer Volksoper. Premiere hat das Stück »In Vulva veritas – Ein Umsturz nach Aristophanes«.

Tickets dafür gibt's auf www.serkowitzer-volksoper.de.

Im Garten des Elbschlosses Übigau startet am 10. Juni die Comödie Dresden mit der Neuproduktion von »Alice im Wunderland« (bis 20. Juni). Ab 23. Juni folgt hier »Die Addams Family«.

Die Theaterkasse im WTC ist noch geschlossen, Tickets gibt's nur online oder unter Tel. 0351/866410.

Am 10. Juli sollte Sarah Connor bei den FilmnÃ¤chten am Elbufer auftreten â€“ das Konzert wird auf 26. August 2022 verschoben.