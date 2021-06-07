Hatâ€˜s gefunkt?

http://www.kulturideaula.ch/?cheap-books. If you have found yourself in the position where your college applications are being rejects because your admission essay Es war ein Versuch und siehe da: Die Idee kam richtig gut an. Rund 40 Singles waren mutig und neugierig auf die 1. Tinder Night am 26. Mai, einer Gemeinschaftsaktion von WochenKurier und Edeka Am Postplatz.

»Klasse, mal was Neues«, so die einhellige Meinung. Ob nun heiße Blicke an der Käsetheke, das Zwinkern an der Salatbar oder ein scheues Lächeln in der Gemüseabteilung schon Wirkung zeigten? Wir bleiben dran.

Auf jeden Fall wird es weitere Möglichkeiten zum Verlieben im Einkaufsmarkt geben – und zwar am 10. und 17. Juni, jeweils von 18 bis 20 Uhr.