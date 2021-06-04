Freibadsaison: Termine stehen jetzt fest

Seniorin um 20.000 Euro betrogen

Dresden. Eine Senioren aus Dresden-Johannstadt ist auf TrickbetrÃ¼ger reingefallen. Die betagte Dame wurde dabei 20.000 Euro los. Die Frau bekam mehrere Anrufe von vermeintlichen Polizisten und einem angeblichen Staatsanwalt. Diese gaben an, dass ihre Tochter einen schweren Unfall verursacht habe und nur gegen die Zahlung einer Kaution einer Haft entgehen wÃ¼rde. Die 87-JÃ¤hrigeâ€¦

Picknick-Kino und Public Viewing im Messepark

LÃ¶bau. Nach Ã¼ber einem Jahr ohne Veranstaltungen gibtâ€™s im Juni und Juli im Messepark wieder mehr als die Corona-Impfung. Geplant ist ein Picknick-Kino-Sommer an der frischen Luft. Neben aktuellen Blockbustern und Klassikern soll es auch Familientage mit einem bunten Kinderprogramm geben. â€žDas Ganze erleben unsere GÃ¤ste im gemÃ¼tlichen Beisammensein und entspannen gemeinsam auf ihrer Picknickdecke bei bester Unterhaltungâ€œ, so Monique RÃ¼besam vom Veranstaltungsmanagement des Messeparks.  Erlaubt sind je nach geltender Coronaschutzverordnung ein oder zwei HausstÃ¤nde pro Picknickdecke, derzeit max. 10 Personen. Die genauen Details zum Hygienekonzept werden jeweils rechtzeitig vor den Spieltagen bekannt gegeben. â€žWir beginnen mit dem Kinoprogramm am 16. Juli und planen das Programm bis in die erste Ferienwocheâ€œ, so RÃ¼besam. Die Tickets werden online im Vorverkauf erhÃ¤ltlich sein und das genaue Programm wird in den kommenden Tagen und Wochen bekanntgegeben.  AuÃŸerdem werden alle Deutschlandspiele der Europameisterschaft und das Finale Live Ã¼bertagen. Damit hier mehr gewohntes FuÃŸball-Flair aufkommt, werden neben SitzflÃ¤chen fÃ¼r die Picknickdecken auch Biertischgarnituren fÃ¼r die HausstÃ¤nde bereitgestellt. Aufgrund behÃ¶rdlicher Vorgaben werden hier jedoch nur 300 PlÃ¤tze vergeben. Der Eintritt ist frei. Zeitiges Kommen sichert also die besten PlÃ¤tze.  Termine Gruppenspielphase: 15.06.2021, Einlass ab 19.30 Uhr 19.06.2021, Einlass ab 16:30 Uhr 23.06.2021, Einlass ab 19:30 Uhr Der Einlass zu allen FilmvorfÃ¼hrungen und EM-Spielen kann nur unter Einhaltung der jeweils tagesaktuell geltenden Schutzregelungen zur Verhinderung der Covid-19 Ausbreitung erfolgen. â€žWir informieren rechtzeitig auf allen mÃ¶glichen KanÃ¤len darÃ¼ber, welche MaÃŸnahmen am jeweiligen VorfÃ¼hrungstag geltenâ€œ, sagt Monique RÃ¼besam. Nach Ã¼ber einem Jahr ohne Veranstaltungen gibtâ€™s im Juni und Juli im Messepark wieder mehr als die Corona-Impfung. Geplant ist ein Picknick-Kino-Sommer an der frischen Luft. Neben aktuellen Blockbustern und Klassikern soll es auch Familientage mitâ€¦

Impfpriorisierung ab 7. Juni aufgehoben

SÃ¼dbrandenburg. Die neue Coronavirus-Impfverordnung tritt am Montag, 7. Juni 2021 in Kraft. Ab diesem Tag ist die Impfpriorisierung in Deutschland aufgehoben, so auch im Land Brandenburg. Das bedeutet, dass es keine Priorisierungsgruppen wie bisher mehr gibt. Gleichzeitig kÃ¶nnen ab dem 7. Juni neben BetriebsÃ¤rzten auch niedergelassene PrivatÃ¤rzte impfen. Freie Termine ab dem 7. Juni kÃ¶nnen bereits jetzt gebucht werden. Terminbuchungen bei  niedergelassenen Ã„rzten erfolgen direkt Ã¼ber die Praxen. Eine Auswahl impfender Ã„rzte der KassenÃ¤rztlichen Vereinigung Brandenburg findet man hier: https://www.kvbb.de/patienten/impfpraxen/. Terminbuchungen fÃ¼r die Impfzentren sind weiter Ã¼ber die Hotline 116 117 bzw. Ã¼ber das Internet-Portal www.impfterminservice.de mÃ¶glich. Da die Terminnachfrage weiterhin grÃ¶ÃŸer als die nach Brandenburg gelieferte Impfstoffmenge ist, kÃ¶nnen nicht alle Terminanfragen sofort bestÃ¤tigt werden. Kinder und Jugendliche zwischen 12 und 16 Jahren sind nach einem Beschluss der Konferenz der MinisterprÃ¤sidentinnen und MinisterprÃ¤sidenten mit der Bundeskanzlerin ebenfalls grundsÃ¤tzlich impfberechtigt. Allerdings hat die StÃ¤ndige Impfkommission bislang noch keine Empfehlung fÃ¼r das Impfen von Kindern und Jugendlichen im Alter von 12 bis 16 Jahren ausgesprochen. Termine in den Impfzentren sind daher fÃ¼r Kinder unter 16 Jahren noch nicht buchbar. Niedergelassenen Ã„rzten steht es allerdings frei, Kinder und Jugendliche von 12 bis unter 16 Jahren nach den notwendigen AufklÃ¤rungsgesprÃ¤chen und der Zustimmung der Erziehungsberechtigten zu impfen. Die Entscheidung trifft am Ende immer der impfende Arzt.Die neue Coronavirus-Impfverordnung tritt am Montag, 7. Juni 2021 in Kraft. Ab diesem Tag ist die Impfpriorisierung in Deutschland aufgehoben, so auch im Land Brandenburg. Das bedeutet, dass es keine Priorisierungsgruppen wie bisher mehr gibt.â€¦

Dynamo bekommt Lizenz fÃ¼r 2. Liga

Dresden. Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat von der Deutschen FuÃŸball Liga (DFL) die Zulassung zur Teilnahme am Spielbetrieb der 2. Bundesliga fÃ¼r die kommende Saison 2021/22 erhalten.

Wackerbarth bekommt Teststation

Radebeul. Ab sofort gibt es vor dem Schloss Wackerbarth ein Corona-Schnelltest-Zentrum. Eine vorherige Anmeldung ist dafÃ¼r nicht notwendig, lediglich eine Online-Registrierung.

Reporter auf Vereinsvisite

Finsterwalde. Auch die Handballer des BSV GrÃ¼n-WeiÃŸ Finsterwalde fiebern dem Neustart entgegen.Â»Hauptsache erst mal etwas mit BallÂ«, gibt Handball-Abteilungsleiter Lutz Gerndt beim BSV  Finsterwalde die Stimmung seiner Mitglieder wieder. Hauptsache Ball Damit spricht er den 220 Handballern von den C-Junioren bis zu den Senioren vonâ€¦

Auf gehtâ€˜s ins Freibad

Bautzen. Die Freibad-Saison 2021 hat begonnen. WochenKurier verrÃ¤t, wo in der Region wieder nach Lust und Laune geplanscht werden kann und was es alles zu beachten gibt.

Nachtverkehr kommt zurÃ¼ck

Sachsen. Ab 4. Juni verkehrt der regionale Nachtverkehr im VVO-Netzt wieder.Aufgrund der aufgehobenen AusgangsbeschrÃ¤nkungen und allgemeinen Lockerungen sind in den Abendstunden deutlich mehr Menschen unterwegs. Der VVO reagiert nun darauf. â€žInsbesondere mit den Linien in Richtung Dippoldiswalde, MeiÃŸen, Moritzburg,â€¦

Im Tierpark steppt jetzt der Steppenfuchs

GÃ¶rlitz. Neue Attraktion im GÃ¶rlitzer Tierpark: Am Kindertag wurde die neue Anlage fÃ¼r SteppenfÃ¼chse erÃ¶ffnet. Neugierig lugt ein kleiner sandfarbener Fuchs aus dem buntgerahmten Fenster des tibetischen Hauses, das der dreikÃ¶pfigen Gruppe als RÃ¼ckzugsort dient. Fuchs Nummer zwei inspiziert schon das Holzlager und klettert Ã¼ber verschiedene Ebenen zum hÃ¶chstenâ€¦
Carola PÃ¶nisch

Freibadsaison: Termine stehen jetzt fest

Dresden. Dresdens FreibÃ¤der Ã¶ffnen jetzt nach und nach. Den Anfang machen am 7. Juni zwei Badestellen, dann folgen am 11. Juni vier weitere BÃ¤der.

Die ersten beiden Badestellen Ã¶ffnen am 7. Juni, das Geog-Arnhold-Bad und drei weitere BÃ¤der am 11. Juni. Foto: Dresdner BÃ¤der GmbH
Theoretisch kÃ¶nnten Dresdens FreibÃ¤der seit 1. Juni offen haben, in der Praxis kam die AnkÃ¼ndigung aus Sachsens Gesundheitsministerium Ã¼ber den Start der Freibadsaison so knapp (28. Mai), dass die Dresdner BÃ¤der GmbH damit Ã¼berfordert war.

Nun aber geht es los. Seit 1. Juni sind die Mitarbeiter zurÃ¼ck aus der Kurzarbeit und arbeiten mit Hochdruck an der WiedererÃ¶ffnung in den einzelnen FreibÃ¤der. D

Bereits am kommenden Montag, 7. Juni, öffnen die zwei Badestellen in Weixdorf und Weißig. Vier Tage später, am 11. Juni, folgen das Georg-Arnhold-Freibad sowie das Naturbad Mockritz, das Waldbad Langebrück und das Strandbad Wostra (FKK).

Die Freibäder Cotta und Wostra, für die eine technische Inbetriebnahme der Chlorungsanlagen durch externe Firmen Voraussetzung ist, öffnen spätestens am 23. Juni, ebenso wie das Luftbad Dölzschen.

Das Stauseebad Cossebaude, bei dem lange unklar war, ob es in dieser Saison überhaupt dabei ist und für das erst vor einer Woche der Pachtvertrag mit der Vattenfall Wasserkraft GmbH unterzeichnet wurde, geht am 24. Juni an den Start.

Our research Pros And Cons Of Gun Control Essay assures that your data will be 100% secure. Benefits Of A Custom Research Paper Writing Service. Knowing you’ll be delegating your academic priorities to someone you’ve never met, you’ll need to verify they offer benefits that make the process worthwhile. We provide positive features when you becoming a member. These include: • 100% original papers Badesaison noch immer unter Pandemiebedingungen

Schon wie 2020 wird die Freibadsaison in Dresden pandemiebedingt keine normale werden. "Bis ein stabiles Inzidenzwert-Niveau unter 35 erreicht ist, dÃ¼rfen wir nur vollstÃ¤ndig gegen Covid19 Geimpften, Genesenen und tagesaktuell darauf Getesteten den Zutritt ins Bad gewÃ¤hren", so BÃ¤derchef Matthias Waurick.

DarÃ¼ber hinaus werden die Kontaktdaten der GÃ¤ste erfasst. Tickets sollten online Ã¼ber den Webshop gelauft werden, weil die vorhandenen Kontingente fÃ¼r jedes Bad wieder begrenzt sein werden.

