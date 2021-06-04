Freibadsaison: Termine stehen jetzt fest

Theoretisch kÃ¶nnten Dresdens FreibÃ¤der seit 1. Juni offen haben, in der Praxis kam die AnkÃ¼ndigung aus Sachsens Gesundheitsministerium Ã¼ber den Start der Freibadsaison so knapp (28. Mai), dass die Dresdner BÃ¤der GmbH damit Ã¼berfordert war.

Nun aber geht es los. Seit 1. Juni sind die Mitarbeiter zurÃ¼ck aus der Kurzarbeit und arbeiten mit Hochdruck an der WiedererÃ¶ffnung in den einzelnen FreibÃ¤der. D

Bereits am kommenden Montag, 7. Juni, öffnen die zwei Badestellen in Weixdorf und Weißig. Vier Tage später, am 11. Juni, folgen das Georg-Arnhold-Freibad sowie das Naturbad Mockritz, das Waldbad Langebrück und das Strandbad Wostra (FKK).

Die Freibäder Cotta und Wostra, für die eine technische Inbetriebnahme der Chlorungsanlagen durch externe Firmen Voraussetzung ist, öffnen spätestens am 23. Juni, ebenso wie das Luftbad Dölzschen.

Das Stauseebad Cossebaude, bei dem lange unklar war, ob es in dieser Saison überhaupt dabei ist und für das erst vor einer Woche der Pachtvertrag mit der Vattenfall Wasserkraft GmbH unterzeichnet wurde, geht am 24. Juni an den Start.

Badesaison noch immer unter Pandemiebedingungen

Schon wie 2020 wird die Freibadsaison in Dresden pandemiebedingt keine normale werden. "Bis ein stabiles Inzidenzwert-Niveau unter 35 erreicht ist, dÃ¼rfen wir nur vollstÃ¤ndig gegen Covid19 Geimpften, Genesenen und tagesaktuell darauf Getesteten den Zutritt ins Bad gewÃ¤hren", so BÃ¤derchef Matthias Waurick.

DarÃ¼ber hinaus werden die Kontaktdaten der GÃ¤ste erfasst. Tickets sollten online Ã¼ber den Webshop gelauft werden, weil die vorhandenen Kontingente fÃ¼r jedes Bad wieder begrenzt sein werden.