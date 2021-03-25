FlixBus rollt wieder ab Dresden
Dresden. FlixBus kehrt heute aus der Coronapause zurück. Nach der Reisepause startet das Unternehmen bis zu viermal täglich ab Dresden.
Ab Dresden werden die grünen Fernbusse bis zu viermal täglich nach Berlin und Hamburg im Einsatz sein. Dabei setzt Europas größter Fernbusanbieter erneut auf ein umfangreiches Hygienekonzept: gründliche Desinfektion und Reinigung aller Fahrzeuge vor jeder Fahrt, Bereitstellen von Desinfektionsmittel für alle Fahrgäste, kontaktlose Check-In sowie in vielen Bussen ein neues Filtersystem, das dank antiviraler Beschichtung für zusätzlichen Schutz sorgt. Das neue System filtern bis zu 99 Prozent der Aerosole heraus und trägt so zusätzlich zur Sicherheit der Fahrgäste bei.Dennoch gilt beim Ein- und Ausstieg sowie während der gesamten Fahrt Maskenpflicht. Eine Beförderung ohne Maske ist nicht möglich.
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.