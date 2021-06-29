FerienspaÃŸ mit dem Ferienpass

Find out the pros of hiring the best online http://www.espghancongress.org/?kids-should-have-homework and how it can help you achieve your goals. Auch in diesem Sommer ist auf den Ferienpass Verlass. Da wegen der Corona-Pandemie viele Familien keine Urlaubsreisen planen, sind Ferienerlebnisse daheim umso wichtiger. DafÃ¼r sorgt die stÃ¤dtische BroschÃ¼re Â»Ferienpass 2021Â«, die bereits zum 39. Mal erscheint und fÃ¼r zehn Euro in den Dresdner BÃ¼rgerbÃ¼ros, Stadtkassen und Verwaltungsstellen zu haben ist. Kinder mit Dresden-Pass erhalten wieder ein Freiexemplar.

Mit rund 1.200 Angeboten von insgesamt 100 Veranstaltern (Kinder- und JugendhÃ¤user, Museen, Bibliotheken, Sportvereine, Kinos usw.) richtet sich der Ferienpass an Kinder von 6 bis 14 Jahren. Das 128 Seiten starke Heft enthÃ¤lt nicht nur ein Programm fÃ¼r die freien Tage vom 24. Juli bis 5. September, sondern auch 14 Gutscheine. AuÃŸerdem kÃ¶nnen MÃ¤dchen und Jungen mit Ferienpass in den Sommerferien Busse und Bahnen kostenfrei nutzen.

Weitere Infos hier: www.dresden.de/ferienpass