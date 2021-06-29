Lehrer(innen): Infektionsrate bei Null

Sachsen. In der vergangenen Woche gab es bei den getesteten LehrkrÃ¤ften in Sachsen keine positiven Befunde. Unter dem Schulpersonal wurden in der vergangenen Woche 39.386 Tests durchgefÃ¼hrt, davon war keiner positiv. Damit sinkt die Infektionsrate auf null (Vorwoche 0,007 Prozent). Verweigert wurde der Test vom Schulpersonal 25 Mal.

Dynamo verpflichtet neuen Torwart

Dresden. Dynamo hat Anton Mitryushkin verpflichtet. Der 25-jÃ¤hriger TorhÃ¼ter unterschrieb einen Einjahresvertrag."Anton Mitryushkin hat seit er hier zur Probe vorspielt sowohl durch seine QualitÃ¤ten als Torwart als auch menschlich einen sehr guten Eindruck hinterlassen. Mit ihm haben wir einen starken Charakter verpflichtet, der auch die langwierige Verletzung

FerienspaÃŸ mit dem Ferienpass

Dresden. Auch in diesem Sommer ist auf den Ferienpass Verlass. Da wegen der Corona-Pandemie viele Familien keine Urlaubsreisen planen, sind Ferienerlebnisse daheim umso wichtiger. DafÃ¼r sorgt die stÃ¤dtische BroschÃ¼re Â»Ferienpass 2021Â«, die bereits zum 39. Mal erscheint und fÃ¼r zehn Euro in den Dresdner BÃ¼rgerbÃ¼ros, Stadtkassen und Verwaltungsstellen zu haben ist. Kinder mit Dresden-Pass erhalten wieder ein Freiexemplar. Mit rund 1.200 Angeboten von insgesamt 100 Veranstaltern (Kinder- und JugendhÃ¤user, Museen, Bibliotheken, Sportvereine, Kinos usw.) richtet sich der Ferienpass an Kinder von 6 bis 14 Jahren. Das 128 Seiten starke Heft enthÃ¤lt nicht nur ein Programm fÃ¼r die freien Tage vom 24. Juli bis 5. September, sondern auch 14 Gutscheine. AuÃŸerdem kÃ¶nnen MÃ¤dchen und Jungen mit Ferienpass in den Sommerferien Busse und Bahnen kostenfrei nutzen. Weitere Infos hier: www.dresden.de/ferienpass

Bergbautradition wieder schick gemacht

Brieske. Â»Ist sie nicht schÃ¶n, unsere Lok.Â« Mit diesem Zitat vom Senftenberger LokfÃ¼hrer Ronny Sommer Ã¼bergab der Briesker Ortsvorsteher Tino Balzer gemeinsam mit Senftenbergs BÃ¼rgermeister Andreas Fredrich das Bergbaurelikt, die Lok 817, frisch saniert ihrer Bestimmung. Und diese Bestimmung ist es, an eine lange Bergbautradition in Brieske zu erinnern: Â»Dieses Industriedenkmal besitzt einen hohen Stellenwert in unserer StadtgeschichteÂ«, freut sich Andreas Fredrich. DafÃ¼r nahm die Stadt dann immerhin 13.500 Euro fÃ¼r die Sanierung in die Hand. Graffitischmierereien hatten das Tagebaurelikt verschandelt und natÃ¼rlich auch der Zahn der Zeit hinterlieÃŸ seine rostigen Spuren. Die Grubenbahn ist die letzte erhaltene Schmalspurbahn, die auf einer Spurweite von 900 Millimeter fuhr. Mit einer Dienstmasse von 75 Tonnen war sie von 1964 bis 1992 in Kleinleipisch und Lauchhammer unterwegs. Dem Schrottplatz entkam die Lok durch das Engagement von LokfÃ¼hrer Peter Pohle, der die 817 fit machte und sie in Brieske zu Rangierzwecken fuhr. Im Jahr 1999 kam mit der Netztrennung des Kraftwerks Brieske auch das endgÃ¼ltige Aus.

Neue OP-Ausstattung im Emmaus

Niesky. Das Krankenhaus Emmaus hat die OperationssÃ¤le mit neuen Tischen und Lampen ausgestattet. Seit 2019 wurde insgesamt eine Million Euro in die Nieskyer OP-Technik investiert.

Vier gefiederte FlauschebÃ¤lle geschlÃ¼pft

Hoyerswerda. Starrer Blick aus groÃŸen Augen und eine Menge flauschiger Federn erwarten die Besucher derzeit im Zoo Hoyerswerdas. Gleich vier junge SteinkÃ¤uze sind vor kurzem geschlÃ¼pft. Innerhalb von wenigen Tagen wuchs die Steinkauz-Familie auf sechs Mitglieder an. Nun haben die Eltern eine Menge zu tun. Vier MÃ¤uler wollen ausreichend versorgt sein und dann muss auch noch die BruthÃ¶hle sauber gehalten werden. UnterstÃ¼tzungen bekommen sie da natÃ¼rlich von den Tierpflegern. Damit ist die Versorgung mit ausreichend Futter schon einmal gesichert und auch die Reinigung um ein Vielfaches leichter. Wenn die kleinen flÃ¼gge werden, werden sie wie ihre Geschwister im vergangenen Jahr, ausgewildert. Vermutlich im Herbst heiÃŸt es dann: Umzug nach Brandenburg. Im dortigen Naturpark Nuthe-Nieplitz nehmen sie an einem Wiederansiedlungsprojekt fÃ¼r SteinkÃ¤uze teil. Die Zahl der SteinkÃ¤uze ist in den vergangenen Jahrzehnten stark zurÃ¼ckgegangen, weil es den VÃ¶geln an Lebensraum und Nahrung mangelt. Streuobstwiesen und alte, fÃ¼r die Brut geeignete BÃ¤ume wie Kopfweiden gibt es immer weniger und die so wichtigen alten GebÃ¤ude werden oft saniert. AuÃŸerdem sterben viele KÃ¤uze durch den StraÃŸenverkehr. â€šTechnische Fallenâ€˜ wie WasserbehÃ¤lter mit steile WÃ¤nden, hohe hohle Objekte, Netze oder Fenster, die die Landschaft spiegeln, verursachen 25% der TodesfÃ¤lle. SteinkÃ¤uze gehÃ¶ren zur Familie der Eigentlichen Eulen und sind mit einer KÃ¶rperlÃ¤nge von rund 22 Zentimetern relativ klein. Sie siedeln sich am liebsten in kaum bewachsenen und offenen Gebieten an und machen Jagd auf VÃ¶gel, Nager und grÃ¶ÃŸere Insekten.

Halbweihnachten: Bitte was?

Pirna. Tannenbaum, GlÃ¼hwein und Lebkuchen mitten im Sommer. Vier Herren haben am 24. Juni in Pirna Halbweihnachten gefeiert.â€žFrohes Fest!" mitten im Sommer. In genau sechs Monaten ist Weihnachten: FÃ¼r Jeremias Rauwolf (26) ist das ein Grund, ein T-Shirt mit weihnachtlichen Motiven so dem Weihnachtsmann im Schlitten oder im Cabrio zu tragen oder wie es sein Bruder Leander

Â»Tabakrausch an der ElbeÂ«

Dresden. Das Stadtmuseum Dresden zeigt aktuell bis zum 1. August die Ausstellung Â»Tabakrausch an der Elbe. Geschichten zwischen Orient und OkzidentÂ«. Auf 700 Quadratmetern FlÃ¤che richtet die Schau den Blick auf ein kultur-, wirtschafts- und sozialgeschichtliches PhÃ¤nomen, das seit einem halben Jahrtausend zur Geschichte Europas gehÃ¶rt: auf die Herstellung, den Handel, den Vertrieb und den Konsum der Kulturpflanze Tabak bzw. der daraus produzierten Waren. Dabei werden herausragende SammlerstÃ¼cke â€" darunter kostbare GefÃ¤ÃŸe, einzigartige wie typische Raucherutensilien, KultgegenstÃ¤nde auÃŸereuropÃ¤ischer Provenienz bis hin zu StÃ¼cken, die Tabak als Zahlungsmittel zeigen â€" prÃ¤sentiert. GeÃ¶ffnet ist Dienstag bis Sonntag von 10 bis 18 Uhr, Freitag von 10 bis 19 Uhr, Montag Ruhetag

GrÃ¼nes GewÃ¶lbe: U-Haft verlÃ¤ngert

Need Cover Letter Phd Position? Our accounting tutors are available 24/7. Ask a accounting question now! Dresden. FÃ¼r zwei Beschuldigte des Juwelen-Raubs im GrÃ¼nen GewÃ¶lbe fiel die HaftprÃ¼fung negativ aus. Das Oberlandesgericht verlÃ¤ngerte die Untersuchungshaft.

FerienspaÃŸ mit dem Ferienpass

8.000 Exemplare warten auf Nutzer. Foto: PR
8.000 Exemplare warten auf Nutzer. Foto: PR

Auch in diesem Sommer ist auf den Ferienpass Verlass. Da wegen der Corona-Pandemie viele Familien keine Urlaubsreisen planen, sind Ferienerlebnisse daheim umso wichtiger. DafÃ¼r sorgt die stÃ¤dtische BroschÃ¼re Â»Ferienpass 2021Â«, die bereits zum 39. Mal erscheint und fÃ¼r zehn Euro in den Dresdner BÃ¼rgerbÃ¼ros, Stadtkassen und Verwaltungsstellen zu haben ist. Kinder mit Dresden-Pass erhalten wieder ein Freiexemplar.

Mit rund 1.200 Angeboten von insgesamt 100 Veranstaltern (Kinder- und JugendhÃ¤user, Museen, Bibliotheken, Sportvereine, Kinos usw.) richtet sich der Ferienpass an Kinder von 6 bis 14 Jahren. Das 128 Seiten starke Heft enthÃ¤lt nicht nur ein Programm fÃ¼r die freien Tage vom 24. Juli bis 5. September, sondern auch 14 Gutscheine. AuÃŸerdem kÃ¶nnen MÃ¤dchen und Jungen mit Ferienpass in den Sommerferien Busse und Bahnen kostenfrei nutzen.

Weitere Infos hier: www.dresden.de/ferienpass

Dresden

