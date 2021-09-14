EuropÃ¤ische MobilitÃ¤tswoche
Der Monat September steht im Zeichen der Gesundheit. Im Rahmen der EuropÃ¤ischen MobilitÃ¤tswoche finden zahlreiche Veranstaltungen statt:
Donnerstag, 16. September: Kulturhistorischer Rundgang über den Weißen Hirsch (fünf Kilometer, Start 15 Uhr am Haupteingang Parkhotel Weißer Hirsch, Anmeldung Telefon 0351/4885335)
Mittwoch, 22. September: Heidewanderung für Menschen mit Tumorerkrankungen und ihre Angehörigen (10 Uhr, Start am Gedenkstein Ende StechgrundstraÃŸe, Anmeldung bis 20. September unter Telefon 0351/4885351)
Mittwoch, 29. September: Waldbaden im Jägerpark (15 Uhr, vier Kilometer Wandern, Start an der gelben Infotafel »Walking People« Ecke Radeberger Straße/Jägerpark)
Dienstag, 12. Oktober »Senior-Fit«, Kurse unter www.dresden.de/senior-fit
