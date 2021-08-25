10.000 Schritte auf dem Gesundheitspfad

SGD: Vorverkauf fÃ¼r Heimspiel

Dresden. Am Sonntag, 29. August, 13.30 Uhr, empfängt die SGD am 5. Spieltag den SC Paderborn 07 im Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion. Am Mittwoch, 25. August, startet die erste Verkaufsphase, in der sowohl alle aktuellen Mitglieder als auch Nichtmitglieder, die eine Jahreskarte 19/20 besaßen, je zwei Tickets pro Mitglieder-PIN, bzw. pro Jahreskarte eines Nichtmitgliedes (mit der zehnstelligen Seriennummer der Jahreskarte) erwerben können. Am Donnerstag, 26. August, startet dann der freie Verkauf für das Paderborn-Heimspiel. Für jede einzelne Karte müssen der Vor- und Nachname, die Adresse und die Telefonnummer oder E-Mail-Adresse des Kartennutzers für eine eventuelle Kontaktnachverfolgung durch das Gesundheitsamt angegeben werden. Eintrittskarten für den K-Block können erstmals seit März 2020 wieder individuell über den normalen Vorverkauf erworben werden (etix Onlineshop, alle aufgeführten Vorverkaufsstellen, Ticket-Bestellhotline). Alle weiteren Infos zum Ticketverkauf gibt's >>HIER<<

Matthias Reim im Rosengarten

Forst. Im Ostdeutschen Rosengarten in Forst stehen am kommenden Wochenende Live-Konzert-Erlebnisse auf dem Plan. Das verschobene Matthias Reim-Konzert aus dem vergangenen Jahr steigt dort jetzt am Samstag, 28. August, 19 Uhr. Und: Es wird am Sonntag, 29. August, 19 Uhr, ein Zusatzkonzert von Matthias Reim geben, berichtet Thomas Alisch vom Veranstalter REAL Event GbR. »Die Nachfrage für Samstag war sehr groß.« Bereits am Freitag, 27. August, eröffnen das DJ-Duo »Gestört aber Geil« den Open-Air-Partyreigen im Rosengarten. Thomas Alisch freut sich auf das Wochenende. »Wir haben die Chance gesehen, dass das verschobene Konzert jetzt stattfinden kann. Und da unser Herz für die Region brennt, haben wir  losgelegt. Immer nur verschieben macht keinen Sinn. Es muss ja irgendwie weitergehen. Die Menschen wollen doch was erleben. Auch, wenn die Konzerte wahrscheinlich vorerst die einzigen großen Live-Erlebnisse in der Region bleiben werden«, erzählt er und fügt an, dass sie für das Wochenende eng mit der Verwaltung des Landkreises Spree-Neiße zusammengearbeitet haben. Für die rund 2.000 Gäste pro Abend würden die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen gelten. Es gebe auch ein entsprechendes Hygienekonzept sowie eine Datenerhebung zur Kontaktnachverfolgung über die Luca-App oder schriftlich vor Ort. »Zudem verfahren wir nach der 3-GRegel. Besucher müssen entweder geimpft, genesen oder negativ getestet sein. Die jeweiligen Nachweise sind am Einlass vorzuzeigen. Insgesamt wird es drei Schleusen geben. Um lange Wartezeiten zu vermeiden raten wir, etwas zeitiger zu kommen«, berichtet Thomas Alisch. Wie er sagt, darf der Test nicht älter als 24 Stunden sein. Es bestehe jedoch die Möglichkeit, sich auch vor Ort in einem speziellen Testzentrum testen zu lassen. Übrigens: Für das Matthias Reim-Konzert am Samstag, 28. August, gibt es laut Thomas Alisch noch einige Karten an der Abendkasse. Ebenso für die Events am Freitag- und Sonntagabend. Für Thomas Alisch ist es wichtig, dass das Konzert-Wochenende stattfinden kann. »Es bringt die Kultur an sich voran und hilft natürlich unserer Region. Die Leute wollen wieder Künstler auf der Bühne sehen und vor allem erleben. Auch die Künstler selbst freuen sich endlich wieder auf Live-Konzerte«, sagt Alisch. Für ihn und für die gesamte Veranstaltungsbranche sei indes genaues Planen in die Zukunft schwierig. »Wir schauen nur noch von Woche zu Woche, von Monat zu Monat. Mehr ist aktuell nicht möglich«, erzählt er. Deshalb freue er sich auf das kommende Event in Forst.

REWE Team Challenge 2021

Dresden. Am 1. und 2. September startet das langersehnte Comeback der REWE Team Challenge in Dresden. Nachdem Ostdeutschlands größter Firmenlauf im vergangenen Jahr nur virtuell stattfinden konnte, werden diesmal wieder Läufer auf den Straßen zwischen Kulturpalast und Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion unterwegs sein. Kleiner Wermutstropfen: Pandemiebedingt muss das Teilnehmerfeld auf 12.000 beschränkt werden, die an beiden Tagen jeweils in fünf Startwellen á 1.200 Läufer auf die 5-km-Strecke gehen. Das Ganze hat aber auch etwas Positives: Damit gibt es dieses Jahr erstmals zwei Läufer, die als erste über den roten Teppich im Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion ins Ziel laufen. Zur Anmeldung geht's >>HIER<<

Ferien-Endspurt in Schloss Pillnitz

Dresden. In den letzten Ferientagen fahren Schloss und Park Pillnitz noch einmal einige Highlights für kleine und große Besucher auf. Am 26. August, 14 Uhr und 31. August, 10 Uhr, ist die Illustratorin Elisabeth Wolf zu Gast. Sie hat die Zeichnungen zur aktuellen Sonderausstellung »Ihre Hoheit malt! – Prinzessin Mathilde als Künstlerin« gestaltet. Zusammen mit ihr können Kinder bei der Familienführung »Prinzessin Mathilde und ich! – Alte Bilder zum Leben erwecken« die Ausstellung entdecken und ihre eigene Familienstory kreativ gestalten. Einfach alte Fotos mitbringen. Am 28. und 29. August, jeweils 9.30 bis 18 Uhr, geht es dann spielerisch zu. Zum achten »Pillnitzer Spielewochenende« warten dutzende historische und übergroße Holzspiele darauf, ausprobiert zu werden. Und lecker wird es schließlich bei der Familienführung »Orange & Pfefferminze – Genussvoll (er)leben« am 1. September, 11 Uhr. Neben dem Verkosten von fremdländischen Kräutern und Früchten, die im Schlosspark gedeihen, wird auch über fairen Handel gesprochen. Nebenbei können Kinder den Schlosspark erkunden und lernen, welche Pflanzenteile giftig und welche essbar sind.

Weitere Impfaktionen...

Dresden. ...ohne Anmeldung kostenlos gegen das Coronavirus impfen lassen. Am Dienstag, 24. August und Mittwoch, 25. August, 10 bis 17 Uhr, steht ein Impfmobil auf dem Parkplatz des Globus Baumarktes in Klotzsche.

Pilgern fÃ¼r mehr Klimagerechtigkeit

Brieske. Am 23. und 24. August kommt der bundesweite 5. Ökumenische Pilgerweg für Klimagerechtigkeit in die Region. Zwei Kirchengemeinden werden die Pilger willkommen heißen und beherbergen.

Schwede Rundqvist wird ein EislÃ¶we

Dresden. Mit David Rundqvist besetzen die Eislöwen auch ihre vierte Kontingentstelle mit einem schwedischen Spieler. Der Mittelstürmer komplettiert damit das schwedische Quartett um Johan Porsberger, Simon Karlsson und David Suvanto. Bei Leksands IF spielte er bereits in der Saison 2018/2019 mit Johan Porsberger zusammen. Geboren wurde der Neuzugang in Karlstad, machte seine ersten Gehversuche auf dem Eis jedoch im österreichischen Feldkirch. Von einem kurzen Engagement in der ersten slowakischen Liga abgesehen, hat David Rundqvist im Seniorenbereich bislang ausschließlich in seinem Heimatland gespielt. Insgesamt verfügt der 28-Jährige über die Erfahrung von 95 Spielen (sechs Tore und acht Vorlagen) in der ersten schwedischen Liga (SHL) sowie 218 Spielen (45 Tore und 78 Vorlagen) in der zweiten schwedischen Liga (Allsvenskan). Hinzu kommen 32 Spiele in den Playoffs mit fünf Toren und 14 Vorlagen. David Rundqvist: „Ich freue mich auf Dresden und eine neue Herausforderung. Dass ich nicht der einzige Schwede im Team bin, sollte insbesondere am Anfang ein Vorteil sein. Damit dürfte sich die Eingewöhnungszeit verkürzen, so dass ich mich schnell wohlfühlen werde und zu 100 Prozent auf das Eishockeyspielen konzentrieren kann." Matthias Roos: „David ist ein kreativer und spielstarker Mittelstürmer, der es versteht seine Mitspieler optimal einzusetzen. Mit Leksands hat er 2019 die zweite schwedische Liga gewonnen und dabei starke Playoffs gespielt. Wir hoffen, dass er sich schnell an das Spiel in der DEL2 gewöhnen und sein Leistungspotential von Beginn an abrufen wird." Schlittschuhe und Schläger wurden David Rundqvist quasi in die Wiege gelegt. Sein Vater Thomas war viele Jahre Kapitän der schwedischen Nationalmannschaft und hat an drei olympischen Spielen sowie acht Weltmeisterschaften teilgenommen. Aktueller Kader 2021/2022 Tor: Nick Jordan Vieregge #29 Kristian Hufsky #38 Janick Schwendener #62 Verteidigung: Nicklas Mannes #72 Bruno Riedl #75 Lucas Flade #58 Arne Uplegger #77 Mike Schmitz #95 Maximilian Kolb #28 Simon Karlsson #24 David Suvanto #33 Leon Fern #13 Angriff: Jordan Knackstedt #9 Timo Walther #18 Vladislav Filin #47 Tomáš Andres #92 Tom Knobloch #67 Matej Mrazek #21 Arturs Kruminsch #90 Yannick Drews #53 Jussi Petersen #14 Moritz Israel #12 Adam Kiedewicz #71 Philipp Kuhnekath #19 David Rundqvist #63 Johan Porsberger #88 (pm/Dresdner Eislöwen)

Sachsen feiert Tage des offenen Weingutes

Sachsen. Vom 28. bis 29. August öffnen Winzer und Straßenwirtschaften entlang und abseits der Sächsischen Weinstraße zwischen Dresden und Diesbar-Seußlitz zum 22. Mal ihre Pforten. Besucher sind zu Weinverkostungen, Weinbergwanderungen und Kellerführungen eingeladen.

St. Joseph-Stift begrÃ¼ÃŸt 1000. Baby

Dresden. Am 18. August um 00:52 Uhr war es soweit: Baby Alma erblickte im Krankenhaus St. Joseph-Stift Dresden das Licht der Welt und war damit die 1000. Geburt des Jahres.

10.000 Schritte auf dem Gesundheitspfad

Offiziell eingeweiht wurde der Rundweg am 25. August. Foto: TU DD / Aline Hermann
Offiziell eingeweiht wurde der Rundweg am 25. August. Foto: TU DD / Aline Hermann

Ab heute (25. August) gibt es einen neuen Gesundheitspfad durch die beiden Stadtteile Trachau und Pieschen-Nord/Trachenberge. Auf circa sechs Kilometern informieren zwölf Lehrtafeln über die positiven Effekte des Gehens auf die eigene Gesundheit sowie die Umwelt und weisen auf historische Besonderheiten in den beiden Stadtteilen hin.

Der neue Rundweg ist so angelegt, dass jeder eine individuell lange Wegstrecke wählen kann. Beim Laufen der gesamten Stecke wird die empfohlene Anzahl von 10.000 Schritten am Tag erreicht. Geplant und entwickelt wurde der »Gehsundheitspfad« vom Forschungsverbund Public Health Sachsen an der TU Dresden zusammen mit dem Gesundheitsamt. Die Inhalte der Lehrtafeln erarbeitete das Projektteam gemeinsam mit engagierten Senioren des DRK-Seniorenzentrums Impuls.

Weitere Infos hier: www.dresden.de/gesundheitspfad

Dresden

10.000 Schritte auf dem Gesundheitspfad

Trachau. Ab heute (25. August) gibt es einen neuen Gesundheitspfad durch die beiden Stadtteile Trachau und Pieschen-Nord/Trachenberge. Auf circa sechs Kilometern informieren zwÃ¶lf Lehrtafeln Ã¼ber die positiven Effekte des Gehens auf die eigene Gesundheit sowie die Umwelt und weisen auf historische Besonderheiten in den beiden Stadtteilen hin. Der neue Rundweg ist so angelegt, dass jeder eine individuell lange Wegstrecke wÃ¤hlen kann. Beim Laufen der gesamten Stecke wird die empfohlene Anzahl von 10.000 Schritten am Tag erreicht. Geplant und entwickelt wurde der Â»GehsundheitspfadÂ« vom Forschungsverbund Public Health Sachsen an der TU Dresden zusammen mit dem Gesundheitsamt. Die Inhalte der Lehrtafeln erarbeitete das Projektteam gemeinsam mit engagierten Senioren des DRK-Seniorenzentrums Impuls. Weitere Infos hier: www.dresden.de/gesundheitspfad Ab heute (25. August) gibt es einen neuen Gesundheitspfad durch die beiden Stadtteile Trachau und Pieschen-Nord/Trachenberge. Auf circa sechs Kilometern informieren zwÃ¶lf Lehrtafeln Ã¼ber die positiven Effekte des Gehens auf die eigene Gesundheitâ€¦

Tragischer Verkehrsunfall

Schwarze Pumpe. Am Dienstagmorgen ist es auf der BundesstraÃŸe?97 im Spremberger Ortsteil Schwarze Pumpe im Landkreis Spee-NeiÃŸe- Kreis zu einem schweren Verkehrsunfall gekommen. Gegen 4.45 Uhr stieÃŸ ein PKW-Fahrer mit seinem Fahrzeug auf der Ampelkreuzung B?97?/?B156 in Schwarze Pumpe mit einem Lkw zusammen. Der 32-jÃ¤hrige Autofahrer wurde dabei in seinem Fahrzeug eingeklemmt und erlag noch am Unfallort seinen schweren Verletzungen. Die kriminalpolizeilichen Ermittlungen zur Unfallursache und dem genauen Unfallhergang wurden durch einen SachverstÃ¤ndigen der DEKRA unterstÃ¼tzt. Bis zum Abschluss der Bergung der beiden am Unfall beteiligten Fahrzeuge war die BundesstraÃŸe 97 an der Unfallstelle bis zur Mittagszeit voll gesperrt. 15 Kameraden der Feuerwehr Spremberg Stadtkern waren mit einem ELW, RÃ¼stwagen und LÃ¶schgruppenfahrzeug vor Ort. Der Rettungsdienst war mit einen Rettungstransportwagen und Notarzteinsatzfahrzeug.Am Dienstagmorgen ist es auf der BundesstraÃŸe?97 im Spremberger Ortsteil Schwarze Pumpe im Landkreis Spee-NeiÃŸe- Kreis zu einem schweren Verkehrsunfall gekommen. Gegen 4.45 Uhr stieÃŸ ein PKW-Fahrer mit seinem Fahrzeug auf der Ampelkreuzungâ€¦

