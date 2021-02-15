Wir sind Frohnaturen â€“ trotz Corona

After You Tell Us, "Please Thesis On Service Marketing for Me" Our Experts will Ensure Your Happiness with Top-Quality Work. Our professional team consists of Herr Krause, pandemiebedingt geht auch im Karneval derzeit nichts. Was machen Sie denn am Rosenmontag?

Robert Krause: Ich werde mich abends vor den Fernseher setzen, mal schauen, was da medial in Sachen Karneval geboten wird. Ist für mich das erste Mal, dass ich überhaupt am Rosenmontag zuhause bin.

Wie haben Sie zu Vor-Corona-Zeiten diesen Tag verbracht?

Ich habe mir immer ein paar Tage freigenommen, von Rosenmontag bis Aschermittwoch. Montags haben wir unseren Umzugswagen abgebaut, mit dem wir am Wochenende zuvor bei den UmzÃ¼gen in Radeburg und KÃ¶nigsbrÃ¼ck dabei waren. Abends sind wir zu befreundeten Vereinen gefahren, um dort zu feiern.

Das fällt ja dieses Mal flach. Wie ist derzeit die Stimmung im Verein?

Salopp gesagt, sind wir alle schon etwas traurig, dass wir nicht feiern dÃ¼rfen. Unsere erste offizielle Veranstaltung hÃ¤tte Ende Januar stattfinden sollen, stattdessen haben wir einige lustige BeitrÃ¤ge in den sozialen Medien gepostet. Das kam gut an. Wir wollen so zeigen, dass wir noch da sind.

Trübe Zeiten sind das derzeit für Sie und Ihre Zunftkollegen.

Das kann mal wohl sagen. Aber wir sind Frohnaturen, wenn ich das einmal so sagen darf, wir lassen uns von nichts unterkriegen. AuÃŸerdem haben wir als Karnevalisten auch einen Auftrag zu erfÃ¼llen, sozusagen eine Mission.

Hoffentlich keine »Mission impossible«.

(Lacht) Nein, nein. Karneval ist Brauchtumspflege, und dazu gehÃ¶rt, dass wir die Menschen in der nÃ¤rrischen Zeit aufmuntern, sie vom Alltag ablenken. Das ist gerade in dieser Zeit wichtig.

Da muss man sich also um Sie, um den LCC keine Sorgen machen. In dieser Corona-Zeit neigen viele Menschen zu Depressionen, Karnevalisten sind da ja, weil sie soviel Humorpotential haben, sicher dagegen gefeit, oder?

Ich will das nicht verallgemeinern, weil die Situation jeden ganz unterschiedlich trifft. Aber man kann schon sagen, dass wir Karnevalisten lebenslustige Menschen sind und auch bleiben, trotz Corona.

Diese Fünfte Jahreszeit wäre für den LCC eine besondere gewesen: Es ist die 45. Session. Ihre Galaveranstaltung mussten sie absagen. Werden Sie das Jubiläum im Laufe dieses Jahres nachfeiern?

Das kann ich noch nicht sagen, ist alles offen. Ich hoffe sehr, dass der LCC im Herbst wieder da sein wird, und das nicht nur virtuell.