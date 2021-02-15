Wir sind Frohnaturen â€“ trotz Corona

Impfausweis weg: Und nun?

Novemberhilfen: 80 Prozent ausgezahlt

Termine fÃ¼r Kinderchor Online-Proben

Musicalfans aufgepasst

Pflegemanagerin des Jahres

Niederlage beim Spitzenreiter

Dresden. Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen haben einen zweiten Sieg am Wochenende verpasst. Beim unangefochtenen TabellenfÃ¼hrer der DEL2, den Kassel Huskies, musste sich die Mannschaft von Trainer Andreas Brockmann mit 2:4 geschlagen geben. Roope Ranta und Evan Trupp trafen fÃ¼r die EislÃ¶wen. Im Tor begann Riku Helenius. Zu Beginn des Spiels waren die Dresdner direkt in der Defensive gefordert. Kassel begann im Stil eines Spitzenreiters und baute Druck auf. Dem hielten die EislÃ¶wen zunÃ¤chst Stand, verpassten daraufhin aber aus ihren zwei Ãœberzahlsituationen Kapital zu schlagen. Wie es gehen kann, zeigten die Huskies. Lukas Laub und Ryan Olsen brachten die Gastgeber im ersten Drittel mit zwei Powerplay-Treffern in FÃ¼hrung. Im zweiten Drittel spielten beide Teams auf AugenhÃ¶he, beide TorhÃ¼ter konnten sich mit guten Paraden auszeichnen. Wie aus dem Nichts fiel das 0:3 aus Dresdner Sicht. Derek Dinger befÃ¶rderte den Puck von der blauen Linie in Richtung Tor, wo die Scheibe den Weg vorbei an Helenius fand. Dem EislÃ¶wen-Keeper wurde die Sicht genommen. UnglÃ¼cklich agierte Helenius in der 43. Minute, als er hinter dem eigenen Tor einen Fehlpass spielte. Kassel nahm das Geschenk an und Valentin erzielte den vierten Treffer fÃ¼r die Hessen. Nick Jordan Vieregge ersetzte daraufhin Helenius. Im Schlussabschnitt verwaltete Kassel den deutlichen Vorsprung und wurde dafÃ¼r beinahe noch bestraft. In Ãœberzahl konnte Roope Ranta das 1:4 erzielen und Evan Trupp legte nur neun Sekunden spÃ¤ter mit dem 2:4 nach. Die EislÃ¶wen drÃ¤ngten weiter, aber Kassel verteidigte die FÃ¼hrung bis zur Schlusssirene. Andreas Brockmann, Cheftrainer Dresdner EislÃ¶wen: â€žKassel ist die beste Mannschaft der Liga. Wenn du gegen sie etwas reiÃŸen willst, dann muss die Bereitschaft da sein. Die hat uns im ersten Drittel gefehlt. Zu Beginn des 2. Drittels hatten wir ein paar gute Chancen, schieÃŸen aber zu wenig auf das Tor. Wenn du nach zwei Dritteln 0:4 zurÃ¼ck bist, wird es natÃ¼rlich schwer. Die letzten zehn zwÃ¶lf Minuten im Spiel hatten wir unseren Flow gefunden. Ich hÃ¤tte mir das fÃ¼r das ganze Spiel gewÃ¼nscht. Wir mÃ¼ssen daraus lernen und es am Dienstag besser machen.â€œ Am Dienstag, 16. Februar, 19.30 Uhr, empfangen die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen die Bayreuth Tigers. (pm/Dresdner EislÃ¶wen)Die Dresdner EislÃ¶wen haben einen zweiten Sieg am Wochenende verpasst. Beim unangefochtenen TabellenfÃ¼hrer der DEL2, den Kassel Huskies, musste sich die Mannschaft vonâ€¦

Kauft regional!

Bautzen. Der Innenstadtverein Bautzen hat in Kooperation mit der Stadt Bautzen und der Beteiligungs- und Betriebsgesellschaft eine gemeinsame Kampagne namens â€žKauft regionalâ€œ ins Leben gerufen. DafÃ¼r wurden heute die Banner zur Kampagne auf der FriedensbrÃ¼cke aufgehÃ¤ngt. Die 16 blauen und acht weiÃŸen Banner fallen beim Ãœberqueren der BrÃ¼cke sofort auf und kÃ¶nnen nicht Ã¼bersehen werden. Neben dem Aufruf: â€žKauft regional!â€œ, dass das Ziel hat regionale HÃ¤ndler zu unterstÃ¼tzen, wird auch auf das Angebot des â€žClick & Collectâ€œ hingewiesen, welches ab kommenden Montag in Sachsen gilt und von Kunden in Anspruch genommen werden kann. Der Innenstadtverein mÃ¶chte mit dieser Aktion viele Menschen erreichen, und hofft damit, den lokalen Handel anzukurbeln. Der Innenstadtverein Bautzen hat in Kooperation mit der Stadt Bautzen und der Beteiligungs- und Betriebsgesellschaft eine gemeinsame Kampagne namens â€žKauft regionalâ€œ ins Leben gerufen. DafÃ¼r wurden heute die Banner zur Kampagne auf der FriedensbrÃ¼ckeâ€¦

TatverdÃ¤chtiger Tunesier bei Flucht verletzt

Dresden. Als die Polizei den seit 4. Januar per Haftbefehl gesuchten 25-JÃ¤hrigen festnehmen wollen, springt der vom Balkon und bricht sich die HÃ¼fte. Jetzt steht er im Krankenhaus unter Polizeibewachung.

ACHTUNG: Warnung vor Dachlawinen

MeiÃŸen. GefÃ¤hrliche Schneemassen und Eiszapfen drohen von oben abzufallen. Winterdienst in vollem Einsatz. Aufgrund der aktuellen Witterungsbedingungen kann es im gesamten Stadtgebiet zum Abgang von Dachlawinen kommen. Zwar sind die meisten HÃ¤user mit Schneefanggittern ausgestattet, dennoch besteht durch die enormen Schneemassen auf den HausdÃ¤chernâ€¦
Wir sind Frohnaturen â€“ trotz Corona

Lomnitz. Rosenmontag ist fÃ¼r Karnevalisten der HÃ¶hepunkt der Session. Aufgrund des Lockdowns fÃ¤llt dieser Tag aus. Ein GesprÃ¤ch mit Robert Krause, PrÃ¤sident des Lomnitzer Carnevals Club e.V..

Impressionen vom Lomnitzer Karneval zu Vor-Corona-Zeiten. Foto: privat
Impressionen vom Lomnitzer Karneval zu Vor-Corona-Zeiten. Foto: privat

Ich habe mir immer ein paar Tage freigenommen, von Rosenmontag bis Aschermittwoch. Montags haben wir unseren Umzugswagen abgebaut, mit dem wir am Wochenende zuvor bei den UmzÃ¼gen in Radeburg und KÃ¶nigsbrÃ¼ck dabei waren. Abends sind wir zu befreundeten Vereinen gefahren, um dort zu feiern.

Salopp gesagt, sind wir alle schon etwas traurig, dass wir nicht feiern dÃ¼rfen. Unsere erste offizielle Veranstaltung hÃ¤tte Ende Januar stattfinden sollen, stattdessen haben wir einige lustige BeitrÃ¤ge in den sozialen Medien gepostet. Das kam gut an. Wir wollen so zeigen, dass wir noch da sind.

Das kann mal wohl sagen. Aber wir sind Frohnaturen, wenn ich das einmal so sagen darf, wir lassen uns von nichts unterkriegen. AuÃŸerdem haben wir als Karnevalisten auch einen Auftrag zu erfÃ¼llen, sozusagen eine Mission.

(Lacht) Nein, nein. Karneval ist Brauchtumspflege, und dazu gehÃ¶rt, dass wir die Menschen in der nÃ¤rrischen Zeit aufmuntern, sie vom Alltag ablenken. Das ist gerade in dieser Zeit wichtig.

Ich will das nicht verallgemeinern, weil die Situation jeden ganz unterschiedlich trifft. Aber man kann schon sagen, dass wir Karnevalisten lebenslustige Menschen sind und auch bleiben, trotz Corona.

Das kann ich noch nicht sagen, ist alles offen. Ich hoffe sehr, dass der LCC im Herbst wieder da sein wird, und das nicht nur virtuell.

Bautzen

Filmemacher von morgen gesucht

LÃ¼bbenau/Spreewald. Am 29. Januar endete in LÃ¼bbenau die 2021er Ausgabe des grÃ¶ÃŸten Brandenburger Kinderfilmfestes â€“ digital und genauso erfolgreich wie in den vergangenen Jahren. Vom 22. bis 29. Januar wurden fÃ¼nf Spielfilme fÃ¼r Kinder und Jugendliche gezeigt. Darunter Â»Unheimlich perfekte FreundeÂ«, Â»Fritzi - eine WendewundergeschichteÂ«, Â»Mein Freund, die GiraffeÂ« und Â»Sophie Scholl- Die letzten TageÂ«. Mit dem Film Â»WintertochterÂ« - Gewinner des Deutschen Filmpreises 2012 in der Kategorie Â»Bester Kinder- und JugendfilmÂ« und vielfach international ausgezeichnet - endete das erstmals nur in rein digitaler Form, grÃ¶ÃŸte Filmfestival fÃ¼r Kinder und Jugendliche im Land Brandenburg am 29. Januar. Aus dem Studio der AWO Medienbildung JIM Brandenburg SÃ¼d in LÃ¼bbenau, wurde auch das Rahmenprogramm mit abschlieÃŸenden Filmbesprechungen live Ã¼bertragen. Mehr als 250 Teilnehmer und eine lange Liste mit tollen Feedbacks in der Hand, bescheinigen dem Â»Kinderfilmfest LÃ¼bbenau digitalÃ©Â« einen groÃŸen Erfolg. Â»Wir werden diesen Weg weiter beschreiten. Sowohl der FilmSeenSommer als Kino im lÃ¤ndlichen Raum, als auch das J I M Filmfestival in LÃ¼bbenau im September stehen vor der TÃ¼r. Auch dabei werden wir digitale Angebote an Kinder und junge Menschen in SÃ¼dbrandenburg richten. Schon heute suchen wir die jungen Filmemacher von morgen. Bis zum 31. MÃ¤rz lÃ¤uft unsere Kurzfilm-Challenge fÃ¼r jeden Interessierten. Wir wollen Kinder und Jugendliche dazu motivieren, ihren Kulturbetrieb selbst zu gestalten und bieten Workshops und Wandertage an, bei denen wir dazu anleiten, selbst Filme zu drehen. NatÃ¼rlich auch in digitaler Form.Â«, so Dirk Blaschke von der AWO Medienbildung JIM Brandenburg SÃ¼d. Kinderfilmfest Anmeldungen/Infos: AWO Medienbildung JIM Brandenburg-SÃ¼d (Alexander-von-Humboldt-StraÃŸe 43 in 03222 LÃ¼bbenau)0177/ 3840923jim@awo-bb-sued.de  Instagram/Internet: Interessierte erhalten aktuelle Infos Ã¼ber Angebote, Leistungen und Kontaktdaten auf Instagram @awo.ja_osl sowie der Unternehmensseite www.jim.awo-bb-sued.de.Am 29. Januar endete in LÃ¼bbenau die 2021er Ausgabe des grÃ¶ÃŸten Brandenburger Kinderfilmfestes â€“ digital und genauso erfolgreich wie in den vergangenen Jahren. Vom 22. bis 29. Januar wurden fÃ¼nf Spielfilme fÃ¼r Kinder und Jugendliche gezeigt.â€¦

