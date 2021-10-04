ZusÃ¤tzliche Impftermine

Um noch mehr Einwohnern im Landkreis Bautzen ein Impfangebot machen zu kÃ¶nnen, werden an zwei zusÃ¤tzlichen Terminen in zwei Einkaufszentren in Bautzen und Hoyerswerda Spontan-Impfungen angeboten. Diese Termine werden von jeweils einem Impfteam durchgefÃ¼hrt. Weitere Oktober Termine sind in Planung.

05.10.2021 von 10.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

07.10.2021 von 10.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

09.10.2021 von 10.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

05.10.2021 von 11.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

07.10.2021 von 11.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

DRK Ortsverein Wilthen, Zittauer Str. 12, 02681 Wilthen, 06.10.2021 von 11.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

Gemeinde Sohland a. d. Spree, Pachterhof, Hauptstr. 148, 02689 Sohland a. d. Spree, 09.10.2021 von 10.00 Uhr bis 16.00 Uhr