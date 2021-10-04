ZusÃ¤tzliche Impftermine

Neues Domizil fÃ¼r Senioren Ã¶ffnet

WeinbÃ¶hla. Der Bau der neuen Senioren-Wohnanlage auf der Dresdner StraÃŸe in WeinbÃ¶hla ist auf der Zielgeraden. Entstanden sind 42 Mietwohnungen und eine BegenungsstÃ¤tte. Am 12. Oktober findet ein Tag der offenen TÃ¼r statt.

Neue QuarantÃ¤neregeln fÃ¼r Kontaktpersonen

Bautzen. Infizierte Personen mÃ¼ssen sich nach wie vor fÃ¼r 14 Tage absondern.Die Regeln fÃ¼r durch das Gesundheitsamt angeordnete QuarantÃ¤nen im Landkreis Bautzen haben sich geÃ¤ndert. Es wurde ein vereinfachtes gestuftes Verfahren zur Kontaktpersonennachverfolgung vom Freistaat Sachsen eingefÃ¼hrt. Der Freistaat folgt damitâ€¦

500. Baby in Hoyerswerda geboren

Hoyerswerda. Marlon Lio heiÃŸt das 500. Baby des Jahres 2021 im Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum. Der neue ErdenbÃ¼rger ist am 29. September um 17:36 Uhr auf die Welt gekommen. Mit einem Startgewicht von 3.625 g und einer LÃ¤nge von 52 cm macht er sich nun auf ins Leben. Seine Eltern Michelle und Janik aus Neupetershain sind sehr glÃ¼cklich und hatten sich ganz bewusst dafÃ¼r entschieden, ihr erstes Kind im Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum in Hoyerswerda auf die Welt zu bringen. FÃ¼r alle werdenden Eltern gibt es seit dem Sommer wieder die Eltern-Info-Abende. Diese finden jeden 2. Montag im Monat statt. Die Ã„rzte und Hebammen der Klinik fÃ¼r GynÃ¤kologie und Geburtshilfe informieren dabei Ã¼ber die Geburtsangebote im Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum und die AblÃ¤ufe auf der Wochenstation. Los geht es immer um 19.00 Uhr und endet gegen 20.30 Uhr. Bereits ab 18 Uhr stehen die Fotografen von â€žBabySmileâ€œ im Konferenzraum â€žKrabatâ€œ, einem sichtgeschÃ¼tzten Bereich, zur VerfÃ¼gung. NÃ¤chster Termin ist der 11. Oktober 2021. Der Eintritt ist selbstverstÃ¤ndlich kostenfrei.Marlon Lio heiÃŸt das 500. Baby des Jahres 2021 im Lausitzer Seenland Klinikum. Der neue ErdenbÃ¼rger ist am 29. September um 17:36 Uhr auf die Welt gekommen. Mit einem Startgewicht von 3.625 g und einer LÃ¤nge von 52 cm macht er sich nun auf ins Leben.â€¦

"Einfach aufrunden"

Dresden. In den Netto-Filialen in Dresden und dem Umland kÃ¶nnen Kunden ab 4. Oktober Sportvereine aus der Region unterstÃ¼tzen â€" mit Pfand- oder Kassenspenden.

Semperoper: Zwei neue ThemenfÃ¼hrungen

Dresden. Â»Mauerfall und Wiedervereinigung - Semperoper im UmbruchÂ« und Â»Wie kommt die Oper auf die BÃ¼hneÂ« heiÃŸen zwei neue ThemenfÃ¼hrungen in der Semperoper.

Toller Sieg fÃ¼r MeiÃŸens SchÃ¼ler

MeiÃŸen. Nachhaltiges Thema ganz Â»easyÂ«: Videoproduktion bringt MeiÃŸner SchÃ¼lern den ersten Platz. David und Laurenz, zwei SchÃ¼ler des SÃ¤chsischen Landesgymnasiums Sankt Afra zu MeiÃŸen, haben den ersten Platz im Videowettbewerb Â»b@s videochallengeÂ« erreicht. Zu den ersten Gratulantinnen gehÃ¶rte Elke BÃ¼denbender, Ehefrau des deutschenâ€¦

Weihnachtszirkus mit Genuss-Manege

Dresden. Nach der verordneten Zwangspause 2020 kehrt der Dresdner Weihnachtscircus in diesem Winter wieder zurÃ¼ck. Vom 15. Dezember bis 2. Januar wird es 40 Vorstellungen geben.

Polizei auf Twitter-Marathon

Sachsen. Am 1. Oktober gibt die sÃ¤chsische Polizei Einblicke in das Einsatzgeschehen. 12 Stunden lang werden die Beamten ihren Polizeialltag teilen â€" auf Twitter.

Mobibikes zum Semesterstart

Dresden. Zum Start des neuen Semesters am 11. Oktober an der TU Dresden kÃ¶nnen Studierende gleich an zwei MobiPunkten auf die gelben RÃ¤der zurÃ¼ckgreifen. Die DVB AG und die TU Dresden schlossen dafÃ¼r eine neue Kooperationsvereinbarung ab.

pm/asl

ZusÃ¤tzliche Impftermine

Bautzen. In Einkaufszentren in Bautzen und Hoyerswerda, sowie in Wilthen und Sohland a.d. Spree werden zusÃ¤tzliche Impftermine angeboten.

In Bautzen, Hoyerswerda, Wilthen und Sohland a.d. Spree gibt es zusÃ¤tzliche Impftermine.
In Bautzen, Hoyerswerda, Wilthen und Sohland a.d. Spree gibt es zusÃ¤tzliche Impftermine.

Um noch mehr Einwohnern im Landkreis Bautzen ein Impfangebot machen zu kÃ¶nnen, werden an zwei zusÃ¤tzlichen Terminen in zwei Einkaufszentren in Bautzen und Hoyerswerda Spontan-Impfungen angeboten. Diese Termine werden von jeweils einem Impfteam durchgefÃ¼hrt. Weitere Oktober Termine sind in Planung.

KornmarktCenter Bautzen:
05.10.2021 von 10.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr
07.10.2021 von 10.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr
09.10.2021 von 10.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

LausitzCenter Hoyerswerda:
05.10.2021 von 11.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr
07.10.2021 von 11.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

Gemeinden im Landkreis:
DRK Ortsverein Wilthen, Zittauer Str. 12, 02681 Wilthen, 06.10.2021 von 11.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

Gemeinde Sohland a. d. Spree, Pachterhof, Hauptstr. 148, 02689 Sohland a. d. Spree, 09.10.2021 von 10.00 Uhr bis 16.00 Uhr

Bautzen