StadtfÃ¼hrer fÃ¼r Bautzen gesucht

Sich einfach nur in der Stadtgeschichte auszukennen, reicht bei weitem nicht aus, um eines StadtfÃ¼hrers wÃ¼rdig zu sein. Denn neben der ausgeprÃ¤gten Ortskunde geht es bei der StadtfÃ¼hrung hauptsÃ¤chlich darum, wie die Geschichte den ZuhÃ¶rern erzÃ¤hlt wird und welche Fakten besonders interessant sind.

All diese Kniffe und Tricks kÃ¶nnen erlernt werden. Die Kreisvolkshochschule Bautzen bietet dazu einen dualen Kurs in Theorie und Praxis an. Der Theoriekurs soll bis Ende des Jahres gehen, die praktische Ausbildung dauert bis Mai nÃ¤chsten Jahres an.

Alle diejenigen, die Interesse an einem Stadtführerkurs haben, dürfen an der Auftaktveranstaltung teilnehmen. Diese findet am 22. September um 17 Uhr in den Räumlichkeiten der Kreisvolkshochschule statt. Die Kreisvolkshochschule befindet sich am Postplatz 3. Dort werden auch Fragen zu Ausbildungsinhalten und den Kosten geklärt.

Bei weiteren Fragen stehen folgende Ansprechpartner zur Verfügung:

* Tourist-Information Bautzen-BudyÅ¡in

* Hauptmarkt 1

* Telefon: 03591/42016

* E-Mail: touristinfo@bautzen.de

* Kreisvolkshochschule Bautzen

* Postplatz 3

* Tel.: 03591/272290

* E-Mail: elke.burkhardt@kvhsbautzen.de