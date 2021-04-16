Rad mit "baulichen VerÃ¤nderungen"

Neuer Stellvertreter des Pirnaer OB

Pirna. Glashütte muss sich nun unerwartet einen neuen Bürgermeister suchen, spätestens, wenn Anfang Juli 2021 Markus Dreßler (CDU) seinen Schreibtisch im Rathaus geräumt hat. Das langjährige Glashütter Stadtoberhaupt wird Beigeordneter für Stadtentwicklung, Bauen und Schulen sowie als Bürgermeister Stellvertreter des Oberbürgermeisters in Pirna. In geheimer Abstimmung während einer Sondersitzung haben die Stadträte der Sandsteinstadt den 45-jährigen Lokalpolitiker mit deutlicher Mehrheit gewählt. Von den insgesamt 26 Stadträten votierten 18 für Dreßler. Acht stimmten für Steffen Caspar, Amtsleiter für Soziales, Schulen und Jugend in der Großen Kreisstadt Freital, den zweiten Bewerber, der es in einem Auswahlverfahren unter insgesamt 19 Kandidaten in die Endrunde geschafft hatte. Der Diplom-Verwaltungswirt wurde 1976 in Freital geboren, ist Vater von vier Kindern und wohnt mit seiner Familie in Schlottwitz. Er ist seit 22 Jahren kommunalpolitisch aktiv und seit 17 Jahren Bürgermeister. Markus Dreßler löst Anfang Juli 2021 Eckhard Lang ab. Der 63-jährige Pirnaer war mit Unterbrechung von 2008 bis 2014 seit 1990 erster Stellvertreter des Oberbürgermeisters und Beigeordneter in der Elbestadt. Er beendet diese Tätigkeit zum 30. Juni mit Ablauf seiner Amtszeit und stand für eine Wiederwahl nicht

GlÃ¤serne Manufaktur fÃ¼r Besucher wieder offen

Dresden. Nach mehrmonatiger Schließzeit öffnet die Gläserne Manufaktur ab 17. April ihre Türen wieder. Eine direkte Begehung der Fertigung ist derzeit für Gäste aber noch nicht möglich.

Sportcenter Oppach: Wir brauchen Sport

Oppach. Das Oppacher Sportcenter Bushido beteiligt sich an der Initiative Wir brauchen Sport, will so auch in der Region auf die Lage der Sportstudios aufmerksam machen. Die Initiative fordert das Ende des Sport-Lockdowns.

#bookface: Fotos fÃ¼r Bibo-Kalender

Dresden. Die Städtischen Bibliotheken Dresden wollen erstmals einen Kalender herausgeben und suchen dafür tolle Schnappschüsse zum Motto #bookface  Und so geht's: Buchcover vor Gesicht, Landschaft, Dinge oder Tiere halen  und damit neue Menschen und Realitäten erschaffen. Die besten Ideen werden im Sommer im Foyer der Zentralbibliothek im Kulturpalast ausgestellt und später in der Galerie der

Welche Orte sollen aufs Lausitz-Monopoly?

Bautzen. Mehr als 5.000 Menschen haben ihre Ideen für die Gestaltung der Monopoly Edition Lausitz bei den Spieleentwicklern eingereicht. So sind seit der ersten Präsentation im Februar mehr als 130 Lausitzer Orte und Gemeinden zusammengekommen. Neben den großen und bekannten Städten wie Cottbus, Bautzen und Görlitz sind auch kleinere Orte wie Gablenz, Kottmar oder Rammenau im Rennen um einen Platz auf dem Spielbrett dabei. Ebenfalls vorgeschlagen wurden zahlreiche Sehenswürdigkeiten und Kartentexte. Dazu zählen »Klassiker« wie die Ortenburg in Bautzen oder die Zittauer Schmalspurbahn und »Geheimtipps« wie das Elektroporzellanmuseum Margarethenhütte oder die Holzhäuser in Niesky. »Wir sind überwältigt von der Resonanz der Lausitzerinnen und Lausitzer. Egal ob über unsere Website, über Facebook oder per Post: Viele Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner der Lausitz haben mitgemacht und tolle und witzige Ideen entwickelt«, sagt Florian Freitag von der Agentur polar 1, die das Spiel entwickelt. Jetzt können die Lausitzer darüber entscheiden, welche der mehr als 130 vorgeschlagenen Orte und Gemeinden es tatsächlich aufs Spielfeld schaffen. Nur für 22 Orte ist Platz. Bis zum 30. April kann auf der Website www.lausitz-spiele.de abgestimmt werden. Jeder hat genau drei Stimmen und kann täglich einmal abstimmen. »Welche Orte es dann tatsächlich aufs Spielfeld geschafft haben, wird zur Präsentation des Spiels in einigen Monaten feststehen«, ergänzt Florian Freitag. Gemeinsam mit Partnern aus der Lausitz wird bis dahin an der Gestaltung des Spiels gearbeitet. So sollen unter anderem bekannte Sehenswürdigkeiten und Fotomotive der Lausitz auf Spielkarton und Spielbrett abgebildet werden.

Â»Sterne des SportsÂ« 2021 gesucht

Südbrandenburg. Seit mittlerweile einem Jahr ist im Zuge der Pandemie das Sporttreiben in den Vereinen von Sportdeutschland überwiegend zum Erliegen gekommen. Einerseits zeigt sich der deutsche Sport solidarisch und hält angesichts der Coronakrise inne. Und dennoch ist viel geschehen: Trotz der Pandemie haben viele Vereine Verantwortung übernommen und mit Flexibilität und Kreativität versucht, Menschen durch Alternativen zum Vereinssportalltag in Bewegung zu halten. Diese wertvolle Arbeit soll nun belohnt werden. Seit dem 1. April sind alle Sportvereine in Deutschland wieder aufgerufen, sich für den »Oscar des Vereinssports« zu bewerben und mit ihrem besonderen gesellschaftlichen Engagement ins Rennen zu gehen. Der Deutsche Olympische Sportbund (DOSB) und die Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken werden erneut den freiwilligen Einsatz für das Gemeinwohl fördern und belohnen. Im gemeinsam initiierten Wettbewerb »Sterne des Sports« sind die Vereine aufgerufen, sich mit ihren vielfältigen Maßnahmen und gesellschaftlichen Projekten zu bewerben. Gesundheit, Bildung, Lebensfreude, Integration, Inklusion, Umweltschutz und spezielle Angebote für Kinder, Jugendliche oder Senioren sind mögliche Themenfelder. Das entsprechende Online-Formular finden Sportvereine auf den jeweiligen Webseiten der teilnehmenden Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken. Wer nicht weiß, welche Bank in seinem Umfeld zuständig ist, schaut einfach auf www.sterne-des-sports.de/vereine/bankensuche nach. Das Bewerbungsformular ist zusätzlich über www.sterne-des-sports.de/vereine/bewerbung erreichbar. Bundesweiter Bewerbungsschluss ist am 30. Juni. Mitmachen können alle Sportvereine, die unter dem Dach des DOSB organisiert sind, sprich: in einem Landessportbund/Landessportverband, in einem Spitzenverband oder einem Verband mit besonderen Aufgaben.

Spielzeug-Eisenbahn dreht letzte Runde

Coswig. Die Sonderausstellung „Einsteigen, bitte! – Mit der Spielzeugeisenbahn durch das Museum" ist noch bis zum 25. April in der Karrasburg zu sehen. Öffnungszeiten: Samstag/Sonntag: 14 bis 18 Uhr / Dienstag/Donnerstag: 12 bis 18 Uhr Anmeldung bitte telefonisch  unter 03523/66450 oder per Email: museum@stadt.coswig.de - aktuellen Negativtest und Maske mitbringen! Ab 8. Mai (bis zum 11. Juli) wird in der Karrasburg wieder Kunst gezeigt: Grafiken zur Radebeuler Kasperiade bieten einen kleinen Ausschnitt aus dem vielfältigen Schaffen der Radebeuler Malerin und Grafikerin Bärbel Kuntsche. Von 2004 bis 2014 entwarf Bärbel Kuntsche die Motive zur Bewerbung der Kasperiade. In ihren umfangreichen Skizzen von Figuren und amüsanten Szenen treffen bekannte Märchenfiguren aufeinander. Und der Kasper darf natürlich nicht fehlen. Eine Ausstellungseröffnung wird es voraussichtlich nicht geben.

ADFC startet wieder mit Radcodierung

Dresden. Die Fahrradverkaufszahlen steigen ungebrochen und so ist die Diebstahl-Abschreckung mittels Fahrradcodierung sehr gefragt. „In den letzten Wochen erreichten uns viele Anrufe, wann wir denn wieder codieren, denn traditionell nehmen wir das Codieren ja immer im Frühling wieder auf", so Edwin Seifert, Geschäftsführer des ADFC Dresden. „Um unseren Service auch in

BÃ¼rgerforum zum Sachsenbad

Dresden. Das Sachsenbad gilt als Musterbeispiel der Architektur der »Neuen Sachlichkeit« der späten 20er Jahre in Dresden. Doch leider steht das Haus seit Jahrzehnten leer und verfällt. Kommt jetzt Bewegung in die Sache? Der Stadtrat beschloss auf Antrag der Linken im März die Durchführung eines Bürgerforums zur Zukunft des Bades. Das findet nun am 19. April von 18 bis 20.30 Uhr in der Messe Dresden statt und wird als Livestream von Dresden Fernsehen übertragen. Ein Bürgerforum hat den Zweck, nach »dem gleichberechtigten Meinungsaustausch zwischen Bürgern, Stadträten und dem Oberbürgermeister« eine Empfehlung zu einem Vorhaben abzugeben. Die Bürgerinitiative »Endlich Wasser ins Sachsenbad« des Vereins Pro Pieschen e.V. hatte knapp 3.000 Unterschriften dafür gesammelt. Ein Gutachten der städtischen Stesad kommt zu verschiedenen Nutzungsvarianten des Bades (durch Privatbetreiber) als Gesundheitsbad, Gesundheitsbad/Schwimmbad sowie eigenständiges Schwimmbad.

as

Rad mit "baulichen VerÃ¤nderungen"

Das modifizierte Fahrrad. Foto: Polizei
Das modifizierte Fahrrad. Foto: Polizei

Während einer Streifenfahrt haben Beamte am Mittwochnachmittag in Radeberg eine ungewöhnliche Entdeckung gemacht. Am Zaun eines Grundstücks am Oberkircher Ring lehnte ein herrenloses Fahrrad. Dieses wies verschiedene bauliche Veränderungen auf. Offenbar hatte der Besitzer einen Treibstofftank, Zylinder, Motor und Auspuff angebaut.

Nur aufgrund einer fehlenden Kette war keine Kraftübertragung möglich. Die Polizisten stellten das Zweirad sicher und suchen nun Zeugen beziehungsweise den Eigentümer des Bikes. Hinweise nimmt das Polizeirevier Kamenz unter der Rufnummer 03578 352 - 0 oder jede andere Polizeidienststelle entgegen.

Bautzen

Radeberg. Während einer Streifenfahrt haben Beamte am Mittwochnachmittag in Radeberg eine ungewöhnliche Entdeckung gemacht. Am Zaun eines Grundstücks am Oberkircher Ring lehnte ein herrenloses Fahrrad. Dieses wies verschiedene bauliche Veränderungen auf. Offenbar hatte der Besitzer einen Treibstofftank, Zylinder, Motor und Auspuff angebaut. Nur aufgrund einer fehlenden Kette war keine Kraftübertragung möglich. Die Polizisten stellten das Zweirad sicher und suchen nun Zeugen beziehungsweise den Eigentümer des Bikes. Hinweise nimmt das Polizeirevier Kamenz unter der Rufnummer 03578 352 - 0 oder jede andere Polizeidienststelle entgegen.

Der Corona-Pandemie zum Trotz

Senftenberg. Die Pflegeschule im DRK-Bildungszentrum in Senftenberg suchte während der Corona-Pandemie und den damit verbundenen Schulschließungen nach kreativen Lösungsansätzen. »Unser Anspruch war es, keine Lehrplaninhalte ausfallen zu lassen. Deshalb suchten wir nach flexiblen, praktischen Lösungen«, erläutert Schulleiterin Katrin Sanne. An der Pflegeschule des DRK-Kreisverbands Lausitz habe man sich dabei auf die Möglichkeiten konzentriert, die den Schülern am meisten vertraut waren, nämlich webbasierte Cloudlösungen. Neben der Umstellung auf digitale Lerneinheiten und häusliche Arbeitsaufträge musste sich die Pflegeschule auch der Herausforderung stellen, dass viele Berufsschüler von ihren Ausbildungsträgern kurzfristig bei der Versorgung der Patienten und Bewohner gebraucht wurden. »Somit waren an die Flexibilität unserer Unterrichtsangebote extreme Anforderungen gestellt«, erzählt die Schulleiterin weiter. Das Team der Pflegeschule ermöglichte und koordinierte den digitalen Unterricht über Bildschirmpräsentationen, die von den Lehrkräften mit digitalen Audiobeiträgen ausgestaltet

