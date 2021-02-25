Hier wird im Landkreis Bautzen geblitzt

Einmal nicht aufgepasst, den Tacho Ã¼ber 50 km/h gehalten und schon lÃ¶st die Blitzeranlage aus. Das teure Passfoto gibt es gratis dazu. Im Landkreis Bautzen wurden letztes Jahr circa 2,36 Millionen Euro Einnahmen an mobilen oder fest installierten Geschwindigkeitsmessanlagen generiert. Mit rund 52.000 VerstÃ¶ÃŸen und einer durchschnittlichen Geldstrafe von 45 Euro sind die Zahlen aus dem Vorjahr gegenÃ¼ber 2019 leicht gestiegen.

14 Blitzer im Landkreis â€" keine weiteren geplant

Im Landkreis Bautzen gibt es insgesamt 14 fest installierte Blitzer. Auf Nachfrage beim Landratsamt sind derzeit keine weiteren Geschwindigkeitsmessanlagen geplant. Lediglich Ersatzbeschaffungen fÃ¼r eine Mastanlage und zwei Inneneinheiten sind nÃ¶tig, um die Anlagen technisch aufzurÃ¼sten. Das Investitionsvolumen wÃ¼rde circa 155.000 Euro betragen und muss noch durch den Kreistag genehmigt werden.

Blitzer in Putzkau auf Platz 1

Die Blitzeranlage in Putzkau hat im Landkreis Bautzen mit Abstand am hÃ¤ufigsten ausgelÃ¶st. Bei circa 5.500 geblitzten Fahrzeugen wurden Einnahmen von 105.000 Euro erzielt. Die Blitzeranlage in Plotzen hat am zweithÃ¤ufigsten ausgelÃ¶st. Bei 4.785 geblitzten Kraftfahrzeugen wurden 96.100 Euro eingenommen. Den dritten Platz belegt die Anlage in Rascha. Hier wurden circa 3.500 Fahrzeuge geblitzt und 57.300 Euro eingenommen. Die Geschwindigkeitsmessanlage, die am wenigsten ausgelÃ¶st hat, steht in Schirgiswalde. Insgesamt wurden 801 Fahrzeuge geblitzt und 12.500 Euro generiert. Die Einnahmen flieÃŸen in den Kreis-Haushalt ein.

Mit 135 km/h durch die Baustelle

Die hÃ¶chste gemessene GeschwindigkeitsÃ¼berschreitung wurde auf der S 100 zwischen Panschwitz-Kuckau und Siebitz in einer Baustelle gemessen. Bei erlaubten 50 km/h fuhr ein Autofahrer mit 135 Kilometer pro Stunde durch die Radarfalle. Konsequenz: 600 Euro Geldstrafe, drei Monate Fahrverbot und zwei Punkte in Flensburg.

Neben dem Ãœberschreiten der Geschwindigkeit, wurden auch Vergehen beim Benutzen eines elektronischen GerÃ¤tes oder beim Nichtanlegen des Sicherheitsgurtes ermittelt. 359 Verkehrsteilnehmer wurden mit dem Handy am Ohr erwischt und insgesamt 570 VerstÃ¶ÃŸe bei Personen geahndet, die keinen Sicherheitsgurt wÃ¤hrend der Fahrt angelegt hatten.

Hier stehen die mobilen Blitzer am hÃ¤ufigsten

Stadt Bautzen: Neukircher Str., Tzschirner StraÃŸe, Dr.-S.-Allende-StraÃŸe

Bischofswerda: Kamenzer StraÃŸe

Hochkirch: Karl-Marx-StraÃŸe

GroÃŸharthau OT Schmiedefeld: B 6 â€žDÃ¼rrer Fuchsâ€œ

Kamenz: Pulsnitzer StraÃŸe, Chr.-WeiÃŸmantel-StraÃŸe

Pulsnitz: Kamenzer StraÃŸe, GroÃŸrÃ¶hrsdorfer StraÃŸe, Bischofswerdaer StraÃŸe

Bernsdorf: NordstraÃŸe, Wiednitz GrÃ¼newalder StraÃŸe

Ottendorf-Okrilla: Radeberger StraÃŸe, Medingen Weixdorfer StraÃŸe

GroÃŸrÃ¶hrsdorf: Radeberger StraÃŸe, Bretnig Bischofswerdaer StraÃŸe

Lauta: Karl-Liebknecht-StraÃŸe, Friedrich-Engels-StraÃŸe

Lohsa: WeiÃŸkollm

Elsterheide: Bluno Dorfaue