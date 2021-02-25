Hier wird im Landkreis Bautzen geblitzt

Â»Mein Jahr 2020Â«

SÃ¼dbrandenburg. MinisterprÃ¤sident Dietmar Woidke lobt gemeinsam mit Bildungsministerin Britta Ernst einen Malwettbewerb zum Internationalen Kindertag am 1. Juni aus. Das traditionelle Kinderfest in der Potsdamer Staatskanzlei mit 100 Grundschulkindern muss aufgrund der anhaltenden Corona-Pandemie auch fÃ¼r 2021 abgesagt werden. Aufgerufen sind alle Brandenburger Kinder im Alter von sechs bis 12 Jahren. Unter dem Motto Â»Mein Jahr 2020Â« kÃ¶nnen Bilder in A4 oder A3 Format gestaltet werden. Die fertigen Kunstwerke mÃ¼ssen bis spÃ¤testens 12. MÃ¤rz â€“ versehen mit Namen, Alter und Anschrift â€“ in die Potsdamer Staatskanzlei (Staatskanzlei Brandenburg, Presseamt, Heinrich-Mann-Allee 107, 14473 Potsdam) gelangen. Eine Jury aus Mitarbeitenden der Staatskanzlei und des Bildungsministeriums sowie einem KunstpÃ¤dagogen wird die 21 schÃ¶nsten Bilder (drei je Alterskategorie) auswÃ¤hlen. 21 Tablets zu gewinnen Alle Teilnehmer erhalten als DankeschÃ¶n fÃ¼rs Mitmachen den Brandenburger Familienpass. Die Siegerkunstwerke werden in einer Ausstellung in der Potsdamer Staatskanzlei zu sehen sein, die pÃ¼nktlich zum Internationalen Kindertag am 1. Juni erÃ¶ffnet wird. Alle ausgestellten Bilder werden in einem Online-Album auf www.brandenburg.de ausgestellt.MinisterprÃ¤sident Dietmar Woidke lobt gemeinsam mit Bildungsministerin Britta Ernst einen Malwettbewerb zum Internationalen Kindertag am 1. Juni aus. Das traditionelle Kinderfest in der Potsdamer Staatskanzlei mit 100 Grundschulkindern muss aufgrundâ€¦

Bierstadtfest 2021: Termin unter Vorbehalt

Radeberg. Nachdem das Radeberger Bierstadtfest letztes Jahr ins Wasser fiel, soll es dieses Jahr stattfinden und zwar vom 16. bis 18. Juli. â€žInsbesondere nach dem pandemiebedingten Ausfall unseres Festes im Vorjahr haben wir uns die Entscheidung fÃ¼r das aktuelle Jahr keinesfalls leichtgemacht. Auf unterschiedliche Weise haben wir in den letzten zwÃ¶lf Monaten jedoch auch alle ein paarâ€¦

Cheerleader mit neuer Homepage

Riesa. Auch in der Lockdownzeit sind die Riesaer Cheerleader und ihr FÃ¶rderverein nicht untÃ¤tig. Neben dem Online-Training fÃ¼r die Sportler, haben sie sich jetzt auch eine neu gestaltete Homepage zugelegt. Unter www.riesaer-cheerleaderverein.de gibt es neue Fotos, Videos und viele Informationen zum Verein und seinen sportlichen Erfolgen. Ganz neu ist, dass es auch alle Informationen zum FÃ¶rderverein gibt. Ãœber die neue Website kann man ganz einfach Kontakt aufnehmen. Auch in der Lockdownzeit sind die Riesaer Cheerleader und ihr FÃ¶rderverein nicht untÃ¤tig. Neben dem Online-Training fÃ¼r die Sportler, haben sie sich jetzt auch eine neu gestaltete Homepage zugelegt. Unter www.riesaer-cheerleaderverein.de gibt es neueâ€¦

GroÃŸenhain & Mexiko singen gemeinsam

GroÃŸenhain. Vier gemeinsame Chorreisen mit Ã¼ber 40 Konzerten â€“ so sieht die enge Partnerschaft zwischen dem Â»Coro juvenil Domus ArtisÂ« und dem Jugendchor GroÃŸenhain-Reinersdorf-Ebersbach bis jetzt aus. Ein ganz neues Kapitel in den Beziehungen schlagen die Jugendlichen im Moment auf. Unter dem Motto Â»todo cambia â€“ alles flieÃŸtÂ« starten die fast 100 Teilnehmenden in eine digitale Begegnung, die bis in den Sommer hinein andauern wird. Â»In vier Themengruppen denken die Jugendlichen in GroÃŸenhain und Mexiko  Ã¼ber Aspekte des Mottos nach und artikulieren, wie sie VerÃ¤nderungen wahrnehmen und gestaltenÂ«, erklÃ¤rt Chorleiter Stefan JÃ¤nke. Ziel sei es, diese EindrÃ¼cke und Ansichten zu verÃ¶ffentlichen - auf verschiedene Art und Weise: z.B. am Ende zusammengefasst als Video, dass zur Amerika-Konferenz der Internationalen Gesellschaft fÃ¼r Musikerziehung im August ein Podium finden soll. Neben den Themen Soziales, Kunst und Traditionen haben sich die Jugendlichen auch das Thema Umwelt vorgenommen und treten damit nun an die Ã–ffentlichkeit. Â»Sie haben Herausforderungen entworfen, die in den kommenden zehn Wochen im Focus stehen sollen. Unter der Ãœberschrift Â»you must be the change you wish to see in the worldÂ« (Ausspruch von Mahatma Ghandi, zu deutsch: Â»Du musst der Wandel sein, den Du in der Welt zu erleben wÃ¼nschstÂ«) fordern die SÃ¤ngerInnen einander und auch alle anderen auf, die eigenen Gewohnheiten zu checken und testen, was man selbst verÃ¤ndern kann: Eine Woche lang streaming-Dienste zu meiden, den eignen Wasserverbrauch zu minimieren, oder MÃ¼ll zu vermeiden oder zu sammeln. Den Beginn machte in diesen Tagen die Â»vegetarische/vegane WocheÂ«: Die Herausforderungen werden Ã¼ber die social-Media-KanÃ¤le der ChÃ¶re und der SÃ¤ngerInnen publiziert â€“ Instagram: jugendchor.grh, Facebook: jugendchorGRE oder www.jugendchor.gymnasium-grossenhain.de. Vier gemeinsame Chorreisen mit Ã¼ber 40 Konzerten â€“ so sieht die enge Partnerschaft zwischen dem Â»Coro juvenil Domus ArtisÂ« und dem Jugendchor GroÃŸenhain-Reinersdorf-Ebersbach bis jetzt aus. Ein ganz neues Kapitel in den Beziehungen schlagen dieâ€¦

RÃ¼ckerstattung LÃ¤nderspieltickets

Sachsen. Eine Zulassung von Publikum bei LÃ¤nderspielen ist weiterhin nicht absehbar, daher hat sich der Deutsche Eishockey-Bund e.V. gemeinsam mit den Ausrichtern der geplanten Partien zu einer TicketrÃ¼ckerstattung entschlossen. Allen Zuschauern, die Eintrittskarten fÃ¼r die fÃ¼nf Heim-LÃ¤nderspiele der deutschen Eishockey-Nationalmannschaft im April/Mai 2020 erworben hatten, wird nun auf Wunsch der volle Kaufpreis zurÃ¼ckbezahlt. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte der DEB zunÃ¤chst mit den geplanten Austragungsorten eine Verschiebung des kompletten LÃ¤nderspielprogramms um zwÃ¶lf Monate vereinbart und damit eine bleibende GÃ¼ltigkeit der Tickets ermÃ¶glicht. Nachdem sich die Gesamtsituation in der Corona-Pandemie in diesem Punkt nicht entscheidend verÃ¤ndert hat, unterbreitet der Eishockey-Spitzenverband nun dieses Angebot. Da mittlerweile aber zusÃ¤tzlich auch eine weiterhin zunehmend ernste und bedenkliche Lage an der Eishockey-Basis und insbesondere im Eishockey-Nachwuchs entstanden ist, verbindet der DEB die MÃ¶glichkeit der TicketrÃ¼ckerstattung mit einer Alternative. Es steht jedem Karteninhaber frei, den Betrag fÃ¼r die erstandenen Tickets nicht zurÃ¼ckzufordern, sondern zugunsten des deutschen Eishockey-Nachwuchses oder Projekten vor Ort zu spenden. Nachdem die Euro Hockey Challenge mit den beabsichtigten Ausweichterminen fÃ¼r dieses Jahr abgesagt wurde, lÃ¤uft derzeit die Planung der WM-Vorbereitung. Die LÃ¤nderspiele im Vorfeld der WM 2021 in Riga/Lettland (21. Mai bis 6. Juni 2021) sollen bald feststehen. Da der DEB alle LÃ¤nderspiele in der laufenden Saison ohne Zuschauer plant, verlieren die Tickets fÃ¼r alle aufgefÃ¼hrten Spiele ihre GÃ¼ltigkeit. Folgende LÃ¤nderspiele 2020 sind von der Entscheidung betroffen:16. April â€“ Deutschland vs. Tschechien (in NÃ¼rnberg)18. April â€“ Deutschland vs. Tschechien (in Heilbronn)23. April â€“ Deutschland vs. Belarus (in Dresden)25. April â€“ Deutschland vs. Belarus (in Crimmitschau)5. Mai â€“ Deutschland vs. USA (in Mannheim) Verlegt auf 2021:15. April â€“ Deutschland vs. Tschechien (in NÃ¼rnberg)17. April â€“ Deutschland vs. Tschechien (in Heilbronn)22. April â€“ Deutschland vs. Belarus (in Crimmitschau)24. April â€“ Deutschland vs. Belarus (in Dresden)4. Mai â€“ Deutschland vs. USA (in Mannheim) Interims-Sportdirektor Christian KÃ¼nast: â€žWir hÃ¤tten uns gerne in ganz Deutschland vor Zuschauern prÃ¤sentiert und haben uns auf die Fans in Heilbronn und Crimmitschau gefreut, da wir dort sehr lange kein LÃ¤nderspiel bestritten haben. Die aktuelle Situation lÃ¤sst dies aber leider nicht zu. Wir hoffen, bald wieder die Gelegenheit zu bekommen, an allen Standorten LÃ¤nderspiele auszutragen und vor allem natÃ¼rlich dann wieder vor der groÃŸartigen Kulisse, die wir bei LÃ¤nderspielen gewohnt sind.â€œ Hier geht es zu den Formularen: https://www.deb-online.de/service/ticketing-april-mai-2020/ Eine Zulassung von Publikum bei LÃ¤nderspielen ist weiterhin nicht absehbar, daher hat sich der Deutsche Eishockey-Bund e.V. gemeinsam mit den Ausrichtern der geplantenâ€¦

Ein Â»WunschbaumÂ« vor dem GroÃŸen Haus

Cottbus. Vor dem GroÃŸen Haus des Staatstheaters Cottbus hat seit dieser Woche ein farbig-leuchtender Â»WunschbaumÂ« Wurzeln geschlagen. Und nicht nur das, ein groÃŸer gelber Wunschbriefkasten wartet drauf, von kleinen und groÃŸen Cottbuserinnen und Cottbuser, befÃ¼llt zu werden. Als Ort des Dialogs und des Austausches sendet die BÃ¼hne damit ein weiteres Signal in die Stadt. Gerade in diesen unwÃ¤gbaren Zeiten, wo der direkte Kontakt zwischen BÃ¼hne und Publikum nicht mÃ¶glich ist, will das Haus die Kommunikation mit der Ã–ffentlichkeit nicht abreiÃŸen lassen. Der Â»WunschbaumÂ« erÃ¶ffnet dafÃ¼r einen neuen Weg und schafft Raum fÃ¼r Phantasie und KreativitÃ¤t. So lÃ¤dt das Theater alle dazu ein, einen Wunsch ins Universum zu senden. Und auch wenn es die WÃ¼nsche nicht erfÃ¼llen kann, so soll den WÃ¼nschenden doch Hoffnung gemacht werden, dass mit dem Formulieren und dem Aufschreiben des Wunsches bereits ein erster Schritt zu dessen ErfÃ¼llung getan ist. Wer Lust hat, das Angebot des Theaters anzunehmen, kann seinen fertigen Wunschzettel ab sofort in den Wunschbriefkasten einwerfen. Die Zettel werden wetterfest gemacht und an den Ã„sten des Â»WunschbaumsÂ« in den Wind gehÃ¤ngt.Vor dem GroÃŸen Haus des Staatstheaters Cottbus hat seit dieser Woche ein farbig-leuchtender Â»WunschbaumÂ« Wurzeln geschlagen. Und nicht nur das, ein groÃŸer gelber Wunschbriefkasten wartet drauf, von kleinen und groÃŸen Cottbuserinnen und Cottbuser,â€¦

Keine HumorZone, kein HutBall

Dresden. Erneut oder besser immer noch macht Corona eine Strich durch die Rechnung von Veranstaltern."Lange pflegten wir in unserem BÃ¼ro das zarte PflÃ¤nzchen der Hoffnung, im MÃ¤rz, doch noch ein HumorZone-Festival auf die Beine stellen zu kÃ¶nnen. Leider mÃ¼ssen wir nun feststellen: Die Hoffnung stirbt zuletzt â€“ aber sie stirbt", sagt Katina Hauboldâ€¦

Wer bietet Click & Collect?

GÃ¶rlitz. Seit vergangener Woche erlaubt auch Sachsen Click & Collect. Aber wer bietet es im Landkreis GÃ¶rlitz eigentlich an? Online-Plattformen sollen fÃ¼r Ãœbersicht sorgen.

Sperrungen online einsehen

Radebeul. Seit einigen Jahren sind aktuelle StraÃŸensperrungen fÃ¼r das Stadtgebiet Radebeul Ã¼ber das Baustelleninformationssystem SPERRINFOS Sachsen auf der Radebeuler Internetseite einsehbar. Jetzt gibt es eine tabellarische Auflistung der betroffenen StraÃŸen, einschlieÃŸlich der EinschrÃ¤nkungen und des Zeitraumes. www.radebeul.de/Aktuelles/StraÃŸensperrungen.htmlSeit einigen Jahren sind aktuelle StraÃŸensperrungen fÃ¼r das Stadtgebiet Radebeul Ã¼ber das Baustelleninformationssystem SPERRINFOS Sachsen auf der Radebeuler Internetseite einsehbar. Jetzt gibt es eine tabellarische Auflistung der betroffenen StraÃŸen,â€¦
  1. Startseite
  2. Sachsen
  3. Bautzen
Sandro Paufler

Hier wird im Landkreis Bautzen geblitzt

Bautzen. Welche Blitzer haben im Landkreis am hÃ¤ufigsten ausgelÃ¶st? Wo stehen die meisten mobilen Geschwindigkeitsmessanlagen? Und wie hoch war die am hÃ¶chsten gemessene GeschwindigkeitsÃ¼berschreitung? Die Zahlen des Landratsamtes fÃ¶rdern interessante Fakten zutage.

Der Blitzer in Putzkau brachte letztes Jahr die meisten Einnahmen fÃ¼r den Landkreis Bautzen. Foto: spa
Der Blitzer in Putzkau brachte letztes Jahr die meisten Einnahmen fÃ¼r den Landkreis Bautzen. Foto: spa

Einmal nicht aufgepasst, den Tacho Ã¼ber 50 km/h gehalten und schon lÃ¶st die Blitzeranlage aus. Das teure Passfoto gibt es gratis dazu. Im Landkreis Bautzen wurden letztes Jahr circa 2,36 Millionen Euro Einnahmen an mobilen oder fest installierten Geschwindigkeitsmessanlagen generiert. Mit rund 52.000 VerstÃ¶ÃŸen und einer durchschnittlichen Geldstrafe von 45 Euro sind die Zahlen aus dem Vorjahr gegenÃ¼ber 2019 leicht gestiegen.

Research Papers In Nursing for all industries and experience levels. Start with a free CV review from one of our professional CV writers, for an interview winning CV. 14 Blitzer im Landkreis â€“ keine weiteren geplant

Im Landkreis Bautzen gibt es insgesamt 14 fest installierte Blitzer. Auf Nachfrage beim Landratsamt sind derzeit keine weiteren Geschwindigkeitsmessanlagen geplant. Lediglich Ersatzbeschaffungen fÃ¼r eine Mastanlage und zwei Inneneinheiten sind nÃ¶tig, um die Anlagen technisch aufzurÃ¼sten. Das Investitionsvolumen wÃ¼rde circa 155.000 Euro betragen und muss noch durch den Kreistag genehmigt werden.

However, Dissertation Sur Candides are not only a kind of art but also a great opportunity to revise the knowledge of students in a particular subject and a great chance to check their understanding of the topic. Nonetheless, a dissertation is also the most challenging and time-consuming assignment, given by your professor. Blitzer in Putzkau auf Platz 1

Die Blitzeranlage in Putzkau hat im Landkreis Bautzen mit Abstand am hÃ¤ufigsten ausgelÃ¶st. Bei circa 5.500 geblitzten Fahrzeugen wurden Einnahmen von 105.000 Euro erzielt. Die Blitzeranlage in Plotzen hat am zweithÃ¤ufigsten ausgelÃ¶st. Bei 4.785 geblitzten Kraftfahrzeugen wurden 96.100 Euro eingenommen. Den dritten Platz belegt die Anlage in Rascha. Hier wurden circa 3.500 Fahrzeuge geblitzt und 57.300 Euro eingenommen. Die Geschwindigkeitsmessanlage, die am wenigsten ausgelÃ¶st hat, steht in Schirgiswalde. Insgesamt wurden 801 Fahrzeuge geblitzt und 12.500 Euro generiert. Die Einnahmen flieÃŸen in den Kreis-Haushalt ein.

Our http://mulfingen.de/?ghostwriter-dissertations editors are English natives and had done their master’s from the University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore and have years of hands-on experience in dealing with various types of documents and thesis. Subject Experts to proofread any subject thesis . Our company vision is to become the top leading student Mit 135 km/h durch die Baustelle

Die hÃ¶chste gemessene GeschwindigkeitsÃ¼berschreitung wurde auf der S 100 zwischen Panschwitz-Kuckau und Siebitz in einer Baustelle gemessen. Bei erlaubten 50 km/h fuhr ein Autofahrer mit 135 Kilometer pro Stunde durch die Radarfalle. Konsequenz: 600 Euro Geldstrafe, drei Monate Fahrverbot und zwei Punkte in Flensburg.

Neben dem Ãœberschreiten der Geschwindigkeit, wurden auch Vergehen beim Benutzen eines elektronischen GerÃ¤tes oder beim Nichtanlegen des Sicherheitsgurtes ermittelt. 359 Verkehrsteilnehmer wurden mit dem Handy am Ohr erwischt und insgesamt 570 VerstÃ¶ÃŸe bei Personen geahndet, die keinen Sicherheitsgurt wÃ¤hrend der Fahrt angelegt hatten.

One of the peculiarities of our dissertation writing service is the dissertation formatting that we adopt to follow. While the dissertation formatting is in all ways complying with the requirements of the academies, we incorporate unique elements that make the dissertation standout from the rest and be unique. We have been able to do that only because of the experience that we have in providing excellent Assign Recruitments for students across the world, irrespective of the Hier stehen die mobilen Blitzer am hÃ¤ufigsten

Hire industry leading cheap http://www.erlebnisparadies.at/?nhs-essay-helps from most qualified and professional writers. We are recognized as top dissertation help company Stadt Bautzen: Neukircher Str., Tzschirner StraÃŸe, Dr.-S.-Allende-StraÃŸe

recommended you read - Why be concerned about the review? apply for the necessary guidance on the website modify the way you fulfill your homework Bischofswerda: Kamenzer StraÃŸe

Work with the Custom Papers Writing for Perfect Results. Our PhD writing team is the greatest advantage we have over other dissertation services. We handpicked the best writers with doctoral degrees, and we only assign them to orders that fall under their expertise. When you choose our dissertation writing service, you’ll work with an expert who has successfully gone through the same Hochkirch: Karl-Marx-StraÃŸe

Whenever you need help in doing assignment homework or you are worried thinking, “Can someone do my assignments for college", you can certainly get assignment writing help from us. If you have to do an assignment that you are not able to complete on time, you can simply ask us, “http://www.landkreistag-saarland.de/?argumentative-essay-smoking for me”. GroÃŸharthau OT Schmiedefeld: B 6 â€žDÃ¼rrer Fuchsâ€œ

In case if you are looking for somebody to help me with my class we’re the online Online Creative Writing Programs you may entrust to deal with important exams, Kamenz: Pulsnitzer StraÃŸe, Chr.-WeiÃŸmantel-StraÃŸe

So, customers will Online Professional Resume Writing Services Brampton written on a high level. Due to the timing rhythm of the students' life, it is much easier to make a "do my essay" order and pay for an essay instead of completing writing of the assignment independently. Today many students decide to pay someone to write an essay. The result is they pay for essay, give all instructions to the author, but receive not the order Pulsnitz: Kamenzer StraÃŸe, GroÃŸrÃ¶hrsdorfer StraÃŸe, Bischofswerdaer StraÃŸe

Essays Help Me best college essay editing service. Leont ev, legal services dissertation are writing a. N activity, consciousness Bernsdorf: NordstraÃŸe, Wiednitz GrÃ¼newalder StraÃŸe

Ph.D. a fantastic read, Master’s thesis, and other writing services will help you to get through this rough study period and make the experience easier and more comfortable. Sometimes it is hard to do everything on your own, so it’s only natural to trust some aspect or the whole work to professionals. Benefit from the Best Thesis Writing Services . If you see yourself achieving a Ottendorf-Okrilla: Radeberger StraÃŸe, Medingen Weixdorfer StraÃŸe

Custom Masters Level Essayss is a part of BookMyEssay. Everyone knows this name. We are providing top class assignment writing assistance including Academic Dissertation writing assistance to the international students. Our company has been involved in all types of academic research support services for years. GroÃŸrÃ¶hrsdorf: Radeberger StraÃŸe, Bretnig Bischofswerdaer StraÃŸe

Lauta: Karl-Liebknecht-StraÃŸe, Friedrich-Engels-StraÃŸe

Lohsa: WeiÃŸkollm

Elsterheide: Bluno Dorfaue

 

 

zurÃ¼ck nach oben Artikel drucken

Artikel kommentieren

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Bautzen

Cheerleader mit neuer Homepage

Riesa. Auch in der Lockdownzeit sind die Riesaer Cheerleader und ihr FÃ¶rderverein nicht untÃ¤tig. Neben dem Online-Training fÃ¼r die Sportler, haben sie sich jetzt auch eine neu gestaltete Homepage zugelegt. Unter www.riesaer-cheerleaderverein.de gibt es neue Fotos, Videos und viele Informationen zum Verein und seinen sportlichen Erfolgen. Ganz neu ist, dass es auch alle Informationen zum FÃ¶rderverein gibt. Ãœber die neue Website kann man ganz einfach Kontakt aufnehmen. Auch in der Lockdownzeit sind die Riesaer Cheerleader und ihr FÃ¶rderverein nicht untÃ¤tig. Neben dem Online-Training fÃ¼r die Sportler, haben sie sich jetzt auch eine neu gestaltete Homepage zugelegt. Unter www.riesaer-cheerleaderverein.de gibt es neueâ€¦

weiterlesen

Nur noch acht Jahre Zeit

MeiÃŸen. Das Vorbereitungskomitee Â»1.100 Jahre MeiÃŸenÂ« tagt bereits acht Jahre vor dem Festjahr regelmÃ¤ÃŸig - derzeit allerdings online. Ende Januar hat die Stadt MeiÃŸen die GesprÃ¤che fÃ¼r die Vorbereitungen des GroÃŸereignisses Â»1.100 StadtgeburtstagÂ« wieder aufgenommen. Kulturreferentin Sara Engelmann fÃ¼hrte durch die Online-Veranstaltung, bei der die Themen Organisationsstruktur, BÃ¼rgerbeteiligung und Nachhaltigkeit im Mittelpunkt standen. Eingeladen waren Susan Endler, Marketingleiterin der Chemnitzer WirtschaftsfÃ¶rderungs- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft und Projektleiterin des StadtjubilÃ¤ums Â»875 Jahre ChemnitzÂ« sowie Martin Wacker, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer der Karlsruhe Marketing und Event GmbH, der 2015 an der Spitze von Â»300 Jahre KarlsruheÂ« stand. Die beiden Referenten gaben Einblicke in ihre Erfahrungen mit der Vorbereitung und Umsetzung eines ganzjÃ¤hrigen Stadtfestes und standen fÃ¼r einen gemeinsamen Austausch zur VerfÃ¼gung. OberbÃ¼rgermeister Olaf Raschke fand das Karlsruher Konzept interessant. Besonders spannend dabei: Das JubilÃ¤um als Â»Instrument der StadtentwicklungÂ« zu begreifen und nachhaltige Projekte in der Stadt auf den Weg zu bringen. UmgemÃ¼nzt auf Sachsen kam man in MeiÃŸen auf das Chemnitzer StadtjubilÃ¤um: Auch Chemnitz hatte besonders darauf Wert gelegt, den Blick auf die Stadt und die Stadtgeschichte aus verschiedenen Perspektiven innerhalb der Stadtgesellschaft einzufangen, kreative und aktive BÃ¼rgerbeteiligung anzustoÃŸen und nachhaltig zu verankern - bis hin zum inzwischen erfolgreichen Kulturhauptstadtprozess. Â»DarÃ¼ber wollten wir gerne in der Online-Konferenz mehr erfahrenÂ«, so Sara Engelmann. NatÃ¼rlich kÃ¶nne man sich auch vorstellen, bei den Nachbarn um Rat zu fragen. SchlieÃŸlich hat Riesa erst 2019 sein Festjahr zur 900. Jahrfeier erfolgreich Ã¼ber die BÃ¼hne gebracht. Im Zuge der Vorbereitungen fÃ¼hre man mit unterschiedlichen Akteuren GesprÃ¤che.Das Vorbereitungskomitee Â»1.100 Jahre MeiÃŸenÂ« tagt bereits acht Jahre vor dem Festjahr regelmÃ¤ÃŸig - derzeit allerdings online. Ende Januar hat die Stadt MeiÃŸen dieâ€¦

weiterlesen