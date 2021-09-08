E-MobilitÃ¤t jetzt auch in Sohland

Write My Essay. Custom Writing In Sand Creative and innovative essays written by professional writers Nachdem es bereits am Stausee in Sohland eine Ladestation fÃ¼r E-Bikes gibt, dÃ¼rfen sich fortan auch Besitzer eines Elektroautos freuen. Am Rathaus von Sohland, auf der BahnhofstraÃŸe 26, ist es mÃ¶glich, Strom zu Â»tankenÂ«.

Dazu Ã¼bergab die SachsenEnergie in Vertretung durch Kommunalvertriebsleiter Gunnar Schneider und Regionalbereichsleiter Detlef Marko (Foto) die LadesÃ¤ule an BÃ¼rgermeister Hagen Israel. Â»Ich freue mich sehr, dass es nun auch in der Gemeinde Sohland einen zentralen und Ã¶ffentlich zugÃ¤nglichen Ladepunkt fÃ¼r Elektroautos gibt. Die ElektromobilitÃ¤t ist auf dem Vormarsch. Dies zeigt auch die rege Inanspruchnahme der E-Bike-Ladestation am Sohlander StauseeÂ«, so der BÃ¼rgermeister erwartungsvoll.

Bei der Ladestation in Sohland handelt es sich um eine 22 kilowattstarke, wechselstrombetriebene AC-SÃ¤ule mit jeweils zwei Ladepunkten. Die Ladepunkte sind mit standardisierten Typ2-Steckern ausgestattet. Bezahlt wird entweder mit dem Smartphone bzw. einer App oder mit einer RFID-Ladekarte eines MobilitÃ¤tsanbieters. Das Parken wÃ¤hrend des Ladevorgangs ist kostenfrei.