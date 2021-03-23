Corona: Mehr Testzentren im Landkreis Bautzen

Schnelltests auf das Coronavirus sollen auch im Landkreis Bautzen zu einem der zentralen Instrumente gegen die Corona-Pandemie entwickelt werden. In 21 Teststellen â€“ darunter viele Apotheken und Physiotherapien â€“ kann man sich bereits im Landkreis Bautzen testen lassen.

Weitere 37 Testzentren starten in diesen Tagen. Das Netz wird durch drei mobile Corona-Teams ergÃ¤nzt, die in den RÃ¤umen Kamenz, Bautzen und Hoyerswerda nach einem Fahrplan unterwegs sind und damit 27 Gemeinden erreichen werden. Die Terminbuchung erfolgt telefonisch oder Ã¼ber einen Internet-Kalender. In den grÃ¶ÃŸeren Testzentren sowie bei den mobilen Teams ist im Ausnahmefall auch ein Test ohne Anmeldung mÃ¶glich.

FÃ¼r jede Testperson gilt: Chipkarte nicht vergessen! Menschen mit Krankheitssymptomen dÃ¼rfen die Teststellen nicht aufsuchen, sondern wenden sich an ihren Hausarzt. Alle Teststellen & Infos: www.lkbz.de/coronatest

Hier wird getestet:

Bautzen: Gesundheitsamt, Ahorn-Apotheke, Stadt-Apotheke, Pluspunkt-Apotheke, in Vorbereitung: Testcenter im Kornmarkt 20

Bischofswerda: Sonnen-Apotheke, in Vorbereitung: Urologie Praxis W. Hantzsch

Kirschau: Körse-Therme

Wilthen: in Vorbereitung: Neue Sporthalle am Gymnasium

Großpostwitz: Reha Salus Oberlausitz, Erste-Hilfe-Schule Oberlausitz, Drohmberg-Apotheke

Cunewalde: in Vorbereitung: Sporthalle

Hochkirch: in Vorbereitung: Konzert- u. Ballhaus

Weißenberg: in Vorbereitung: Schützenhaus

Malschwitz: Physiotherapie Pelka

Großdubrau: Eichen-Apotheken

Königswartha: in Vorbereitung: ehem. Diska-Markt

Neukirch/Lausitz: Rittergut

Burkau: Hausarztpraxis A. Scholze

Rammenau: Parkplatz Gemeindeverwaltung (mobil)

Frankenthal: Vorplatz Gemeindeverwaltung (mobil)

GroÃŸharthau: Norma-Parkplatz (mobil)