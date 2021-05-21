Burkau: A4 wird erneuert

On WiseEssays.com, you'll be provided only with refined link. We guarantee you top grades and the best results! Entrust all your academic tasks to us and start enjoying your college life to the fullest while expert writers are working! Order your research paper now! Special prices. .74 /page. order Now. Our Customer Reviews. More than 205 testimonials from clients make up Die MaÃŸnahme erstreckt sich auf eine LÃ¤nge von insgesamt 1,9 Kilometern. In der ersten Bauphase wird zunÃ¤chst auf der Richtungsfahrbahn Dresden die Fahrbahn erneuert, ab ungefÃ¤hr Mitte August beginnen dann die Arbeiten auf der Richtungsfahrbahn GÃ¶rlitz. Bei allen Bauphasen werden pro Richtungsfahrbahn mindestens zwei Fahrstreifen zur VerfÃ¼gung stehen.

Im Zeitraum 07.06. bis 21.07.2021 wird an der Anschlussstelle Burkau die Auffahrt auf die A 4 in Richtung Dresden gesperrt, die Ausfahrt steht permanent zur Verfügung. Der Verkehr in Richtung Dresden wird in dieser Phase über die Bedarfsumleitungen 15 (Uhyst a.T.) und 16 (Ohorn) geleitet. Weitere Änderungen in der Verkehrsführung und mögliche Umleitungen werden weitreichend ausgeschildert.

Die Kosten der Maßnahme belaufen sich auf rund 3,5 Millionen Euro.