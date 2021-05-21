Burkau: A4 wird erneuert

Burkau. Ab 25. Mai wird auf der A4 zwischen Ohorn und Burkau die Fahrbahn erneuert – in beide Richtungen. Die Arbeiten werden voraussichtlich bis Oktober dauern.

Tierpark ohne Test

Cottbus. Der Besuch des Cottbuser Tierparks wird wieder ein Stück normaler und einfacher: Ab Pfingstsamstag, 22. Mai ist auf Grund der erfreulicherweise weiter sinkenden Inzidenzzahlen der Tierparkbesuch wieder ohne Coronatest möglich. "Wir freuen uns sehr darüber, präsentiert sich doch der Tierpark jetzt im Frühling besonders schön", so Tierparkdirektor Dr. Jens Kämmerling. Neben üppig sprießenden Bäumen, Büschen und Blumen sind fast alle Tiere besonders aktiv: In den Teichen regen sich die Riesenkarpfen. In der Flamingolagune sind die Flamingos schon eifrig mit dem Nestbau und Eierlegen beschäftigt, während Rosalöffler und Kahnschnäbel erst kürzlich das Winterquartier verlassen haben. Eine Brücke weiter warten die Schwarzhalsschwäne mit ihren drei Küken. Jüngster Säugetiernachwuchs ist ein Stutfohlen der Przewalskipferde, das erst wenige Tage alt ist. Folgendes ist beim Tierparkbesuch zu beachten: Für die vorgeschriebene Kontaktnachverfolgung stehen problemlos Luca-App und auch Papierformulare bereit.Es besteht weiterhin Maskenpflicht im Tierpark.Tierhäuser bleiben überwiegend noch geschlossen.Die Tierpark-Gastronomie bietet wie gewohnt ein gutes Angebot „to-go" und neu auch einen kleinen Außenbereich zum Verweilen an (Terrasse Gaststätte; dort nur mit Test!) Das Testzentrum Tierpark bleibt mindestens bis einschließlich Pfingstmontag geöffnet, auch wenn aktuell für den Tierpark-Besuch kein Test benötigt wird. Auch dazu stets aktuelle Informationen unter www.tierparkcottbus.de/ Der Besuch des Cottbuser Tierparks wird wieder ein Stück normaler und einfacher: Ab Pfingstsamstag, 22. Mai ist auf Grund der erfreulicherweise weiter sinkenden Inzidenzzahlen der Tierparkbesuch wieder ohne Coronatest möglich. "Wir freuen uns sehr…

"Schmetterlinge" haben neuen Co-Trainer

Dresden. Auch im Funktionsteam des DSC nimmt die Aufstellung weiter Form an. Der 38-jährige Belgier wechselt von den Ladies in Black Aachen nach Dresden und hat einen Einjahresvertrag unterschrieben. „Für mich ist es eine großartige Gelegenheit in einem Top-Team wie Dresden zu arbeiten", sagte der ehemalige Profi-Volleyballer. „Es ist ein hochprofessionelles Team, das um den Titel als auch international in der Champions League spielt und ich freue mich darauf mit einem erfahrenen Trainer wie Alex (Waibl) arbeiten zu können." Cheftrainer Alexander Waibl ging nach dem letzten Play-off Spiel gegen Aachen aktiv auf Janssen zu und bekundete sein Interesse an ihm als Co-Trainer. Seine Gründe beschreibt er wie folgt: „Ich wusste schon sehr früh in der Saison, dass wir einen Co-Trainer brauchen und Bart schien für mich ideal, da er ein sehr emotionaler Typ ist und über viel Erfahrung als Spieler verfügt, die er in seine Trainerarbeit einbringen kann. Als ich ihn dann im Anschluss ans Viertelfinale ansprach, wusste ich nicht, ob er wieder als Assistenztrainer arbeiten möchte. Wir hatten in den letzten Wochen viel Zeit uns auszutauschen und ich freue mich sehr auf die Zusammenarbeit." (pm/DSC 1898 Volleyball GmbH)Auch im Funktionsteam des DSC nimmt die Aufstellung weiter Form an. Der 38-jährige Belgier wechselt von den Ladies in Black Aachen nach Dresden und hat einen…

EislÃ¶wen hinterlegen DEL-BÃ¼rgschaft

Dresden. Die Dresdner Eislöwen haben die Bürgschaft für die Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) hinterlegt. Die Sicherheitsleistung für das Lizenzierungsverfahren der PENNY DEL in Höhe von 816.000 Euro wurde fristgerecht und ordnungsgemäß eingereicht. Maik Walsdorf, Geschäftsführer Dresdner Eislöwen: „Ein großer wichtiger Schritt ist damit gegangen, um grundlegend von der DEL in Dresden sprechen zu können. Unser Dank gilt allen Bürgen, der Humuswirtschaft Kaditz GmbH, etix.com event GmbH & Co.KG, Sound Light Event, Ihre Wache GmbH, AXA Versicherung AG - Falk Binger, Elektro-Schweisstechnik-Dresden GmbH und den Gesellschaftern der BG ESCD Dresden mbH. Die Arbeit hört jetzt natürlich nicht auf, sondern fängt gerade erst an. Als nächstes steht uns die Lizenzierung für die kommende DEL2-Saison bevor." (pm/Dresdner Eislöwen)Die Dresdner Eislöwen haben die Bürgschaft für die Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) hinterlegt. Die Sicherheitsleistung für das Lizenzierungsverfahren der PENNY DEL in Höhe…

Am Samstag ist GrÃ¼nmarkt

Meißen. Am 22. Mai lädt der Grünmarkt wieder in den Hof der Roten Schule ein. Von 9 bis 13 Uhr können sich Frischeliebhaber auf Obst- und Gemüse, Blumen, Pflanzen, Milchprodukte, Fleisch, Fisch, Kräuter und Gewürze sowie auf eine Vielzahl weiterer Feinkosterzeugnisse freuen. Besonders in der aktuellen Situation erfreut sich…

Polizei fahndet nach Ladendieb

Dresden. Die Dresdner Polizei fahndet öffentlich nach einem unbekannten Mann, der Anfang März bei einem Ladendiebstahl in Seidnitz einen 57-Jährigen verletzt hat. Dazu wurde nun auch ein Phantombild erstellt.

Hofewiese Ã¶ffnet zu Pfingsten

Langebrück. Nach mehr als sechs Monaten coronabedingter Schließzeit öffnet die Hofewiese zu Pfingsten wieder ihre Pforten. Erstmalig am Samstag, 22. Mai und dann am gesamten Pfingstwochenende hat das beliebte Ausflugsziel in der Dresdner Heide jeweils von 10 bis 19 Uhr geöffnet. Im Biergarten gelten die aktuellen Corona-Regeln. Das heißt, dass ein Besuch des Biergartens ohne Test möglich ist, allerdings müssen zum Zweck der Kontaktnachverfolgung die Personendaten der Gäste aufgenommen werden. Eine telefonische Tischreservierung ist aufgrund der nicht garantierten Erreichbarkeit nicht möglich. Besucher registrieren sich vor Ort und bekommen Einlass, wenn es die Biergarten-Kapazität zulässt. Das Personal des Landguts wird täglich getestet. Tests für Besucher können vor Ort nicht vorgenommen werden. Die Hofewiese verweist auf die geltenden Regeln was Abstände, das Tragen der Masken und das Zusammenkommen von Personen unterschiedlicher Haushalte betrifft. Geöffnet ist nur der Eingang an der Alten Sieben (Feld). Wer den Biergarten nicht betreten will, kann über einen kleinen Straßenverkauf Getränke erwerben. (pm/Zastrow + Zastrow Gmb) Nach mehr als sechs Monaten coronabedingter Schließzeit öffnet die Hofewiese zu Pfingsten wieder ihre Pforten. Erstmalig am Samstag, 22. Mai und dann am gesamten…

Neue Flyer fÃ¼r AusflÃ¼ge in die Region

Sachsen. Verkehrsverbund Oberelbe gibt Tipps für Wandern, Biken, Natur und KulturVon Wanderungen im Osterzgebirge bis Radtouren im Lausitzer Seenland, vom Weingenuss im Elbland rund um Meißen bis zum Kletterfelsen in der Sächsischen Schweiz – im Verkehrsverbundes Oberelbe (VVO) laden viele Ziele zu Ausflügen ein. Jetzt hat der…

Sommertheater im Dresdner Zoo

Dresden. Grünes Licht am Theater-Horizont: Die Akteure des Dresdner Comedy & Theater Club können endlich wieder spielen und haben sich als "Bühne" den Dresdner Zoo ausgesucht.

as

Burkau. Ab 25. Mai wird auf der A4 zwischen Ohorn und Burkau die Fahrbahn erneuert – in beide Richtungen. Die Arbeiten werden voraussichtlich bis Oktober dauern.

Die Maßnahme erstreckt sich auf eine Länge von insgesamt 1,9 Kilometern. In der ersten Bauphase wird zunächst auf der Richtungsfahrbahn Dresden die Fahrbahn erneuert, ab ungefähr Mitte August beginnen dann die Arbeiten auf der Richtungsfahrbahn Görlitz. Bei allen Bauphasen werden pro Richtungsfahrbahn mindestens zwei Fahrstreifen zur Verfügung stehen.

Im Zeitraum 07.06. bis 21.07.2021 wird an der Anschlussstelle Burkau die Auffahrt auf die A 4 in Richtung Dresden gesperrt, die Ausfahrt steht permanent zur Verfügung. Der Verkehr in Richtung Dresden wird in dieser Phase über die Bedarfsumleitungen 15 (Uhyst a.T.) und 16 (Ohorn) geleitet. Weitere Änderungen in der Verkehrsführung und mögliche Umleitungen werden weitreichend ausgeschildert.

Die Kosten der Maßnahme belaufen sich auf rund 3,5 Millionen Euro.

