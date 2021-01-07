Bautzener OberbÃ¼rgermeister an Corona erkrankt

In Niesky reift jetzt Rindfleisch

Die Fleischerei Richter hat in Niesky aus einem ungenutzten Kühlhaus eine Reifekammer für Rindfleisch gemacht. Wie schnell Pläne in die Tat umgesetzt werden können, hat die Fleischerei Richter Ende 2020 gezeigt. Binnen weniger Wochen wurde in der Produktionsstätte in Niesky ein nicht mehr genutztes Kühlhaus zu einer Reifekammer für Dry Aged Beef umgebaut.  Im…

Neuer Chefarzt am Kreiskrankenhaus

Weißwasser. Am Kreiskrankenhaus Weißwasser ist seit 5. Januar ein neuer Chefarzt in der Abteilung für Anästhesie- und Intensivmedizin tätig: Stefan Rattey, verheiratet, ein Sohn, ist Jahrgang 1979 und stammt aus Döbern. Seine medizinische Laufbahn begann nach dem Abitur mit seinem Zivildienst in der geriatrischen Abteilung des Krankenhauses Forst. Eine Ausbildung zum Gesundheits- und Krankenpfleger am Vivantes-Klinikum Berlin schloss sich an und mündete nach einer Tätigkeit im Beruf im Studium der Humanmedizin an der Charité Berlin. Nach erfolgter Approbation 2011 folgte die Facharztausbildung für Anästhesiologie am Vivantes-Klinikum Berlin sowie dem Carl-Thiem-Klinikum Cottbus an. Stefan Rattey erhielt 2017 den Abschluss als Facharzt für Anästhesiologie und 2020 die Anerkennung zum Führen der Zusatzbezeichnung Intensivmedizin. Seit 2018 bereits ist er am Kreiskrankenhaus Weißwasser tätig, und er betont, wie wichtig die Zusammenarbeit mit den Abteilungen ist. Er sagt: „Gerade in der Intensivmedizin können wir uns direkt abstimmen, das ist der Vorteil eines kleinen Hauses. Wir kennen und schätzen einander, und es gibt kurze Dienstwege. Wir decken hier außerdem ein relativ großes Spektrum ab und sind breit aufgestellt: Da ist der anästhesiologische Bereich, der essentiell ist für die Operationen und Schmerztherapien, der intensivmedizinische Bereich mit einem hochmotivierten Pflegeteam, und die sehr schön gestaltete und gut arbeitende Palliativstation." Was ist noch wichtig für ihn, gerade in Bezug auf die Position des Chefarztes in der Führung der Mitarbeiter und im Austausch mit den Kollegen? „Wenn man kann und will – und man muss immer bedenken, dass Ärzte und Pflegekräfte ein anspruchsvolles Personal sind – dann kann das gut gelingen, wenn man auch ein wenig zurücktritt, einmal auf etwas verzichtet und dem anderen den Vortritt lässt. Ich weiß, wo ich arbeite, kenne die Probleme und die Vorteile, und ich möchte das handhaben – zum guten Gelingen der Abteilung und im Dienst am Menschen."Am Kreiskrankenhaus Weißwasser ist seit 5. Januar ein neuer Chefarzt in der Abteilung für Anästhesie- und Intensivmedizin tätig: Stefan Rattey, verheiratet, ein Sohn, ist Jahrgang 1979 und stammt aus Döbern. Seine medizinische Laufbahn begann nach…

MargonArena gehÃ¶rt jetzt der Stadt

Dresden. Die Immobilie Margon Arena ist seit Jahresbeginn Eigentum der Stadt Dresden. Damit macht sie von ihrem Ankaufsrecht zum 31. Dezember 2020 Gebrauch, das bereits im Dezember 2012 vom Dresdner Stadtrat beschlossen wurde. Bisher hatte die Stadt für diese Immobilie einen Leasingvertrag mit einer Laufzeit bis 2020. Die Mitarbeiter der MargonArena sind mit einem Tarifvertrag für den öffentlichen Dienst (TVöD)übernommen worden. Bisher wurde die Sportstätte vom Stadtsportbund Dresden betrieben. Der Verein zieht mit dem Betreiberwechsel zunächst in Räume im Bürogebäude des Eigenbetriebes Sportstätten Dresden auf der Freiberger Straße 31 um. Die Margon Arena Die 1998 als „Mehrzweckhalle Bodenbacher Straße" eingeweihte Margon Arena ist nach der EnergieVerbund Arena die zweitgrößte Mehrfunktionsarena in Dresden. Neben einer großen Vier-Feld-Haupthalle und einem Zuschauerbereich von 3.000 Zuschauern gibt es noch drei kleinere Nebenhallen. Neben den Bundesliga-Teams des Dresdner SC und den Dresden Titans nutzen zahlreiche weitere Vereine und Institution die Trainings- und Wettkampfstätte, darunter der Unihockey Igels Dresden e.V., der BV 57 Niedersedlitz e.V. oder der KSB Gesundheitssport / Sporttherapie Dresden e.V.. Die Immobilie Margon Arena ist seit Jahresbeginn Eigentum der Stadt Dresden. Damit macht sie von ihrem Ankaufsrecht zum 31. Dezember 2020 Gebrauch, das bereits im Dezember 2012 vom Dresdner Stadtrat beschlossen wurde. Bisher hatte die Stadt für diese…

Striezelmarkt-Baum wird abgebaut

Dresden. Sie kam als Erste und geht als Letzte: Am 7. Januar, pünktlich nach dem Dreikönigstag, wird die Striezelmarkt-Fichte entsorgt. Spätestens am 8. Januar soll auch der letzte Zweig weggeräumt sein. Doch nicht alle Teile des stolzen Baumes werden zu Feuerholz verarbeitet, denn ein Teil  wird für kunstgewerbliche Zwecke wiederverwendet. Die junge Firma Lumenqi aus Dresden will daraus Adventskränze für die nächste Weihnachtssaison fertigen. Abbau begann am 28. Dezember Schwibbogen, Pyramide und Schaupavillons wurden schon vom 28. bis 30. Dezember 2020 abgebaut. Rund 190.000 Euro hat sich die Stadt die weihnachtliche Dekoration des Dresdner Altmarkts kosten lassen. „Wir hatten uns ganz bewusst entschieden, den Altmarkt im weihnachtlichen Glanz erstrahlen zu lassen. Viele  Dresdner haben darin auch das Zeichen der Hoffnung gesehen, das damit ausgestrahlt werden sollte", so Dr. Robert Franke, Leiter des Amtes für Wirtschaftsförderung. Durch den Ausfall des 586. Dresdner Striezelmarktes entgingen der Stadt insgesamt 1,38 Millionen Euro  Einnahmen. Tassen und Taler bleiben beliebt Dass der Striezelmarkt einen festen Platz im Herzen vieler Menschen hat, zeigen auch die Verkaufszahlen der Striezelmarkt-Tassen: Von der Jahresedition 2020 (Farbe tannengrün) mit einer Auflage von 50.000 Stück wurden bisher in den beiden Dresdner Touristinformationen und online rund 13.000 verkauft, außerdem 1.500 Kindertassen mit dem Märchenmotiv „Schneeweißchen und Rosenrot". Nach wie vor gehen im Online-Shop www.striezeltaler.de täglich Bestellungen aus dem ganzen Bundesgebiet ein. Die auf 586 Stück limitierte Sonderedition der Glühweintasse war schon Ende November 2020 ausverkauft. Sie kam als Erste und geht als Letzte: Am 7. Januar, pünktlich nach dem Dreikönigstag, wird die Striezelmarkt-Fichte entsorgt. Spätestens am 8. Januar soll auch der letzte Zweig weggeräumt sein. Doch nicht alle Teile des stolzen Baumes werden zu…

Tierpark sucht Zeitdokumente

Senftenberg. Der Lockdown ist eine Zeit der Stille - auch für die Tiere im Tierpark Senftenberg. Die Einrichtung musste, wie viele andere auch, ihre Türen für Besucher schließen. Ein Lichtblick für den Tierpark und für die Besucher ist die Vorfreude auf das 90-jährige Jubiläum jetzt im neuen Jahr. Ob dieser Geburtstag groß gefeiert werden kann, hängt natürlich vom Verlauf der Corona-Pandemie ab. Doch schon jetzt können sich Lausitzer auf eine Reise in die Vergangenheit begeben. Der Tierpark sucht für seine Chronik historische Fotos, Texte und andere Zeitdokumente, die einen Blick in die Geschichte des Tierparks gewähren. »Wir würden uns freuen, wenn wir viele Zeitdokumente erhalten würden. Besonders aus den 50er, 60er und 70er Jahren liegen uns leider wenig Dokumente zum Tierpark vor«, sagt Tierparkleiter Holger Loser. Wer also zum Start im neuen Jahr und darüber hinaus Zeit findet, in Truhen, Schränken und anderen Aufbewahrungsorten von zeitgeschichtlichen Materialen zu stöbern, und dabei auf stille Zeitzeugen des Senftenberger Tierparks trifft, kann sich mit Holger Loser in Verbindung setzen. Kontakt Telefon: (03573) 367486-0 E-Mail: tierpark@wbs-senftenberg.de Postweg: WBS Tierpark-Betriebs-GmbH Senftenberg, Steindamm 24, in 01968 SenftenbergDer Lockdown ist eine Zeit der Stille - auch für die Tiere im Tierpark Senftenberg. Die Einrichtung musste, wie viele andere auch, ihre Türen für Besucher schließen. Ein Lichtblick für den Tierpark und für die Besucher ist die Vorfreude auf das…

EhrenbÃ¼rger sind unsere Mutmacher

Meißen. Sechs Persönlichkeiten des Landkreises Meißen werden für ihren besonderen Einsatz für die Allgemeinheit ausgezeichnte. Sie sind echte Mutmacher.

Schmalspurbahnen Ã¤ndern Tarife

Sachsen. Die SDG als Betreiberin der Fichtelberg-, der Lößnitzgrund- und der Weißeritztalbahn hat zum 1. Januar 2021 die Tarife der drei Schmalspurbahnen angepasst. Über alle Tarifprodukte gibt es eine Preissteigerung von rund drei Prozent. Zudem wurde das Sortiment überarbeitet. Die SDG-Kombikarte mit zehn Fahrten auf allen drei SDG-Strecken wird es zukünftig nicht mehr geben. Fahrgäste, die noch solche 10er-Karten besitzen, können sie jedoch 2021 noch nutzen. Ein Angebot für Vielfahrer bleibt bestehen: Die bahnbezogenen 5er-Karten bieten einen Rabatt von mindestens 30 Prozent auf die Einzelfahrt. Attraktiver wird auch die Nutzung der Gesamtstrecke auf der Weißeritztalbahn. Wer eine Hin- und Rückfahrt für die Strecke Freital – Kurort Kipsdorf kauft, darf alle Züge des Tages nutzen. Die Anhebung der Fahrpreise ist vor allem aufgrund der zu erwartenden Mehrkosten durch die CO2-Besteuerung notwendig geworden. Mehr Infos: www.sdg-bahn.de (Sächsische Dampfeisenbahngesellschaft mbH)Die SDG als Betreiberin der Fichtelberg-, der Lößnitzgrund- und der Weißeritztalbahn hat zum 1. Januar 2021 die Tarife der drei Schmalspurbahnen angepasst. Über alle Tarifprodukte gibt es eine Preissteigerung von rund drei Prozent. Zudem wurde das…

Riesaer TrÃ¶delmarkt soll stattfinden

Riesa. Familie Schöne verschiebt Januarmarkt ins Frühjahr. Traditionell findet seit 2014 Anfang Januar der beliebte Spenden-Trödelmarkt der Familie Schöne in Merzorf statt. Dabei konnten bereits erfolgreich unter anderem Projekte von dem Tierpark Riesa, Lebenshilfe und Kinderheim Strehla unterstützt werden. …

Neujahrsbaby Mika Emilian

Pirna. Der kleine Mika Emilian ist noch nicht lange auf der Welt, aber schon eine kleine Berühmtheit: Mit 3.900 Gramm und einer Länge von 51 Zentimetern erblickte er am Neujahrstag um 17.52 Uhr als erstes Baby im Jahr 2021, das im Helios Klinikum Pirna entbunden wurde, das Licht der Welt. Seine Eltern Lisa Marie und Julian aus Dohna sind schon mächtig stolz auf ihn. Ein Blick auf die Geburtenstatistik des vergangenen Jahres zeigt: Die Jungs hatten die Nase knapp vorn. 356 Mal durften sich Eltern 2020 über einen Jungen freuen, 354 Mal über ein Mädchen.  Bei neun Geburten gab es sogar doppeltes Glück mit Zwillingen. Der geburtenreichste Monat war der Januar 2020 mit 81 Neugeborenen. Die Liste der beliebtesten Mädchennamen 2020 führt Mia (11 Mal) an. Ihr folgen Marie (10 Mal) und Ella (9 Mal). Bei den Jungen ste

Sandro Paufler

Bautzener OberbÃ¼rgermeister an Corona erkrankt

Der OberbÃ¼rgermeister Alexander Ahrens ist an Corona erkrankt. Foto: spa
Der OberbÃ¼rgermeister Alexander Ahrens ist an Corona erkrankt. Foto: spa

Looking for an academic service that can answer your 'Pharmacy School Entrance Essay' cry for help? Our writers are experts in writing application papers. Der OberbÃ¼rgermeister Alexander Ahrens wurde positiv auf das Corona-Virus getestet. Dies vermeldete der OB auf seinem Facebook Account. Darin ist zu lesen: â€žIch kann leider aus eigener Erfahrung schildern, dass die Symptome alles andere als harmlos sind. Heute ergab ein Corona-Test bei mir ein positives Ergebnis. Mir geht es den UmstÃ¤nden entsprechend.â€œ

No.1 Custom Dissertation Writing Service | http://mulfingen.de/?angela-pfennig-dissertation MyDissertations.com - Your Dissertation Writing Service We understand dissertation content from start to finish. This includes the abstract, introduction, research question, literature review, methodology, discussion, thesis, research proposal, and other details. In seinem Post appelliert Ahrens sich an die geltenden Regeln zu halten und den Virus ernst zu nehmen. Zahlreiche GenesungswÃ¼nsche in Form von Kommentaren erreichten den OberbÃ¼rgermeister.

http://www.makemeweb.net/?dissertation-help Help » Top 10 dissertation writing services Writer, you would obviously want to get needs and exceed the location. business buy a dissertation online help to be not very projects that you have for. If you like the another buy a dissertation online help reason for and at the same. Moreover, we have a a seasonal timeline, so related requirements such as to pursue at which. Derzeit sind in Bautzen 314 Personen an Corona erkrankt. (Stand 7. Januar 2021)

Bautzen

SÃ¤chsische Impfzentren gehen am Montag in Betrieb

Sachsen. In Sachsen werden die 13 Impfzentren in den Landkreisen bzw. Kreisfreien StÃ¤dten am Montag, 11. Januar, ihren Betrieb aufnehmen, da nun kontinuierlich, allerdings weiter nur begrenzt Impfstoff zur VerfÃ¼gung stehen wird. ZunÃ¤chst werden dort AngehÃ¶rige prioritÃ¤r zu impfender Berufsgruppen mittels Gruppenterminen geimpft (z.B. Mitarbeiter von ambulanten Pflegediensten, Rettungsdiensten etc.). Der Freistaat hat bislang 68.250 Impfdosen fÃ¼r 34.125 Personen geliefert bekommen. GemÃ¤ÃŸ der Absprache der Gesundheitsministerkonferenz wird 50 Prozent des gelieferten Impfstoffes fÃ¼r die nÃ¶tige zweite Impfung zurÃ¼ckgelegt. Ãœber die HÃ¤lfte der Impfdosen (38.025 Dosen) wurden an die KrankenhÃ¤user ausgeliefert, die in eigener Verantwortung ihr Personal impfen. Dies entspricht der priorisierten Zahl der Klinik-BeschÃ¤ftigten von 19.000 Personen. Dort ist die Lage besonders dramatisch. Der Rest steht mobilen Impfteams fÃ¼r die Pflegeeinrichtungen sowie ab Montag den Impfzentren zur VerfÃ¼gung. FÃ¼r den Januar sind fÃ¼r den Freistaat insgesamt 102.375 Impfdosen fÃ¼r 51.187 Personen durch den Bund angekÃ¼ndigt. Gesundheitsministerin Petra KÃ¶pping: Â»Uns ist eine kontinuierliche Impfung wichtig, tÃ¤glich und auch Ã¼ber die Feiertage. Dies haben wir so umgesetzt. HÃ¤tten wir sofort die Impfzentren geÃ¶ffnet, hÃ¤tten diese, wie woanders geschehen, nach kurzer Zeit wieder schlieÃŸen mÃ¼ssen, weil der Impfstoff-Nachschub fehlte. Daher haben wir uns fÃ¼r diesen Weg entschieden.Â« Geimpft wird seit dem 27. Dezember durch mobile Teams in Pflegeeinrichtungen sowie das Personal in KrankenhÃ¤usern. Diese fÃ¼hren die Impfungen selbst durch. Aufgrund des begrenzt vorhandenen Impfstoffs gilt eine Rechtsverordnung des Bundes zur Priorisierung von Personengruppen. In die Gruppe der hÃ¶chsten PrioritÃ¤t fallen in Sachsen etwa 457.000 Menschen. Nach derzeitiger Planung ist davon auszugehen, dass bis Ende Januar etwa 18 Prozent der Priorisierungsgruppe 1 geimpft werden kann. Kalkuliert wird ab kommender Woche pro Tag sachsenweit mit bis zu 2.800 Impfungen. Die Zahl der geplanten Impfdosen fÃ¼r die mobilen Teams und Impfzentren in Landkreisen orientiert sich an der jeweiligen BevÃ¶lkerungszahl. Jedes Impfteam kann tÃ¤glich in den Landkreisen 100 Impfdosen verimpfen, in den kreisfreien StÃ¤dten perspektivisch zwei Teams 200 Dosen. Die restlichen Dosen gehen in die Impfzentren. Nach derzeitiger Kalkulation werden jedem Impfzentrum je nach BevÃ¶lkerungsanteil des Landkreises zunÃ¤chst 50 bis 230 Impfdosen pro Tag zugeteilt. Trifft mehr Impfstoff ein, kann dieser jederzeit in das System eingespeist werden. Am kommenden Montag soll die Terminbuchungsseite fÃ¼r individuelle Impftermine online starten. In KÃ¼rze wird auch eine Hotline fÃ¼r Terminbuchungen geschaltet. Eine Impfung im Impfzentrum wird nur mit Termin mÃ¶glich sein. Impftermine kÃ¶nnen vorerst nur fÃ¼r AngehÃ¶rige der Priorisierungsgruppe 1 gebucht werden. Es wird rechtzeitig Ã¼ber die Details informiert. Im Fokus stehen zunÃ¤chst Ã¼ber 80-JÃ¤hrige, die einen Termin im Impfzentrum wahrnehmen kÃ¶nnen. Staatsministerin KÃ¶pping: Â»Hier appelliere ich auch an die SolidaritÃ¤t und UnterstÃ¼tzung durch AngehÃ¶rige, wenn es um die Terminvereinbarung und Anfahrt zum Impfzentrum geht.Â« Auch fÃ¼r wenig mobile Ã¼ber 80-JÃ¤hrige, die nicht in ein Impfzentrum kommen kÃ¶nnen, wird es eine LÃ¶sung geben. Jeder, der sich impfen lassen mÃ¶chte, wird ein Angebot erhalten. Hintergrund: Das Sozialministerium hat das Deutsche Rote Kreuz Sachsen (DRK) mit der Koordinierung der Errichtung und des Betriebs der Corona-Impfzentren beauftragt. Gemeinsam mit dem Landeskommando der Bundeswehr und dem Technischen Hilfswerk hat das DRK einen Arbeitsstab eingerichtet, der auf Ebene der Landkreise durch lokale EinsatzstÃ¤be ergÃ¤nzt wird. Einbezogen sind zudem die Hilfsorganisationen Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund, Johanniter Unfallhilfe und die Malteser sowie die kommunale Ebene. FÃ¼r das Ã¤rztliche Personal ist die KassenÃ¤rztliche Vereinigung (KVS) zustÃ¤ndig. Die Impfzentren selbst sollen tÃ¤glich geÃ¶ffnet sein. Unter der Woche plant das DRK zehn Stunden und am Wochenende Ã–ffnungszeiten von acht Stunden. Ein Impfzentrum wird mit mindestens zwei Impfstrecken ausgestattet werden. Die grÃ¶ÃŸten Objekte kÃ¶nnen aber nach Bedarf auf bis zu zehn solcher Strecken erweitert werden. Pro Tag kÃ¶nnen so sachsenweit bis zu 13.000 BÃ¼rgerinnen und BÃ¼rger geimpft werden. Weitere Infos zu den Impfzentren gibt's hier: www.drksachsen.de/impfzentren  Weitere ortsnahe Filialen der Impfzentren sollen in Absprache mit den Landkreisen eingerichtet werden, sobald mehr Impfstoff zur VerfÃ¼gung steht. Derzeit ist dies noch nicht mÃ¶glich. HÃ¶chste PrioritÃ¤t bei der Corona-Schutz-Impfung haben laut Impfverordnung des Bundes: Ã¼ber 80-JÃ¤hrige Personen, die in stationÃ¤ren Einrichtungen fÃ¼r Ã¤ltere oder pflegebedÃ¼rftige Menschen behandelt, betreut oder gepflegt werden oder tÃ¤tig sind, PflegekrÃ¤fte in ambulanten Pflegediensten BeschÃ¤ftigte in medizinischen Einrichtungen mit hohem Expositionsrisiko wie Intensivstationen, Notaufnahmen, Rettungsdienste, als Leistungserbringer der spezialisierten ambulanten Palliativversorgung, SARS-CoV-2-Impfzentren und in Bereichen mit infektionsrelevanten TÃ¤tigkeiten und BeschÃ¤ftigte in medizinischen Einrichtungen, die Menschen mit einem hohen Risiko behandeln, betreuen oder pflegen (v.a. HÃ¤mato-Onkologie und Transplantationsmedizin).In Sachsen werden die 13 Impfzentren in den Landkreisen bzw. Kreisfreien StÃ¤dten am Montag, 11. Januar, ihrenâ€¦

weiterlesen