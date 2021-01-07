Bautzener OberbÃ¼rgermeister an Corona erkrankt

Looking for an academic service that can answer your 'Pharmacy School Entrance Essay' cry for help? Our writers are experts in writing application papers. Der OberbÃ¼rgermeister Alexander Ahrens wurde positiv auf das Corona-Virus getestet. Dies vermeldete der OB auf seinem Facebook Account. Darin ist zu lesen: â€žIch kann leider aus eigener Erfahrung schildern, dass die Symptome alles andere als harmlos sind. Heute ergab ein Corona-Test bei mir ein positives Ergebnis. Mir geht es den UmstÃ¤nden entsprechend.â€œ

In seinem Post appelliert Ahrens sich an die geltenden Regeln zu halten und den Virus ernst zu nehmen. Zahlreiche Genesungswünsche in Form von Kommentaren erreichten den Oberbürgermeister.

Derzeit sind in Bautzen 314 Personen an Corona erkrankt. (Stand 7. Januar 2021)