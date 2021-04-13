AstraZeneca fÃ¼r die Gesundheitsministerin

Sachsens Gesundheitsministerin Petra Köpping hat sich gegen Corona impfen lassen – mit AstraZeneca. Gesundheitsministerin Petra Köpping hat sich im Impfzentrum Leipzig ihre erste Corona-Schutzimpfung mit dem Impfstoff von AstraZeneca abgeholt. Die 62-Jährige gehört zu der Personengruppe (60+), die sich seit vergangenem Donnerstag für eine Impfung…

Skatepark Wilthen jetzt noch schÃ¶ner

Wilthen. Um den Skatepark in Wilthen weiterhin attraktiv für Jugendliche zu halten, mussten neue Elemente auf der Anlage her, die mithilfe der Valtenbergwichtel und der Stadtverwaltung realisiert wurden. Viel Zeit, Nerven und Schweiß kostete der Bau der neuen »Jump Box« am Skatepark in Wilthen. Über 60 Arbeitsstunden wurden investiert. Geeignet ist das neue Element für fast alle gängigen Sportgeräte auf Rädern oder Rollen. Die Rampe kann von vier Seiten aus befahren werden. Besonders dafür eignen sich Skateboards, BMX, Inliner oder Scooter, ließ Carolin Griesch (Foto) von den Valtenbergwichteln wissen. Stadt half mit Finanzspritze Die Stadt Wilthen bezuschusste das Gesamtprojekt mit 7000 Euro. Ein weiteres Element konnte bereits im Oktober 2020 gebaut werden. Das Projekt wird mit der neuen »Jump Box« vervollständigt. Die Valtenbergwichtel hatten eigentlich geplant, mit den Kinder- und Jugendlichen aus den Ort zu arbeiten, doch die Kontaktbeschränkung erlaubten keine Beteiligung der Kids. Verzögerung am Bau Ein wenig aus dem Zeitplan sind die Erbauer auch gekommen. Aufgrund von Lieferschwierigkeiten des Materials und dem schlechten Wetter verzögerte sich der Bau um eine Woche. Dafür wurde die Anlage in Wilthen umso schöner gestaltet.Um den Skatepark in Wilthen weiterhin attraktiv für Jugendliche zu halten, mussten neue Elemente auf der Anlage her, die mithilfe der Valtenbergwichtel und der Stadtverwaltung realisiert wurden. Viel Zeit, Nerven und Schweiß kostete der Bau der…

Anmeldung zum Â»Girlsâ€˜ & Boysâ€˜ DayÂ«

Dresden. Am 22. April findet in Dresden der »Girls' & Boys' Day« statt. An diesem geschlechtersensiblen Berufsorientierungstag öffnen Unternehmen, Betriebe und Hochschulen für Jungen und Mädchen ab der 5. Klasse – überwiegend in Form von digitalen Veranstaltungen. Auf Mädchen warten bereits 40 Angebote mit 795 Plätzen, für Jungs gibt es derzeit 18 Angebote mit 242 Plätzen. Die Landeshauptstadt ist mit der Feuerwehr beim Girls' Day und mit den Städtischen Bibliotheken am Boys' Day dabei. Infos & Anmeldung: www.dresden.de/girls-boys-day Am 22. April findet in Dresden der »Girls' & Boys' Day« statt. An diesem geschlechtersensiblen Berufsorientierungstag öffnen Unternehmen, Betriebe und Hochschulen für Jungen und Mädchen ab der 5. Klasse – überwiegend in Form von digitalen…

Museen wollen ab 16. April Ã¶ffnen

Dresden. Die Städtischen Museen Dresden, (außer Schillerhäuschen), das Deutsche Hygienemuseum und das Verkehrsmuseum Dresden werden ab 16. April wieder öffnen. Voraussetzung:  Auf den Normalstationen der Sächsischen Krankenhäuser dürfen nicht mehr als 1.300 Betten mit Corona-Patienten belegt sein. Wird die Zahl überschritten, muss wieder geschlossen werden (STand 12.04.: 1.101 belegte Betten). Ein Besuch der Museen ist nur mit vorher gebuchten Zeitfenster-Tickets und einem tagesaktuellen negativen Corona-Test möglich, zudem gilt Maskenpflicht und die Daten zur Kontaknachverfolgung werden erhoben. Das Hygienemuseum verkürzt seine Öffnungszeiten auf Dienstag bis Freitag von 10 bis 17 Uhr, am Wochenende ist regulär von 10 bis 18 Uhr geöffnet.Die Städtischen Museen Dresden, (außer Schillerhäuschen), das Deutsche Hygienemuseum und das Verkehrsmuseum Dresden werden ab 16. April wieder öffnen. Voraussetzung:  Auf den Normalstationen der Sächsischen Krankenhäuser dürfen nicht mehr als 1.300…

25. NachtcafÃ©-Saison erfolgreich beendet

Dresden. Weniger Betten, strenge Hygienemaßnahmen, kein einziger Coronafall in den Einrichtungen, neue Helfer und neue Sponsoren: Die unter erschwerten Bedingungen laufenden Nachtcafés waren ein voller Erfolg

Im Einzelfall: Impfung mit AstraZeneca

Südbrandenburg. Das Brandenburger Impfkabinett hat beschlossen, dass der Impfstoff von AstraZeneca im Einzelfall nun auch an Personen zwischen 60 und 70 Jahren ohne Vorerkrankung verimpft werden darf.

ASB-Heim Gorbitz: Testcenter im Speisesaal

Dresden. Gute Nachricht für die Nachbarschaft: Ab 12. April kann man sich im ASB-Seniorenheim „Am Gorbitzer Hang" auf dem Leutewitzer Ring 84 kostenlos auf Covid19 testen lassen. Das Testzentrum befindet sich im Speisesaal des Hauses und hat einen extra Eingang. Wo es sonst nach Gulasch und Vanillepudding duftet, werden Besucher und Mitarbeitende des Heimes schon seit Dezember auf Corona getestet. Der Speisesaal steht seit Beginn der Pandemie ohnehin leer, denn um Kontakte zu vermeiden, wird das Essen in die Wohnbereiche gebracht. „Das Testen ist längst Routine in unserem Haus, die Infrastruktur steht", erklärt Peter Großpietsch, Geschäftsführer des ASB-Regionalverbandes Dresden. „Deshalb öffnen wir unsere Teststecke gern für die Gorbitzer und hoffen, dass sie das Angebot in dieser zentralen Lage unweit vom Supermarkt rege nutzen. Wir sind überzeugt: je näher die Testzentren, desto häufiger lassen sich die Menschen testen – und das ist ein wichtiger Baustein, um die Pandemie einzudämmen."   Das Testzentrum ist täglich, auch am Wochenende, von 10 bis 17 Uhr geöffnet. Hier werden ausschließlich Antigen-Schnelltests durchgeführt. Eine Anmeldung ist nicht nötig. Zum Test müssen der Personalausweis und die Chipkarte der Krankenkasse mitgebracht werden. Gute Nachricht für die Nachbarschaft: Ab 12. April kann man sich im ASB-Seniorenheim „Am Gorbitzer Hang" auf dem Leutewitzer Ring 84 kostenlos auf Covid19 testen lassen. Das Testzentrum befindet sich im Speisesaal des Hauses und hat einen extra…

DEL2 beendet Hauptrunde

Dresden. Für die Abschluss-Tabelle findet Quotienten-Regelung Anwendung Die Gesellschafter der Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2 (DEL2) haben sich mittels einstimmigen Beschluss darauf verständigt, die aktuelle Hauptrunde mit Wirkung zum 8. April zu beenden. Aufgrund der aktuellen Corona-Situation im Spielbetrieb der DEL2 mit…

Achtung vor Amphibien

Bautzen. Mit den langsam steigenden Temperaturen erwachen Grasfrosch, Knoblauchkröte und Teichmolch aus ihrer Winterstarre und begeben sich zu ihren Laichgewässern. Dafür haben die Naturschutzstationen und -vereine im Landkreis Bautzen in den letzten Wochen zahlreiche Amphibienzäune aufgebaut. In den letzten Jahren sind die Wanderaktivitäten der Amphibien stark zurückgegangen. »2017 haben wir an unseren Zäunen circa 36.500 Amphibien vermerkt. 2020 waren es noch 13.300 Tiere«, so Angelika Schröter, Geschäftsführerin der Naturschutzstation Neschwitz. Die Gründe für den extremen Rückgang sind die Trockenheit und schlechte Wanderbedingungen. Deshalb ist es umso wichtiger die Amphibien zu schützen. Die Wanderaktivitäten liegen besonders in den Morgen- und Abendstunden, wenn die Temperaturen über 8° C betragen und es regnet. Dann sollten Autofahrer besonders auf die kleinen Tiere achtgeben. Eine weitere Möglichkeit der Unterstützung ist es, als Amphibienzaunbetreuer selbst mit zu helfen. Dabei werden die Tiere genau erfasst, um die Population einschätzen zu können. Möglichkeiten der Amphibienzaunbegehung bieten sowohl die Naturschutzstation in Neukirch als auch das Naturschutzzentrum in Neukirch/Lausitz an. Kontakt: 035931/ 293965Mit den langsam steigenden Temperaturen erwachen Grasfrosch, Knoblauchkröte und Teichmolch aus ihrer Winterstarre und begeben sich zu ihren Laichgewässern. Dafür haben die Naturschutzstationen und -vereine im Landkreis Bautzen in den letzten Wochen…

as

AstraZeneca fÃ¼r die Gesundheitsministerin

Sachsen. Sachsens Gesundheitsministerin Petra Köpping hat sich gegen Corona impfen lassen – mit AstraZeneca.

Sachsens Gesundheitsministerin Petra KÃ¶pping bei ihrer ersten Coronaschutz-Impung. Foto: SMS
Sachsens Gesundheitsministerin Petra KÃ¶pping bei ihrer ersten Coronaschutz-Impung. Foto: SMS

Gesundheitsministerin Petra Köpping hat sich im Impfzentrum Leipzig ihre erste Corona-Schutzimpfung mit dem Impfstoff von AstraZeneca abgeholt. Die 62-Jährige gehört zu der Personengruppe (60+), die sich seit vergangenem Donnerstag für eine Impfung mit AstraZeneca anmelden kann. 

„Für mich war es eine Selbstverständlichkeit, dass ich mich mit dem Impfstoff von AstraZeneca impfen lasse, sobald ich berechtigt bin. Die sehr gute Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffes ist bestätigt, er schützt zuverlässig vor schweren Covid-19-Krankheitsverläufen. Die Nebenwirkungen sind sehr selten. Wir haben derzeit noch viele freie Termine für Impfungen mit diesem Vakzin für über 60-Jährige. Ich empfehle ganz klar eine Impfung. Das Impfen ist der entscheidende Schritt auf dem Weg aus der Pandemie", sagte die Ministerin.

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Carl-Lohse-Galerie lockt mit interessanter Ausstellung

Bischofswerda. Nach Ã¼ber fÃ¼nf Monaten Lockdown hat die Carl-Lohse-Galerie jetzt ihre TÃ¼ren wieder fÃ¼r Besucher geÃ¶ffnet. Zu sehen sind dann gleich zwei neue Ausstellungen. In den RÃ¤umen der Wechselausstellung stellt Bernd Warnatzsch unter dem Titel Â»Von Drinnen nach DrauÃŸen â€“ Von Innen nach AuÃŸenÂ« aus.  Der ehemalige Bischofswerdaer Kunsterzieher, der im vergangenen Jahr seinen 80. Geburtstag feierte, zeigt eine Auswahl seiner kÃ¼nstlerischen TÃ¤tigkeit aus den letzten Jahrzehnten. Restaurierte Werke von Carl Lohse In den benachbarten RÃ¤umen der Dauerausstellung von Carl Lohse zeigt die Stadt Bischofswerda die Ausstellung Â»Lohse. Restauriert.Â«. Diese sollte bereits im November 2020 erÃ¶ffnet werden und den krÃ¶nenden Abschluss des JubilÃ¤umsjahres von Carl Lohse darstellen. Denn es jÃ¤hrte sich zum 55. Mal sein Todestag und zum 125. Mal sein Geburtstag. Zu sehen sind Werke, die in 2020 durch die FÃ¶rderung des Kulturraum Oberlausitz-Niederschlesien restauriert wurden. Nur mit Termin und negativen Schnelltest in das Museum FÃ¼r den Besuch der Carl-Lohse-Galerie sind folgende Regeln zu beachten: Es ist erforderlich vorher einen Termin zu buchen, vor Ort erfolgt die Dokumentation Ã¼ber eine Kontaktnachverfolgung. Besucher erhalten nur Zutritt zur Galerie, wenn sie einen tagesaktuellen negativen Schnelltest vorweisen kÃ¶nnen. Das Tragen einer Mund-Nasen-Bedeckung in den RÃ¤umlichkeiten ist Pflicht. Kontakt und weiterfÃ¼hrende Informationen zur Carl-Lohse-Galerie gibt es hier. Nach Ã¼ber fÃ¼nf Monaten Lockdown hat die Carl-Lohse-Galerie jetzt ihre TÃ¼ren wieder fÃ¼r Besucher geÃ¶ffnet. Zu sehen sind dann gleich zwei neue Ausstellungen. In den RÃ¤umen der Wechselausstellung stellt Bernd Warnatzsch unter dem Titel Â»Von Drinnenâ€¦

