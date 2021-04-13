AstraZeneca fÃ¼r die Gesundheitsministerin

The Argument About Phd Comics Evolution Thesis. Our dissertation services are made to supply you with top high quality dissertation assistance at Gesundheitsministerin Petra KÃ¶pping hat sich im Impfzentrum Leipzig ihre erste Corona-Schutzimpfung mit dem Impfstoff von AstraZeneca abgeholt. Die 62-JÃ¤hrige gehÃ¶rt zu der Personengruppe (60+), die sich seit vergangenem Donnerstag fÃ¼r eine Impfung mit AstraZeneca anmelden kann.

"Für mich war es eine Selbstverständlichkeit, dass ich mich mit dem Impfstoff von AstraZeneca impfen lasse, sobald ich berechtigt bin. Die sehr gute Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffes ist bestätigt, er schützt zuverlässig vor schweren Covid-19-Krankheitsverläufen. Die Nebenwirkungen sind sehr selten. Wir haben derzeit noch viele freie Termine für Impfungen mit diesem Vakzin für über 60-Jährige. Ich empfehle ganz klar eine Impfung. Das Impfen ist der entscheidende Schritt auf dem Weg aus der Pandemie", sagte die Ministerin.