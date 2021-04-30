Dartspiele

Orte halten an Maibaum fest

Im nunmehr zweiten Jahr der Corona-Krise haben mehrere Orte im Landkreis es sich nicht nehmen lassen und am Abend des 30. April traditionell ihren Maibaum aufgestellt - allerdings den Umständen entsprechend ohne zünftige Tanzparty oder Feier.  Nach einer Zwangspause im Vorjahr hielt beispielweise der Verband der Selbständigen, Gewerbeverein Pirna, in der Großen Kreisstadt an dieser uralten Tradition fest, um wie der Vorsitzende Tilo Kalkreiber sagt: »ein Zeichen der Hoffnung auf bald wieder bessere Zeiten zu setzen.« Feuerwehrleute der Abteilung Altstadt richteten den Baum samt Birke und mit bunten Fähnchen behangenem Kranz per Muskelkraft am altstadtseitigen Elbeufer nahe der Feuerstelle in Höhe vom Bootshaus des SV Grün-Weiß auf. Maibaum in Graupa  In Graupa zog die BorsbergschützengildeDen geschmückten Maikranz am Ständebaum in die Höhe, um mit diesem Akt den Wonnemonat Mai zu begrüßen.

Stiller Protest am Kita-Zaun

Lauta. Im Landkreis Bautzen sind seit dieser Woche Kindereinrichtungen wieder für den Normalbetrieb geschlossen. Lediglich eine Notbetreuung für Kinder, deren Eltern in systemrelevanten Berufen arbeiten, darf angeboten werden. »Schuld« an den erneuten Schließungen ist die vom Bundestag beschlossene Corona-Notbremse, die nun wieder ausschließlich auf Inzidenz-Zahlen schaut und nicht, wie es zuletzt in Sachsen gehandhabt wurde, auf die freien Bettenkapazitäten der Corona-Stationen in den Krankenhäusern. In Lauta hat die Kita-Schließung nun Eltern auf den Plan gerufen, die am Montagmorgen Plakate mit ihren Forderungen an die Politik am Zaun der AWO-Kita »Firlefanz« angebracht haben. »Die Schließung der Kitas kann nicht die Lösung zur Bekämpfung der Pandemie sein. Sowohl die Kinder als auch die Eltern leiden unter dieser Situation«, argumentieren sie. Anstatt flächendeckender Schließungen schlagen sie beispielsweise vor, Kitas ohne Coronafälle weiter offenzuhalten und hier vorsorglich stärker auf Coronatests bei den Eltern zu setzen.

Rosengarten in Forst ausgezeichnet

The easiest way to see it here. Don't waste time finding and vetting writers for your blog. We recruit specialist writers with deep industry knowledge. Forst. Der Ostdeutsche Rosengarten punktet mit QualitÃ¤t und Service fÃ¼r den Familienurlaub im Lausitzer Seenland und ist nun als familienfreundlicher Betrieb ausgezeichnet worden.

Freitals Hundert zieht weiter

Freital. Freitals stählerne Hundert zieht weiter – von Freital-Saalhausen nach Freital Kleinnaundorf. Am 1. Mai wird sie dort ihm Rahmen des Dorf- und Heimatfestes am Festplatz begrüßt. Auf der Steigerstraße kann es im Zuge der Aufbauarbeiten zwischen 8 und 10 Uhr zu Verkehrsbehinderungen kommen. Anlässlich des 100. Stadtgeburtstages 2021 wandert

Sportclub Riesa wird Testzentrum

Riesa. Auch wenn die aktuellen Inzidenzzahlen viele Dienstleistungen und Angebote wieder zum Erliegen gebracht haben, sind tagesaktuelle Antigen-Schnelltests weiterhin gefragt. Der Testpflicht unterliegen auch Trainer und Übungsleiter, die mit Kindern in Kleinstgruppen Sporttreiben dürfen. Grund genug für den Sportclub Riesa e.V. sich ebenfalls als Testzentrum für Riesa zu engagieren. „Wir haben drei Kollegen schulen lassen, um die professionelle Durchführung von Schnelltests absichern zu können", berichtet Annekathrin Aurich. „Sollte es notwendig werden für aktives Sporttreiben einen tagesaktuellen Test vorweisen zu müssen, dann wollen wir vorbereitet sein", so die Vereinspräsidentin. Natürlich steht das Angebot allen Riesaern zur Verfügung, nicht nur Vereinsmitgliedern. Testzentrum Haus 40, Klötzerstraße 33, 01589 Riesa Öffnungszeiten: Montag/Dienstag von 7 bis 12 Uhr und 13 bis 18 Uhr Mittwoch von 7 bis 18 Uhr Donnerstag von 15 bis 20 Uhr Freitag von 7 bis 13 Uhr * Parkmöglichkeiten sind vorhanden* keine Wartezeiten nach Testabnahme bei Übermittlung des Ergebnisses auf das Smartphone* Besuch nur bei Symptomfreiheit* Krankenkarte mitbringen und bereithalten Alle aktuellen Informationen sind unter www.sc-riesa.de zu finden. (pm/Sportclub Riesa e.V.)

Absage an 29. Karl May Festtage

Radebeul. Eigentlich finden die Festspiele zu Ehren des berühmten Schriftstellers immer nach Christi Himmelfahrt statt. Doch schon Anfang des Jahres war klar: Auch 2021 wird es die Festspiele in der bekannten Form nicht geben.

Philharmonie verschenkt 500 CD's an Kinder

Dresden. Vor vier Jahren, am 28. April 2017, wurde der Kulturpalast nach fünfjähriger Umbauzeit wieder eröffnet. Um an dieses Ereignis zu erinnern, verschenkte die Dresdner Philharmonie auf den Tag genau vier Jahre später 500 CD's »Peter und der Wolf«.  Das musikalische Geschenk erhielten Kinder der 139. Grundschule in Gorbitz (Patenschule der Philharmonie) und der Sonnenstrahl e.V.. »Solange bis wir wieder zu euch kommen und für euch spielen oder singen können, bleibt uns allen die Phantasie und die Musik«, so Intendanton Frauke Roth. "Der sanierte Kulturpalast mit Konzertsaal und Zentralbibliothek wie die Schulpartnerschaft der Dresdner Philharmonie in Gorbitz sind eine Erfolgsgeschichte. So wie Prokofjews 'Peter und der Wolf' seit Generationen Kinder für Orchestermusik begeistert, bringt Malte Arkona mit unserem Orchester bei 'phil zu entdecken' mit Leidenschaft und Intelligenz den Konzertsaal in Schwingung", ergänzt Kulturbürgermeisterin Annekatrin Klepsch. Malte Arkona, Sprecher der Geschichte auf der CD, übergab die handsignierten Musikträger persönlich. „Nach 400 signierten CD's wusste ich nicht mehr, wie ich heiße. Doch so lange Live-Konzerte ausfallen müssen, finde ich es durchaus bewegend, einzelne Kindernamen auf individuelle Geschenke zu schreiben. Denn Musik ist immer persönlich."

MeiÃŸen stellt auf Elbsommer-Zeit um

Meißen. Virtueller Elbsommer-Fassanstich der Schwerter Brauerei mit der Elbland Philharmonie Sachsen – zu sehen: Meissen Fernsehen / Riesa TV / www.facebook.com/MeissnerSchwerter

2.500 TrÃ¶ste-Teddys fÃ¼r Kinder

Bautzen. Der Oberlausitzer Kinderhilfe e. V. hat Nachschub an Tröste-Teddys beschafft. Schon zweimalig waren diese kuscheligen kleinen Bärchen beschafft und kostenlos an die Rettungswachen und Notaufnahmen der Krankenhäuser, aber auch die Polizei ausgegeben worden, damit sie in für Kinder beängstigenden Situationen verschenkt werden und so für Trost und Ablenkung sorgen können. Da die Vorräte aufgebraucht waren, wurde nun kräftig Nachschub besorgt. 2.500 süße Tröstebären stehen nun wieder allen Einsatzkräften zur Verfügung.

Carola PÃ¶nisch

Dissertation Proofreaders Need help with my homework online Creative writing resources Uva mfa creative writing Essay about traditional Ich denke manchmal, unsere Bundesregierung und ihre Virologen wÃ¼rfeln um neue Corona-Regeln. Oder sie zielen mit Pfeilen auf Dartscheiben. Zum Beispiel, um neue Inzidenzwerte festzulegen, die unser Leben regeln. Das mit der Dartscheibe ist nicht meine Idee, diese Vermutung hatte unser sÃ¤chsischer Bildungsminister Christian Piwarz, als er hÃ¶rte, dass nun zu 35, 50, 100 und 200 noch die 165 ins Spiel kommt. Was diese Zahl bedeutet, erfahren Eltern in Kamenz und Radeberg gerade, die ihre Rabauken wieder zu Hause betreuen dÃ¼rfen, weil Kitas und Schulen seit Montag zu sind. Im Gegensatz zu Dresden, wo es Montag sogar noch offene BaumÃ¤rkte gab.

Carola Pönisch

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Neuer BTU-Bus wirbt fÃ¼r Unternehmensnachfolge

Südbrandenburg. Am 21. April wurde der Lausitzer NachfolgeBus auf dem Betriebshof der Cottbusverkehr GmbH im kleinen Rahmen eingeweiht. Der grüne Bus macht einmal mehr deutlich, was gemeinsame Projekte der BTU, der Cottbuser Kammern, sowie der LEAG bewirken können und wie wichtig eine Zusammenarbeit beim Thema Nachfolge ist. Stefanie Schiemenz, Projektkoordinierende der BTU dazu: »Wir gehen mit dem vom Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie geförderten Projekt „Lausitzer NachfolgeBus" neue Wege um Unternehmen mit Nachfolgebedarf in der Lausitz zu unterstützen. Angesprochen werden dabei auf der einen Seite die Senior-Unternehmerinnen und Unternehmer, die daran erinnert werden, sich mit dem Thema Nachfolge frühzeitig zu befassen. Und auf der anderen Seite sollen Menschen mit einer Gründungsaffinität, aber auch Meister*innen der Kammern, Personen die strukturwandelbedingt in die Arbeitslosigkeit gerutscht sind oder Studierende darauf aufmerksam gemacht werden, dass die Unternehmensnachfolge eine Karrieremöglichkeit und eine Alternative zur Neugründung darstellt.« Insbesondere an der BTU werden Studierende, Mitarbeitende und Alumni durch das Projekt Lausitzer NachfolgeBus auf eine mögliche Karriere als Innovationskraft aufmerksam gemacht. Nach dem Motto: Als Innovationskraft neue Ideen in ein Unternehmen bringen und sich Schritt für Schritt mit der Nachfolge beschäftigen. Dieser Prozess kann dann auch mehrere Jahre dauern. So funktioniert es Nachfolgeinteressierte können sich bei der BTU Cottbus-Senftenberg für den Lausitzer NachfolgeBus anmelden. Einmal im Monat fährt der Bus dann direkt zu den Unternehmen mit Nachfolgebedarf. Dabei wird jede Busfahrt passgenau auf die Interessen der Nachfolgewilligen zugeschnitten. So lernen sie im optimalen Fall Unternehmen der Region kennen und können direkt mit diesen in Kontakt treten. Bei Interesse können sich Unternehmen und Nachfolgeinteressierte bei der BTU Cottbus-Senftenberg unter unternehmensnachfolge@b-tu.de oder bei den Kammern der Region melden.

Stiller Protest am Kita-Zaun

Lauta. Kindereinrichtungen im Landkreis Bautzen sind seit dieser Woche wieder für den Normalbetrieb geschlossen. Lediglich eine Notbetreuung für Kinder, deren Eltern in systemrelevanten Berufen arbeiten, darf angeboten werden. »Schuld« an den erneuten Schließungen ist die vom Bundestag beschlossene Corona-Notbremse, die nun wieder ausschließlich auf Inzidenz-Zahlen schaut und nicht, wie es zuletzt in Sachsen gehandhabt wurde, auf die freien Bettenkapazitäten der Corona-Stationen in den Krankenhäusern. In Lauta hat die Kita-Schließung nun Eltern auf den Plan gerufen, die am Montagmorgen Plakate mit ihren Forderungen an die Politik am Zaun der AWO-Kita »Firlefanz« angebracht haben. »Die Schließung der Kitas kann nicht die Lösung zur Bekämpfung der Pandemie sein. Sowohl die Kinder als auch die Eltern leiden unter dieser Situation«, argumentieren sie. Anstatt flächendeckender Schließungen schlagen sie beispielsweise vor, Kitas ohne Coronafälle weiter offenzuhalten und hier vorsorglich stärker auf Coronatests bei den Eltern zu setzen.

