Weitere Impfaktionen...

Noch bis Freitag 24. September, 8 bis 16 Uhr, ist das Impfen im Sozialamt Striesen, Junghansstr. 2, 01277 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Zweitimpfungen von den Terminen 30. August und 3. September.)

Noch bis Samstag, 25. September, 10 bis 17 Uhr, können sich Besucher/innen des Herbstmarktes impfen lassen. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Am Sonntag, 26. September, 11 bis 17 Uhr, hält ein Impfmobil am Vorplatz des Deutschen Hygiene-Museum. Verimpft werden Johnson & Johnson, BioNTech und erstmalig Moderna für alle Personen ab 18 Jahren. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen, Moderna-Impfstoff nach vier Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Dorfclub Mobschatz, Am Tummelsgrund 7b, 01156 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Am Dienstag, 28. September, 9 bis 16 Uhr, sind Impfungen am JoyNext, Gewerbepark Merbitz 5, 01156 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Am Mittwoch, 29. September, 9 bis 17 Uhr, sind Impfungen im Rathaus Klotsche, Kieler Straße 52, 01109 Dresden, möglich. (BioNTech-Impfstoff: zweiter Impftermin – ist nach drei Wochen beim Hausarzt zu erfolgen.)

Verimpft werden die Impfstoffe Johnson & Johnson und BioNTech. Bei dem Impfstoff Johnson & Johnson genÃ¼gt eine Impfung. Personen ab 60 Jahren kÃ¶nnen diesen Impfstoff nutzen.

Mitzubringen sind Krankenversicherungs-Chipkarte, Personalausweis oder Pass sowie, falls vorhanden, der Impfausweis. Den AufklÃ¤rungs- und Anamnesebogen gibt es vor Ort.

Die Stadtverwaltung hat eine Vielzahl von Impfaktionen an unterschiedlichen Orten geplant. Informationen gibt es unter: www.dresden.de/corona.